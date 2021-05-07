10 things I think Starmer should do:1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.6) But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.9) Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?