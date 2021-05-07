« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17760 on: Today at 11:04:21 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:51:07 am


AM i getting you wrong?  a party didnt loose the referendum

ifif any party lost the referendum it was the tories

but they hsndled it a lot better than we did

Labour fought a lacklustre campaign and didn't get the result the leadership ostensibly wanted. It then spent years trying to reconcile its leave and remain factions with the result that Remainers thought it was a Brexit party and Leavers thought it was a Remain party.

The Tories called the referendum, Cameron's government fought a lacklustre campaign and lost it. May also spent years pissing off everyone on both sides but they addressed this by removing May and purging all traces of pro-EU sentiment from the party. Nobody could be under any illusions as to where they stood.

Neither the Tory purge and subsequent complete consolidation of the pro-Brexit vote nor the Labour fudge happen to anything like the same extent if Remain had won the referendum.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17761 on: Today at 11:06:00 am
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:45:50 am
Your local council should have a web page with election results and make up of the council.

Thanks, I think it's labour run. Considering how incompetent this council is, how expensive council tax is compared to what I was paying in the south east I do wonder how many people actually vote with local issues in mind rather than the rubbish being spouted in the media.

The area I've moved to is very different when it comes to politics to where I was before. I have neighbours that hate the fact the boundaries have changed here and it now falls under a different council yet there are other people that see the local issues and feel they would be better off voting blue then there's the not so smart that still have strong views about brexit even though there's not a strong European presence in this town which confuses me.

As for Labour in my opinion they need to stop sniping, stop infighting and actually start to offer an alternative solution, this is the worst government I have seen in my lifetime and we still do not have proper opposition.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17762 on: Today at 11:08:00 am
https://newsthump.com/2021/05/07/corbynites-lambaste-keir-starmer-for-delivering-wrong-kind-of-defeat/

Corbynites lambast Keir Starmer for delivering wrong kind of defeat

Senior figures within Momentum have claimed vindication after the loss of the Hartlepool by-election, and see it as proof that a centrist leader like Keir Starmer was unable to deliver the kind of galvanising electoral drubbings that Jeremy Corbyn was famous for.

Simon Williams, a staunch Corbynite activist and former opposition strategist, explained that Keir Starmer had to go if Labour wanted to relive the giddy days of making insignificant gains while losing to the political wallpaper paste that was Theresa May.

He told us, I warned everyone this would happen! Keir is a Blairite clone and he will never be able to get creamed by a visibly depressed woman so devoid of energy most people think the only time she smiled in number 10 is when she found out Boris was taking over.

It was obvious to us that sending him to the heartlands with a message of ending Tory sleaze, rewarding NHS nurses and renewing international alliances was doomed to failure.

What we should have done is swamped the town with a bunch of ageing trots that sound like Rick from The Young Ones on temazepam.

Then we would have been soundly rejected but at least we would have done it by spending hours trying to engage retired gas fitters on how to increase inclusivity among the Hegelian redistribution discussion panel were hosting at an alter-globalisation Zoom jamboree.

The newly-elected MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, said she intended to dedicate herself fully to her new constituency and even intends to put up a picture of HMS Trincomalee on the wall of her Grand Cayman home.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17763 on: Today at 11:10:01 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 11:08:00 am
This is the funniest thing Ive ever read. Thank you for sharing.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17764 on: Today at 11:10:06 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:32:04 am
You've been saying this for a while now and there's definitely something in it.

We forget how catastrophic Enoch Powell (almost) was for the Labour party in 1968 when he made the 'Rivers of Blood speech' - directed specifically against the Race Relations Bill going through parliament and generally against 'the Establishment' which didn't seem to care that towns and cities were being 'overwhelmed' by black and brown faces from the West Indies and India and Pakistan. He legitimised racism too, just like Brexit. Shameful or guilty feelings which had no respectable outlet were suddenly given one. By the end of the week Powell had received almost half a million letters supporting his comments. The TV cameras were encamped outside his home as fleets of Royal Mail vans turned up and deposited sack upon sack of these supportive letters from the general public. And then there were what can only be called 'political strikes' - the kind of strikes that Marxists can only dream of. Practically every dock in London had gone on strike in support of the man and several thousand dockers had marched from the massive Royal Docks in Limehouse to Westminster to show their solidarity with Powell and demand an end to the Race Relations bill and all immigration (Number of black people working on London docks in April 1968?...Two! Out of 50,000. Both second generation). A few of the marchers got a chance to kick Ian Mikardo, their local MP. All across the Midlands and even in parts of the North East there were wildcat strikes in favour Powell. Car plants, engineering shops, construction sites, gasworks. You should check Labour's performance in the local elections a month later in May 1968. Almost a wipe-out in London (down to a single seat in Lambeth) and Birmingham and other the classic one-industry towns.

