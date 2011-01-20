« previous next »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17600 on: Yesterday at 10:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm

I don't think it contradicts anything I was saying though - in fact it kind of backs up the point that you can address social issues and bring the population along with you.

It always helps if you can secure some serious economic benefits at the same time of course. Liberal social ideas take root in expanding economies.

But I still believe that, once rooted, those ideas are hard to tear out - even in bad times.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17601 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
I'm not sure I know what you're saying here. But I'll have a go.

I always take solace from the cultural triumph of the Left in the UK.

I'm speaking in extremely broad and general terms now, but in all the years that have passed since I first became politically conscious and started to have political ideas and hopes of my own (roughly 1976 in Paisley's first Title-winning season...no connection), I'd say that my economic hopes have been dashed and my cultural hopes have succeeded beyond expectation. Britain, and I'd say especially England since England is where the engine for this change was, has been transformed in brilliant ways culturally since that time. It's freer, less racist, more tolerant of minorities, more respectful of difference (ethnic, gender, racial, sexual etc) and even more 'anarchic' and 'irreverent' than it used to be. All good. The economic war has been lost of course. The Thatcher counter-revolution rolled back the economic and social/welfare rights of the working class, destroyed manufacturing and the idea of the dignity of labour, enthroned finance and wrenched the market into places it didn't belong. But, despite trying to arrest the exciting cultural changes happening in England she failed miserably. She'd hate the place now.

Religious bigotry in England has almost disappeared in the last 50 years (There's obviously still a good deal in the Muslim community, but I sense a new generation of Asian-British kids will eventually sort that out). Reactionary attitudes to homosexuality have also long been on the retreat. Women's lives have been transformed. We are one of the most successful multi-racial communities going. Far less 'white' than Scotland, that's for sure (it's kind of weird to go there if you've not been north of the border for a long time. It's so....white).

This is just a way of saying, get some perspective. Don't despair. It's not all bad news. And, also, that England was a pace-setter, and will likely remain so.   

And that's at least partly, maybe even majorly, why left wing culture warfare loses the country. The issues the cultural liberals take umbrage at are largely assimilated by most of the population. Certainly far more so than in most other countries other than western Europe (and we'd rank pretty highly even amongst western European countries, and on that basis we got the 2012 Olympics). To continue to look for ways in which we can self-flagellate, we need to look ever further into societal niches. Which to most of the population looks and feels irrelevant. And is, to a far greater extent than nearly every other country in the world, irrelevant.

For an example of this, see the left's expectation that championing the cause of ethnic minorities via moral equivalence with other countries is morally right. We support ethnic Chinese, so it is right to say that anything China does is no worse than what we did. Except you'll find that most Chinese will be voting Tory, and are socially more conservative than most British liberals. By flagellating ourselves over our past relationship with China, cultural liberals will find a ready audience amongst the left. But it, at best, seems irrelevant to most people, and more probably seems unnecessarily self-hating to many. The past is beyond living memory, and we are currently plainly behaving far better than China. So why are these liberals saying that we're at least as bad as China?
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17602 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
I'm not sure I know what you're saying here. But I'll have a go.

I always take solace from the cultural triumph of the Left in the UK.

I'm speaking in extremely broad and general terms now, but in all the years that have passed since I first became politically conscious and started to have political ideas and hopes of my own (roughly 1976 in Paisley's first Title-winning season...no connection), I'd say that my economic hopes have been dashed and my cultural hopes have succeeded beyond expectation. Britain, and I'd say especially England since England is where the engine for this change was, has been transformed in brilliant ways culturally since that time. It's freer, less racist, more tolerant of minorities, more respectful of difference (ethnic, gender, racial, sexual etc) and even more 'anarchic' and 'irreverent' than it used to be. All good. The economic war has been lost of course. The Thatcher counter-revolution rolled back the economic and social/welfare rights of the working class, destroyed manufacturing and the idea of the dignity of labour, enthroned finance and wrenched the market into places it didn't belong. But, despite trying to arrest the exciting cultural changes happening in England she failed miserably. She'd hate the place now.

Religious bigotry in England has almost disappeared in the last 50 years (There's obviously still a good deal in the Muslim community, but I sense a new generation of Asian-British kids will eventually sort that out). Reactionary attitudes to homosexuality have also long been on the retreat. Women's lives have been transformed. We are one of the most successful multi-racial communities going. Far less 'white' than Scotland, that's for sure (it's kind of weird to go there if you've not been north of the border for a long time. It's so....white).

This is just a way of saying, get some perspective. Don't despair. It's not all bad news. And, also, that England was a pace-setter, and will likely remain so.


It's a well-presented argument that I pretty much agree with.

But I think the cultural progression has actually contributed heavily to the 'culture war' that's crept up on us. The amount of people - some I know well; others only virtually through SM/forums - who say a variation of 'we've gone far enough and still the lefties aren't happy' is depressing.

