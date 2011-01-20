Poll

Author Topic: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..  (Read 602315 times)

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18600 on: Today at 11:39:04 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:11 am
Your previous post i strongly agreed with. This one i barely understand 🤣🤣. Maybe im showing my own ignorance.

What does this mean?

"He's not even winning the redistribution/levelling-up debate within the confines of neoliberalism!"

You're not supposed to understand it. You're supposed to whoop and holler at each memeword as it's read out.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18601 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:05:18 am
Strongly agree with most of your analysis there. I actually think that accepting the genuine nature of the vote in places like Hartlepool is the starting point for winning them back.

If we just go "they're thick and stupid, they dont know what they are doing, poor things" then its not a good look. Patronising and talking down to people is always a terrible look.

If i was going to boil down the rights economic offer to these places it would be "we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"

Its simplistic and if you got a bunch of eggheads round a table they could easily pick that apart. However there is a certain logic to it (even if i disagree) and its easy to understand, and importantly its optimistic, it promises change, improvement in their lives.

Labour needs to come up with a easy to understand offer to counter that, just criticizing the Torys offer will not do anymore.

There are a couple of arguments which Labour may struggle with, especially considering they need to get on the right side of the Union (re indyref2) as well as putting the Brexit debate to bed and realising they need to be a strong advocate for British interests.  One significant aspect being that they need to figure out how to win over the nation to make everyone believe they will do the best thing for the UK's interests rather than a somewhat sneering attitude to anyone who waves a flag around and likes to have a traditional beef roast dinner on a Sunday.  There are some cracking Labour politicians out there who love to call anyone who puts a flag on their house a 'simpleton', or for 'fascists or racists'.  You only need to look at the image posted above to see the huge disparity in belief that Johnson represents the interests of the UK and seems proud to do so.  This appears to have started with Starmer appearing in a US-style message next to a flag (although admittedly he doesn't look happy about it):



It's deeply ironic because you would think that any party vying for political leadership of a country would at the minimum feel they need to convince voters that they are passionate about that country rather than a nervousness about the union flag.  It reminds me of the Orwell quote:

Quote
England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals  are ashamed of their own nationality. In left-wing circles it is always  felt that there is something slightly disgraceful in being an Englishman  and that it is a duty to snigger at every English institution, from horse  racing to suet puddings. It is a strange fact, but it is unquestionably  true that almost any English intellectual would feel more ashamed of  standing to attention during God save the King than of stealing from a  poor box.

The interesting aspect of this 'sneering' is that it's pushing Labour away from those members of the public who are proud to be English and proud of the monarchy.  Indeed the latest Queen's Speech appears to be matching that 'levelling up' agenda Boris is so fond of parroting with a significant section on promoting lifelong adult learning - surely policies which should be quintessentially Labour; not least because the working class absolutely are going to be vulnerable to automation and globalisation - particularly as Labour need to understand they aren't going to win elections by dragging along droves of dependents or students, no matter how passionate they are about electric bikes (or in Ed Miliband's case, faux-passionate).  Labour's position in the recent council elections appears to be not to announce policy but to try and straddle both election blocs, however with Starmer moving on Rayner from the campaign strategy side it appears he understands the need to play up this nationalism - to go against the traditional vulnerability of the left.  It'd seem fantastic for the Greens and Lib Dems were it not also rather worrying for the country by embedding Johnson's advantage, as this 'about turn' feels like it's going to be a little like turning a supertanker around - you might be off-course for quite a while before you get straightened up again.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18602 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:20:11 am
What does this mean?

"He's not even winning the redistribution/levelling-up debate within the confines of neoliberalism!"
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.

Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18603 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Are there many things that damaged the Labour brand as much as Thornberry's tweet with the image of a white van parked outside a house with a St George's cross draped from the window?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18604 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:39:04 am
You're not supposed to understand it. You're supposed to whoop and holler at each memeword as it's read out.
That is rich in irony coming from a stands-for-nothing liberal.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18605 on: Today at 11:59:34 am »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:46:55 am
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.



Must be me then as im none the wiser from reading that!

