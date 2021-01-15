The legend about the monkey that was hanged as a spy originated from the Napoleonic Wars when a French ship heading to Britain was wrecked off the coast of Hartlepool.
The entire crew drowned except for one creature, unseen before by the local Britons. The creature was a monkey dressed in a French uniform, but the people couldnt recognize the animal, only the clothes it was wearing.
The French might have brought the monkey along for amusement, but the monkey couldnt have been more unfortunate. At first, it was questioned by the British folks, and as it couldnt answer their questions, they assumed that it didnt speak the language. Then, it was concluded that the monkey was, in fact, a French spy. The monkey was found guilty, sentenced to death, and hanged on the beach.