They will invariably point to advances in defeating racism & homophobia, then complain about identity politics, cancel-culture, trans issues (especially self-identification)' 'importing BLM from America' and questioning why *we* have to apologise and feel guilty for slavery when it was abolished 2 centuries ago

Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17603 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm

It's a well-presented argument that I pretty much agree with.

But I think the cultural progression has actually contributed heavily to the 'culture war' that's crept up on us. The amount of people - some I know well; others only virtually through SM/forums - who say a variation of 'we've gone far enough and still the lefties aren't happy' is depressing.

They will invariably point to advances in defeating racism & homophobia, then complain about identity politics, cancel-culture, trans issues (especially self-identification)' 'importing BLM from America' and questioning why *we* have to apologise and feel guilty for slavery when it was abolished 2 centuries ago

What the old liberal left campaigned for years ago has largely been assimilated into the general population. So the new liberal left need to find new social niches to identify themselves by. And the old liberals are castigated for not being liberal enough for the new liberals.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17604 on: Yesterday at 11:06:01 pm »
Fuck me Newsnight is depressing, doesnt look great at all.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17605 on: Yesterday at 11:09:30 pm »
Labour expecting a proper shoeing..

Too many members and other folk in the party are just content to slag the tories off rather than thinking about why people might vote Tory and giving the, a serious option.
Dismissing people who vote Tory as scum and the tories as evil is such a huge problem that will only ever destroy the people making the argument.

Weve had 11 years of Labour packing these mistakes. It has to stop
Online oldfordie

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17606 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm »
Why the shock if Labour loose Hartlepool. looked a cert as soon as the by election was called.
Only reason Labour has held the seat in the last few elections is down to the Brexit party+UKIP splitting the Tory vote, Labour would have lost the seat in 2019 if the Brexit party had stood aside so a Tory victory tonight is not down to Starmer.
Torys acting like it will be a miracle if they can get close to Labour, boll... the Torys know they've got it all sewn up, setting up a incredible victory that shows the country loves Boris and hates Starmer.
Bookies price was around 1/12 for a Tory win last night so the only miracle victory will be a Labour victory.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17607 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:15:04 pm
Why the shock if Labour loose Hartlipoll. looked a cert as soon as the by election was called.
Only reason Labour has held the seat in the last few elections is down to the Brexit party+UKIP splitting the Tory vote, Labour would have lost the seat in 2019 if the Brexit party had stood aside so a Tory victory tonight is not down to Starmer.
Tories acting like it will be a miracle if they can get close to Labour, boll... the Torys know they've got it all sewn up, setting up a incredible victory that shows the country loves Boris and hates Starmer.
Bookies price was around 1/12 for a Tory win last night so the only miracle victory will be a Labour victory.

Completely, Hartlepool is as good as gone for Labour. Its just the whole thing, the Covid death toll, the dodgy allocation of funding to Tory seats, PPE contracts to mates and donors, the recent stuff about the flat and who paid for it, the bastards are literally fucking teflon and it just doesnt make sense to me, it just doesnt compute for me. I agree with Tepid, Labour need to set their own agenda and vision, and the pandemic obviously doesnt help, but how can the Tories be doing so well? And although I would never vote for the Lib Dems, even they are completely irrelevant and dont seem to be offering an alternative to either of the other two.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17608 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm »
Did Mandelson do any campaigning for Labour in Hartlepool? I suspect not. He'd be a liability any way. He used the place. That's the depth of Labour's problem up there.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17609 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Completely, Hartlepool is as good as gone for Labour. Its just the whole thing, the Covid death toll, the dodgy allocation of funding to Tory seats, PPE contracts to mates and donors, the recent stuff about the flat and who paid for it, the bastards are literally fucking teflon and it just doesnt make sense to me, it just doesnt compute for me. I agree with Tepid, Labour need to set their own agenda and vision, and the pandemic obviously doesnt help, but how can the Tories be doing so well? And although I would never vote for the Lib Dems, even they are completely irrelevant and dont seem to be offering an alternative to either of the other two.

1. We want Brexit.
2. We don't like liberals.

Work with these two messages. If the left won't even recognise these messages exist, then the Tories will win until it does.
Online Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17610 on: Yesterday at 11:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
Did Mandelson do any campaigning for Labour in Hartlepool? I suspect not. He'd be a liability any way. He used the place. That's the depth of Labour's problem up there.

Yeah, he did. His results there were actually part of the big blip in Labour support away from the longer term trend there. Although I'd not argue against your general point.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17611 on: Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
1. We want Brexit.
2. We don't like liberals.

Work with these two messages. If the left won't even recognise these messages exist, then the Tories will win until it does.

