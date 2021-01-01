« previous next »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17520 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:21:34 pm
Aye. Better off without the leeches would be the cry. Ffs, wish northern England could join them!

The way things are going, Northern England would vote to stay part of England and turn even more Tory.


It really makes no sense. These people are whining "Labour doesn't care about us any more and wouldn't do anything to help me" then vote for a party of utter evil c*nts who want to dry-fuck them up the arse any chance they get, further eroding the provision of free/subsidised public services, stripping away more workers' rights, cutting more taxes for the wealthy, tearing-up more greenspace protections. All whilst making their rich cronies even richer.

The logic, even if we accept the myth that Labour does nothing for the working classes now, doesn't make any sense. It's saying, "I won't vote Labour because they no longer care about me, so I'm going to vote for another party that cares even less about me."
Offline Wilmo

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17521 on: Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm »
At what point can we start blaming the electorate?

A nation of spivlovers.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17522 on: Yesterday at 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:38:10 pm
The way things are going, Northern England would vote to stay part of England and turn even more Tory.


It really makes no sense. These people are whining "Labour doesn't care about us any more and wouldn't do anything to help me" then vote for a party of utter evil c*nts who want to dry-fuck them up the arse any chance they get, further eroding the provision of free/subsidised public services, stripping away more workers' rights, cutting more taxes for the wealthy, tearing-up more greenspace protections. All whilst making their rich cronies even richer.

The logic, even if we accept the myth that Labour does nothing for the working classes now, doesn't make any sense. It's saying, "I won't vote Labour because they no longer care about me, so I'm going to vote for another party that cares even less about me."

But that party care even less about the Blacks, Browns, Europeans, Gays, Lesbians etc. and that'll do me. This seems to be the way it has gone recently. Not sure how you change that but we better find out quick.
Online Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17523 on: Yesterday at 03:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm
At what point can we start blaming the electorate?

A nation of spivlovers.

Probably after Labour changes its Clause I to '[the party's] purpose is to organise and maintain activist groups who hope the government will listen to them'. Seriously though, it's pointless complaining about the shape of the electorate. Tories can bridge these gaps successfully. Labour ought to be able to, even if it involves lots of cryarsing from those who are no longer the party's primary preoccupation.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17524 on: Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 02:41:05 pm
At what point can we start blaming the electorate?

A nation of spivlovers.
The moment you blame the electorate is when all hope is lost.


A better question is why might the electorate have voted for this lot rather than the Labour Party? What has made that happen?
Offline Wilmo

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17525 on: Yesterday at 03:29:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:14:09 pm
The moment you blame the electorate is when all hope is lost.


Sadly, that's what I'm getting at.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17526 on: Yesterday at 03:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 03:29:06 pm
Sadly, that's what I'm getting at.
The logical conclusion/extension of Brexit? Where Brexit is symptom of a wider, deeper problem. And where the electorate needs to pay a very heavy price before they will properly understand what they have done.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17527 on: Yesterday at 03:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:33:59 pm
The logical conclusion/extension of Brexit? Where Brexit is symptom of a wider, deeper problem. And where the electorate needs to pay a very heavy price before they will properly understand what they have done.

The 'electorate'voted Thatcher in to power in 1979. After her fucking things up they voted her back into power twice and, if her fellow tories hadn't stabbed her in the back, probably would have kept on voting her back into power, even now, and she's been dead for eight years.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17528 on: Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 03:59:43 pm
The 'electorate'voted Thatcher in to power in 1979. After her fucking things up they voted her back into power twice and, if her fellow tories hadn't stabbed her in the back, probably would have kept on voting her back into power, even now, and she's been dead for eight years.
My memory of it was that she was dumped once she was judged to be an electoral liability - it's what they do.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17529 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:44:19 pm
My memory of it was that she was dumped once she was judged to be an electoral liability - it's what they do.

The poll tax was one of the final nails in her coffin
Offline Wilmo

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17530 on: Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:33:59 pm
The logical conclusion/extension of Brexit? Where Brexit is symptom of a wider, deeper problem. And where the electorate needs to pay a very heavy price before they will properly understand what they have done.

Exactly. However, I don't think they will learn. Or, perhaps they will, but it will be a generational lesson. I'm afraid the levers of control have already been manipulated with such impunity that such a change of heart in, say, a decade's time would count for nothing.

A lesson might be learned; the damage will nonetheless be irreversible.

I'm just despairing at it all at the moment, sorry I don't have much positive to add.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17531 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
The British people are doomed as long as they allow themselves to be mired in this caste system of royals, toffs, and the notion that places like Eaton, Oxford, Cambridge etc just produce leaders, when the reality is their students are more yobbish than anything you'd find in concert square. 

Brits will complain about this and that, but there is a deep rooted, psychological imprint of "respect your betters" that the Tories, the abusive gaslighters that they are, seemingly keep managing to trigger. We're big on complaining but very rarely take actionl; and even more rarely, direct such action in the right direction.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17532 on: Yesterday at 10:07:12 pm »
I'm not voting tomorrow :wave
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17533 on: Yesterday at 10:09:16 pm »
I'll be voting for Labour tomorrow except for the PCC where I'll be spoiling my ballot as I don't believe that post should exist.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17534 on: Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm
The British people are doomed as long as they allow themselves to be mired in this caste system of royals, toffs, and the notion that places like Eaton, Oxford, Cambridge etc just produce leaders, when the reality is their students are more yobbish than anything you'd find in concert square. 

