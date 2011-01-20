Poll

If you had to vote for one.. Which would it be?

Blair
Milliband
Corbyn
Starmer
Burnham
Rotheram
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 614917 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,070
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18960 on: Yesterday at 03:34:35 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm
It was a very open question just explaining my thought process, other posters have mentioned peak sure but unless I'm super blind  ;D as far as I can see Andy hasn't actually clarified what he meant and he hadn't when I voted when it first went up.

I meant whatever people wanted it to mean.

Open votes for local* people!



*Based on Earth
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18961 on: Yesterday at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm

He also got the second highest number of votes any Labour leader has got at a GE, only behind Blair's 1997 result (and even his 2019 nadir saw more people voting Labour than they did in 01, 05, 10, 15)

There are more voters of course. Two and half million increase from 1997 to 2017. This also explains why Theresa May, despite the disastrous result, recorded the highest number of votes ever (she beat Blair's total). Only to be beaten by Johnson two years later. Raw numbers don't really tell the story.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18962 on: Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:50:58 pm
There are more voters of course. Two and half million increase from 1997 to 2017. This also explains why Theresa May, despite the disastrous result, recorded the highest number of votes ever (she beat Blair's total). Only to be beaten by Johnson two years later. Raw numbers don't really tell the story.


He got 2.5m more votes than Milliband did in 2015.

And 4m more than Brown got in 2010.

If you prefer share of the vote, then Corbyn's 40.0% compares to Blair's 40.7% in 2001 and eclipses Blair's 35.2% in 2005

(Brown, btw, got 29%, and Blair got 43.2% in 1997)


Look, I know you will contort yourself in every way imaginable to denigrate Corbyn because you have a pathological hatred of him, but it's folly for Labour to throw the baby out with the bathwater and ignore that Corbyn and the policies his Labour Party preferred, did attract a large constituency of votes. Ultimately - and it was more Corbyn himself as a personality, than the manifesto (at least the initial manifesto, before he started throwing all manner of extra freebies at it during the 2019 campaign) - turned at least as many voters away from Labour as were attracted.



Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,866
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18963 on: Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm »
Brown was an absolute disaster!  Not leader material at all!

You then go and compound the issue by having Milliband, followed by Corbyn.  Hardly surprising to see where the party ended up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:15:59 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,816
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18964 on: Yesterday at 04:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm
The problem is that, with Corbyn came the baggage that was a turnoff for millions of voters - the IRA stuff, the Hamas/Hezbollah shenanigans, the sniffy 'nuclear button' response, etc - that allowed the media to build and hammer home the narrative that Corbyn and Labour hated Britain (absolutely not true - but then, I believe a country IS its people - not its history, not its conventions, not its establishment, but its people, here and now, and Corbyn undoubtedly wanted to improve the lives of the majority of its people, at the expense of the parasites and vultures who've profited hugely over the past 40 years from a socio-economic agenda that is merely different shades of that ploughed through by that evil cow The Thatcher).

All that baggage also comes with McDonnell, and with knobs on. McDonnell was far more explicit publicly than Corbyn ever was on anything but solidarity with authoritarian regimes in the Middle East and Latin America. One of Corbyn's 'strengths' was that he was a fairly blank slate on domestic policy so people could project onto him. Why loads of stuff I'm in favour of ended up being magpied into 'Corbynism'. The anti-austerity message was good but the keeping of the benefit cuts (in effect to fund middle class tax cuts) was beyond shite and intended purely to signal austerity politics would continue. Amusingly, 2017 is apparently the new holy text so I struggle to wrap my head around that one from likes of Whittome who ought to be smarter than playing to Pidcock's core vote.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18965 on: Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm
Brown was an absolute disaster!  Not leader material at all!

You then go and compound the issue by having Milliband, followed by Cobyn.  Hardly surprising to see where the party ended up.

And yet, if he'd have gone for a GE in autumn 07, he'd have almost certainly have secured a majority, albeit a smaller one than he piggy-backed on.

