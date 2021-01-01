« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!

Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17840 on: Today at 01:41:47 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:15:44 pm
Labour was an overwhelmingly Remain party in terms of PLP, members and voters hard to see how it could have jumped to hard Brexit.


And even if you could magic it otherwise the fundamental problem is still there. How does Labour reach out to people who have a different worldview to the one their members have? How do they build a coalition of voters rather than a social club?
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

The Real Rasta

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17841 on: Today at 01:42:58 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 01:37:51 pm
Ok great.

Kapow!


Starmer has just been sacked by the Labour Party.

What next? What step guarantees that the Labour Party is as one and get a landslide in the next election?
Did I say he should go?


I said I don't know what the answer is mate but it's not the infighting and I do know a couple loonies online that nobody pays any attention to (especially not the large portion of the voting public that aren't politically inclined like that) are not to blame and if you are seeing so much of this I would be questioning the company you are keeping/people you have on sm because I have a wide spectrum of people on mine, including some very very left leaning people and I can't say it's something I've come across.
Classycara

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17842 on: Today at 01:44:38 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:34:18 pm
Thanks so much for making me aware. I'm in Liverpool, it didn't make a blind bit of difference whether I voted or not, so I made the choice not to vote.

The next step is vocal support for the ex-Labour candidate.

It's why you always found the older heads who joined various similarly initialled organisations, the ones who ended up back together in Momentum, would run for election in Labour seats. They'd try (and fail) to erode enough votes to get their deposit back, as opposed to trying to oust Tory MPs.

Until the next early 1980s or 2015 comes along and re-starts the circular process
Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17843 on: Today at 01:47:09 pm
Following on from the Sturgeon incident, Humza Yousaf just been accosted at the count by the candidates for the "Liberal Party" (not the Lib Dems) and then left the count venue making fascist salutes.
Kenny's Jacket

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17844 on: Today at 01:47:23 pm
 
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:26:25 pm
Get well soon. Hope you can get out of bed soon and get out of that 'awkward position' - ooer Matron. ;D
[/quote

 ;D  cheers HP
Yorkykopite

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17845 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:34:18 pm
Thanks so much for making me aware. I'm in Liverpool, it didn't make a blind bit of difference whether I voted or not, so I made the choice not to vote.

Aye, go on, let someone else bear the load.

Such a Tory view of the world.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17846 on: Today at 01:50:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:49:39 pm
Aye, go on, let someone else bear the load.

Such a Tory view of the world.

Behave.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17847 on: Today at 01:52:52 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:00:51 pm
and hes already   got a job thanks  ;D
Eh, you should be resting!
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17848 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:49:39 pm
Aye, go on, let someone else bear the load.

Such a Tory view of the world.

What are you talking about? Haha. Who is this someone else who is bearing the load?
Yorkykopite

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17849 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:55:09 pm
What are you talking about? Haha. Who is this someone else who is bearing the load?

Everyone in Liverpool who goes out to campaign and vote for Labour while s n a i l goes back to sleep, safe in the knowledge that a Labour council will still be elected.

Wasn't it obvious? 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Welshred

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17850 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:34:18 pm
Thanks so much for making me aware. I'm in Liverpool, it didn't make a blind bit of difference whether I voted or not, so I made the choice not to vote.

Then you don't get to complain or gloat about anything
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17851 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:19 pm
Everyone in Liverpool who goes out to campaign and vote for Labour while s n a i l goes back to sleep, safe in the knowledge that a Labour council will still be elected.

Wasn't it obvious?

Hi Yorky, my name is Sian and I campaigned for Labour in multiple elections and I no longer want to vote for them because they throw minority groups under the bus, repeatedly.

If that reasoning isn't valid to you, then might I suggest it's you with the problem, not me.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17852 on: Today at 02:03:16 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:42:58 pm
Did I say he should go?


