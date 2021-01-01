« previous next »
Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17960 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Your first link is 6 years old and about TTIP - which didn't go through, and the second is an opinion piece about something being considered and not gone through.

Not very convincing evidence.
to be honest I'm astonished you have asked for evidence of EU deregulation at all. If you were even vaguely politically aware you would know its existence is not in dispute. The only dispute is that it goes too far (the left) or doesn't go far enough (the right).

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17961 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:11:38 pm
Corbyn destroyed the labour party IMO, it's going to take a lot of work and time to get the party back where it needs to be and I'm not sure Kier is the person to do that.  Unfortunately it isn't something that isn't going to be fixed in weeks, months or a year.

Imagine if Corbyn had won. All the jewish people in England would be dead, he would have handed Hamas control of all our nukes, we would all have to have mandatory gay marriages to a refugee, and the only jobs available would be mining free broadband out of the cold earth with our bare hands.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17962 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Your first link is 6 years old and about TTIP - which didn't go through, and the second is an opinion piece about something being considered and not gone through.

Not very convincing evidence.
TTIP was pulled by Trump btw. The Commission was quite happy with it.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17963 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 04:41:47 pm
http://www.tuaeu.co.uk/the-eu-is-embarking-on-a-new-round-of-workers-deregulation-and-precarious-working/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/oct/24/eu-workers-rights-capital-multinationals

I'm sure you can do a follow up search if you're interested.  :)
So, you've spent the past couple of hours looking for articles which make mention of the EU possibly relaxing some regulations is some small areas. Bravo. Well done. Except...

Your first link is to anti-EU, pro-Brexit website; and your second link is to a 2019 article (not legislative change) opinion piece about worker's rights within EU. Further...

You do understand, don't you, that if we were forced to pick a single defining characteristic of the EU, it probably would be that 'it is a regulated market place'? Indeed, the EU is the direct decedent of the EEC (the European Economic Community), which was all about trade within a single market. This necessarily entailed a huge amount of regulation so that the different countries could trade on a level playing field.

Quote
The Community's initial aim was to bring about economic integration, including a common market and customs union, among its six founding members: Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and West Germany. It gained a common set of institutions along with the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) and the European Atomic Energy Community (EURATOM) as one of the European Communities under the 1965 Merger Treaty (Treaty of Brussels). In 1993 a complete single market was achieved, known as the internal market, which allowed for the free movement of goods, capital, services, and people within the EEC. In 1994 the internal market was formalised by the EEA agreement. This agreement also extended the internal market to include most of the member states of the European Free Trade Association, forming the European Economic Area, which encompasses 15 countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Economic_Community
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17964 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:11:38 pm
Corbyn destroyed the labour party IMO, it's going to take a lot of work and time to get the party back where it needs to be and I'm not sure Kier is the person to do that.  Unfortunately it isn't something that isn't going to be fixed in weeks, months or a year.
Much of the damage came during the Miliband years

It isnt fair to lay the blame only on Corbyn. 

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17965 on: Today at 05:01:09 pm
Quote from: Jaz on Today at 04:58:19 pm
Imagine if Corbyn had won. All the jewish people in England would be dead, he would have handed Hamas control of all our nukes, we would all have to have mandatory gay marriages to a refugee, and the only jobs available would be mining free broadband out of the cold earth with our bare hands.

I'm glad you atleast recognise the stupidity of some of the analysis in this group. Some it is is genuinely head spinningly stupid. There will be people who actually believe you.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17966 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Your first link is 6 years old and about TTIP - which didn't go through, and the second is an opinion piece about something being considered and not gone through.

Not very convincing evidence.
I promise that I had not read your post before posting mine! ;D
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17967 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 04:57:39 pm
to be honest I'm astonished you have asked for evidence of EU deregulation at all. If you were even vaguely politically aware you would know its existence is not in dispute. The only dispute is that it goes too far (the left) or doesn't go far enough (the right).

Generally the EU sets a minimun base on regulations - that member countries can set higher standards if they so wish.

Can you actually point to any sort of dregulation that has been forced on member countries?
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17968 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Generally the EU sets a minimun base on regulations - that member countries can set higher standards if they so wish.

