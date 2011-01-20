If you havent read his book Jews dont count then its well worth it.



An eye opener for those who deny discrimination from the left is rampant



It's an interesting belief that the left isn't discriminatory or somehow has a moral superiority over the Tories in some degree.I actually think a significant factor in Trump and Johnson's successes come from embracing these imperfections, these hypocrisies. We're seeing it play out in exactly the same way for both of them with Trump deciding to spend his weekends golfing at his own resorts, whilst Johnson decides to get his mates to pay for his Downing Street flat redesign. However some of the voter base seem to recognise this imperfection, and seem to accept that holding their nose and voting for what they always expected from a politician is better than voting for someone who talks down to them. At least, to those voting for Brexit and the Tories, there is no hypocrisy - there are no repeated tweets on their professionally managed twitter accounts where they perfect a seamless political veneer. A totally manicured existence whilst they quietly work behind the scenes to help line up their speaking circuit or sign their book deal, they just do it out of plain sight. Johnson's success is that he doesn't do this, he doesn't embrace this position of hypocrisy; instead he wears his hair all over the place, he probably has far too many kids he doesn't keep in touch with, he clearly has business conflicts all over the place. There is a degree of honesty about his dishonesty there which makes him quite relatable, and I'm sure many of us recognise our own imperfect lives but also still expect to be able to crow whenever politicians show their own imperfect lives to us. Politicians should be expected to do better, you hear some say. But why? Politicians have never been moral exemplars, indeed 'honest politician' jokes are about as common as 'honest lawyer' ones.The difficulty is the hypocrisy from the left seems to be perpetuating, likely due to social media and the siloing effect which makes you part of one large echo chamber and never actually having to run into any voters of opposite factions - even if some of the broader viewpoints might be similar. The metropolitan snobbery which doesn't recognise itself as such because a better educated and more informed voter base 'cannot be snobbish', so they believe, they just believe they are right. The problem at the moment is that this group of educated leftists believe truly in this superiority over the Brexit masses, the 'gammon' conservative voters - and this hypocrisy turns into cruelty, a contempt for these people - calling Hartlepool a dump with idle people with do-nothing lives who deserve what they get as they're too thick to see the world in the same way; over a deeper analysis as to why they believe the Labour party no longer speaks for them. Labour picking Keir Starmer, a polished lawyer, is almost seeing this moralistic component play out at the other end of the scale to the rather garish Johnson - that people do not like being told what to do, especially in moral terms by a lawyer, when in front of the cameras he makes the right noises yet behind the scenes he appears to "take responsibility" by throwing his team under the bus. Rules for themselves and rules for others in public.Boris benefits from this from his whole atypical politician thing, the bumbling buffoonery which contrasts so vividly with the manicured speeches of other politicians - after all, we almost expect most politicians to have unpaid directorships quietly squirreled away, maybe a mistress or lover. When these things come out it's entirely not surprising to anyone, yet we somehow at the same time want politicians to exhibit no moral vices whatsoever. This seems to be what works for Boris (as it did for Trump, except turned up to 11 in a very American way) - and by that I mean that people expect this kind of thing so when it's confirmed it's no surprised, but at least it's in plain sight. Nobody is saying it's good, just that it's tolerated and we have to live with it - and that we'd rather have a politician with their vices in plain sight than a hypocrite who seems to talk down to us. To some degree I believe this is exactly what happened with Trump vs Clinton. Standing around with progressives doing photo ops for wealth redistribution and fair taxation.. whilst she takes home a near seven figure sum for each speech to Goldman Sachs she makes. Boris getting his 10-grand wallpaper paid for by some Tory mates does have a seedy undercurrent to it, but honestly did we expect any better; and more importantly if we got an offer to cover out 10-grand home renovations would we really instantly turn that away in a pique of moral virtue or would we seriously consider it. Maybe that's part of the appeal of unconventional politics in a sea of political correctness.