I said I don't know what the answer is mate but it's not the infighting and I do know a couple loonies online that nobody pays any attention to (especially not the large portion of the voting public that aren't politically inclined like that) are not to blame and if you are seeing so much of this I would be questioning the company you are keeping/people you have on sm because I have a wide spectrum of people on mine, including some very very left leaning people and I can't say it's something I've come across.

Seen it all morning - people calling Starmer a Tory. People saying that Corbyn was evicted in a coup, people saying that Corbyn would have absolutely smashed the election and that the only reason that he didn't have record voting levels is because he was torpedoed by the Tories in the Labour Party..


If anyone is more politically astute than I am, then is there any credibility to any of this? I'm not sure there is. But happy to stand corrected.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17853 on: Today at 02:03:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:19 pm
Everyone in Liverpool who goes out to campaign and vote for Labour while s n a i l goes back to sleep, safe in the knowledge that a Labour council will still be elected.

Wasn't it obvious?

Why on earth would you campaign for a party if you dont like them and dont want to vote for them? Come on. This is ridiculous.
diggerling!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17854 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:27:49 pm
Christ alive.
So you don't think the EU is a Hayekian wet dream of deregulation, austerity and privatisation?

It was literally built to create a 'protected sphere' where capital is beyond the reach of representative democracy.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17855 on: Today at 02:05:40 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:04:12 pm
So you don't think the EU is a Hayekian wet dream of deregulation, austerity and privatisation?

It was literally built to create a 'protected sphere' where capital is beyond the reach of representative democracy.


I thought a lot of the reason it was built to try and prevent future wars that have blighted Europe through its history
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17856 on: Today at 02:05:55 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:03:16 pm
Seen it all morning - people calling Starmer a Tory. People saying that Corbyn was evicted in a coup, people saying that Corbyn would have absolutely smashed the election and that the only reason that he didn't have record voting levels is because he was torpedoed by the Tories in the Labour Party..


If anyone is more politically astute than I am, then is there any credibility to any of this? I'm not sure there is. But happy to stand corrected.

You've got Yorky calling a 'corbynite' a Tory just a few posts up.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17857 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:04:12 pm
So you don't think the EU is a Hayekian wet dream of deregulation, austerity and privatisation?

It was literally built to create a 'protected sphere' where capital is beyond the reach of representative democracy.

It's absolutely incredible that there are still Lexiters around.
skipper757

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17858 on: Today at 02:06:50 pm
Many great posts in here already.  Some of my faraway observations:

Labours problems are decades in the making, sped forward by Brexit.  Its a difficult playing field, and they just cant handle it right now.  They need to simultaneously try to push economic proposals (difficult already) while handing social issues and cleaning up the image of the party.  The thing is, the media will into a frenzy on the latter two, and the economic (or, more simply, what can you do for me) message is lost.  The Tories have 160+ more seats.  They would love the attention to be on Labour infighting or on social issues, because neither will gain enough seats for Labour.  Labours economic message will get drowned out.

Its a long time coming.  The rise of globalization, automation, and pure profit-driven focus has increased the wealth gap and increased the distance among the population.  Its not a surprise.  Britains strength in the service industry is well-known globally.  But how many of those jobs, companies, workers, etc are based in former industrial centers and towns?  The distribution isnt going to be even.  Its the same everywhere.  When the Tech companies, banks, consultancies, etc took off in America, they werent located right next to the paper mill that was shutting down in Maine.  Or next to the auto plant in Michigan.  Or next to the mine in West Virginia.  Those jobs were located in cities.  Those companies wanted the best talent globally (thats best way to compete as a firm).  They werent going to spend billions training local talent and investing in industrial centers.  Its a free-for-all of capitalism, and the UK is no different in that regard.  People working in tech want to work in Shoreditch and live in Brixton, not Hartlepool.

