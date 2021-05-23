Poll

Vaccinations for holidays?

Yes, yes and yes. Really needs this
I think so, probably yes
Meh
Er. I think probably not
Not happy about this actually.
This infringes my civil rights and it's a DISGRACE!!!! A DISGRACE!!!!
I'm not getting Microchipped by fucking Bill Gates. Not after last time and my funny turn on the dance floor.. on the dance floor
I like cheese.
Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 622218 times)

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19120 on: May 23, 2021, 11:19:03 am »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on May 23, 2021, 10:25:32 am
He absolutely was. There was a quote contributed to him by (surprise, surprise) an unnamed source, though at the time Number 10 denied such language was utilised.


The thing about Cummings, this Wednesday, is that even if he fabricates the whole thing (and I don't think it will be fabrication) he knows that people (even the ones that voted for him) don't trust Bogus Johnson. I don't think many trust either of them, but plenty of shit will stick. Of course 'white van man' won't care (cos he's satch a laaaaarfff) but waverers, few that they are, may start to turn. I think Cummings is on a loser meself, and it's only really the likes of us lot who will think it's important - voter wise. Probably by Friday it's just chip paper.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19121 on: May 23, 2021, 11:37:45 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 23, 2021, 11:19:03 am
The thing about Cummings, this Wednesday, is that even if he fabricates the whole thing (and I don't think it will be fabrication) he knows that people (even the ones that voted for him) don't trust Bogus Johnson. I don't think many trust either of them, but plenty of shit will stick. Of course 'white van man' won't care (cos he's satch a laaaaarfff) but waverers, few that they are, may start to turn. I think Cummings is on a loser meself, and it's only really the likes of us lot who will think it's important - voter wise. Probably by Friday it's just chia paper.

Give it to Friday and the Weatherspoon's will be full toasting Boris's latest wheeze - probably holiday travel related.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19122 on: May 23, 2021, 11:43:02 am »
I see Alexander and Carrie Antoinette have been pigging out on takeaways.
Tory Donor Kebabs anyone?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19123 on: May 23, 2021, 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 23, 2021, 11:37:45 am
Give it to Friday and the Weatherspoon's will be full toasting Boris's latest wheeze - probably holiday travel related.

So they're suppose to be announcing tomorrow whether big weddings can take place from 21st June - that's going to take centre stage - and will be on as many of the Tory front pages as humanely possible.

Meanwhile, this is damning if this is the case:

https://twitter.com/MichaelLCrick/status/1396404772270346247
Quote
Big story which Sunday Times doesnt make enough of. They say officials fear Cummings will say Johnson missed 5 key Covid meetings at start of crisis as was writing his Shakespeare biography to fund his divorce settlement.  Id heard same from non- Govt source but couldnt prove.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19124 on: May 23, 2021, 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on May 23, 2021, 12:04:27 pm
So they're suppose to be announcing tomorrow whether big weddings can take place from 21st June - that's going to take centre stage - and will be on as many of the Tory front pages as humanely possible.

In doing so it is a racing certainty that Johnson will talk about "love" as if he's invented it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19125 on: May 23, 2021, 02:55:33 pm »
New poll up :)
« Reply #19126 on: May 23, 2021, 02:58:35 pm »
Apparently Ed Milliband didnt know how to ride a bike. Turned out he did learn at 11 but very badly and then didnt ride a bike for 40 years.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19127 on: May 23, 2021, 03:16:54 pm »
Cummings went back to edit his own blog to make it look like he was Nostradamus. He's a disingenuous little shit. 'Herd immunity' plan the government were following was to separate those most vulnerable to covid from the rest of the population, you may remember Macron announcing that was also France's plan, and then it became very obvious that wasn't going to work as it spread around care homes and hospitals. Which is a bit different to 'just let it spread, lockdown will be even worse' being advocated by the Tory fruitloops.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19128 on: May 23, 2021, 03:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 23, 2021, 03:16:54 pm
Cummings went back to edit his own blog to make it look like he was Nostradamus. He's a disingenuous little shit. 'Herd immunity' plan the government were following was to separate those most vulnerable to covid from the rest of the population, you may remember Macron announcing that was also France's plan, and then it became very obvious that wasn't going to work as it spread around care homes and hospitals. Which is a bit different to 'just let it spread, lockdown will be even worse' being advocated by the Tory fruitloops.
I think you might be misremembering there - though I happy to be corrected. I linked to this article at the time:

https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-can-herd-immunity-really-protect-us-133583
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19129 on: May 23, 2021, 03:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 23, 2021, 03:16:54 pm
Cummings went back to edit his own blog to make it look like he was Nostradamus. He's a disingenuous little shit. 'Herd immunity' plan the government were following was to separate those most vulnerable to covid from the rest of the population, you may remember Macron announcing that was also France's plan, and then it became very obvious that wasn't going to work as it spread around care homes and hospitals. Which is a bit different to 'just let it spread, lockdown will be even worse' being advocated by the Tory fruitloops.