How differently things would have turned out  :-\

Given he'd have been better able to manage the narrative in the wake of the GFC, and (one would hope) would have gone down the fiscal stimulation route rather than use the GFC fallout as a cover for decimating public services under the guise of 'austerity', we could well have been back into economic growth by 2012, with the national feelgood factor of the Olympics still in place.

I'd bet my house we'd have still been in the EU.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,070
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18966 on: Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:19:16 pm
And yet, if he'd have gone for a GE in autumn 07, he'd have almost certainly have secured a majority, albeit a smaller one than he piggy-backed on.

How differently things would have turned out  :-\

Given he'd have been better able to manage the narrative in the wake of the GFC, and (one would hope) would have gone down the fiscal stimulation route rather than use the GFC fallout as a cover for decimating public services under the guise of 'austerity', we could well have been back into economic growth by 2012, with the national feelgood factor of the Olympics still in place.

I'd bet my house we'd have still been in the EU.

Wasn't it true that Corbyn jibbed some rallies he was supposed to speak against Brexit in?

Also for me personally (And someone that was enthused and really wanted Corbyn to do well and get Labour into power) he always came across to me as being massively against the EU. In fact, I watched several recorded conversations and presentations where his dislike of them was thoroughly explored.

I think he wanted us out under a 'Lexit' idea (Which always seemed to me to be a bit far-fetched and unworkable.) His presentations also seemed to portray an EU that seemed very at odds with the facts - for instance - he seemed to think they were very much for deregulation and the Capital state - but it  seems to me that the Tories (for instance) want far, far more deregulation than the EU allowed..?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18967 on: Yesterday at 04:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:06:37 pm

He got 2.5m more votes than Milliband did in 2015.

And 4m more than Brown got in 2010.

If you prefer share of the vote, then Corbyn's 40.0% compares to Blair's 40.7% in 2001 and eclipses Blair's 35.2% in 2005

(Brown, btw, got 29%, and Blair got 43.2% in 1997)


Look, I know you will contort yourself in every way imaginable to denigrate Corbyn because you have a pathological hatred of him, but it's folly for Labour to throw the baby out with the bathwater and ignore that Corbyn and the policies his Labour Party preferred, did attract a large constituency of votes. Ultimately - and it was more Corbyn himself as a personality, than the manifesto (at least the initial manifesto, before he started throwing all manner of extra freebies at it during the 2019 campaign) - turned at least as many voters away from Labour as were attracted.

No contortions needed. I was just providing some perspective. Clearly Corbyn did a lot better than expected and May did a lot worse. It still left us with a Tory government and a weak opposition.

I've said many times that there are elements of the 2017 manifesto which are good ones. I've also explained many times why, in my opinion, they were outweighed by the negative ideology of Corbynism. I have no "pathological hatred" for the man, but sure, I despise a good deal of his politics. You may not agree with me, but I've always given my reasons - which, again, have nothing to do with pathology.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18968 on: Yesterday at 04:51:10 pm »
Burnham back in front.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18969 on: Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm
Brown was an absolute disaster!  Not leader material at all!

You then go and compound the issue by having Milliband, followed by Corbyn.  Hardly surprising to see where the party ended up.

Ed Miliband is the real culprit. Apart from being a lousy candidate, he was the one who made the constitutional changes to the Labour party which allowed a politician from Labour's extreme fringes to become viable. I don't think he's ever said sorry, either.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18970 on: Yesterday at 04:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm
Wasn't it true that Corbyn jibbed some rallies he was supposed to speak against Brexit in?

Also for me personally (And someone that was enthused and really wanted Corbyn to do well and get Labour into power) he always came across to me as being massively against the EU. In fact, I watched several recorded conversations and presentations where his dislike of them was thoroughly explored.

I think he wanted us out under a 'Lexit' idea (Which always seemed to me to be a bit far-fetched and unworkable.) His presentations also seemed to portray an EU that seemed very at odds with the facts - for instance - he seemed to think they were very much for deregulation and the Capital state - but it  seems to me that the Tories (for instance) want far, far more deregulation than the EU allowed..?



Exactly my understanding on all aspects.

There had traditionally been leftist arguments against the EU - it was, after all, set up with the aid of the CIA as an exclusive trading bloc.

There have always been aspects of the EU that have been pro-corporate capitalist, and economically right-wing.