The capitalistic nature of the world leads to more and more concern about self-interest.  The right focuses on the identity side and blames problems on outsiders.  The Tories, which have benefited from the profit-driven nature of current system, turned around and blamed immigrants/EU/outsiders for problems.  Its actually quite convenient.  Companies offshore, service sector booms, towns get left behind, blame taxes and foreigners.   Easy as 1-2-3.  Corporations chasing profit (regardless of British jobs or American jobs or whatever) dont get blamed.  Outsiders get blamed.  Its the oldest trick in the book.

The problem the left has is that it wants and needs to stand up for multiculturalism, diversity, global institutions.  At the same time, it needs to get an economic populist message across.   This is really hard (do-able, but difficult).  The right just has to sit there and play the blame game and make it more zero-sum.  Its a much easier position.  Catchy signs on sides of buses work better than complicated graphs that show the benefits of immigration.  The media fans these flames.

Blair got this coalition together, but the right has been attacking it for a while.  The party of the working class somehow became the party of the Metropolitan Elite.  Its a trade Labour couldnt afford to make (when it also got wiped out in Scotland), but Brexit made it for them.  The margin was 52-48, but BBC analysis estimated that 410 out of the 650 constituencies were leave constituencies.  Some of the most ardent remain and most ardent leave constituencies were both Labour.  Over 60% of Labour voters voted remain.  Scotland, where Labour desperately needs to make inroads again, voted remain.  The cities and university towns voted remain.  The industrial heartlands in England and Wales voted leave.  Target constituencies in the suburban Midlands were heavy-leave voting areas.  Its a conundrum that ripped Labour apart.  Brexit itself was the referendum on whether or not the public believed that Labour can marry the interests of a diverse and diverging base.  And 2019, and now 2021, show the public dont believe it.

The Tories have successfully pushed an important chunk of the electorate into believing that Labour cares more about social issues and multiculturalism than it cares about the average British voter.  The thing is, this is NOT true.  Labour cares about both (or should care about both).  Labour even have solutions for both.  Labour has been pushing left economic policies (which actually poll quite well) and also stand for more liberal social positions.  Its not like it has to be one or the other.  But in this capitalistic self-interest driven society, the Tories can make voters feel that way.  Its already a difficult playing field, and its been made more difficult by messaging (or lack thereof from Labour).  In 2019, a very left-leaning leader with populist economic policies lost so many Labour strongholds but was very competitive in Kensington again and won in Putney and Canterbury.  The Tories, epitome of a party for elitists, lost Putney, lost Canterbury again, wouldve lost Kensington if tactical voting was applied, almost lost Raab in Esher to the Lib Dems, but cleaned up in Wales and the Northeast.  This was the Brexit trade (culmination of years prior), and the Tories came out on top.

A quick comparison to America:  The Democrats and Republicans here in the states are competitive in elections.  Democrats face the same issues as Labour do, in that they get pushed into the caring more about social issues and political correctness bucket that loses them voters in the industrial regions.  While the Democrats economic policies benefits these voters more, it gets drowned out by the Coastal Elite talk.  However, the GOPs very right-wing stance on social issues is a major turn-off to suburban voters.  Its also an albatross on their necks in states where demographic change is happening.  So the Democrats can make a trade to get back into office.  They may continue to lose voters in states where they used to have strength, but they can rely on significant gains in suburbs and increasingly-diverse states to offset that.  Then, they can get into office and try to enact more left-wing policies, both social and economic.  Some of these items (like higher taxes on the wealthy), which can be traditionally spun into zero sum us vs. them, are accepted by the public because the GOP isnt providing enough of alternative in enough states.

Back to the UK.  Last 4 GEs:  Tories averaged 330 seats.  Labour averaged 239.  Labour now only has 202 seats.  The problem is just how far Labour is behind.  The Democrats want a left-wing message on economic and social issues.  Even if the former gets drowned out, the GOP going off the rails and the competitive nature of the suburbs allows the Democrats to trade and still get in.  Labour doesnt have that luxury.  It cannot have its economic message drowned out.  It simply cannot.  Its not enough given the difference in demographic makeup between the electorates and the fact that the Tories arent as socially right (and unacceptable) as the GOP.  It comes back to the unfairness of the playing field:
-Labour has to win on economic messaging, despite having taken blame for the financial crisis and being in a very capitalistic self-interested society.  This is already really difficult.
-Labour has to stay strong on left-wing social issues as it cannot turn off its now very metropolitan base.
-Adding to the problem, Labour party itself has been seen as unprofessional and full of internal strife.