I was interested in your post about matching up to peoples priorities in places like Hartlepool. Are you saying Labour should go to places like Hartlepool and tell them we are going to get rid of capitalism and have that as our easy to understand offer?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18606 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:46:55 am
The tories have been campaigning on the promise that they intend to 'level-up' regional inequality. That is, to channel funds away from the affluent areas where they have typically done well, into less affluent areas which they have so gleefully fucked over in the past.

They will do this within the currently prevailing economic paradigm of neo-liberalism: capitalism.

Starmer came to be leader on the promise that he would continue the 'radical' agenda pursued by the previous leadership but give it a more polished face. Make it, in his words, more 'electable'. The problem was that the previous agenda was too left wing for the centrists in the Labour Party, of which he is one, let alone the soft left, who helped get him elected. It also doesn't really appeal to the large corporate donors who he wants to attract.

So he's wedded to capitalism but somehow has to redistribute income to less affluent areas. Capitalism and downward redistribution are, of course, unhappy bedfellows, and he's currently scratching around for a policy that will appeal to his various factions.

Traditionally, the Labour Party would be more critical of capitalism and favour a different way of organising society (such as socialism), or at least call for the heavy regulation of capital, but for the reasons outlined above, that paradigm-shift is not understood to be under consideration.

It would also seem that this would suffer from the society cohesiveness argument?  That is to say that social redistribution is far more popular with societies who have high levels of national pride as well as high levels of social cohesion.  For example the Nordic countries traditionally have high homogeneity, low levels of immigration and therefore were able to stomach a high tax bill and social redistribution (as well as high levels of welfare) due to the understanding that there aren't huge ideological chasms in society and that makes the population happy paying for programmes which they could see someone like themselves using.

When social homogeneity breaks down this almost seems to need a counter-push to allow national identity to override social or racial identity, hence the flag waving.
 Without this it can cause tension as the 'undeserving' are seen to profit from social redistribution, which is why immigration is such a powerful (and evocative) policy which many politicians struggle to get their head around - particularly when some immigration subsets are only especially valuable to the individuals within the country once they become 2nd generation and before that act as an electoral liability.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18607 on: Today at 12:03:25 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:47:34 am
Are there many things that damaged the Labour brand as much as Thornberry's tweet with the image of a white van parked outside a house with a St George's cross draped from the window?

I had that exact image in mind when I wrote the post on political hypocrisy over the page, think it was a singular moment (a bit like Gordon Brown's "bigoted woman" comments) which whilst may be understandable upon reflection on the issues and their views of them, undoubtedly showed this contempt for some of the traditional voter base.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:59:34 am
Are you saying Labour should go to places like Hartlepool and tell them we are going to get rid of capitalism and have that as our easy to understand offer?
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.


Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 12:24:46 pm »
Quote from: [b]Yorkykopite on Today at 11:06:55 am
I think it certainly helps. Not because it means you are sympathetic to the Jews (though that might be a consideration). But because it allows you to get some perspective and keep things in proportion.[/b]

I've yet to see the book or the show but I would Baddiel to be a brilliant choice. A genuine thinker who has studied the problem and has a large fund of historical knowledge. an  very decent broadcaster too.

if your point is that lacking up and ridicluing someones appearance isnt as bad ad the holocaust then thsts fair enough but shouldnt we higher the bar a little?
 Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is seen by many as a great commnicator and charming and likeable but I wouldnt hire hin to deliver a lecture on integrity
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.




I don't fundamentally disagree with most of those but how do you frame that in a simple, easy to understand offer to people that will give them hope if change and improvement in their lives like the tories do. The example i gave was...

"we're going to cut the numbers of immigrants coming into the country to reduce competition at the bottom end of the jobs market and we will invest money into your local areas to create jobs"
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 10:35:31 am
but I think fundamentally the way people vote is based on how they feel their personal priorities are served. In most cases that will mean economic factors although, as we see increasingly, particularly for the economically comfortable, it is not unusual for people to vote against their own class interests. (I deliberately don't use the example of former redwall voters doing the same because I think they genuinely do feel that the Tories offer them better economic opportunity so they don't believe they are voting against their class interests).


I agree to an extent that people generally vote based on how they feel their own priorities are best served, but I disagree that 'redwall' voters genuinely feel the Tories 'offer them better economic opportunity'.

