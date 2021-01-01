« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17440 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:03:17 am
That's a rather unfortunate typo....  :P

 ;D
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17441 on: Yesterday at 11:06:17 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:41 am
Probably not the best way to win friends and influence people. So, Andy's phrasing might not be sufficiently nimble or 'right on' (showing my age) for your tastes. Irrespective, he's not the enemy.

For what it is worth, a little over 25 years ago, I had a long-term girlfriend who was bi. I never gave it a second thought. Although I knew about her sexuality from the beginning, I do not recall the conversion at all - it was of no consequence after all; it never affected our relationship - why would it? We eventually split up for reasons completely unrelated to her sexuality. We've now lost touch, but the last I knew she was happily married to a woman and they have a daughter. Good for her (and them). Do people - generally - give a flying fuck about this sort of stuff any more? naturally, you will be more sensitive to these matters than me - my question is genuine, not rhetorical in nature. I would have hoped that things have progressed over the past quarter century.

Yeah cheers for that mate.

I might not have phrased it right, but you are right - I've had mates for years that are gay and I'm not remotely arsed.

That was the point I was trying to make - I genuinely couldn't give a shite what they 'are' - they are just my friends.

Takes an awful lot of different people with different views to make this world spin round.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17442 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 11:03:17 am
That's a rather unfortunate typo....  :P
Brilliant! ;D

Corrected. Thanks for the heads-up! Though, you could have PM'd me about it. No worries - I'd have done exactly the same as you. :P
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17443 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:41 am
Probably not the best way to win friends and influence people. So, Andy's phrasing might not be sufficiently nimble or 'right on' (showing my age) for your tastes. Irrespective, he's not the enemy.

For what it is worth, a little over 25 years ago, I had a long-term girlfriend who was bi. I never gave it a second thought. Although I knew about her sexuality from the beginning, I do not recall the conversation at all - it was of no consequence after all; it never affected our relationship - why would it? We eventually split up for reasons completely unrelated to her sexuality. We've now lost touch, but the last I knew she was happily married to a woman and they have a daughter. Good for her (and them). Do people - generally - give a flying fuck about this sort of stuff any more? naturally, you will be more sensitive to these matters than me - my question is genuine, not rhetorical in nature. I would have hoped that things have progressed over the past quarter century.

My current fiance is also bi-sexual (In fact I don´t think we have ever even used the word "Bi-sexual" she is just "into girls" - in this day and age it seems outdated even sticking a label on that). A substantial number of my friends here in Barcelona and back home in Liverpool are gay. As is my closest cousin (and out of pure probability I am sure other more distant cousins that I am unaware of). My last landlord here before me and my fiance got our own place was a gay actor who wrote a play about trans people - with a lot of trans actors in and out of my old place.

I honestly don´t think twice about it in this day and age. For what its worth, and this maybe easy coming from a straight guy, but I didn´t really see any issue in Andy´s comment. I assumed "they" was just referring to his mates.

Actually as a sidenote I would say that is one of the big differences here in Spain. People aren´t quite so hung up on the semantic-side of these issues (in some cases for better, in some cases for worse). I do think there is a danger in being bogged down in semantics when a "live and let live" approach will suffice. I actually feel the focus on semantics can do more to "other" people then not (depending on the context of course)
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17444 on: Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:09:02 am
Its like the people of this country hate themselves, doesnt matter how much they get shat upon, their only response seems to be please sir, can I have some more?  :butt  :butt  :butt

It's really weird. Though I suppose Johnson presented himself as a break from the past, and paid a price to demonstrate it. (eg sacking MPs).

There is something fun in the Opinium polling which their Chris Curtis has pointed out.



This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17445 on: Yesterday at 12:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm
It's really weird. Though I suppose Johnson presented himself as a break from the past, and paid a price to demonstrate it. (eg sacking MPs).

There is something fun in the Opinium polling which their Chris Curtis has pointed out.



This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.

Yeah, theres an inherent mindset in the country that the Tories are the natural party of government thats always helped them and hindered Labour and I get that, their candidates are generally wealthy, well educated, a lot of them seem to be knighted (god knows what for but they are) and have that air of superiority that people who went to the likes of Eaton seem to have but how can people just ignore what is right infront of them, that I cant understand.

Like you suggest, Johnson has tried to make himself out as a break from the past but the bastards have been in power for 11 years, surely people can work that out and tie the two together. Its not rocket science but it just seems to be beyond people.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17446 on: Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:33:24 pm
This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.

But with this in mind, when is the time for Labour to be putting forward their policies, or at least an alternative vision for the country, that people can rally behind?