Can you actually point to any sort of dregulation that has been forced on member countries?
Give him a couple of hours and I'm sure he'll be back with a couple of links which demonstrate no such thing. ;)
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17969 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm
Made me smile to just learn that the results so far would give a national equivalent vote share roughly equal to 2017. Geographic differences to it, of course. Narratives and all that.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17970 on: Today at 05:07:49 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:00:32 pm
So, you've spent the past couple of hours looking for articles which make mention of the EU possibly relaxing some regulations is some small areas. Bravo. Well done. Except...

Your first link is to anti-EU, pro-Brexit website; and your second link is to a 2019 article (not legislative change) opinion piece about worker's rights within EU. Further...

You do understand, don't you, that if we were forced to pick a single defining characteristic of the EU, it probably would be that 'it is a regulated market place'? Indeed, the EU is the direct decedent of the EEC (the European Economic Community), which was all about trade within a single market. This necessarily entailed a huge amount of regulation so that the different countries could trade on a level playing field.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/European_Economic_Community
Obviously there is some regulation.  The point is that it is regulated in favour of capital and against labour ::)
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17971 on: Today at 05:10:23 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 05:07:49 pm
Obviously there is some regulation.  The point is that it is regulated in favour of capital and against labour ::)
Ahum
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:27:26 pm
What have they dereguated?
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:38:20 pm
The market.
How have the EU 'deregulated the market'?
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17972 on: Today at 05:10:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:05 pm
Much of the damage came during the Miliband years

It isnt fair to lay the blame only on Corbyn.

Agreed. The brotherly back stabbing, backed by the Unions, was not a good start.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17973 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:02:39 pm

Can you actually point to any sort of dregulation that has been forced on member countries?
Have you ever heard of a country called Greece?

Or a thing called 'EU Competition Law' which is enforced through its courts?
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17974 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 05:11:34 pm
Have you ever heard of a country called Greece?

Or a thing called 'EU Competition Law' which is enforced through its courts?

You said deregulation. I'm asking for specific deregulation that has been forced on member countries... not just general bad things the EU have done.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17975 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 08:37:30 am
Wild to see people arguing our media propaganda isn't the largest factor in all of this. Weeks after Johnson saying he was OK with the dead bodies of his citizens to pile up being swept under the rug in favour of a much more palatable scandal involving wallpaper.

There's literally no comparison between the reach of the pro left message in this compared to the drip drip drip daily from the BBC, ITV, SKY, 95% of print media which is overwhelming pro government at best (BBC) and pro hard right at worst.

Propaganda works. The British people are told all day every day and have been for years by billionaires what our problems are and how to solve them, and strangely it doesn't seem to involve many pro left policies of taxation of the rich and redistributing wealth.

It's no secret that I think Starmer is shite. But it doesn't even matter that he's shite. He could be good, charismatic and full of ideas I approve of and the way information is disseminated in our society would ensure he never saw success. If those policies were counterintuitive to those who control the message then they'd be ignored, discredited or suppressed.


Amongst a number of strong and astute posts today, this is up there.

Well said.

I've made the point previously that one problem Labour have is that, prior to 1997, they presented themselves as having the answers to make everyone's lives better, yet the perception of a large proportion/majority of the 'working classes' is that they didn't.

We know all about the policies implemented that did provide tangible benefits, and I'm really not intending to criticise that Labour Government. But it didn't make fundamental changes for the better to how our economy and society functions, indeed during that time the way much of our economy and society functions worsened for many. All through that 97-10 period, we saw the McJobification of working practices continue to gather pace (agency work, temp contracts, increased job insecurity, the scrapping of final salary pensions, the emergence of ZHC's and fledgling 'gig economy'). None of these were Labour's doing, but they did nothing to stop their growth, let alone reverse them. For a Party created to look after the interest of the working classes, and still named thusly, it was poor.

If Labour weren't the white knights to change society and the economy for the better, then why vote for them? The 'they're all the same' mantra has become such a prevalent trope.

Same except on the issue of casual bigotry. The obsession that some in the Labour Party have with minority issues has become a massive turn-off for these people who have switched vote. Especially when the Tories began with the flagshagging, which differentiated them clearly.

There's no quick fix, though. We're going to have to wait this one out for a number of years, until it increasingly dawns on these people that Bozo and his clowns are fucking them over.

