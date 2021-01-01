Probably not the best way to win friends and influence people. So, Andy's phrasing might not be sufficiently nimble or 'right on' (showing my age) for your tastes. Irrespective, he's not the enemy.



For what it is worth, a little over 25 years ago, I had a long-term girlfriend who was bi. I never gave it a second thought. Although I knew about her sexuality from the beginning, I do not recall the conversation at all - it was of no consequence after all; it never affected our relationship - why would it? We eventually split up for reasons completely unrelated to her sexuality. We've now lost touch, but the last I knew she was happily married to a woman and they have a daughter. Good for her (and them). Do people - generally - give a flying fuck about this sort of stuff any more? naturally, you will be more sensitive to these matters than me - my question is genuine, not rhetorical in nature. I would have hoped that things have progressed over the past quarter century.



My current fiance is also bi-sexual (In fact I don´t think we have ever even used the word "Bi-sexual" she is just "into girls" - in this day and age it seems outdated even sticking a label on that). A substantial number of my friends here in Barcelona and back home in Liverpool are gay. As is my closest cousin (and out of pure probability I am sure other more distant cousins that I am unaware of). My last landlord here before me and my fiance got our own place was a gay actor who wrote a play about trans people - with a lot of trans actors in and out of my old place.I honestly don´t think twice about it in this day and age. For what its worth, and this maybe easy coming from a straight guy, but I didn´t really see any issue in Andy´s comment. I assumed "they" was just referring to his mates.Actually as a sidenote I would say that is one of the big differences here in Spain. People aren´t quite so hung up on the semantic-side of these issues (in some cases for better, in some cases for worse). I do think there is a danger in being bogged down in semantics when a "live and let live" approach will suffice. I actually feel the focus on semantics can do more to "other" people then not (depending on the context of course)