"Not corrupt" will only get so far. The same way "more competant" took a dive as soon as the very-competant vaccine roll out came around.

If we are not seeing that vision start to build by the end of the year, surely it is leaving it too late? Especially as it is not even guaranteed that Johnson will be seeing out these next 3 years, and we could have ourselves another election before then.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17447 on: Yesterday at 01:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
But with this in mind, when is the time for Labour to be putting forward their policies, or at least an alternative vision for the country, that people can rally behind?

"Not corrupt" will only get so far. The same way "more competant" took a dive as soon as the very-competant vaccine roll out came around.

If we are not seeing that vision start to build by the end of the year, surely it is leaving it too late? Especially as it is not even guaranteed that Johnson will be seeing out these next 3 years, and we could have ourselves another election before then.
The time?

About six weeks before the next election as always
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17448 on: Yesterday at 01:25:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:22:02 pm
The time?

About six weeks before the next election as always

That is a manifesto. I am talking about a vision. That is very different, and doesn´t need manifesto-policy specifics. And you can´t rally people around a vision in 6 weeks.

At the moment the vision is "Look how bad the Tories are - we´re not them". That might suffice for now. But say an early election is called - Labour are stuffed if they find they have only 6 weeks to portray a positive vision for the future of the country under their leadership.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17449 on: Yesterday at 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:25:11 pm
That is a manifesto. I am talking about a vision. That is very different, and doesn´t need manifesto-policy specifics. And you can´t rally people around a vision in 6 weeks.

At the moment the vision is "Look how bad the Tories are - we´re not them". That might suffice for now. But say an early election is called - Labour are stuffed if they find they have only 6 weeks to portray a positive vision for the future of the country under their leadership.
Its not the time for a vision

I dont think it would be the time for a vision any way, but with coronavirus, its especially not the time.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17450 on: Yesterday at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:32:47 pm
Its not the time for a vision

I dont think it would be the time for a vision any way, but with coronavirus, its especially not the time.

I think it's always the right time to set out a vision of what kind of country / world we want to live in.

I just watched the repeat of Joe Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday. I was impressed, he went big on the vision and the sort of route he wants to follow to take America in that direction. That's the sort of thing I want to see Mr Starmer articulate. Detailed policy will have to wait until we see where we are as the election approaches, but given that the election could come within a year the vision thing is getting urgent.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17451 on: Yesterday at 01:46:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:32:47 pm
Its not the time for a vision

I dont think it would be the time for a vision any way, but with coronavirus, its especially not the time.

On the contrary I would say it is exactly the time for a vision.

With the vaccine roll out people are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. I know the pandemic is still raging elsewhere in the world - but people in the UK are quickly going to forget that when they´re sunbathing in the park or going to the pub.

People want a positive vision for a post-Covid future. I would say Starmer´s Labour has until the end of the year to start putting one into place. Leave it any longer then that and the Tories or someone else (SNP in Scotland, Plaid Cymru in Wales) will be there to sweep in and provide it. If not now then when?

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17452 on: Yesterday at 01:59:17 pm »
I honestly can't see how any time is not the time for a vision.

Now is the perfect time for a vision on how we recover from Covid and plan for climate change.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17453 on: Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:59:17 pm
I honestly can't see how any time is not the time for a vision.

Now is the perfect time for a vision on how we recover from Covid and plan for climate change.
No, I dont agree.

The message would get lost. People care about getting vaccinated, going out again and going on holiday.

A bit depressing, but the case. 

No idea whether Starmer can deliver a message, but its not the time.

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17454 on: Yesterday at 02:37:54 pm »
It'll come as it usually comes from conference. Last year was a different with how it was held but usually you get from conference going forward some decent policies and vision going forward.

Post pandemic Labour definitely needs a vision of where they want to country to head and I trust the leadership team to lead that process.

For me it comes down to 3 simple things. Being trusted on the economy again. If people don't trust us to run the economy then they'll never vote for us. Second Social care/mobility This post pandemic is going to be - economy apart - the greatest concern going forward and getting a set of policies underpinned by our principles and values and communicating that time after time after time again is going to be crucial. Then thirdly and as important is getting a much closer alliance between MPs/candidates and the constituency that they represent and truly listen to them and not think they are above them or belittle them by thinking they are working class muppets who are ignorant and stupid. The electorate aren't stupid.

So doing those 3 things in my mind will definitely improve the chances of Labour being in power in 2024.