But by that time, how many public services will they have slashed? How much further apart from the EU will we be? How many concessions to Washington on things like food safety will we have to accept? How many workers' rights will have been stripped? How many environmental/greenbelt protections will have been torn up? How many £billions of taxpayer cash will have been paid to cronies and companies that donate to the Tory Party?




Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17976 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:10:23 pm
How have the EU 'deregulated the market'?
The EU is a marketplace. Since its inception it has removed numerous checks and balances that were initially designed to protect workers rights, in favour of laws benefitting big business. HTH.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17977 on: Today at 05:16:34 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 04:27:15 pm
Leaving this here - just vomit inducing but is indicative of what we are up against,

https://twitter.com/_NatashaDevon/status/1390688525385928705


I'll give this a go, must highlight that these are not my opinions.

1. Perhaps the caller thinks the Labour party are only bothered about the concerns for minority people and not people like her (white/straight i presume). It doesnt necessarily flow that they dont think minorities are British, perhaps they want a party to look after all British people, including minorities.

2. Perhaps the caller doesnt necessarily think they do, thats not a logical follow on from what they said.

3. Perhaps the caller doesnt like things like the toppling of statues, being told their history is entirely evil and they are all thick racist scumbags. Johnson seems to be against all that so maybe why the caller perceives them as for Britain.

Ive given a very generous interpretation of the call. I very much doubt im correct but i alao doubt the presumtions underlying the 3 questions are accurate either.

In fact it may be an utter waste of time posing these questions elsewhere and maybe the person could be asked instead of presumptions being foisted upon them.

Less presumptions more listening.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17978 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:05 pm
Much of the damage came during the Miliband years

It isnt fair to lay the blame only on Corbyn.

I do agree with you, Tepid, but speaking as someone who was a lot more enthused by the prospects of Labour when Corbyn was leader, I must admit that I do believe some of those key failures of his leadership (Brexit, antisemitism, whatever the opposite of being forthright and uncompromising in your vision is) have left Labour in a pretty awful situation and its a long way back from here for them. Amongst quite a few other things of course.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17979 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm
The way the Labour dominoes are falling in the North East it wouldn't surprise me if there's a Tory majority there in 2024 at this rate. Labour would only have to lose four and then the unthinkable would occur. The re-alignment of where the votes are in England seems to just keep escalating. All eggs in the London basket for Labour now by the looks of it which although good for the popular vote won't do much under FPTP. This means that even if Labour got to within 2-3 points again they could still be well short of a hung parliament.

Unfortunately for Labour, it's not as if the Tories will even out the constituency map when they're in power themselves.

Then again, the same is happening over here. Already (using current party affiliations) in 2018, my region of Sörmland voted blue for the first time ever (49.3 vs 49.1 %) and this will likely increase further next year whereas Stockholm suddenly is a red stronghold when it used to be the complete opposite. The regions of Örebro and Dalarna are next in line to flip blue for the first time, it's just a matter of when considering Sörmland, Västmanland and Östergötland already flipped. Örebro might remain leaning red if the namesake city university continues to grow but that's about the only chance.

(this is the central belt near Stockholm, traditionally Sweden's red wall and where the Social Democrats won the elections).

Instead, I see a future where Stockholm's core is at least 2/3 red in every election, maybe even 70 %. Not next year, albeit a strong win regardless, but in the 2040's for sure.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17980 on: Today at 05:27:55 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 05:11:34 pm
Have you ever heard of a country called Greece?


Ever heard of little group called Texas?
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17981 on: Today at 05:31:41 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 05:16:11 pm
The EU is a marketplace. Since its inception it has removed numerous checks and balances that were initially designed to protect workers rights, in favour of laws benefitting big business. HTH.
Yep.  The working time directive, annual leave, maternity leave, parental leave, equal pay, health and safety, anti-discrimination laws; all ripped up by the EU.

Wait, hang on...
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17982 on: Today at 05:32:46 pm
Second gain for the SNP.

Taken Ayr from the Tories by a couple of hundred votes.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17983 on: Today at 05:35:46 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:32:46 pm
Second gain for the SNP.

Taken Ayr from the Tories by a couple of hundred votes.

Out right majority is looking good odds.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17984 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:35:46 pm
Out right majority is looking good odds.

Issue is chances are these gains don't result in net gains as could win one less list seat because of it.
