This could be the beginning of the end for Johnson though, it could be similar to when Geoffrey Howe knifed Thatcher in the front. She never recovered from that in reality and whilst the Tories did recover somewhat under Major and won the 1992 election she never came back from that.



It will depend on how this all plays out of course, it is up to the Labour Party to ensure this stays in the public eye, Johnson is not to be trusted, Hancock is a constant liar. Election is two or three years away but before that this will all likely come out in an enquiry. You can bet your left testicle that Cummings has evidence of this (it wouldn't surprise me if he has secretly recorded some of these conversations).



I don't think Johnson will lead the Tories into the next election, Cummings is probably being "backed" by Raab and Sunak as they are the likely successors and he hasn't really criticised them at all, This is in likelihood a play for the leadership of the Tory party so will be interesting how it plays out.... (hopefully fatally for all of the c*nts involved)