But being a party that Labour currently are - i.e. a party that Shirley Williams, Roy Jenkins and David Owen would be proud to call home will lead to electoral ruin. Let's not be Lib Dems, let's not be liberals who know nothing about winning elections.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17455 on: Yesterday at 02:42:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:47:58 pm
Yeah, theres an inherent mindset in the country that the Tories are the natural party of government thats always helped them and hindered Labour and I get that, their candidates are generally wealthy, well educated, a lot of them seem to be knighted (god knows what for but they are) and have that air of superiority that people who went to the likes of Eaton seem to have but how can people just ignore what is right infront of them, that I cant understand.

Like you suggest, Johnson has tried to make himself out as a break from the past but the bastards have been in power for 11 years, surely people can work that out and tie the two together. Its not rocket science but it just seems to be beyond people.

You made this point in your previous post and youre right.

And subsequent posts explore the idea that Starmer needs/does not need to be more Biden-like in his articulations about Labours vision. I would argue that hes damned if he does and damned if he doesnt - for two reasons: first, the pandemic has caused many people to re-assess their priorities (and in the process forgive the myriad mistakes of last year because of the good news about vaccines and the economy). Second, its beyond people to connect 11 years of Tory governments with everything thats wrong with the country; on the contrary, theres a feel good mood thats consistently reinforced by the media.

Like you, I despair at the inability of the British public to join the dots. But its possible Tepids right - for Starmer to tell them not to feel optimistic at this precise juncture might be a strategic mistake.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17456 on: Yesterday at 02:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 02:42:22 pm
You made this point in your previous post and youre right.

And subsequent posts explore the idea that Starmer needs/does not need to be more Biden-like in his articulations about Labours vision. I would argue that hes damned if he does and damned if he doesnt - for two reasons: first, the pandemic has caused many people to re-assess their priorities (and in the process forgive the myriad mistakes of last year because of the good news about vaccines and the economy). Second, its beyond people to connect 11 years of Tory governments with everything thats wrong with the country; on the contrary, theres a feel good mood thats consistently reinforced by the media.

Like you, I despair at the inability of the British public to join the dots. But its possible Tepids right - for Starmer to tell them not to feel optimistic at this precise juncture might be a strategic mistake.

Its difficult but I do agree with Tepid too (not difficult to agree with him, but that we have endure a period of nothingness in terms of vision), any grand announcements and visions now will just get lost among everything going on with Covid. The Biden comparisons to Starmer situation is a weak one for me, as the US system in terms of selecting a candidate is completely different, Biden only became the Democrat nominee about 6-9 months before the election where as Starmer has 4-5 years as leader until the election comes, so again as Tepid suggests if Labour are looking to mimic that then they may have to sit tight for a couple of years yet and just keep getting the jabs in for now and save the knock out for a while yet.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17457 on: Yesterday at 02:58:52 pm »
Life would be crap if would all agreed wouldnt it ;D


Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17458 on: Yesterday at 03:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
But with this in mind, when is the time for Labour to be putting forward their policies, or at least an alternative vision for the country, that people can rally behind?

"Not corrupt" will only get so far. The same way "more competant" took a dive as soon as the very-competant vaccine roll out came around.

If we are not seeing that vision start to build by the end of the year, surely it is leaving it too late? Especially as it is not even guaranteed that Johnson will be seeing out these next 3 years, and we could have ourselves another election before then.

Too many policies in detail right now would be pointless. The only people who are paying attention to that are the same ones who'll then spend a few years trying to find fault with them or any attempt to then tailor them to changed events. On the 'vision' part though, I don't know - https://labour.org.uk/press/full-text-of-keir-starmer-speech-on-a-new-chapter-for-britain/

I thought that was pretty straight forward on setting out some differences on how Starmer as PM would prioritise. But how quickly it's forgotten is kind of the point too. For me, key part isn't 'vision' or 'policy' right now because none of that makes any difference if people aren't listening. Tepid mentions the pandemic but I'd also point out that Labour still has a ton of work to do to be taken seriously when presenting an idea. Some cracking stuff in the 2019 manifesto ended up sounding like a load of bollocks to most people because they were presented as Magic Grandad's Closing Down Giveaway. Can't be doing that again.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17459 on: Yesterday at 03:22:35 pm »
Everyone talking about the fact the GE won't be for a few years, but there are elections in less than a week.... and will be more next year. They main parties platform might not be as relevant to Scottish elections and local elections but it certainly affects peoples view of the party.

Obviously a bit late now for next week but he has had over a year.
Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
« Reply #17460 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:58:52 pm
Life would be crap if would all agreed wouldnt it ;D

Exactly this.