Fortunately, Powell had no stomach for a long-term fight or for building a movement, and he retreated to the wilderness of Northern Ireland. Even there, in the early 1970s, he regularly showed up in opinion polls as the most popular politician in the UK (outscoring both Heath and Wilson). But in his absence the racist movement was captured by the National Front who made the mistake of openly parading their fascism (something that most 'soft' racists emphatically did not like). Rather than becoming part of a populist movement cutting across party lines under the leadership of Powell, racism became associated with violent thugs who looked more 'Germanic' than 'British', who actually enjoyed 'Sieg Heiling' etc - and this allowed the anti-racist movement and the Labour party to gather its strength again and bring people back into the fold.   

Johnson is nothing like Powell in character. But he has that same gift of appearing to be 'anti-Establishment', of connecting with people over the heads of professional politicians, of speaking their inner thoughts, of making respectable their chauvinistic ideas. He doesn't need a movement either because there is social media now to spread the word and the image. And, as you say, Brexit was a phenomenon - one that allowed masses of rather ignorant working-class voters to become kingmakers for a while. They clearly love it. In some ways their character and identity have been formed by it. Who cares if the fishing industry is now collapsing? We can be proud about being white again. 

I laughed bitterly when I was told yesterday that the Labour party had flooded Hartlepool with activists over the last 48 hours. We can do that of course. The Labour party is still twice the size of the Tory party. But Labour party members these days are almost all university-educated middle-class folk. The idea of such people flooding the impoverished working-class districts of Hartlepool to say "vote for us" would have been a gift for the Tories.

I don't know how Labour can turn this round. The propensity for working-class people to act stupidly has always been there of course. But in the past (1900 to 1980s) there was always a cream of working-class people who were self-taught or beneficiaries of trade-union education schemes and were very bright. They had influence with their workmates on the shopfloor and inside their communities because they appeared to know stuff and got things done. On the whole they were socialists, occasionally communists. My dad was one. He told a neighbour to take an Enoch Powell poster down. They did so. He could even call them "stupid" and they would laughingly agree and say sorry. They've gone now. Their kids joined the great escalator to the universities and the polys. Behind them is a big hole. It's filled with all sorts of nonsense - conspiracy theories, half-baked longings, simple misunderstandings, yearnings for a past that will never be redeemed, whatever "Boris" says.

It was Farage who tapped into this successfully through the 2010's.

The 2000's it was loathsome fascists like Nick Griffin and the BNP. It was Farage who legitimised it with UKIP, which was basically his party. Look how Griffin was treated on Question Time compared to how Farage ended up lording it over every BBC current affairs show and was on Question Time more than anyone over the last decade.Frottage has been the modern day Enoch. The respectable face of racism.

Farage ushered in the age of populism and railed against the slick PR politicians of the age like Blair and Cameron. Labour responded from the left with Corbyn, but Brexit wasn't his battle, he didn't care for the EU.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17765 on: Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.

2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.

3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.

4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.

5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.

6)  But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.

7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.

8) We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.

9)  Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.

10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?





Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17766 on: Today at 11:17:44 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:35 am
No no no

You cannot just blame the press.  Theres plenty of left wing propaganda online ..


Yep.

I'd say that 99% of the Anti-Labour stuff I see is from Labour Orgs

They have been saying "Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Starmer is a Tory. Vote for Starmer and you might as well vote for the Tories"

So people did.

Then people were surprised.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17767 on: Today at 11:21:44 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

Nicole knows the audience she writes for professionally. Point on media presence particularly standing out listening to Pidcock on the BBC right now. 'Where's the aggression to the government?' as everyone's planning a weekend out as the pandemic restrictions ease.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17768 on: Today at 11:22:29 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.

2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.

3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.

4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.

5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.

6)  But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.

7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.

8) We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.

9)  Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.

10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?
Yes, clearly the problem is that labour haven't pandered sufficiently to the middle classes.  ::)
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17769 on: Today at 11:23:05 am
Out of the frying pan and into the fire for the people of Hartlepool.