In the years leading up to the 2016 Referendum, the ECB had (IMHO) become far too influential. The ECB is packed with ex-Goldman Sachs malevolents, too  :P. The wake of the GFC, with the imposition of austerity on the most impacted nations (whose debt position had been exacerbated by the economic imbalance between north and south), the EU behaved in a way I found pretty shameful.

But overall, the EU has been a force for progressive good. I remember in the dark days of the 80's and early 90's Thatcherism, when the EU seemed to be the only body willing and able to take on The Thatcher, and I recall the EU forcing a kicking & screaming Tory government to accept things like better workers' rights and environmental protections.

There was a lot of talk at the time of the Referendum and after from 'the left', about EU regulations preventing aspects of the expected Corbyn-Labour manifesto being implemented - like nationalisation of essential utilities, or providing state aid to businesses where there is a strategic or employment benefit to be had. These were largely debunked by experts.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18971 on: Yesterday at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm
It was a very open question just explaining my thought process, other posters have mentioned peak sure but unless I'm super blind  ;D as far as I can see Andy hasn't actually clarified what he meant and he hadn't when I voted when it first went up.
Andy seldom does ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,816
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18972 on: Yesterday at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
Ed Miliband is the real culprit. Apart from being a lousy candidate, he was the one who made the constitutional changes to the Labour party which allowed a politician from Labour's extreme fringes to become viable. I don't think he's ever said sorry, either.

It's worse than that, I think. Miliband opened the door to McCluskey to win his leadership attempt. And then realised it was too late to close it again when the vote rigging in Falkirk was discovered and the, no doubt salaciously untrue, rumours began of wider corruption around Unite's leadership and its picked politicians. And here we are nearly a decade on and Uncle Len's fun bus reaching the end of its road to police raids and fear of even mentioning the accounting holes widespread among the candidates to replace Uncle Len and guarantee him, and his close friends, a happy retirement. You don't get Corbyn without Uncle Len's deep pockets and willingness to contest every detail of the rule book at his memberships' expense.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18973 on: Yesterday at 05:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:06:31 pm
It's worse than that, I think. Miliband opened the door to McCluskey to win his leadership attempt. And then realised it was too late to close it again when the vote rigging in Falkirk was discovered and the, no doubt salaciously untrue, rumours began of wider corruption around Unite's leadership and its picked politicians. And here we are nearly a decade on and Uncle Len's fun bus reaching the end of its road to police raids and fear of even mentioning the accounting holes widespread among the candidates to replace Uncle Len and guarantee him, and his close friends, a happy retirement. You don't get Corbyn without Uncle Len's deep pockets and willingness to contest every detail of the rule book at his memberships' expense.

Interesting.

It's the lack of self-knowledge that boggles too. I don't expect politicians to be great self-examiners, but you would expect them to have some sense of what is needed to inspire devotion and convince sceptics. Ed Miliband had none of the usual qualities of a leader. He looked awkward in his own skin (I'm one of the few who blame him for cocking up the bacon sandwich eating) and he looked permanently flustered whenever he had to meet a stranger. Unfortunately 99.999% of the electorate fall into that category.  Then there was the ham-fisted attempt to go all 'Blue Labour' and start touting how hard Labour was on immigration.

None of it was any good. I even think the limit of his ambitions might have been beating the elder, more accomplished brother. A bit like watching dim-witted Peter Hitchens trying to sound as intelligent as Chris. Sibling rivalry has a lot to answer for.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18974 on: Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm »
Anybody hoping Boris gets handsy with some patients who have the Indian variant?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18975 on: Yesterday at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
Anybody hoping Boris gets handsy with some patients who have the Indian variant?

Wouldn't he already have some immunity?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,816
  • Justice.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18976 on: Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:24:57 pm
Interesting.

It's the lack of self-knowledge that boggles too. I don't expect politicians to be great self-examiners, but you would expect them to have some sense of what is needed to inspire devotion and convince sceptics. Ed Miliband had none of the usual qualities of a leader. He looked awkward in his own skin (I'm one of the few who blame him for cocking up the bacon sandwich eating) and he looked permanently flustered whenever he had to meet a stranger. Unfortunately 99.999% of the electorate fall into that category.  Then there was the ham-fisted attempt to go all 'Blue Labour' and start touting how hard Labour was on immigration.

