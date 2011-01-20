Poll

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19040 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:13:39 pm
The landmass is actually called The British Isles.  The country is called Great Britain.

The landmass, ie. the island we're on, is Great Britain. So called because it's the biggest landmass in the area referred to as Britain. Lesser Britain is variously read to mean Brittany (hence fr. Bretagne and Grand Bretagne), or supposedly Ireland/Hibernia, although I've not seen any reference to the latter reading outside wiki. The British Isles is all the islands in the area known as Britain. If any Irish dislike this term, they should probably blame the Romans for lumping everything in this corner of their empire into a region called Britain.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19041 on: Today at 03:32:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:21:58 pm
Next up, the great exemplar global railway.

The Highway of the Globe: takes passengers from the nearest tube station to Shakespeare's rebuilt theatre.

The Freeway of the Galaxy: a bus route where you're served a branded chocolate bar.

The Road to the Moon: the street outside the house where the former The Who drummer grew up.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19042 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:57:20 pm
The Great British Railways will only cover England...

Great English Railways doesn't have quite he same ring to it.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19043 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm »
Sounds like a shit Michael Portillo tv show.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19044 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:20:56 pm
Sounds like a shit Michael Portillo tv show.

Without the clashing pastel jackets and keks.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19045 on: Today at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:28:07 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57176858

Railways to come under state control...

Well not really.

"Most rail services will still be run by the private sector, but under new "passenger contracts" they will be expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency for the first time."
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19046 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
So theyre just going to get a lick of patriotic union flag paint & be more heavily subsidised to protect shareholders investments?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #19047 on: Today at 05:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 04:50:45 pm
Well not really.

"Most rail services will still be run by the private sector, but under new "passenger contracts" they will be expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency for the first time."

Does that mean that, under the first round of privatisations, the railways weren't expected to meet targets on punctuality and efficiency?