Brits will complain about this and that, but there is a deep rooted, psychological imprint of "respect your betters" that the Tories, the abusive gaslighters that they are, seemingly keep managing to trigger. We're big on complaining but very rarely take actionl; and even more rarely, direct such action in the right direction.

Sorry were you not voicing your support for the Royals a few weeks back? Apologies if I'm mixing you up with someone else.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17535 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm »
SNP/Greens for me tomorrow.

On the one hand I want an SNP majority as the media are already spinning a lack of a majority as no mandate for a referendum - despite the fact there will be a majority of pro-indyref MSPs when the Greens are included.

On the other hand, I prefer minority government, with the Greens holding the balance of power, and Labour occasionally when they decide to act grown up also chiping in with good ideas and policies as well.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17536 on: Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm »
Labour for me tomorrow.

My local council is solidly Tory but on the ballot is the Tory candidate plus two incumbent independent ex-Tories who were expelled for being too nasty even for the nasty party so my (probably forlorn) hope is that there'll be a bit of vote splitting allowing Labour to slip in through the middle. More likely it will be yet another wasted vote though to go with every other one I've cast in the past decade.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17537 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:12:47 pm
Sorry were you not voicing your support for the Royals a few weeks back? Apologies if I'm mixing you up with someone else.

No. I am a Republican when it comes to the royals. I am, however a realist. The royals bring the tourists, and people love the pomp and ceremony.

I think some people got confused because I confessed to having mixed feelings over the death of Prince Philip, who for all his faults was part of the cultural bedrock of the country, and who's passing, I believe, represented the loss of some intangible sense of identity for the nation.

That doesn't deny the fact that they are figureheads, even perhaps puppets, of the Tory "barons", which they use to exploit the UK's class societal blind spot to great effect.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17538 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm
No. I am a Republican when it comes to the royals. I am, however a realist. The royals bring the tourists, and people love the pomp and ceremony.

I think some people got confused because I confessed to having mixed feelings over the death of Prince Philip, who for all his faults was part of the cultural bedrock of the country, and who's passing, I believe, represented the loss of some intangible sense of identity for the nation.

That doesn't deny the fact that they are figureheads, even perhaps puppets, of the Tory "barons", which they use to exploit the UK's class societal blind spot to great effect.

Ah in that case apologies, a lot of different opinions going around at the time and easy to mix them up.

I do agree though, having the royals sets the tone for the sort of society we have that leads to the Tories the natural party of government,
Offline west_london_red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17539 on: Yesterday at 11:08:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:21:24 pm
Labour for me tomorrow.

My local council is solidly Tory but on the ballot is the Tory candidate plus two incumbent independent ex-Tories who were expelled for being too nasty even for the nasty party so my (probably forlorn) hope is that there'll be a bit of vote splitting allowing Labour to slip in through the middle. More likely it will be yet another wasted vote though to go with every other one I've cast in the past decade.

Likewise, my Labour vote will be wasted in a solidly Tory seat but people who dont vote shouldnt complain with what they end up with in my book.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17540 on: Today at 12:00:07 am »
I have not had a single Labour leaflet through the door but have had loads of Tory marketing, with James Cleverley gracing us with his presence. Not surprising considering its been a Tory and sometimes Lib Dem seat.

Will be pointless voting but I guess it needs to be done. Labour is fucked anyway tomorrow.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17541 on: Today at 12:06:08 am »
I have to hand it to the lad - but our Lib Dem bod is giving it loads

Visiting houses, sending out (pretend) hand-written letters to people at houses.



Hmm.

Disappointed with Labour, but I like our local Labour bods - not that dickhead in charge of the council though

Probably would have gone better for Lib Dems if they hadn't gone full Tory..
Offline oldfordie

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17542 on: Today at 12:07:37 am »
Ive no hesitation voting Labour in the council elections same with the PCC Candidate. theres going to be a lot of cuts coming in the next few yrs, who cuts the most?
Bring your own pencil or pen to vote, not because you can't trust the election, Covid safety.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17543 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Labour council where I live - it's doing a good job in the city. They get my vote.

There again it would take something very special for me not to vote for the Labour party.
Offline Currywurst

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17544 on: Today at 06:15:34 am »
Haven't heard anything from Labour, but not surprising in this stupidly blue area. Lib Dems very active and broke Tory majority last time. LDs at national level seem farcical to me, but if it keeps the Tories out locally, then so be it. I just wish Labour would at least look as though they're making an effort.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17545 on: Today at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 06:15:34 am
Haven't heard anything from Labour, but not surprising in this stupidly blue area. Lib Dems very active and broke Tory majority last time. LDs at national level seem farcical to me, but if it keeps the Tories out locally, then so be it. I just wish Labour would at least look as though they're making an effort.


I never got any labour material even during the general election. I fully understand why they dont spend much resource in certain seats but like you say it would be nice to see some presence.

But again I understand why they dont bother.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17546 on: Today at 07:44:30 am »
I've received a fair bit of Labour stuff both via Royal Mail and leaflet drops, I'm a Labour member so that explains the former and I live in a staunch Labour area so that could explain the latter.  It'd be a waste of time The Conservatives doing leaflet drops in BS1.  We've received quite a lot of literature from The Greens, they're some way off Labour but were breathing down The Conservatives neck last time. 
