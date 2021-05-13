Poll

How would you rate yourself on the 'left/Right' scale?

Author Topic: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.  (Read 608778 times)

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18800 on: May 13, 2021, 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 13, 2021, 11:36:36 pm
Atrocious Question Time panel and Virtual Audience. Fiona Bruce is also utter shite.

Michelle Dewberry's Ull drone reminded me I had chip spice so I'm already up this week from putting it on for a couple of minutes. Paul Mason's mid-life crisis now in year seven also not so appealing.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 12:48:38 am »
Quote from: Zeb on May 13, 2021, 11:49:15 pm
Michelle Dewberry's Ull drone reminded me I had chip spice so I'm already up this week from putting it on for a couple of minutes. Paul Mason's mid-life crisis now in year seven also not so appealing.

I didnt watch it, nor have I watched it for the best part of two years; its the best example I can think of for the (not unreasonable) argument that the Beeb has gone to shit, at least where television is concerned.

Youre either a stalwart or a masochist Zeb; politics at the moment is so utterly depressing I honestly have to go fishing rather than engage, for the sake of my mental wellbeing.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:48:38 am
I didnt watch it, nor have I watched it for the best part of two years; its the best example I can think of for the (not unreasonable) argument that the Beeb has gone to shit, at least where television is concerned.

Youre either a stalwart or a masochist Zeb; politics at the moment is so utterly depressing I honestly have to go fishing rather than engage, for the sake of my mental wellbeing.

We only had it on for a few minutes while we sorted a very late dinner out for similar reasons to your's.

Can understand fishing over politics. I take small victories from engagement rather than looking to have an all in one revolution. Like something I've put a lot of time into over past few years finally went into law just the start of this month - a system where if you're having mental health problems you can get all debt problems frozen until you're well enough to pick them up again with some help from debt specialists. Makes it bearable while Labour does its generational thing of figuring out being in government might be useful.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18803 on: Yesterday at 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: John C on May 13, 2021, 11:33:24 pm
Hello Wilmo mate, without going in to the specifics about how, when and why Mods intervene in any thread, which is genuinely individualised to all of our our own imperfections (except Alan_X, he really is the Mary Poppins of Moderators), I just want to make my usual point about the concept of 'bullying'.

There is one poster on our radar who potentially tries it, his/her days are numbered. You may not like the reactions of someone's posts but you're not subject to it daily in circumstances you can't avoid. As someone who is trained as an anti bullying and harassment contact officer I cannot subscribe to some one who can log off and go to the kitchen for a cuppa and never engage with the perpetrator again.

I hope you understand that Wilmo. And to be honest I'm glad for you that this is your only experience of bullying.
Thank you for posting this, John C. I was reading the thread last night and pondered if I should make comment. But, of course, coming from me, it probably would have read as just another member adding their own two-cents and failing to progress this any further. Having slept on it, I logged on this morning with the intent of writing something, which might well have ended up being a mistake - even my comments now might be a mistake. Discourse and disagreements are not, of course, 'bullying'. No one was being hounded (not even Yorkykopite, and he was alone on one side of the fence).

I will add one other point: if someone asks for reference or quote so that they (better) understand your point, supply it. Don't try to second-guess their intentions - take it at face value. This is especially true when the member making the request has a long history at RAWK demonstrating that he is genuine in his beliefs and commitments.

Yorky - I should posted something in your defense last night - sorry. It was all a bit too one-sided.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:37:06 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18804 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 13, 2021, 11:36:36 pm
Atrocious Question Time panel and Virtual Audience. Fiona Bruce is also utter shite.

Question Time should have been euthanised a long, long time ago.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 09:48:08 am »
https://twitter.com/AyoCaesar/status/1393087005823799297?s=20

Meanwhile the left are painting Howard Beckett's suspension from the Labour party for racism as a factional issue facepalm.gif
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:12:35 am
We only had it on for a few minutes while we sorted a very late dinner out for similar reasons to your's.

Can understand fishing over politics. I take small victories from engagement rather than looking to have an all in one revolution. Like something I've put a lot of time into over past few years finally went into law just the start of this month - a system where if you're having mental health problems you can get all debt problems frozen until you're well enough to pick them up again with some help from debt specialists. Makes it bearable while Labour does its generational thing of figuring out being in government might be useful.

