Many great posts in here already. Some of my faraway observations:



Labours problems are decades in the making, sped forward by Brexit. Its a difficult playing field, and they just cant handle it right now. They need to simultaneously try to push economic proposals (difficult already) while handing social issues and cleaning up the image of the party. The thing is, the media will into a frenzy on the latter two, and the economic (or, more simply, what can you do for me) message is lost. The Tories have 160+ more seats. They would love the attention to be on Labour infighting or on social issues, because neither will gain enough seats for Labour. Labours economic message will get drowned out.



Its a long time coming. The rise of globalization, automation, and pure profit-driven focus has increased the wealth gap and increased the distance among the population. Its not a surprise. Britains strength in the service industry is well-known globally. But how many of those jobs, companies, workers, etc are based in former industrial centers and towns? The distribution isnt going to be even. Its the same everywhere. When the Tech companies, banks, consultancies, etc took off in America, they werent located right next to the paper mill that was shutting down in Maine. Or next to the auto plant in Michigan. Or next to the mine in West Virginia. Those jobs were located in cities. Those companies wanted the best talent globally (thats best way to compete as a firm). They werent going to spend billions training local talent and investing in industrial centers. Its a free-for-all of capitalism, and the UK is no different in that regard. People working in tech want to work in Shoreditch and live in Brixton, not Hartlepool.



The capitalistic nature of the world leads to more and more concern about self-interest. The right focuses on the identity side and blames problems on outsiders. The Tories, which have benefited from the profit-driven nature of current system, turned around and blamed immigrants/EU/outsiders for problems. Its actually quite convenient. Companies offshore, service sector booms, towns get left behind, blame taxes and foreigners. Easy as 1-2-3. Corporations chasing profit (regardless of British jobs or American jobs or whatever) dont get blamed. Outsiders get blamed. Its the oldest trick in the book.



The problem the left has is that it wants and needs to stand up for multiculturalism, diversity, global institutions. At the same time, it needs to get an economic populist message across. This is really hard (do-able, but difficult). The right just has to sit there and play the blame game and make it more zero-sum. Its a much easier position. Catchy signs on sides of buses work better than complicated graphs that show the benefits of immigration. The media fans these flames.



Blair got this coalition together, but the right has been attacking it for a while. The party of the working class somehow became the party of the Metropolitan Elite. Its a trade Labour couldnt afford to make (when it also got wiped out in Scotland), but Brexit made it for them. The margin was 52-48, but BBC analysis estimated that 410 out of the 650 constituencies were leave constituencies. Some of the most ardent remain and most ardent leave constituencies were both Labour. Over 60% of Labour voters voted remain. Scotland, where Labour desperately needs to make inroads again, voted remain. The cities and university towns voted remain. The industrial heartlands in England and Wales voted leave. Target constituencies in the suburban Midlands were heavy-leave voting areas. Its a conundrum that ripped Labour apart. Brexit itself was the referendum on whether or not the public believed that Labour can marry the interests of a diverse and diverging base. And 2019, and now 2021, show the public dont believe it.



The Tories have successfully pushed an important chunk of the electorate into believing that Labour cares more about social issues and multiculturalism than it cares about the average British voter. The thing is, this is NOT true. Labour cares about both (or should care about both). Labour even have solutions for both. Labour has been pushing left economic policies (which actually poll quite well) and also stand for more liberal social positions. Its not like it has to be one or the other. But in this capitalistic self-interest driven society, the Tories can make voters feel that way. Its already a difficult playing field, and its been made more difficult by messaging (or lack thereof from Labour). In 2019, a very left-leaning leader with populist economic policies lost so many Labour strongholds but was very competitive in Kensington again and won in Putney and Canterbury. The Tories, epitome of a party for elitists, lost Putney, lost Canterbury again, wouldve lost Kensington if tactical voting was applied, almost lost Raab in Esher to the Lib Dems, but cleaned up in Wales and the Northeast. This was the Brexit trade (culmination of years prior), and the Tories came out on top.



A quick comparison to America: The Democrats and Republicans here in the states are competitive in elections. Democrats face the same issues as Labour do, in that they get pushed into the caring more about social issues and political correctness bucket that loses them voters in the industrial regions. While the Democrats economic policies benefits these voters more, it gets drowned out by the Coastal Elite talk. However, the GOPs very right-wing stance on social issues is a major turn-off to suburban voters. Its also an albatross on their necks in states where demographic change is happening. So the Democrats can make a trade to get back into office. They may continue to lose voters in states where they used to have strength, but they can rely on significant gains in suburbs and increasingly-diverse states to offset that. Then, they can get into office and try to enact more left-wing policies, both social and economic. Some of these items (like higher taxes on the wealthy), which can be traditionally spun into zero sum us vs. them, are accepted by the public because the GOP isnt providing enough of alternative in enough states.



Back to the UK. Last 4 GEs: Tories averaged 330 seats. Labour averaged 239. Labour now only has 202 seats. The problem is just how far Labour is behind. The Democrats want a left-wing message on economic and social issues. Even if the former gets drowned out, the GOP going off the rails and the competitive nature of the suburbs allows the Democrats to trade and still get in. Labour doesnt have that luxury. It cannot have its economic message drowned out. It simply cannot. Its not enough given the difference in demographic makeup between the electorates and the fact that the Tories arent as socially right (and unacceptable) as the GOP. It comes back to the unfairness of the playing field:

-Labour has to win on economic messaging, despite having taken blame for the financial crisis and being in a very capitalistic self-interested society. This is already really difficult.

-Labour has to stay strong on left-wing social issues as it cannot turn off its now very metropolitan base.

-Adding to the problem, Labour party itself has been seen as unprofessional and full of internal strife.



The Tories, along with the media, will magnify the latter two, which helps further their message to the public: Labour dont care about the average British citizen as much as we do. They care more about being politically correct and fighting ideological battles. This of course isnt true, but if its the perception, its a real problem. The Tory cuts have also hurt Labour-run councils badly, which like the financial crisis, is an economic issue thats somehow fallen on Labours head. At the same time, the right-wing even used Brexit to co-opt the NHS. See, we can give money to our wonderful NHS workers if we leave the EU, which causes us so many problems. How do you respond to that as Labour if your image is already getting tarnished?



This inherent unfair economic playing field combined with Labours complete inability to reverse public perception has left them completely directionless. What does the average British voter think of the Labour Party? Economic policies that benefit the country? Or woke activists on Twitter, anti-semitism rows, or badly-run local councils?



Its an absolute nightmare for Labour. They essentially need to completely reboot how they handle local politics. But at the same time, they need a national strategy and a national leader that can capture hearts and minds. Its the worst of presidential politics but its needed. Politics is local, but given how connected the world is today, politics is also national. Its a reason why the GOP tries to tie a 30-year old first-term congresswoman from the South Bronx to Democratic candidates in swing districts thousands of miles away. The national media and focus matter. Local politics need to be fortified with a strong national party and specifically leader. Combine that with a Tory implosion that sees Johnson replaced by a boring unlikeable bureaucrat (a Raab-like figure), and Labour will quickly start making inroads again. But it may be a long while.