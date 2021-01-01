It'll come as it usually comes from conference. Last year was a different with how it was held but usually you get from conference going forward some decent policies and vision going forward.



Post pandemic Labour definitely needs a vision of where they want to country to head and I trust the leadership team to lead that process.



For me it comes down to 3 simple things. Being trusted on the economy again. If people don't trust us to run the economy then they'll never vote for us. Second Social care/mobility This post pandemic is going to be - economy apart - the greatest concern going forward and getting a set of policies underpinned by our principles and values and communicating that time after time after time again is going to be crucial. Then thirdly and as important is getting a much closer alliance between MPs/candidates and the constituency that they represent and truly listen to them and not think they are above them or belittle them by thinking they are working class muppets who are ignorant and stupid. The electorate aren't stupid.



So doing those 3 things in my mind will definitely improve the chances of Labour being in power in 2024.



But being a party that Labour currently are - i.e. a party that Shirley Williams, Roy Jenkins and David Owen would be proud to call home will lead to electoral ruin. Let's not be Lib Dems, let's not be liberals who know nothing about winning elections.