I'm sure they're banking on the Tories - as the incumbent government - making a one-off transfer of money/jobs to the area.  That may or may not happen, a few post-electoral pats on the head did go the way of other former "red wall" areas.  That grandstanding catches people's eyes while the policy of driving councils to bankruptcy just carries on in the background.

The vaccine programme is the freshest policy in people's minds and that has been a big success.  Once the dust has settled though it will amount to little more than the UK having rolled out the first wave of vaccines a few months sooner than comparable nations in the EU (France and Germany are both vaccinating at a comparable rate now).  The longer term view of the number of deaths and government expenditure should gradually become the main story and the Tories are going to fare very poorly on both.  Hopefully the mess that is Brexit will get more coverage when it's not obscured by Covid-19 but I've pretty much given up hope of anyone that backed Brexit ever acknowledging it was a stupid idea executed terribly.

I think Starmer is right to keep his focus on the next GE but he and his team need to find a more effective way of tearing into the endless lies of the government.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17770 on: Today at 11:24:49 am
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:10:01 am
This is the funniest thing Ive ever read. Thank you for sharing.

;D
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17771 on: Today at 11:28:17 am
https://newsthump.com/2021/05/07/hartlepool-looks-at-past-year-of-conservative-government-and-declares-ooh-yes-please/

Hartlepool looks at past year of Conservative government and declares OOH YES PLEASE

The Conservatives have won the Hartlepool by-election, because of course they have.

Hartlepool, famous for having a railway station, took one look at the Conservative governments recent history and decided the highest covid death toll in Europe, the dodgy PPE contracts and the overall air of sleaze and corruption were all right up their alley.

Love me some Conservatives, said Hartlepool resident, Simon Williams, who got kicked in the head by a horse shortly before entering the polling station.

Theyve got my interests at heart, far more than the Green Party, for example. Saving the planet? Whos that gonna help? Dont be daft.

I look forward to the Fat Tony vibe of mutual back-scratching and snouts in the trough that theyll bring to Hartlepool. Its about time, it really is. Its been far too nice around here for far too long.

A Conservative spokesperson said, We are delighted to represent the people of Hartlepool, wherever that is.

Rest assured we will work long and hard to ensure the people of this fine town and/or city wonder why they voted for us in the first place, despite the fact the evidence as to why they shouldnt was right in front of their stupid faces the entire time.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17772 on: Today at 11:35:19 am
Mentioned this last night, Yougov's Patrick English crunching the numbers this morning to support it. https://twitter.com/PME_Politics/status/1390613695995187201



"Here's a great example of why it's important to remember which election we are comparing to: Northumberland.

Tories were defending strong 2017 results here, and won seats at GE2019.

But Labour has recovered in many wards to create 'red shifts'.

Overall, the result here looks much better for Labour than in nearby Sunderland. But that's because of the different baselines - 2017 in Northumberland, 2016 in Sunderland.

It wasn't enough to stop the Conservatives taking the council, though."

Ain't great, is room for some optimism in there for a slow recovery from the effects of the past few years. Nowhere near enough yet though.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17773 on: Today at 11:37:02 am
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 11:22:29 am
Yes, clearly the problem is that labour haven't pandered sufficiently to the middle classes.  ::)
Assaf Kaplan
he sackd RLB  pretty soon after taking over in his fight against anti senitism  an went on to hire Assaf Kaplan
 the electorste who traditionally vote labour dont care a jot about anti semitism some would onl e familiar with the term after corbyn

if you marginalise owen jones and ash sarkar you are telling politicised youth who DO vote and would never vote tory that they dont have a voice so stay at home   


its tough

« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:33 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17774 on: Today at 11:45:23 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:37:02 am
he sackd RLB  pretty soon after taking over in his fight against anti senitism  an went on to hire
 the electorste who traditionally vote labour dont care a jot about anti semitism some would onl e familiar with the term after corbyn

if you marginalise owen jones and ash sarkar you are telling politicised youth who DO vote and would never vote tory that they dont have a voice so stay at home   


its tough



This isn't really written in English so I may not properly understand you. (Sorry in advance if I've got the wrong end of the stick).

But you seem to be saying that because fighting anti-semitism isn't really a vote winner in Hartlepool Keir Starmer should ignore it in his own party. 
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17775 on: Today at 11:52:04 am
As  life long labour voter...the infighting of the factions sound like rival sets of a clubs fans arguing who should be manager  and what tactics should be employed to win the premier league...not waking up to fact the clubs been relegated two years on the bounce.