The Tories, along with the media, will magnify the latter two, which helps further their message to the public:  Labour dont care about the average British citizen as much as we do.  They care more about being politically correct and fighting ideological battles.  This of course isnt true, but if its the perception, its a real problem.  The Tory cuts have also hurt Labour-run councils badly, which like the financial crisis, is an economic issue thats somehow fallen on Labours head.  At the same time, the right-wing even used Brexit to co-opt the NHS.  See, we can give money to our wonderful NHS workers if we leave the EU, which causes us so many problems.  How do you respond to that as Labour if your image is already getting tarnished?

This inherent unfair economic playing field combined with Labours complete inability to reverse public perception has left them completely directionless.  What does the average British voter think of the Labour Party?  Economic policies that benefit the country?  Or woke activists on Twitter, anti-semitism rows, or badly-run local councils?

Its an absolute nightmare for Labour.  They essentially need to completely reboot how they handle local politics.  But at the same time, they need a national strategy and a national leader that can capture hearts and minds.  Its the worst of presidential politics but its needed.  Politics is local, but given how connected the world is today, politics is also national.  Its a reason why the GOP tries to tie a 30-year old first-term congresswoman from the South Bronx to Democratic candidates in swing districts thousands of miles away.   The national media and focus matter.  Local politics need to be fortified with a strong national party and specifically leader.  Combine that with a Tory implosion that sees Johnson replaced by a boring unlikeable bureaucrat (a Raab-like figure), and Labour will quickly start making inroads again.  But it may be a long while.
King Kenny.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17859 on: Today at 02:06:54 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:04:12 pm
So you don't think the EU is a Hayekian wet dream of deregulation, austerity and privatisation?

It was literally built to create a 'protected sphere' where capital is beyond the reach of representative democracy.

Deregulation?

I spent the best part of 20 years enforcing EU consumer protection and Health and Safety regulations that a Tory government would never have enacted. All the 'red tape' that the Telegraph and Mail trumpeted about for years.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17860 on: Today at 02:07:13 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:05:55 pm
You've got Yorky calling a 'corbynite' a Tory just a few posts up.

Ok, but that wasn't the actual question I asked :)

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17861 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:07:13 pm
Ok, but that wasn't the actual question I asked :)

I wasn't really trying to answer your question to be honest.  ;D
Commie Bobbie

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17862 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Hi Yorky, my name is Sian and I campaigned for Labour in multiple elections and I no longer want to vote for them because they throw minority groups under the bus, repeatedly.

If that reasoning isn't valid to you, then might I suggest it's you with the problem, not me.

And isn't this it.

Because for every Sian on here - there is probably 1000 others - and some of them will give up on the ballot box and take to more direct means of making their voices heard.

Problem for the government is that - there is only so much blame that you can dish out at the opposition for disaffected youth taking it out on the windows of HSBC or the road outside the Daily Hate's printworks.

Sooner rather than later - it will hit the bullseye.

Genuinely think the most obvious thing that has been said across social media today is from the troll that is Cummings.

There is no Centre Ground anymore.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

Classycara

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17863 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Hi Yorky, my name is Sian and I campaigned for Labour in multiple elections and I no longer want to vote for them because they throw minority groups under the bus, repeatedly.

Fair play. The problem the party from the leadership down has had with antisemitism has been a real blight in recent years
Fromola

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17864 on: Today at 02:13:16 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:15:44 pm

Labour was an overwhelmingly Remain party in terms of PLP, members and voters hard to see how it could have jumped to hard Brexit.

