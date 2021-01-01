I once heard Robin Cook say he could never stand for leadership of the Labour party because he was too "ugly." It seemed like an appalling confession at the time. But maybe he was right.



He was right. I think he meant it more in the sense that he knew he couldn't really cut it in the spin-doctor age, where slick presentation was all the rage. Yet compare Cook to Corbyn or Johnson, and you wonder what the hell happened. Boris has the scruffy oaf motif down a bloody art form.He did have a great sense of humour though. I remember on election night in 1997 where he said it would be churlish of him not to thank the Tories for their support in Labour's victory.