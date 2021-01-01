« previous next »
Tory Country.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:42 am
Why do you think that is?

People have to stop thinking this way and think why. Why are they so disaffected from Labour

The constant barrage of propaganda from all sources must be a major factor.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:50:16 am
The constant barrage of propaganda from all sources must be a major factor.
No no no

You cannot just blame the press.  Theres plenty of left wing propaganda online ..
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:42 am
Why do you think that is?

People have to stop thinking this way and think why. Why are they so disaffected from Labour

It's two fold. People are disaffected from Labour. I am myself (i'd happily clean LCC out with the lot of them) but there's a lot of people who love Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in this country and see him as a man of the people. It's a baffling mentality. In 2017 Teresa May lost the Tories their majority.

Maybe if Burnham won the leadership in 2015 it would have been different, as surely Labour wouldn't be losing the north of England locally and nationally.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:35 am
No no no

You cannot just blame the press.  Theres plenty of left wing propaganda online ..


What do you think the reasons are? 11 years of the worst governments this country has had since universal suffrage and people are voting for them in the greater and greater numbers. How the fuck is anybody supposed to make any sense of that?
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:50:16 am
The constant barrage of propaganda from all sources must be a major factor.

I do think the Covid press conferences are basically party political broadcasts now - but we cant settle on that.

Clearly successive labour approaches dont work.

Milibands hey, were not Tories didnt work.
Corbyns have some free stuff and ignore the baggage didnt work.
Starmers Im not that guy equally doesnt seem to work.

The fact as a politico i can name about three of the shadow cabinet says a lot.

In classic British style were going full steam ahead into populism where everyone else has left it behind aswell.
Also - I think for a long time weve been right to say that when it comes to voting, the right - and the Tories in particular - suck it up and go in search of power whereas the left splits. Thats true - but then looking at Hartlepool - the Lib Dems basically dont exist anymore - all v depressing.
This is a reckoning for the current form of the Labour Party. The map has permanently changed. Until they start working on pushing in the more liberal yet fiscally conservative parts of the country they will get nowhere. Playing the same games will give same result. They are just not going to get anywhere in the Red Wall whilst continuing to rely upon the vast majority of voters say on here for example - or the cities.

As I've alluded to elsewhere - the hopes and fears of those in the cities in comparision to the former mining fields and the dilapidated seaside towns (I can say that, I live in one!) are the complete reverse. The Tories probably realised that after 2017 when they started to crack the Red Wall, whilst seeing their leads shrink in what can only be described as safe blue seats - or in the case of Canterbury - lose it.

See how close Labour got in many southern seats in 17 and 19, but they just couldn't or wouldn't let go of those former seats which have become too socially conservative for ANY Labour leader. What such towns want, compared to the cities is incompatible - its the flyover states situation we have seen in the US. 

Until Labour pick a side between pandering to generations coming up or trying to cater to older generations who priorities are a world away from younger voters - they will get nowhere. Labour also need to accept going forward that there is absolutely a need to making electoral pacts with the Greens (Fuck the Lib Dems, the fucking Tory turncoating c*nts). There are some wild district results coming in tonight that shows as in many other parts of Europe, if one or the other takes on the conservative - you are liable to get a better result.

That is a sad state of affairs - but there we go. Questions should be asked if it's healthy for the incumbent to be losing heavily in the nation's capital as well as other cities - not to mention just how big the nationalist result is going to be in Scotland and a lesser extent in the Land of My Old Man - but they won't be - because as much as there is Leftist propaganda - its just online, so in the eyes of the mainstream media - non existent - who think we're more interested in a made up war for the armchair c*nts.

Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:08:36 am
What do you think the reasons are? 11 years of the worst governments this country has had since universal suffrage and people are voting for them in the greater and greater numbers. How the fuck is anybody supposed to make any sense of that?
The trouble as I see it is that Cameron's referendum legitimized and almost gave respectability to racism, and that genie isn't prepared to go back in the bottle. Half of Labour's traditional vote were racist but had a sense of shame about it (then), the other half are violently anti-racist. A lot of generalization there I know, but I don't think it is much more complicated than that.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:08:36 am
What do you think the reasons are? 11 years of the worst governments this country has had since universal suffrage and people are voting for them in the greater and greater numbers. How the fuck is anybody supposed to make any sense of that?
Well these arent the worst governments weve had since universal suffrage. Thats why.  Youre including periods where people nearly starved. So personally I think thats a silly thing to say.

Like it or not (and obviously I dont), leaving the EU was hugely popular with a lot of people.  The government is delivering a hugely successful vaccination campaign that is giving people hope.

People who hate Johnson personally are voting for him. Worth thinking about why
We also have to bear in mind that we live in a very right wing age. Theres a toxic mix of the elderly, who are disproportionately right wing and always are - and the success of right wing online media.

Looking at America - their election came down to the worst President in history losing - but even then it was at the height of Covid and pre-vaccines - and to the only man whod be able to beat him. We dont have a Biden equivalent, but our Trump equivalent is at the phase of the Covid cycle where the deaths seem to be treated as an inconvenient truth.