And a majority of Labour constituencies were Brexit majorities.

Labour were between a rock and a hard place, but the second referendum bollocks was electoral suicide.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17865 on: Today at 02:13:20 pm
The EU being accused of deregulation is a new one.  ;D
diggerling!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17866 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:05:40 pm

I thought a lot of the reason it was built to try and prevent future wars that have blighted Europe through its history
That's how it was sold and to a point it's true; there was huge mistrust of domestic politicians in Europe after the war, for obvious reasons, and non-elected institutions were seen as relatively trustworthy so were able to create the EU model as their paymasters wanted. That doesn't mean it was built in the interests of working people, unless you are a proponent of the trickle-down myth.
Classycara

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17867 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 02:06:37 pm
It's absolutely incredible that there are still Lexiters around.

The justifications haven't even developed from when Tony Benn was (more eloquently) failing to make reasonable arguments against it nearly fifty years ago.

Ideology for many is just a moral justification to themselves to give up having to think critically
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17868 on: Today at 02:14:30 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:03:29 pm
What choice did Labour have, it was getting hurt in the local elections in 2019 and was destroyed in the European election, its Remain voters (who were the majority of its support) were deserting it to the LDs en masse, they only had bad choices left, the fudge on Brexit wasn't working anymore, both Leavers and Remainers were being pushed to the extremes (Hard Brexit/No Deal v Remain), and Labour was stuck in the middle talking to nobody.

The Tories were in the same spot but it was much easier for them to just go full hard Brexit and hoover up the leave vote, was Labour meant to ignore most of its voters and hope that they would come back anyway, that risked finishing 3rd in the popular vote with the way the polls were trending.

Labour was always going to find it bloody tough fighting any election around Brexit in 2019, there wasnt an easy position for them anymore.

In the end not only did they lose a lot of the Brexit vote but they couldn't consolidate the Remain vote either.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but the best of a bad set of options was probably to back up May in facing down the ERG lot and enabling a more sensible Brexit. But unfortunately there were too many people with competing agendas (hardcore Remainers chasing the unicorn of a second referendum; elements of both the membership and the PLP - and most importantly Corbyn himself - for whom the idea of any form of compromise/cooperation with a Tory PM was ideological anathema; would-be Machiavellis who wanted to cynically disrupt/prolong the Brexit process in the hope that it would continue to split the Tories) and not enough leadership and genuine consideration of what was in the national best interest.

In that hypothetical scenario I guess you would have seen lots of the hardcore Brexiteers leaving both the Tories and Labour and hardcore Remainers leaving Labour. The latter group being the more likely to 'hold their nose' and continue to vote Labour if the polls had things close. I can't see how it would have left either Labour in any worse electoral position than they are or indeed the country as a whole in a worse hole than it is in now in terms of Brexit.

In terms of where Labour is now. Both from an external perspective and from some of what you hear coming out from disillusioned elements of the party it does seem that the leadership/electoral strategists are overly in thrall to the focus groups and to demographic targeting. This for me is putting the cart before the horse. The public is savvy enough to see through empty gestures like the flags and like the PR pictures of the leader taking the knee in a suit in his office. If you combine 'gesture politics' with a lack of any coherent and understandable vision for government/coherent set of policies then you are going to turn a lot of people off. That's going to be particularly the case when you are going up against a government that because of the circumstances has been seen to be taking lots of concrete actions.

I voted for Labour in 2019 out of a sense of duty. I voted for Starmer in the leadership contest and was genuinely hopeful that he was the person to take the party forward. I actually still think that could be the case if he is able to be more self-confident politically in the way he leads his office (for me there are too many people working for him who are more interested in settling old scores with the left than with getting Labour into government and this is something he really needs to get a grip on) and if he can take a bit more of a long term view of what is required to get Labour back on track. But despite that continued support for him I found myself voting yesterday unenthusiastically.