I still have never seen a clear description of what Cummings actually did during his time in Russia. Seems a bit nebulous.
Was he working for himself? Was he working for the government. Or Putin?
Given the infiltration of the Tory party at the highest levels by Russian oligarchs who now fund the party, in return for the ability to move their money through the City, and the fact that Alexander Johnson is somehow beholden enough to a son of a top KGB man, to give said son a peerage...


Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19130 on: May 23, 2021, 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 23, 2021, 03:23:02 pm
I think you might be misremembering there - though I happy to be corrected. I linked to this article at the time:

https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-can-herd-immunity-really-protect-us-133583

Criticism of the approach the government was taking at the time: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/29/shielding-impossible-coronavirus-testing-and-tracing

Quote
The first vocal proponent of shielding was Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, who announced in mid-March that the UK would keep its economy open and achieve herd immunity. In the meantime, those at high risk of coronavirus would need to protect themselves by shielding from the rest of society. David Halpern, the chief executive of the behavioural insights team, which is part-owned by the government, said, theres going to be a point, assuming the epidemic flows and grows, as we think it probably will do, where youll want to cocoon, youll want to protect those at-risk groups so that they basically dont catch the disease  and by the time they come out of their cocooning, herd immunitys been achieved in the rest of the population.

And from the article you've linked:

Quote
Also, the concept as discussed is not simply to let the disease run its course through the population, but to slow its spread and protect those most vulnerable from severe disease.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is a promising strategy, especially when combined with enhanced measures to protect the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. By slowing the spread of the disease, the NHS might have more time to prepare, we might be able to develop treatments or vaccines and we will be closer to the summer when we have lower incidences of other diseases that burden the NHS, such as the flu.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19131 on: May 23, 2021, 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 23, 2021, 03:30:19 pm
Criticism of the approach the government was taking at the time: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/29/shielding-impossible-coronavirus-testing-and-tracing
I do not follow. 'Herd immunity' is not 'shielding'. The criticism was that the Government appeared to be pushing herd immunity as an 'aim' at the time. Rather than herd immunity being the inevitable consequence of rampant infection (or following broad immunization - which was not on the cards at the time). And rampant infection means lot of deaths, both directly from COVID infections, but also other untreated medical problems stemming from a crippled healthcare system.

This 'aim' was denied at the time (even though they used the word 'aim'). But I thought it had become pretty-well established fact since then that such an aim was promoted by some within Government, including by Cummings.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19132 on: May 23, 2021, 03:44:41 pm »
I see that you edited your post, Zeb.

I am not sure about that. It seemed at the time - and I have not read anything concrete to the contrary since - that some within Government were promoting the idea of just letting the disease run through the populace and for business to carry on as usual. The idea being that the UK would ride out the economic storm. Or, at least, that was the inference others and I took from it at the time.

So, what, precisely, is Cummings saying now? I've not read the comments directly - but are they not in line with the fears expressed at the time?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19133 on: May 23, 2021, 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 23, 2021, 03:39:18 pm
I do not follow. 'Herd immunity' is not 'shielding'. The criticism was that the Government appeared to be pushing herd immunity as an 'aim' at the time. Rather than herd immunity being the inevitable consequence of rampant infection (or following broad immunization - which was not on the cards at the time). And rampant infection means lot of deaths, both directly from COVID infections, but also other untreated medical problems stemming from a crippled healthcare system.

This 'aim' was denied at the time (even though they used the word 'aim'). But I thought it had become pretty-well established fact since then that such an aim was promoted by some within Government, including by Cummings.