Thats brilliant, Zeb. Anything that can make someones life just that little bit easier is a positive. I know of many people who are sadly no longer with us who would have greatly benefited from an initiative like this.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18807 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:48:08 am
https://twitter.com/AyoCaesar/status/1393087005823799297?s=20

Meanwhile the left are painting Howard Beckett's suspension from the Labour party for racism as a factional issue facepalm.gif

For the smartest of the grifting gang, Ayo's track record of who she stans is remarkably poor. 'The Derby Badman'. Aye. Forde report hasn't been 'buried by Labour' either, Forde requested extra time to complete it because the people who leaked Formby's 'report' into antisemitism are under criminal investigation. Sure Starmer would have preferred dealing with any issues arising from it a long while back.

Beckett is only suspended. Sure process will be fair. He probably shouldn't be on the NEC though, should he? Bit of a difference from random weirdo being racist on the twitter and someone who might be sitting in judgement on cases involving racism.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18808 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:23:10 am
Thats brilliant, Zeb. Anything that can make someones life just that little bit easier is a positive. I know of many people who are sadly no longer with us who would have greatly benefited from an initiative like this.

Aye. Makes it worth speaking to MPs about rough stuff from own past. Only one tiny part of a big effort though. Martin Lewis puts loads of his own money behind stuff like this, absolute star. Likes of Luciana Berger were huge in getting it going, even can say a nice thing or two about a couple of Tories who took it up and pushed it (for all their other sins). But it's there and hopefully some respite for people who need it. Especially valuable coming out of this mess of a pandemic. Can get some things done. Need more though, don't we?
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18809 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 am »
Wes Streeting will be stepping back for a bit as he is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer

https://twitter.com/wesstreeting/status/1393143127305764865
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18810 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:32:44 am
Aye. Makes it worth speaking to MPs about rough stuff from own past. Only one tiny part of a big effort though. Martin Lewis puts loads of his own money behind stuff like this, absolute star. Likes of Luciana Berger were huge in getting it going, even can say a nice thing or two about a couple of Tories who took it up and pushed it (for all their other sins). But it's there and hopefully some respite for people who need it. Especially valuable coming out of this mess of a pandemic. Can get some things done. Need more though, don't we?

Of course we need more, but even outcomes like this that we often perceive as small victories can have such a massive impact on the lives of people who find themselves on the cliff edge. Well in!
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18811 on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:02:04 am
Wes Streeting will be stepping back for a bit as he is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer

https://twitter.com/wesstreeting/status/1393143127305764865

Ah fucking hell, thats awful.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18812 on: Yesterday at 01:28:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:02:04 am
Wes Streeting will be stepping back for a bit as he is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer

https://twitter.com/wesstreeting/status/1393143127305764865
Quite like him. Hes only 38 too. Awful news

Hopefully they caught it soon enough
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18813 on: Yesterday at 01:41:56 pm »
Wes is my MP and a pretty decent fella so wishing him all the best and hopefully a full recovery.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18814 on: Yesterday at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 13, 2021, 11:33:24 pm
Hello Wilmo mate, without going in to the specifics about how, when and why Mods intervene in any thread, which is genuinely individualised to all of our our own imperfections (except Alan_X, he really is the Mary Poppins of Moderators), I just want to make my usual point about the concept of 'bullying'.

There is one poster on our radar who potentially tries it, his/her days are numbered. You may not like the reactions of someone's posts but you're not subject to it daily in circumstances you can't avoid. As someone who is trained as an anti bullying and harassment contact officer I cannot subscribe to some one who can log off and go to the kitchen for a cuppa and never engage with the perpetrator again.

I hope you understand that Wilmo. And to be honest I'm glad for you that this is your only experience of bullying.

Whilst I do genuinely appreciate the first part of this response, I find the final sentence really unfair and off the mark. What makes you think this is my 'only experience of bullying'? If you had the first bit of knowledge about me, I imagine you'd feel a bit silly. Do you not think I'm perhaps sensitive to seeing others subjected to it due to personal experiences? I'm not going to detail my and my family's personal experiences here, but if you want to know more, please feel free to PM me and I'll be happy to correct any incorrect assumptions.

