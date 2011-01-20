Well, the alternative to the deal is more years of Tory power at County level. And Cambridge city is one small part of CCC - I'm in S Cambs so have the Tory MP who wrote a disgusting diatribe about immigrants - a non-partisan, adult, leftish coalition is infinitely preferable at County level and might impress enough by not being adversarial for the Lib Dems to unseat him (Labour haven't got a hope here). I have no problem with non adversarial politics.



We could have had a Tory minority running CCC with Cambridge Labour making demands for Cambridge instead we are a junior partner in a coalition! We can't implement our own plans but will get the blame for decisions aka the worse of both worlds. As I have seen elsewhere, Labour has often been able to deliver more of its agenda and policies through taking skilful advantage of NOC situations rather than committing to coalition deals with the Lib Dems, whose primary concerns tend to be tactical rather than principled.By doing what we've done Labour have allowed them to close the gap on us on who is more left wing and progressive. Why should property owners who want fewer houses built and less council tax vote for us rather than them?Weve given the Lib Dems precisely the lie they need to say We arent Clegg-style Coalition Tory lites! We are nice, cuddly middle-class extensions of the Labour Party!One of the reasons the 2013-17 term was so productive was because experienced Independent, Tory, and Labour councillors all agreed on how little we could trust the Lib Dems.The County Council is in a state of financial collapse. It can barely administer its statutory services. Frankly, it doesn't matter which party runs it: the finances are so tight, nobody can put their own stamp on the council. It's simply an exercise in managing decline and taking the blame. At one point when my friend was Labour group leader from 2013-17 one at-risk child - God forbid - falling through the cracks and being subject to legal challenge could send the council into the receivers. What, exactly, will CCC be able to do? What policies will we be able to implement? What would you cut instead (that, I bet you, the Liberals wouldn't - whatever it is)? What is this a golden opportunity for? The 'agreement' doesn't even stipulate a long-term tax or income strategy, for fuck's sake. We have office, but absolutely no power.And, of course, you know what'll happen if we actually want to do anything by proposing to raise council tax higher than the Liberals and trying to earmark it for that policy.This isnt some nutty Corbynite Trot speaking. This is cold, hard political reality. The County is in a state of collapse and theres nothing any party can do about it. The whole point of mayoral devolution is to run these authorities down and break them up. Far better to go for an all-party committee system and share the blame proportionately under the pretext of democracy.