The distinction is in the 'who' gets it. Aim was to prevent those most likely to end up in hospital or dying from covid from ever catching it. As the article you cited says. It wasn't to let everyone catch it and brush it off as a very bad flu season. That it didn't work is self-evident and so we ended up in lockdown for everyone.

edit: Cummings is being a shit by playing with what 'herd immunity' means to different people. He's on twitter berating the press for believing Hancock's rejections of the idea that 'herd immunity', as understood by many to mean 'take it on the chin' 'let it rip', was the government's plan.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19134 on: May 23, 2021, 04:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 23, 2021, 03:44:51 pm
The distinction is in the 'who' gets it. Aim was to prevent those most likely to end up in hospital or dying from covid from ever catching it. As the article you cited says. It wasn't to let everyone catch it and brush it off as a very bad flu season. That it didn't work is self-evident and so we ended up in lockdown for everyone.

edit: Cummings is being a shit by playing with what 'herd immunity' means to different people. He's on twitter berating the press for believing Hancock's rejections of the idea that 'herd immunity', as understood by many to mean 'take it on the chin' 'let it rip', was the government's plan.
Well, that, I can well believe. I guess I will have to go back a year or so ago and see what I make of it now.

Thanks, Zeb.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19135 on: May 23, 2021, 07:12:36 pm »
I suppose this weeks main event will be (dah dah  daaaah) the document.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19136 on: May 23, 2021, 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 23, 2021, 04:40:49 pm
Well, that, I can well believe. I guess I will have to go back a year or so ago and see what I make of it now.

Thanks, Zeb.

Sticks in my head cos I got put on blast by some large FBPE accounts on twitter for disagreeing that Johnson was hoping to cull the elderly and shit like that. Of course, big part of the confusion over what 'herd immunity' meant was caused by awful government comms and the person who kept running to Peston to brief half-heard details from SAGE meetings. I believe the person involved in both failed comms and leaking to Peston was, quite coincidentally, one D.Cummings.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19137 on: May 24, 2021, 02:21:07 pm »
Max Hastings laying into this corrupt government:

Quote
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E2IR90QXMAEP1KE?format=jpg&name=medium

And Tory Anna Souby tweeting it was the comment "Max Hastings speaks truth to power."

https://twitter.com/Anna_Soubry/status/1396698598730084352


Are the non-Trumpist Tories beginning to finally regather themselves?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19138 on: May 24, 2021, 02:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 23, 2021, 03:44:51 pm
The distinction is in the 'who' gets it. Aim was to prevent those most likely to end up in hospital or dying from covid from ever catching it. As the article you cited says. It wasn't to let everyone catch it and brush it off as a very bad flu season. That it didn't work is self-evident and so we ended up in lockdown for everyone.

edit: Cummings is being a shit by playing with what 'herd immunity' means to different people. He's on twitter berating the press for believing Hancock's rejections of the idea that 'herd immunity', as understood by many to mean 'take it on the chin' 'let it rip', was the government's plan.



I'll be honest, I just hope Cummings brings as big a heap of shite down on this government as possible. Given the lies that this bunch of corrupt shysters have peddled, first in the Brexit campaign then in government, I smile at the prospect of some schadenfreude if Cummings lies through his arse to harm them.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19139 on: May 24, 2021, 03:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 24, 2021, 02:25:59 pm


I'll be honest, I just hope Cummings brings as big a heap of shite down on this government as possible. Given the lies that this bunch of corrupt shysters have peddled, first in the Brexit campaign then in government, I smile at the prospect of some schadenfreude if Cummings lies through his arse to harm them.

Thing is most of the population will only shrug their shoulders whilst perusing the holiday brochures for Benidorm in the nearest Wetherspoons. That's if they even know who Dominic Cummings is.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19140 on: May 24, 2021, 04:49:43 pm »
Sunday Times yesterday had one of the more devastating bits of corroboration for a story which journalists hadn't been able to verify well enough to print before. It's that Johnson was missing planning meetings for the pandemic because he was writing a biography of Shakespeare. He'd got a very substantial advance on it, spent it on his divorce settlement, and couldn't afford to pay it back. But do you need Cummings to tell you Johnson's first instinct will always be looking after himself?