Regarding people being able to just not come back to the site again if they don't want to be subject to that type of behaviour, I don't personally think that's helpful. I understand you guys have an immense amount of work you take on which is largely thankless and instrumental to this community, the best in football (if not sport as whole). I wouldn't be able to do the same job so I wouldn't want to criticise, instead I'll just give my perspective and leave it at that. As part of my work, I help fund and organise activities and educational programs on behalf of the Arts Council for profoundly disadvantaged children and communities. Mainly I work with people who are part of the Deaf community as well as children with serious learning difficulties (there is typically a significant overlap, in my experience). A consistent aspect of their experience is bullying by hectoring, derision and exclusion. I would be heartbroken if they were ever to end up in a situation where, if they were to approach a contact or support officer such as yourself, they were told that it's their fault for engaging - they can just leave the room, or go to their own communities. You don't have to play football, do you? Why don't you go do something else, or try another team. You don't have to go to the pub, not really, you can just stay at home on your bill. Sadly, this is a common experience and bullying is not just restricted to 'essential' places 'you have to be' such as a workplace or school.

Obviously the topic at hand is of a radically different scale but, to my mind, it rests within the same patterns of behaviour. I take your points on board however, and realise the difficulties the mod team must face.

I won't be commenting any further on this issue (to everyone's relief I'm sure  ;D) but felt I needed to address the above points for clarity and to correct the record.

On another note, awful news about Wes, I wish him the best and a speedy recovery. Cancer is a bastard.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18815 on: Yesterday at 05:02:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May 13, 2021, 11:36:36 pm
Atrocious Question Time panel and Virtual Audience. Fiona Bruce is also utter shite.

I haven't been able to bring myself to watch that in so long. Used to never miss a week, but my word the standard has fallen alongside our politics.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18816 on: Yesterday at 05:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 05:02:37 pm
I haven't been able to bring myself to watch that in so long. Used to never miss a week, but my word the standard has fallen alongside our politics.

Used to be a Cabinet member and Opposition shadows or a similar heavyweight.

 Now its a fringe politician, a reality star, a social media influencer and this weeks version of Laurence Fox.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18817 on: Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm »
Just when you thought politics couldn't get any more fucked-up, and electorates more insane, the utter bellend, and extreme bigot, Edwin Poots is elected leader of the largest party in Northern Ireland

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57121825


"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18818 on: Yesterday at 06:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Just when you thought politics couldn't get any more fucked-up, and electorates more insane, the utter bellend, and extreme bigot, Edwin Poots is elected leader of the largest party in Northern Ireland

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57121825

I'd heard he was a follower of the Bishop of Armagh's views on evolution.

He is probably a typical product of his electorate.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18819 on: Yesterday at 07:27:06 pm »
They're all fucking c*nts.

Fucking hell.

Are we ever going to get back to normal, not with this fucking aborted cuntfuck.

FUUUUUUUUUUCCCCKKKK.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18820 on: Yesterday at 07:37:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:09:21 pm
Used to be a Cabinet member and Opposition shadows or a similar heavyweight.

 Now its a fringe politician, a reality star, a social media influencer and this weeks version of Laurence Fox.

Twitter and social media at large have been so corrosive. An entire information ecosystem which incentivises extreme views and competing statements over dialogue and reason. The BBC are trying to fit in with the landscape, I suppose, but it is so depressing to see.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18821 on: Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm »
London is showing that the only way out of a Tory government is to vote Labour. Vote Lib Dem or Green and you get the Tories too

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tories-greens-lib-dems-alliance-london-assembly-b935170.html
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18822 on: Yesterday at 07:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
London is showing that the only way out of a Tory government is to vote Labour. Vote Lib Dem or Green and you get the Tories too

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tories-greens-lib-dems-alliance-london-assembly-b935170.html

That's genuinely shocked me - not the Lib Dems of course, but the Greens. Any Londoners here who have a perspective on this?
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18823 on: Yesterday at 07:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
London is showing that the only way out of a Tory government is to vote Labour. Vote Lib Dem or Green and you get the Tories too

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tories-greens-lib-dems-alliance-london-assembly-b935170.html

Quote
The three political parties said they tried to secure a four party agreement for chairing committees based around the proportion of seats each group has on the London Assembly.

Their plan would have allowed Labour to chair five committees, the Conservatives four, Greens one and the Lib Dems one in the first year of this administration.

The three parties claim that Labour walked away from an agreement at the eleventh hour and refused to chair any committees.

