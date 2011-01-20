« previous next »
I don't think it contradicts anything I was saying though - in fact it kind of backs up the point that you can address social issues and bring the population along with you.

It always helps if you can secure some serious economic benefits at the same time of course. Liberal social ideas take root in expanding economies.

But I still believe that, once rooted, those ideas are hard to tear out - even in bad times.
I'm not sure I know what you're saying here. But I'll have a go.

I always take solace from the cultural triumph of the Left in the UK.

I'm speaking in extremely broad and general terms now, but in all the years that have passed since I first became politically conscious and started to have political ideas and hopes of my own (roughly 1976 in Paisley's first Title-winning season...no connection), I'd say that my economic hopes have been dashed and my cultural hopes have succeeded beyond expectation. Britain, and I'd say especially England since England is where the engine for this change was, has been transformed in brilliant ways culturally since that time. It's freer, less racist, more tolerant of minorities, more respectful of difference (ethnic, gender, racial, sexual etc) and even more 'anarchic' and 'irreverent' than it used to be. All good. The economic war has been lost of course. The Thatcher counter-revolution rolled back the economic and social/welfare rights of the working class, destroyed manufacturing and the idea of the dignity of labour, enthroned finance and wrenched the market into places it didn't belong. But, despite trying to arrest the exciting cultural changes happening in England she failed miserably. She'd hate the place now.

Religious bigotry in England has almost disappeared in the last 50 years (There's obviously still a good deal in the Muslim community, but I sense a new generation of Asian-British kids will eventually sort that out). Reactionary attitudes to homosexuality have also long been on the retreat. Women's lives have been transformed. We are one of the most successful multi-racial communities going. Far less 'white' than Scotland, that's for sure (it's kind of weird to go there if you've not been north of the border for a long time. It's so....white).

This is just a way of saying, get some perspective. Don't despair. It's not all bad news. And, also, that England was a pace-setter, and will likely remain so.   

And that's at least partly, maybe even majorly, why left wing culture warfare loses the country. The issues the cultural liberals take umbrage at are largely assimilated by most of the population. Certainly far more so than in most other countries other than western Europe (and we'd rank pretty highly even amongst western European countries, and on that basis we got the 2012 Olympics). To continue to look for ways in which we can self-flagellate, we need to look ever further into societal niches. Which to most of the population looks and feels irrelevant. And is, to a far greater extent than nearly every other country in the world, irrelevant.

For an example of this, see the left's expectation that championing the cause of ethnic minorities via moral equivalence with other countries is morally right. We support ethnic Chinese, so it is right to say that anything China does is no worse than what we did. Except you'll find that most Chinese will be voting Tory, and are socially more conservative than most British liberals. By flagellating ourselves over our past relationship with China, cultural liberals will find a ready audience amongst the left. But it, at best, seems irrelevant to most people, and more probably seems unnecessarily self-hating to many. The past is beyond living memory, and we are currently plainly behaving far better than China. So why are these liberals saying that we're at least as bad as China?
I'm not sure I know what you're saying here. But I'll have a go.

I always take solace from the cultural triumph of the Left in the UK.

I'm speaking in extremely broad and general terms now, but in all the years that have passed since I first became politically conscious and started to have political ideas and hopes of my own (roughly 1976 in Paisley's first Title-winning season...no connection), I'd say that my economic hopes have been dashed and my cultural hopes have succeeded beyond expectation. Britain, and I'd say especially England since England is where the engine for this change was, has been transformed in brilliant ways culturally since that time. It's freer, less racist, more tolerant of minorities, more respectful of difference (ethnic, gender, racial, sexual etc) and even more 'anarchic' and 'irreverent' than it used to be. All good. The economic war has been lost of course. The Thatcher counter-revolution rolled back the economic and social/welfare rights of the working class, destroyed manufacturing and the idea of the dignity of labour, enthroned finance and wrenched the market into places it didn't belong. But, despite trying to arrest the exciting cultural changes happening in England she failed miserably. She'd hate the place now.

Religious bigotry in England has almost disappeared in the last 50 years (There's obviously still a good deal in the Muslim community, but I sense a new generation of Asian-British kids will eventually sort that out). Reactionary attitudes to homosexuality have also long been on the retreat. Women's lives have been transformed. We are one of the most successful multi-racial communities going. Far less 'white' than Scotland, that's for sure (it's kind of weird to go there if you've not been north of the border for a long time. It's so....white).

This is just a way of saying, get some perspective. Don't despair. It's not all bad news. And, also, that England was a pace-setter, and will likely remain so.


It's a well-presented argument that I pretty much agree with.

But I think the cultural progression has actually contributed heavily to the 'culture war' that's crept up on us. The amount of people - some I know well; others only virtually through SM/forums - who say a variation of 'we've gone far enough and still the lefties aren't happy' is depressing.

They will invariably point to advances in defeating racism & homophobia, then complain about identity politics, cancel-culture, trans issues (especially self-identification)' 'importing BLM from America' and questioning why *we* have to apologise and feel guilty for slavery when it was abolished 2 centuries ago

It's a well-presented argument that I pretty much agree with.

But I think the cultural progression has actually contributed heavily to the 'culture war' that's crept up on us. The amount of people - some I know well; others only virtually through SM/forums - who say a variation of 'we've gone far enough and still the lefties aren't happy' is depressing.

They will invariably point to advances in defeating racism & homophobia, then complain about identity politics, cancel-culture, trans issues (especially self-identification)' 'importing BLM from America' and questioning why *we* have to apologise and feel guilty for slavery when it was abolished 2 centuries ago

What the old liberal left campaigned for years ago has largely been assimilated into the general population. So the new liberal left need to find new social niches to identify themselves by. And the old liberals are castigated for not being liberal enough for the new liberals.
Fuck me Newsnight is depressing, doesnt look great at all.
Labour expecting a proper shoeing..

Too many members and other folk in the party are just content to slag the tories off rather than thinking about why people might vote Tory and giving the, a serious option.
Dismissing people who vote Tory as scum and the tories as evil is such a huge problem that will only ever destroy the people making the argument.

Weve had 11 years of Labour packing these mistakes. It has to stop