I think the harsh fact is Labour no longer know who , what or why they stand for...it used to be working people..education..welfare..etc...they are now by the  liberal agenda (which by themselves are correct) but will not galvanise working people for change..most English do not indentify with...and this may be real issue.the English generally speaking are in majority cap doffing nationalistic  right leaning knobs....let's face it if your feelings are for a fair and just society and want Labour to provide that solution...and mine is...we are in a minority.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17776 on: Today at 11:56:33 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:45:23 am
This isn't really written in English so I may not properly understand you. (Sorry in advance if I've got the wrong end of the stick).

But you seem to be saying that because fighting anti-semitism isn't really a vote winner in Hartlepool Keir Starmer should ignore it in his own party.

sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie



Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17777 on: Today at 11:57:19 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie

I hope youre feeling better soon, mate.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17778 on: Today at 11:58:03 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie

Get better soon pal, all the best.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17779 on: Today at 11:59:24 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:58:03 am
Get better soon pal, all the best.

thanks everyone
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17780 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie




Good look with your recovery mate.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17781 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:00:05 pm
Good look with your recovery mate.

Ta  x
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17782 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie
Wishing you the best for your recovery mate.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17783 on: Today at 12:06:37 pm
Good luck with your recovery Kenny
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17784 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:52:04 am
As  life long labour voter...the infighting of the factions sound like rival sets of a clubs fans arguing who should be manager  and what tactics should be employed to win the premier league...not waking up to fact the clubs been relegated two years on the bounce.

I think the harsh fact is Labour no longer know who , what or why they stand for...it used to be working people..education..welfare..etc...they are now by the  liberal agenda (which by themselves are correct) but will not galvanise working people for change..most English do not indentify with...and this may be real issue.the English generally speaking are in majority cap doffing nationalistic  right leaning knobs....let's face it if your feelings are for a fair and just society and want Labour to provide that solution...and mine is...we are in a minority.


The routine abuse of people from the left has to stop. Its childish, self defeating and embarassing, we've all done it as well. Tory scum, tory slugs, thick racists, gammons, flag waving pricks, never kissed a tory yada yada.

We come out with all this abuse and yet we still feel we are the good people in all of this. Its all very odd.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17785 on: Today at 12:11:28 pm
'CONSERVATIVE GAIN (FROM THIRD PLACE) IN CLAY CROSS NORTH.  Con: 1,684 Lab: 1,084 LD: 695.  Home of the Skinners and the 1972 Rent Rebellion elects its first Conservative Councillor ever!'

Ouch. If someone said ten years ago Bolsover would turn blue as it did in 2019, you would have sent them off to the looney bin. This is just rubbing it in two years later. Grim.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17786 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie

Good luck with your recovery.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17787 on: Today at 12:16:00 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:07:16 pm
The routine abuse of people from the left has to stop. Its childish, self defeating and embarassing, we've all done it as well. Tory scum, tory slugs, thick racists, gammons, flag waving pricks, never kissed a tory yada yada.

We come out with all this abuse and yet we still feel we are the good people in all of this. Its all very odd.
Agreed, it's a big part of the problem. Realistically, would the [insert voter insult] really be any better off voting with a sneering, moralistic, metropolitan elite who have consistently, over several decades, pandered to business leaders and global markets while unions have been dissolved, jobs have disappeared and wages have stagnated?

The labour party in it's current form is not fit for purpose for the working class. The hand wringing and complaints about gammons and thickos that goes on every time the electorate kicks their arse demonstrates that the working class, in its current form is no longer fit for purpose for the labour party either. The disinterest is mutual.

Until party politics realigns with the politics of class the limits of a labour party centred around a comfortable, progressively minded middle class will be demonstrated at the polls.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17788 on: Today at 12:28:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie




Bloody hell mate.

All the best. Hope you have a swift a recovery as possible.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17789 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:56:33 am
sorry about my typing im in hospital at the moment and lying in an awkward position and cant use my left arm after a stroke



i am sying that tackling AS isnt a vote winner
im not  saying he should inore it - not sure where you have got  that from yorkie

Kenny, sorry to hear about your plight. I hope youre back & firing soon.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17790 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 11:15:57 am
10 things I think Starmer should do:

1) Listen. Really listen. Really really listen. Dont put damn Remainers in Brexit seats when Brexiteers still remember how Remainers called them thick & racist and tried to say they were too stupid to know what they were voting for and demanding a peoples vote.

