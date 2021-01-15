Yesterdays Bunker podcast gave me a bit of hope for the future of Starmer even if Labour lost Hartlepool. They made the case that under the circumstances its a bit early to judge.

I'm not so sure now Zeb, it looks fucking grim.



It is grim but we knew this, didn't we? The post-mortem of 2019, evasive on some things as it was, is an absolute horror show. And we can go back to the post-2015 post-mortem and find many of the same themes, just wrapped in the language of 'immigration'. Where I take a bit of heart is that it's not the binary thing some are invested in needing it to be although whether Starmer is the leader who can do it... Although is anyone right for the spadework which needs to be done given shape of current Labour party? There are positive signs there which show some signs of recovery for the areas which had the more recent locals to compare against. The NE Wales results are also really encouraging. Not overegging them though, it needs to be broader and bigger.edit: Seems about right for where we are, BBC election 'ifs and buts' projection.Con: 327 (-38)Lab: 226 (+23)Lib Dems: 24 (+13)Others: 73 (+2)