To be honest barring Brexit going spectacularly wrong I think Labour could be in the electoral wilderness for another couple of cycles. For what it is worth I don't see Corbyn as having created that situation - I think he made things a little worse but overall I see the time he was being in power as time that was wasted looking backwards when Labour really needed to be rebooting itself to move with the times. Coming from that more long term perspective I think that a significant problem Labour have at the moment is that they have a dearth of talent in the PLP - in terms of political ability, in terms of communication, in terms of intellectual ability combined (they have plenty of people who tick one of those boxes but not the other two) and a dearth of ideas in general. So whoever is in charge needs to come up a means of identifying/developing/acquiring talent. In passing I'd make the point that given the timeline we have it's likely that a lot of that talent is likely to have a Momentum/Corbyn background. Similarly unless there is a whole load of policy work that is going on behind the scenes and the party is 'keeping it's powder dry' and waiting for more favorable conditions to start talking policy it seems to me that they need to make a very real shift in terms of how they come up with ideas because it just doesn't seem to be happening at the moment.
stewil007

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17869 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm
And there we go, Johnson getting on message, sadly something lacking in Labour

From the BBC:
After speaking to the media earlier in the West Midlands, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has arrived in Hartlepool to congratulate the Conservatives' winning candidate Jill Mortimer.
He tells reporters he thinks the lesson of the election is that "the public want politicians to get on with focusing on their needs and their priorities".
He adds that for the government this means focusing on the vaccine roll-out and the economic recovery after Covid, as well as "uniting and levelling up" the country.
diggerling!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17870 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:06:54 pm
Deregulation?

I spent the best part of 20 years enforcing EU consumer protection and Health and Safety regulations that a Tory government would never have enacted. All the 'red tape' that the Telegraph and Mail trumpeted about for years.
What about worker's rights?
Elzar

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17871 on: Today at 02:17:09 pm
I'm usually a labour voter, I was 50/50 on Corbyn as while I liked plenty of his policies, there was also plenty about the party I wasn't a fan of, but I tended to vote labour through his reign anyway. This election was the first time I didn't put labour on any of my ballots. Not purely from the lack of leadership from the top, but mainly due to the issues they have had in Liverpool itself. I felt I was almost protest voting, despite there being really crap options in some of the 4 different ballots.

I hope to god they sort themselves out in time for the next GE, but at the moment I can't see it.

diggerling!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17872 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:13:20 pm
The EU being accused of deregulation is a new one.  ;D
All those brexiteers are just thick are they, or do they maybe have some genuine grievances about the direction in which their pay and conditions have gone over the years?
Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17873 on: Today at 02:22:47 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:18:20 pm
All those brexiteers are just thick are they, or do they maybe have some genuine grievances about the direction in which their pay and conditions have gone over the years?

I didn't say any of that. I'm just laughing at the idea of EU dergulating things when all the talk from Brexiteers was having regulations forced on us by the EU... link bendy bananas etc.
Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17874 on: Today at 02:25:55 pm
SNP hold Perthshire North - that's a big one as was closest marginal and John Swinney up against Murdo Fraser.

And a slight swing to the SNP.
diggerling!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17875 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:22:47 pm
I didn't say any of that. I'm just laughing at the idea of EU dergulating things when all the talk from Brexiteers was having regulations forced on us by the EU... link bendy bananas etc.
Just because the brexiteers would go even further doesn't mean the EU hasn't deregulated in favour of business and against workers. THAT WAS THE WHOLE IDEA OF THE EU!
Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17876 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:26:23 pm
Just because the brexiteers would go even further doesn't mean the EU hasn't deregulated in favour of business and against workers. THAT WAS THE WHOLE IDEA OF THE EU!

What have they dereguated?
Commie Bobbie

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17877 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:18:20 pm
All those brexiteers are just thick are they, or do they maybe have some genuine grievances about the direction in which their pay and conditions have gone over the years?

Yes. Yes they fucking are.

I have no qualms reminding my sister of that when I see her.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