None of it was any good. I even think the limit of his ambitions might have been beating the elder, more accomplished brother. A bit like watching dim-witted Peter Hitchens trying to sound as intelligent as Chris. Sibling rivalry has a lot to answer for.

Funny story about 'Blue Labour' is that it was McCluskey who was among those who pushed it hardest - part of the 'authentic working class' thing and blaming immigrant workers for X and Y and Z. Never actually disowned it so far as I know, just morphed into Lexity gubbins about 'freedom of movement' isn't the same as immigration policy etc. Not casting too many stones about that though as have a certain amount of sympathy with there being no good answers for Labour on that issue for Miliband. Really same faultlines as we've seen before and since.

Only met him the once but Miliband seemed personable enough to me, he'd have probably benefited a bit by taking a tighter line on his public appearances. Kind of like 2017 where Corbyn was either on a stage delivering bromides to the adoring or reciting his prewritten line in answer to any questions put by local media. Make the geeky statesmanly. But it's still perception, not the substance, isn't it?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18977 on: Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm »
Some cracking posts on the last couple of pages.

Regarding Burnham, I already had my mind made up to vote for him when he ran for leader the first time. He was so poor and unfocused I ended up casting my vote elsewhere. I think he has only grown in stature, both personally and politically since then. I believe he would be a great leader now, he seems to have really found his voice. I echo others in their admiration for Cooper, I still don't understand the attraction to Hilary Benn though.

I voted for Burnham in the poll, though I do like Starmer. Angela Raynor strikes me as someone who could cut across well also.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,502
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18978 on: Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 06:19:26 pm
Some cracking posts on the last couple of pages.

Regarding Burnham, I already had my mind made up to vote for him when he ran for leader the first time. He was so poor and unfocused I ended up casting my vote elsewhere. I think he has only grown in stature, both personally and politically since then. I believe he would be a great leader now, he seems to have really found his voice. I echo others in their admiration for Cooper, I still don't understand the attraction to Hilary Benn though.

I voted for Burnham in the poll, though I do like Starmer. Angela Raynor strikes me as someone who could cut across well also.

To be honest I haven't really followed Burnham's career so much since his pretty disastrous run at the leadership in 2015, he struck me as being a bit of a weathervane then, wasn't really convinced he stood for anything much.

I presume he has done better as mayor in Manchester, the only thing I will say is that is a much easier job than having to appeal to the broader voting coalition you need to attract to win in the country as a whole.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18979 on: Yesterday at 06:50:20 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
To be honest I haven't really followed Burnham's career so much since his pretty disastrous run at the leadership in 2015, he struck me as being a bit of a weathervane then, wasn't really convinced he stood for anything much.

I presume he has done better as mayor in Manchester, the only thing I will say is that is a much easier job than having to appeal to the broader voting coalition you need to attract to win in the country as a whole.
He strikes me as someone who likes to lead from the back.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,167
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18980 on: Yesterday at 06:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:35:45 pm
Wouldn't he already have some immunity?

Think the only thing he is fully immune from is basic human decency.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18981 on: Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:50:20 pm
He strikes me as someone who likes to lead from the back.

Go on Doc?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18982 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
Go on Doc?

Probably referring to the famous Yes PM quote.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18983 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:01:57 pm
Go on Doc?
Well, he doesn't seem capable of leading the masses down the path of righteousness by sheer force of argument and persuasion. Rather he wants the masses to reach some kind of collective decision about what direction to go, and then he will gladly 'lead' with all guns blazing. That is to say, he's basically a weathercock.

