Strongly agree with most of your analysis there. I actually think that accepting the genuine nature of the vote in places like Hartlepool is the starting point for winning them back.



If we just go "they're thick and stupid, they dont know what they are doing, poor things" then its not a good look. Patronising and talking down to people is always a terrible look.



If i was going to boil down the rights economic offer to these places it would be "we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"



Its simplistic and if you got a bunch of eggheads round a table they could easily pick that apart. However there is a certain logic to it (even if i disagree) and its easy to understand, and importantly its optimistic, it promises change, improvement in their lives.



Labour needs to come up with a easy to understand offer to counter that, just criticizing the Torys offer will not do anymore.



England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of standing to attention during God save the King than of stealing from a poor box.

There are a couple of arguments which Labour may struggle with, especially considering they need to get on the right side of the Union (re indyref2) as well as putting the Brexit debate to bed and realising they need to be a strong advocate for British interests. One significant aspect being that they need to figure out how to win over the nation to make everyone believe they will do the best thing for the UK's interests rather than a somewhat sneering attitude to anyone who waves a flag around and likes to have a traditional beef roast dinner on a Sunday. There are some cracking Labour politicians out there who love to call anyone who puts a flag on their house a 'simpleton', or for 'fascists or racists'. You only need to look at the image posted above to see the huge disparity in belief that Johnson represents the interests of the UK and seems proud to do so. This appears to have started with Starmer appearing in a US-style message next to a flag (although admittedly he doesn't look happy about it):It's deeply ironic because you would think that any party vying for political leadership of a country would at the minimum feel they need to convince voters that they are passionate about that country rather than a nervousness about the union flag. It reminds me of the Orwell quote:The interesting aspect of this 'sneering' is that it's pushing Labour away from those members of the public who are proud to be English and proud of the monarchy. Indeed the latest Queen's Speech appears to be matching that 'levelling up' agenda Boris is so fond of parroting with a significant section on promoting lifelong adult learning - surely policies which should be quintessentially Labour; not least because the working class absolutely are going to be vulnerable to automation and globalisation - particularly as Labour need to understand they aren't going to win elections by dragging along droves of dependents or students, no matter how passionate they are about electric bikes (or in Ed Miliband's case, faux-passionate). Labour's position in the recent council elections appears to be not to announce policy but to try and straddle both election blocs, however with Starmer moving on Rayner from the campaign strategy side it appears he understands the need to play up this nationalism - to go against the traditional vulnerability of the left. It'd seem fantastic for the Greens and Lib Dems were it not also rather worrying for the country by embedding Johnson's advantage, as this 'about turn' feels like it's going to be a little like turning a supertanker around - you might be off-course for quite a while before you get straightened up again.