The landmass is actually called The British Isles. The country is called Great Britain.



The landmass, ie. the island we're on, is Great Britain. So called because it's the biggest landmass in the area referred to as Britain. Lesser Britain is variously read to mean Brittany (hence fr. Bretagne and Grand Bretagne), or supposedly Ireland/Hibernia, although I've not seen any reference to the latter reading outside wiki. The British Isles is all the islands in the area known as Britain. If any Irish dislike this term, they should probably blame the Romans for lumping everything in this corner of their empire into a region called Britain.