Problem is 1) is already done and we cant re-write history, the party will always be associated with Remain because that what most of the party was, and for 2) how does the Left/centre Left disassociate ourselves from being liberals, its a key part of what we should be and to turn our backs on that would be to just ape the Tories but they have a lot better experience at being illiberal and backwards.
Online oldfordie

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17612 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Completely, Hartlepool is as good as gone for Labour. Its just the whole thing, the Covid death toll, the dodgy allocation of funding to Tory seats, PPE contracts to mates and donors, the recent stuff about the flat and who paid for it, the bastards are literally fucking teflon and it just doesnt make sense to me, it just doesnt compute for me. I agree with Tepid, Labour need to set their own agenda and vision, and the pandemic obviously doesnt help, but how can the Tories be doing so well? And although I would never vote for the Lib Dems, even they are completely irrelevant and dont seem to be offering an alternative to either of the other two.
Wish I knew the answers,  am not sure how a lot of people form political opinions today. you can prove the politician is a liar,corrupt, he even thinks your a tosser but doesn't seem to matter as all the criticisms can be dismissed with 4 words, they are all corrupt, they are all liars, it means they have no problem voting for the Torys.
I agree about setting their own agenda but I wouldn't be putting this all down to policies, I would also put a lot down to wining arguments. Johnsons sniping from the sidelines +the Torys get things done while Labour just moan has done the damage.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17613 on: Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm
1. We want Brexit.
2. We don't like liberals.

Work with these two messages. If the left won't even recognise these messages exist, then the Tories will win until it does.

Were you not criticising Corbyn for being not being anti Brexit enough?
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17614 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:38:11 pm
Problem is 1) is already done and we cant re-write history, the party will always be associated with Remain because that what most of the party was, and for 2) how does the Left/centre Left disassociate ourselves from being liberals, its a key part of what we should be and to turn our backs on that would be to just ape the Tories but they have a lot better experience at being illiberal and backwards.

If that's the only approach, then the Tories will win forever. Or Labour can try to work around these messages. The messages are there, the Tories can address them directly and win. If the left won't address them, or whatever the messages represent, then the Tories will continue winning.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17615 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:40:44 pm
Were you not criticising Corbyn for being not being anti Brexit enough?

I'm presenting these two messages as why the Tories win. If you're trying to catch me on seemingly contradicting myself, note that I do not agree with these messages. But I recognise that they exist, and that they are why the Tories win.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17616 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
To a certain extent in places like Hartlepool I think some of it boils down to the fact theyve been voting Labour for decades - and its still shit. So maybe they see the route of change being voting for the Tories as thats all thats in their power. There also might be people who see the corrupt funnelling of money into swing seats and think if theyre going to illegally throw money at places to win votes, lets see if therell throw it here.
Offline filopastry

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17617 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
We won't get many results tonight, but the first one is in,  nothing much here to prove you wrong if you are expecting a grim night for Labour in the North in particular

Cowpen (Northumberland) council result:

Lab: 47.0% (-6.7)
Con: 44.7% (+27.3)
Ind: 8.3% (+8.3)

No UKIP (-23.4) as prev.

Lab HOLD
Offline OOS

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17618 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm
Did Mandelson do any campaigning for Labour in Hartlepool? I suspect not. He'd be a liability any way. He used the place. That's the depth of Labour's problem up there.

Yes. He said he would have a meltdown if Hartlepool turned Blue.  I think there is some respect for him up there, after all he was a key figure in bringing about a Labour government. Guardian did a good podcast from Hartlepool around the local issues, and it seems like the place was caught in bit of nightmare. Local hospital was downgraded the same time they were promised a new super hospital, Labour Council approved it but then Tories cancelled it during the 2011 cuts. Magistrates was closed 2017, police station cells haven't held suspects, they get sent to Middlesbrough now. Nearest A&E is Stockton. All under a Labour Council, with diminishing budgets thanks to central Gov. Then you look a nearby Tory seats, and they are getting new investment. Treasury moving up to Darlington ext...


It looks like Labour are having another shite night in the North East. Who would have thought vast swathes of Labour territory in the Midlands and North would turn blue. 2019 was a crushing defeat, but we are still witnessing the fall out. I think on the left, we have to face up to the fact we are dealing with a 2021 Tory party and not the 1980s/90s and even 00s Tory 'enemy 'of past. Times are changing, and so are the general public.
Offline filopastry

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17619 on: Today at 12:13:37 am »
Quote
Beth Rigby@BethRigby 2m
Told by Lab source people on ground in Sunderland say it's looking "very bad". Labour 13 seat majority. Third of seats being re-elected & Lab defending 24 of 28 of those seats. My source says its hard to tell but their "guess" is "some kind of Tory/UKIP coalition in Sunderland"
Also other sources saying they believe the Tories have well over 50% of the vote in Hartlepool
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17620 on: Today at 12:17:05 am »
Tomorrow is going to be horrible isn't it.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17621 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
We won't get many results tonight, but the first one is in,  nothing much here to prove you wrong if you are expecting a grim night for Labour in the North in particular

Cowpen (Northumberland) council result:

Lab: 47.0% (-6.7)
Con: 44.7% (+27.3)
Ind: 8.3% (+8.3)

No UKIP (-23.4) as prev.