Telling part to the denials of the story this afternoon is that none of them are that Johnson turned up for the meetings.

https://news.sky.com/story/much-ado-about-nothing-no-10-denies-pm-skipped-covid-meetings-to-work-on-shakespeare-book-12315954
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19141 on: May 24, 2021, 05:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 24, 2021, 04:49:43 pm
Sunday Times yesterday had one of the more devastating bits of corroboration for a story which journalists hadn't been able to verify well enough to print before. It's that Johnson was missing planning meetings for the pandemic because he was writing a biography of Shakespeare. He'd got a very substantial advance on it, spent it on his divorce settlement, and couldn't afford to pay it back. But do you need Cummings to tell you Johnson's first instinct will always be looking after himself?

Telling part to the denials of the story this afternoon is that none of them are that Johnson turned up for the meetings.

https://news.sky.com/story/much-ado-about-nothing-no-10-denies-pm-skipped-covid-meetings-to-work-on-shakespeare-book-12315954

I read that too. First Churchill, now Shakespeare. Next the autobiography. Then the three greatest-ever Britons will be covered.

Of course not a line will be worth reading in any of the three books, no matter how hard the poor ghost-writer tries.

Sheer idleness used to be disliked by the British public, as did dereliction of duty. Somehow Johnson has turned them into winning attributes. 

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19142 on: May 24, 2021, 05:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 24, 2021, 04:49:43 pm
Sunday Times yesterday had one of the more devastating bits of corroboration for a story which journalists hadn't been able to verify well enough to print before. It's that Johnson was missing planning meetings for the pandemic because he was writing a biography of Shakespeare. He'd got a very substantial advance on it, spent it on his divorce settlement, and couldn't afford to pay it back. But do you need Cummings to tell you Johnson's first instinct will always be looking after himself?

Telling part to the denials of the story this afternoon is that none of them are that Johnson turned up for the meetings.

https://news.sky.com/story/much-ado-about-nothing-no-10-denies-pm-skipped-covid-meetings-to-work-on-shakespeare-book-12315954

Failed to turn up to 5 cobra pandemic meetings early doors;


https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/18/boris-johnson-skipped-five-cobra-meetings-coronavirus-crisis-loomed-12576899/
« Reply #19143 on: May 24, 2021, 08:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on May 24, 2021, 04:49:43 pm
Sunday Times yesterday had one of the more devastating bits of corroboration for a story which journalists hadn't been able to verify well enough to print before. It's that Johnson was missing planning meetings for the pandemic because he was writing a biography of Shakespeare. He'd got a very substantial advance on it, spent it on his divorce settlement, and couldn't afford to pay it back. But do you need Cummings to tell you Johnson's first instinct will always be looking after himself?

Telling part to the denials of the story this afternoon is that none of them are that Johnson turned up for the meetings.

https://news.sky.com/story/much-ado-about-nothing-no-10-denies-pm-skipped-covid-meetings-to-work-on-shakespeare-book-12315954

c*nt should be hung for that.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19144 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 24, 2021, 05:05:58 pm
I read that too. First Churchill, now Shakespeare. Next the autobiography. Then the three greatest-ever Britons will be covered.

Of course not a line will be worth reading in any of the three books, no matter how hard the poor ghost-writer tries.

Sheer idleness used to be disliked by the British public, as did dereliction of duty. Somehow Johnson has turned them into winning attributes.

Obviously Patel was referring to Johnson when she said the British are lazy.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19145 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 am »
Tories have released their report on islamophobia within their party.

https://singhinvestigation.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Singh-Investigation-Report-for-download.pdf

It's a bit of a weird one because the findings are that, unlike Labour, the processes (while shite) in themselves weren't also a cause of discrimination. There was no political interference evident in how cases were handled. Against that, anti-Muslim sentiment at local association level and on social media is recognised as a real problem and both Johnson and Goldsmith are called out for comments 'insensitive to Muslim communities'. There's an issue that local associations, unlike CLPs, have much wider latitude which make it very difficult for CCHQ to enforce anything within local associations even if it wanted to so the recommendations are all along the lines of creating guidance and policies where they've not existed before, and some hopeful aspirations that there'll be leadership on addressing the problem.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19146 on: Today at 06:24:29 am »
Thought this was good on what Cummings should be asked today, rather than be let to portray himself as a frustrated genius. Think there's a few points where the experts advising will quibble but having eg the border issue explained again is probably useful.

Quote
Unpick his contradictory claims that the UK should have both locked down earlier and could have avoided lockdowns entirely. Cummings makes the startling claim that with the right preparations and people in charge then the UK would probably have avoided lockdown 1. But he also says that he argued for faster lockdowns. How does he reconcile this, when the virus was present in the UK in January 2020 and the best early response to the outbreak would have presumably involved a swift and comprehensive lockdown?

