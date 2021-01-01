Wild to see people arguing our media propaganda isn't the largest factor in all of this. Weeks after Johnson saying he was OK with the dead bodies of his citizens to pile up being swept under the rug in favour of a much more palatable scandal involving wallpaper.



There's literally no comparison between the reach of the pro left message in this compared to the drip drip drip daily from the BBC, ITV, SKY, 95% of print media which is overwhelming pro government at best (BBC) and pro hard right at worst.



Propaganda works. The British people are told all day every day and have been for years by billionaires what our problems are and how to solve them, and strangely it doesn't seem to involve many pro left policies of taxation of the rich and redistributing wealth.



It's no secret that I think Starmer is shite. But it doesn't even matter that he's shite. He could be good, charismatic and full of ideas I approve of and the way information is disseminated in our society would ensure he never saw success. If those policies were counterintuitive to those who control the message then they'd be ignored, discredited or suppressed.



Amongst a number of strong and astute posts today, this is up there.Well said.I've made the point previously that one problem Labour have is that, prior to 1997, they presented themselves as having the answers to make everyone's lives better, yet the perception of a large proportion/majority of the 'working classes' is that they didn't.We know all about the policies implemented that did provide tangible benefits, and I'm really not intending to criticise that Labour Government. But it didn't make fundamental changes for the better to how our economy and society functions, indeed during that time the way much of our economy and society functions worsened for many. All through that 97-10 period, we saw the McJobification of working practices continue to gather pace (agency work, temp contracts, increased job insecurity, the scrapping of final salary pensions, the emergence of ZHC's and fledgling 'gig economy'). None of these were Labour's doing, but they did nothing to stop their growth, let alone reverse them. For a Party created to look after the interest of the working classes, and still named thusly, it was poor.If Labour weren't the white knights to change society and the economy for the better, then why vote for them? The 'they're all the same' mantra has become such a prevalent trope.Same except on the issue of casual bigotry. The obsession that some in the Labour Party have with minority issues has become a massive turn-off for these people who have switched vote. Especially when the Tories began with the flagshagging, which differentiated them clearly.There's no quick fix, though. We're going to have to wait this one out for a number of years, until it increasingly dawns on these people that Bozo and his clowns are fucking them over.But by that time, how many public services will they have slashed? How much further apart from the EU will we be? How many concessions to Washington on things like food safety will we have to accept? How many workers' rights will have been stripped? How many environmental/greenbelt protections will have been torn up? How many £billions of taxpayer cash will have been paid to cronies and companies that donate to the Tory Party?