He doesnt seem to have the same intellectual clout as Cooper, never mind Benn. I voted (above) for Starmer, on the grounds that, for now at least, boring is good. I always felt that folks would eventually get fed up with charisma, but no signs as yet. Still prepared to give that a bit of time though, until chickens have fully come home to roost. God help us if we do need someone with charisma. Labour MPs are too interested in politics to be considered as anything other than weird political wonks by the public. Tories are seen as Flashman characters that most of the working class seem to secretly envy nowadays, rather than abhor like they used to.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:30 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18984 on: Today at 12:41:43 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
Well, he doesn't seem capable of leading the masses down the path of righteousness by sheer force of argument and persuasion. Rather he wants the masses to reach some kind of collective decision about what direction to go, and then he will gladly 'lead' with all guns blazing. That is to say, he's basically a weathercock.

He doesnt seem to have the same intellectual clout as Cooper, never mind Benn. I voted (above) for Starmer, on the grounds that, for now at least, boring is good. I always felt that folks would eventually get fed up with charisma, but no signs as yet. Still prepared to give that a bit of time though, until chickens have fully come home to roost. God help us if we do need someone with charisma. Labour MPs are too interested in politics to be considered as anything other than weird political wonks by the public. Tories are seen as Flashman characters that most of the working class seem to secretly envy nowadays, rather than abhor like they used to.

Sir Humphrey Appleby : A minister can do what he likes.

James Hacker : It's the people's will. I am their leader. I must follow them.

Yes Minister, The Greasy Pole.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18985 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
Well, he doesn't seem capable of leading the masses down the path of righteousness by sheer force of argument and persuasion. Rather he wants the masses to reach some kind of collective decision about what direction to go, and then he will gladly 'lead' with all guns blazing. That is to say, he's basically a weathercock.

He doesnt seem to have the same intellectual clout as Cooper, never mind Benn. I voted (above) for Starmer, on the grounds that, for now at least, boring is good. I always felt that folks would eventually get fed up with charisma, but no signs as yet. Still prepared to give that a bit of time though, until chickens have fully come home to roost. God help us if we do need someone with charisma. Labour MPs are too interested in politics to be considered as anything other than weird political wonks by the public. Tories are seen as Flashman characters that most of the working class seem to secretly envy nowadays, rather than abhor like they used to.

If Burnham is a 'weathercock' then that's no good. I think you definitely have a case there. He was swinging in all directions during the leadership contest. But that was such a bizarre event. It made fools out of everyone, including the voters.

But Burnham does seem to have matured since he went to Manchester. Grown in stature. That's the hope. Plus, he passes the pint test. The proverbial pint with Andy Burnham might now be an enjoyable thing, while the prospect of sitting down in the tap room with Starmer remains an ordeal. In fact to push the trope further Andy would almost certainly get his round in whereas Johnson, while offering jolly company, would be first out of the taxi and last to the bar.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18986 on: Today at 09:50:48 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:06:21 am
If Burnham is a 'weathercock' then that's no good. I think you definitely have a case there. He was swinging in all directions during the leadership contest. But that was such a bizarre event. It made fools out of everyone, including the voters.

But Burnham does seem to have matured since he went to Manchester. Grown in stature. That's the hope. Plus, he passes the pint test. The proverbial pint with Andy Burnham might now be an enjoyable thing, while the prospect of sitting down in the tap room with Starmer remains an ordeal. In fact to push the trope further Andy would almost certainly get his round in whereas Johnson, while offering jolly company, would be first out of the taxi and last to the bar.
I notice you say,'That's the hope'. And that goes for me too, because I'm sure we have all noticed this apparent career resurrection. To me though, he just seems to have got back to where he was previously, and we all know how that ended up.

Regarding the 'pint' test, I know it's all a bit tongue in cheek, but it really is a sorry state of affairs isn't it. I honestly can't think of one MP I would enjoy having a pint with. Stephen Pound was probably the last one but he recently stood down. Going back, imagine having a pint with Harold Wilson or Denis Healey. I'd rather go for a pint with Alec Douglas-Home than this crowd - though I doubt he'd enjoy it.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18987 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:50:48 am
I notice you say,'That's the hope'. And that goes for me too, because I'm sure we have all noticed this apparent career resurrection. To me though, he just seems to have got back to where he was previously, and we all know how that ended up.

