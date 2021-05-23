I see that you edited your post, Zeb.
I am not sure about that. It seemed at the time - and I have not read anything concrete to the contrary since - that some within Government were promoting the idea of just letting the disease run through the populace and for business to carry on as usual. The idea being that the UK would ride out the economic storm. Or, at least, that was the inference others and I took from it at the time.
So, what, precisely, is Cummings saying now? I've not read the comments directly - but are they not in line with the fears expressed at the time?