Probe into the role of economic projections in decisions about lockdown. How did ministers assess what turned out to be a false trade-off between lockdowns and keeping the economy open, and what role did the chancellor play?

Focus on lockdown decisions from October to November 2020 more than February to March 2020. The initial lockdown decisions are already well discussed and it is now clear that UK government planning was inadequate, even accounting for lack of knowledge about the nature of the virus. More important is to understand why the second lockdown decision was taken so late. On what basis did the prime minister reject the advice of SAGE to implement a lockdown in September? When was the Kent variant identified and when was the prime minister told? These decisions were the full responsibility of the prime minister, and Cummings was his principal adviser.

Demand specific examples about organisational failures. Clearly there were structural problems about how the Cabinet Office, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the Department for Education and parts of the rest of government responded. It was easy at his last committee hearing for Cummings to criticise the smoking ruin of DHSC. But what specifically went wrong? How did the different parts of the healthcare system, in particular DHSE, the NHS and Public Health England interact? What was the governments plan when it brought in tsars to lead on protective equipment, vaccines and test and trace, and why was the vaccines taskforce successful when test and trace was not?

Ask where ministers felt let down by poor advice. A key, contested area for the future inquiry will be the advice on which ministers based their decisions. We know already that scientific advisers say they regret not advising on earlier lockdown in March. On other areas  border closures, mask-wearing  the initial advice seems to have been wrong. How well advised were ministers? Are there other areas where advice was lacking, or have ministers tried to make scapegoats of scientists?

Find out how modelling and data informed decisions. Cummings will criticise poor data in the civil service  and he is right to do so. But we already know this. The questions to ask are about how the prime minister took decisions in the absence of good data. How far did modelling inform the prime ministers decisions, and how was that modelling represented to him? When did he see the early Imperial College modelling and how long did it take him to reach a decision based on it? Did the Joint Biosecurity Centre, set up in May 2020, play a useful part?

Probe Cummings No10 role. When things go wrong it suits everybody involved to keep responsibilities fuzzy. Defining what Cummings role was will also be important for the credibility and accuracy of his evidence. The committee should try to establish who reported to Cummings. What specific projects was he working on? What did the prime minister hold him accountable for? Was he spread too thinly? Why was he unable or unwilling to rectify the problems he identifies; what  specifically  were the obstacles to doing that? Given the authority he had why was he not able, for example, to overcome procurement barriers in relation to mass testing? Did he have a formal agreement with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson about access and decision-making? Did he expect civil servants to take informal direction from him?

Ask about how the government could have been more transparent while protecting reasonable private debates and classified material. Cummings has said that he will answer the committees questions for as long as they want him to. What is his view of government transparency and why has he changed his mind about co-operation with select committees? Why did he not see earlier that, as he now puts it, secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe? If he was arguing for more openness on such vital matters, is he familiar with government whistleblowing procedures and why did he not speak out at the time? Cummings appearance itself will have consequences. He will not be concerned about embarrassing the government  quite the reverse  but his evidence will cast a shadow. He should be asked about the responsibility of former advisers and civil servants to speak out after they leave office. Is he concerned about damaging future relationships between ministers and special advisers? The committee will also need to ask about who briefed the media in advance on crucial public health announcements, and why somebody retrospectively edited his blog to add references to coronaviruses  and what the value was in doing so.

Press him on government communications. There will inevitably be a focus on the role of the infamous trip to Barnard Castle in undermining public trust in the government and adherence to rules. But more widely, Cummings was regarded as a master in crafting electoral messages in a government which, during his time in office, did not communicate about the pandemic clearly or consistently. What went wrong?

Tee up evidence sessions with other committees. As the prime ministers most senior adviser, Cummings will have been involved to some extent with all the major decisions up to November 2020. Questions from MPs should set up opportunities for other select committees to ask about, for example, the exams fiasco, Cummings role in procurement contracts and his approach to civil service reform.

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/blog/questions-ask-dominic-cummings

On the planning, one of the more interesting claims Cummings has made ahead of this is that while the initial plan was for the elderly and most vulnerable to shield, as in other countries, the government totally missed out actually doing anything to make it a reality until very, very late on. Obviously, if true, that would then not help at all the situation in care homes last year.
