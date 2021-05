Yeah, the whole "they're all as bad as each other" has always felt like an easy let-off for the Tories specifically. This is obviously less true of the US, but there is an ideological difference between the UK's two biggest party, which is why the notion of a "floating voter" in the UK has always been odd to me.



It's as if people take the Tories being bad as a given and judge them accordingly.



The all as bad as each other insult doesn't even make sense but it's a simple peice of logic that must stay with people all their lives. very sad, as you say all Johnsons lies and cons can be excused with they are all as bad as each other.I never take much notice of the Tory manifesto or the bull, state they put forward to convince the public of the amazing job they have done in the previous 5 yrs in power. it's always the same, chop chop chop yet the floating voters sit and listen to the bull.. and like the sound of it and the Torys get in again. it only ever seems to happen in politics.