So Labour displayed arrogance for the umpteenth time and now that they've had their bluff called, they're dusting off the increasingly impotent "but only we can stop the Tories" line.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18824 on: Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm »
The E&W Greens have a lot of members who are more about conservation (preserving green belts, NIMBYisn etc) rather than climate change and things like that do they not?
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18825 on: Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 07:53:54 pm
So Labour displayed arrogance for the umpteenth time and now that they've had their bluff called, they're dusting off the increasingly impotent "but only we can stop the Tories" line.

'The Labour Party Refuses to Give Majority Control of Committees to the Opposition' - to the surprise of no-one.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18826 on: Yesterday at 08:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
'The Labour Party Refuses to Give Majority Control of Committees to the Opposition' - to the surprise of no-one.

Why should Labour have the majority of committee chairs when it doesn't even have a majority of members in the Assembly? Them having the most chairs (short of a majority), which was the original offer, seems fair but Labour turned that down.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18827 on: Yesterday at 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:48:48 pm
London is showing that the only way out of a Tory government is to vote Labour. Vote Lib Dem or Green and you get the Tories too

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/tories-greens-lib-dems-alliance-london-assembly-b935170.html

My council, when we had elections in 2017, the Labour councillors joined a coalition with the Tories (2nd and 3rd biggest parties) because the Labour incumbent leader refused to join the SNP in a coalition as she wouldn't get a leadership position. Labour then suspended all of them. 4 years later they are still suspended - no final decision has been made by Labour and Sarwar is talking about them as colleagues and wanting them back in the party.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18828 on: Yesterday at 08:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm
The E&W Greens have a lot of members who are more about conservation (preserving green belts, NIMBYisn etc) rather than climate change and things like that do they not?

What does E & W mean? East & West?

You're comment seems like a bit of a sweeping generalisation to me.

What's wrong with conservation and preserving Green Belts??  Do you understand the importance of Green Space??  Preserving green space (carbon sinks) is fighting climate change.

The Green Belt has shrunk considerably since 2010 and 2015 (overseen by the Tories).

There's also been a major push from the far-right to infiltrate the "Green Movement" recently (maybe unrelated).
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18829 on: Yesterday at 08:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:27:25 pm
What does E & W mean? East & West?

You're comment seems like a bit of a sweeping generalisation to me.

What's wrong with conservation and preserving Green Belts??  Do you understand the importance of Green Space??  Preserving green space (carbon sinks) is fighting climate change.

The Green Belt has shrunk considerably since 2010 and 2015 (overseen by the Tories).

There's also been a major push from the far-right to infiltrate the "Green Movement" recently (maybe unrelated).

English & Welsh - so sort of east & west.  ;)

Just as a comparison to the Scottish Greens, who (and I don't mean this as a dig) are proper socialist, fairly sensible and competent. Not something I really associate with the E&W greens I'm afraid.

Nothing wrong with conservationism, I just mean it is an area of Green politics that is also appealing to more conservative people, so more likely to attract Tory voters than the Scottish Greens.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18830 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 08:20:14 pm
Why should Labour have the majority of committee chairs when it doesn't even have a majority of members in the Assembly? Them having the most chairs (short of a majority), which was the original offer, seems fair but Labour turned that down.

I was being flippant, I'll admit. Whether it's just or not, it shouldn't be surprising that political parties tend to try and keep as much control as they can. I firmly believe we should have proportional representation, along with the majority left -wing governments that would likely bring. However, the electoral system as it stands doesn't really reward eroding your power base. If it persuades people to vote Lib Dem or Green based on impressive work heading a committee, which would be fair, only the Tories would truly benefit in the long-term. I get the sentiment, but I think it's unfair to say the decision is based on 'arrogance'. Just my take though, I don't live in London so won't feel the first-hand frustration of the lack of representation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:52:51 pm by Wilmo »
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18831 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 05:00:42 pm
I find the final sentence really unfair and off the mark.
Thanks for the response mate.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18832 on: Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
Thanks for the response mate.

No worries mate, take care.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18833 on: Yesterday at 11:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:19:48 pm
Just when you thought politics couldn't get any more fucked-up, and electorates more insane, the utter bellend, and extreme bigot, Edwin Poots is elected leader of the largest party in Northern Ireland

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57121825

I mean.

Does the fucker actually believe the world is 6,000 years old. How? What a weird fucking c*nt.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18834 on: Today at 12:32:39 am »
Best thread title ever.
Re: Bumbling Boris Bungles Bashfully Besides Being Balefully Bellendish.
« Reply #18835 on: Today at 12:50:26 am »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
