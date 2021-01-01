Poll

Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.

Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19000 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:56:28 pm
I always remember Cook questioning some minister or other, he started, "Last week the minister informed the House that by next Wednesday he would furnish us with a complete answer. I think I carry the whole House with me when I say, today is Wednesday......". Anyway, it amused me at the time.

The fella was DRY.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19001 on: Today at 02:09:00 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:56:28 pm
I always remember Cook questioning some minister or other, he started, "Last week the minister informed the House that by next Wednesday he would furnish us with a complete answer. I think I carry the whole House with me when I say, today is Wednesday......". Anyway, it amused me at the time.
You are not the only one to find that funny. I can see that going down especially well in HOC. ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19002 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:37:09 pm
I always liked Kinnock too.


I did until the Miners Strike.

Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19003 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:09:00 pm
You are not the only one to find that funny. I can see that going down especially well in HOC. ;D
It did.
rob1966

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19004 on: Today at 02:58:42 pm
A pint of John Smiths with John Smith
Welshred

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19005 on: Today at 03:14:44 pm
Politics For All
@PoliticsForAlI
NEW: Jon Ashworth says Matt Hancock has been so friendly to him over the past year that hes half expecting him to offer a lucrative PPE contract

This is funny ;D
Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19006 on: Today at 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:58:42 pm
A pint of John Smiths with John Smith

A pint of Home bitter (now defunct) with Alec Douglas-Home (sorry for muscling in on your dream night out Doc). 

A pint of Camerons with Cameron (also defunct - both the brewery and the man).
Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19007 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
No one for a bottle of Brown then?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19008 on: Today at 03:36:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:50:56 pm
I find this phenomenon interesting, if bloody irritating, when related to Johnson.

There have always been characters, 'cards' as they used to call them, in British politics - pretty evenly spread throughout the main parties. Think of Shinwell for us, Bob Boothby for them. Labour always seemed to have more, though that may have been an illusion due to the fact they had regional accents (all Tories sounded the same).

The thing about bloody Johnson though is that he is a "character" rather than a genuine character. You can see the seams, the sticking plaster, the fabrication. A bit of Churchill, a bit of Just William, a bit of Billy Bunter and a lot of Hugh Grant. Stitch all these together and you have the very epitome of a counterfeit.

I can see it, you can see it, many can see it. But, astonishingly, there are millions who either can't see it or can see it and just don't care.

Never mind the chimera you've stitched together, Johnson is the epitome of Mr Toad.
Yorkykopite

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19009 on: Today at 03:40:21 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:24:48 pm
No one for a bottle of Brown then?

Or cider with Thatcher.
Red Berry

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19010 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:13 pm
I once heard Robin Cook say he could never stand for leadership of the Labour party because he was too "ugly." It seemed like an appalling confession at the time. But maybe he was right.

He was right.  I think he meant it more in the sense that he knew he couldn't really cut it in the spin-doctor age, where slick presentation was all the rage.  Yet compare Cook to Corbyn or Johnson, and you wonder what the hell happened.  Boris has the scruffy oaf motif down a bloody art form.

He did have a great sense of humour though.  I remember on election night in 1997 where he said it would be churlish of him not to thank the Tories for their support in Labour's victory. ;D
Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19011 on: Today at 04:12:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:40:21 pm
Or cider with Thatcher.
Or with Rosie Barnes (she of the armpits).
Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19012 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:40:48 pm
He was right.  I think he meant it more in the sense that he knew he couldn't really cut it in the spin-doctor age, where slick presentation was all the rage.  Yet compare Cook to Corbyn or Johnson, and you wonder what the hell happened.  Boris has the scruffy oaf motif down a bloody art form.

He did have a great sense of humour though.  I remember on election night in 1997 where he said it would be churlish of him not to thank the Tories for their support in Labour's victory. ;D
I remember it being said. I didn't realise he'd said it himself.
Red Berry

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19013 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:14:39 pm
I remember it being said. I didn't realise he'd said it himself.

You mean the election night comments?  I videoed the entire election night and must have watched it at least a hundred times over a ten year period, so it's kind of locked into my brain.  ;D
Dr. Beaker

Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
Reply #19014 on: Today at 06:08:13 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:53:58 pm
You mean the election night comments?  I videoed the entire election night and must have watched it at least a hundred times over a ten year period, so it's kind of locked into my brain.  ;D
Oh no, I quoted the wrong post. I meant the ugly Robin Cook business.
