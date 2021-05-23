Tories have released their report on islamophobia within their party.It's a bit of a weird one because the findings are that, unlike Labour, the processes (while shite) in themselves weren't also a cause of discrimination. There was no political interference evident in how cases were handled. Against that, anti-Muslim sentiment at local association level and on social media is recognised as a real problem and both Johnson and Goldsmith are called out for comments 'insensitive to Muslim communities'. There's an issue that local associations, unlike CLPs, have much wider latitude which make it very difficult for CCHQ to enforce anything within local associations even if it wanted to so the recommendations are all along the lines of creating guidance and policies where they've not existed before, and some hopeful aspirations that there'll be leadership on addressing the problem.