I rather think that they - and increasing numbers of people in the C1/D/E 'social classes' across England - don't believe there would be sufficient difference made by either Tory or Labour in terms of their economic fortunes. And so they make their voting decision based on other issues. Thanks in no small part to a predominantly right-wing biased media, and the echo chambers/fake news and BOTs of social media, this has come to mean voting for the party/ies that are against those demonised bête noires that they have become convinced are things they should hate as root causes of why their lives are shitty - the EU, benefit 'scroungers', immigrants. And additionally, believe that 'liberals' are only concerned with pandering to minorities and demanding ever-more niche/bizarre concessions/'rights' for said minorities.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 12:36:38 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.



Yes they will be popular. But that doesnt mean people will actually vote for them.

See 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 for details. 

Labours policies are always popular in polls like this.
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 12:00:14 pm
social redistribution is far more popular with societies who have high levels of national pride as well as high levels of social cohesion.  For example the Nordic countries traditionally have high homogeneity, low levels of immigration and therefore were able to stomach a high tax bill and social redistribution (as well as high levels of welfare) due to the understanding that there aren't huge ideological chasms in society and that makes the population happy paying for programmes which they could see someone like themselves using.
Well the nordic countries grew from a base of small (mostly family) farming enterprises that faced similar challenges to each other. Citizen collectives of one kind or another are part
of their cultural fabric and they trust the process of community representation. This has nothing to do with racial identity and everything to do with class interest.

We are much less cohesive, of course, and have had higher levels of immigration up until recently, but it's telling that areas that are culturally diverse (inner cities, for example) tend to be less antagonistic towards immigrants than those who have no real-life experience of diversity.

Here too, the key to a fairer politics seems to be capturing that sense of collectiveness. Which is why, as you say, the divisive wedge of 'national pride' is so powerful.

 
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:31:38 pm

I agree to an extent that people generally vote based on how they feel their own priorities are best served, but I disagree that 'redwall' voters genuinely feel the Tories 'offer them better economic opportunity'.

I rather think that they - and increasing numbers of people in the C1/D/E 'social classes' across England - don't believe there would be sufficient difference made by either Tory or Labour in terms of their economic fortunes. And so they make their voting decision based on other issues. Thanks in no small part to a predominantly right-wing biased media, and the echo chambers/fake news and BOTs of social media, this has come to mean voting for the party/ies that are against those demonised bête noires that they have become convinced are things they should hate as root causes of why their lives are shitty - the EU, benefit 'scroungers', immigrants. And additionally, believe that 'liberals' are only concerned with pandering to minorities and demanding ever-more niche/bizarre concessions/'rights' for said minorities.
Fair point, although most of the feedback I've seen from Hartlepool seems to be that they want a piece of what they're getting in Richmondshire. There also seems to be some evidence that the Labour councils who did well elsewhere are those that have been pursuing what might be called fairly leftist agendas despite the more 'populist' campaigns of their opponents..
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 12:51:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:36:38 pm
Yes they will be popular. But that doesnt mean people will actually vote for them.

See 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019 for details. 

Labours policies are always popular in polls like this.
They only became policy from 2017 and they had a much improved election on the back of them. In 2019 they lost because of Corbyn and Brexit.

In the local elections we've just had the only Labour candidates doing well seem to be the ones pursuing a leftist agenda, from what I understand
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 12:21:32 pm
Im not in the Labour Party but if I was I would pursue an economic agenda, similar to the one pursued in 2019 that, despite the media narrative, was pretty popular with the electorate.

Two questions for you.

1) Why did the popularity of the programme in 2019 not translate into popularity for the party that wrote it? (I'm being kind here. The party that wrote it suffered its worst election result since the war).

2) How has Labour's economic programme changed since 2019?
Re: The RedGlen obviously titled Politics Thread. Politics? In here, son..
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:24:46 pm
if your point is that lacking up and ridicluing someones appearance isnt as bad ad the holocaust then thsts fair enough but shouldnt we higher the bar a little?
 Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is seen by many as a great commnicator and charming and likeable but I wouldnt hire hin to deliver a lecture on integrity

Johnson also looks like a big fat Toby jug.

(I have opinions on his policies and integrity as well).