Regarding the 'pint' test, I know it's all a bit tongue in cheek, but it really is a sorry state of affairs isn't it. I honestly can't think of one MP I would enjoy having a pint with. Stephen Pound was probably the last one but he recently stood down. Going back, imagine having a pint with Harold Wilson or Denis Healey. I'd rather go for a pint with Alec Douglas-Home than this crowd - though I doubt he'd enjoy it.

Ive actually had a pint with my MP and he was sound. I reckon Burnham would be a good pint as well.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18988 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 17, 2021, 09:09:02 pm
Agree with this.

I'm a Benn admirer, but he seems to have fallen off the radar. Plus his name - in fact both his names - are liabilities. It's a pity. He has the intellect and a little bit of necessary naughtiness to throw Johnson. He knows the LP inside out. He's a northern MP. He's an attractive character. But, the effing name....the Express, the Mail, the Scum would have a field day.
I meant to respond to this the other day - maybe he could change his name to, 'Benn Hilary', or 'Ben Wedgwood'? :)

Perhaps there is a more humerous way he could take the sting out of the tabloid's fun and games and their readerships having a field-day with it. Maybe announce that because of the ridiculous and childish antics of the tabloid press, he has decided to change his name to: Hilary Clinton.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18989 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:14:55 pm
I meant to respond to this the other day - maybe he could change his name to, 'Benn Hilary', or 'Ben Wedgwood'? :)

Perhaps there is a more humerous way he could take the sting out of the tabloid's fun and games and their readerships having a field-day with it. Maybe announce that because of the ridiculous and childish antics of the tabloid press, he has decided to change his name to: Hilary Clinton.
As all RAWKites should know, if we start along the mocking peoples name route, I don't think ol' de Pfeffel or whatever his name is, will fare well out of that one.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18990 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
Just on the going for a pint thing, both Milliband (post leadership) and Starmer (when the 'mask slips') strike me as interesting personable people. The problem is that their presentation was/is micromanaged to the nth degree by the various non elected officials cosplaying the Thick of It. So you never see the real person come through.

IMHO Starmer (and whoever comes next at whatever point) needs to have the confidence to back themselves and take control of/responsibility for their own presentation. My suspicion is that the same may also go in terms of some of the decision-making that comes out of the leaders office which sometimes feels a little like Starmer is being swept along with the tide by his officials.

He's obviously very professionally qualified/experienced but I do feel like at the moment his lack of political experience/confidence is being a little bit exposed.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18991 on: Today at 01:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:40:28 pm
As all RAWKites should know, if we start along the mocking peoples name route, I don't think ol' de Pfeffel or whatever his name is, will fare well out of that one.
Yeah. But clowns are supposed to have silly names. It's baked in.

I know we are not being totally serious about Hilary Benn's name, but there is some truth to the matter. There is an element of the Great British public who are easily led on such things. Recall the attacks on Neil Kinnock for having ginger hair. The UK electorate is disproportionately moronic if they let such shit influence their vote. I do not believe this float in most other countries.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,053
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18992 on: Today at 01:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:06:31 pm
Yeah. But clowns are supposed to have silly names. It's baked in.

I know we are not being totally serious about Hilary Benn's name, but there is some truth to the matter. There is an element of the Great British public who are easily led on such things. Recall the attacks on Neil Kinnock for having ginger hair. The UK electorate is disproportionately moronic if they let such shit influence their vote. I do not believe this float in most other countries.

I once heard Robin Cook say he could never stand for leadership of the Labour party because he was too "ugly." It seemed like an appalling confession at the time. But maybe he was right.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18993 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:13 pm
I once heard Robin Cook say he could never stand for leadership of the Labour party because he was too "ugly." It seemed like an appalling confession at the time. But maybe he was right.


He would have been great too.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18994 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:13 pm
I once heard Robin Cook say he could never stand for leadership of the Labour party because he was too "ugly." It seemed like an appalling confession at the time. But maybe he was right.
I don't recall that. But we know that looks are a factor in every election. It seems, though, some electorates are more prone to this than others. And it is not limited to looks. You can be less than average looking, but if you are clownish or joker, you might get a boost. And, worryingly, the bigger the clown, the greater effect.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bullingdon Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18995 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:34:30 pm
He would have been great too.
Yep.

I always liked Kinnock too.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 