Lab HOLD

The results leading up to that just show the effect of UKIP and Brexit on reshaping the landscape. Like a gateway drug.

Cowpen 2008
Susan Davey   Lab   576   56.9%
Sandra Stanger   LD   296   29.2%
Jean Pickering   C   141   13.9%

2013
Susan Davey   L   52.16
Barry William Elliott UKIP   41.04
Connor Graham Rumble C 3.45
Alisdair Lindsey Gibbs-Barton LD 3.35

2017
Susan Davey L 53.77
Brian Richard Erskine   UKIP 23.38
Samantha Liddle    C 17.4
Alisdair Lindsey Gibbs-Barton   LD 5.45
Offline filopastry

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17622 on: Today at 12:23:08 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:18:38 am
The results leading up to that just show the effect of UKIP and Brexit on reshaping the landscape. Like a gateway drug.

Cowpen 2008
Susan Davey   Lab   576   56.9%
Sandra Stanger   LD   296   29.2%
Jean Pickering   C   141   13.9%

2013
Susan Davey   L   52.16
Barry William Elliott UKIP   41.04
Connor Graham Rumble C 3.45
Alisdair Lindsey Gibbs-Barton LD 3.35

2017
Susan Davey L 53.77
Brian Richard Erskine   UKIP 23.38
Samantha Liddle    C 17.4
Alisdair Lindsey Gibbs-Barton   LD 5.45

Very true, I was one of those naive fools back in the early 2010s thinking the rise of UKIP was worse for the Tories than Labour, I couldn't have been much more wrong on that one.

Online Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17623 on: Today at 12:26:08 am »
Other thing to note is role of Lib Dems prior to UKIP/Brexit Party.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17624 on: Today at 12:32:39 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:26:08 am
Other thing to note is role of Lib Dems prior to UKIP/Brexit Party.

Demonising the Lib Dems shored up the Labour vote in 2017, but it's benefited the Tories longer term by making the traditional non-Labour-Tory vote turn elsewhere. And as the numbers show, once they start voting UKIP, they'll turn eventually to the Tories.

Labour does well when the Lib Dems do well. There needs to be an overall left of centre message. Demonising one of the left of centre parties benefits the Tories.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17625 on: Today at 12:45:34 am »
Sandhill (Sunderland) council result:

LDem: 50.8% (+46.8)
Lab: 32.4% (-22.1)
Con: 12.7% (+0.5)
UKIP: 2.6% (-23.0)
Oth: 1.5% (+0.5)

LDem GAIN from Lab

Whichever way you dress it up, that is a massive UKIP to Lib Dem swing.

I will never, ever understand the electorate.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17626 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
Bloody hell, some wild results so far.  :o
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17627 on: Today at 01:04:57 am »
Some of the worst hit areas in the country voting Tory just to feel like winners so they can shout down the lefty losers, regardless of how much it actually impacts them is just something I will never understand.

Lefty tears do not pay the bills or create services/facilities/jobs.....

Regardless how dire a situation this country is in and how many people eventually protest against this regime, it will mean nothing if there is not a majority* for meaningful change in the polls.

*PR is arguably the single most important change to campaign on, without it seemingly nothing else will ever be possible, we need a "not-tory/right wing" coalition to unilaterally come together and campaign for it, so they have a collective voice in parliament that carries actual weight.
Online Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17628 on: Today at 01:42:09 am »
Looking like there is a recovery there, in among the sackcloth and ashes performative takes, but looking like local elections from 2005 in terms of Labour's vote improving from previous low isn't great by itself even without taking into account of the Tory government, ten years in, improving at a much faster rate and looking like Cameron's party on the brink of winning a general election. Weird times.
Offline Sangria

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17629 on: Today at 01:51:46 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:42:09 am
Looking like there is a recovery there, in among the sackcloth and ashes performative takes, but looking like local elections from 2005 in terms of Labour's vote improving from previous low isn't great by itself even without taking into account of the Tory government, ten years in, improving at a much faster rate and looking like Cameron's party on the brink of winning a general election. Weird times.

The key is to see how Labour interprets the results. Is it a reaction to Starmer's disdain of the left, and thus the right action is to move towards their faction? Or is it a reaction against the insufficient movement from the left, and thus the right action is to move towards the centre? From my experience, the overwhelming message for Labour from those who've abandoned them is the two I listed earlier. As can be seen in the responses, it makes for uncomfortable hearing. But will Labour listen?