2) Stop patronising the working class. Talk about ambition, businesses, the high street as much as food banks. This is what the Tories call levelling up. Labour should be explaining how they would truly level up. Stop talking about them as if they are all poor and thick.

3) Marginalise and embarrass the far left. Denounce them. Throw the rule book at them. Expel them.

4) Put more centrists in the cabinet. Use brilliant communicators like Jess Phillips & Lisa Nandy more. Get your good people out there so that far left media performers like Owen Jones arent invited onto TV shows to state Labours point.

5) Stop being performative. Wear patriotism lightly but wear it. Be proud of Britain. Try and stay out of the culture wars.

6)  But at the same time ensure that women know you are standing up for their rights. Women are 50 per cent of the population.

7) When you say you are going to do something, do it. Starmer vowed to fight antisemitism from its roots. He has barely started. Start with education. But use it as a chance to also educate about other racisms in the Labour Party too. Black people in particular feel marginalised.

8) We need to see more authentic Starmer. He seems so frightened of getting something wrong that when he speaks he seems to be parroting lines hes learned. He shouldnt be afraid of getting something wrong. We need to see his humanity - that hes not a robot.

9)  Stop blaming other people. The Daily Mail handed Starmer a blinder by exposing the Downing Street sleaze. Yet people are still blaming the right wing press for this failure. Start reading the right wing press as they reflect the views of their readers.

10) Have a vision of what you want Britain to look like which doesnt involve spending lots of money that we dont have. How do we properly sort out the NHS and social care, for example?






I agree with most of this. 

The left have been much too self indulgent. Theyve not listened to what the voting public wanted.

Its fine to have a strong socialist ideology, but you might want to think about what the public want too if you ever want to get elected.

On Starmer, I like him (as a person) more than almost any other politician I can think of.

And maybe thats a problem?
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17791 on: Today at 12:33:07 pm
Sometimes I do feel the small town/rural working class are treated almost with contempt by many in Labour.... treating them like kids who can't handle the subjects the metropolitan elites can.

"We can't talk about trans rights, they're a bit backwards out in the sticks and we'll turn them off".

I think it becomes a bit of a self fulfilling prophecy - if you avoid talking about issues on some areas and you don't treat voters with respect they will pick up on that.

Could be bollocks - just my thoughts and not evidence based at all.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17792 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm
Get well soon Kenny.  :thumbup
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17793 on: Today at 12:39:45 pm
Bit rich to be calling the left self indulgent and not listening to what the public wants when the current leader of the Labour Party was the face of a second referendum on Brexit, and also a Knight, and also a metropolitan MP but go off.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17794 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:42:35 am
My thought process yesterday literally boiled down to never vote Tory, Lib Dems and Greens pointless, always voted Labour. Which isnt a powerful message.

I'll be disappointed if they get back in here after the shit Anderson and his cronies pulled. People need to punish bad governance.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17795 on: Today at 12:45:13 pm
Society full of closet Tories at heart it seems. Wasnt alive for the Thatcher days but I imagine we are well on the way there when all is said and done.

The working to middle class will continue to get creamed. Its gonna be ugly. Very fearful for my future childrens generation.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17796 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm
Talk of turnout in Scottish election being up around 10% compared to 2016. Some results should start coming in soon for constituencies but full results not until tomorrow.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17797 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 12:39:45 pm
Bit rich to be calling the left self indulgent and not listening to what the public wants when the current leader of the Labour Party was the face of a second referendum on Brexit, and also a Knight, and also a metropolitan MP but go off.

Well we certainly tested the idea that sending the most unpopular politician since records began into elections to destruction too, so here we are with the hard left looking like bizarre ghosts to their own funeral and the rest of the party trying to figure out how it moves on from rescuing its core vote in 2019.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17798 on: Today at 12:53:40 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:51:12 pm
Well we certainly tested the idea that sending the most unpopular politician since records began into elections to destruction too, so here we are with the hard left looking like bizarre ghosts to their own funeral and the rest of the party trying to figure out how it moves on from rescuing its core vote in 2019.

Indeed.

I'm just not sure the man who had the political foresight to disregard the biggest political vote in a generation in favour of telling the people who voted for it they were wrong and should try again is the man to spearhead it.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17799 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:51:12 pm
Well we certainly tested the idea that sending the most unpopular politician since records began into elections to destruction too, so here we are with the hard left looking like bizarre ghosts to their own funeral and the rest of the party trying to figure out how it moves on from rescuing its core vote in 2019.

But big smiles to convince themselves they're enjoying it
