What does this mean?
"He's not even winning the redistribution/levelling-up debate within the confines of neoliberalism!"
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.
They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.
Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.
So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.
Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.