The British people are doomed as long as they allow themselves to be mired in this caste system of royals, toffs, and the notion that places like Eaton, Oxford, Cambridge etc just produce leaders, when the reality is their students are more yobbish than anything you'd find in concert square.
Brits will complain about this and that, but there is a deep rooted, psychological imprint of "respect your betters" that the Tories, the abusive gaslighters that they are, seemingly keep managing to trigger. We're big on complaining but very rarely take actionl; and even more rarely, direct such action in the right direction.