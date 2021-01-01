« previous next »
Author Topic: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17440 on: Today at 11:05:10 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:03:17 am
That's a rather unfortunate typo....  :P

 ;D
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17441 on: Today at 11:06:17 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:41 am
Probably not the best way to win friends and influence people. So, Andy's phrasing might not be sufficiently nimble or 'right on' (showing my age) for your tastes. Irrespective, he's not the enemy.

For what it is worth, a little over 25 years ago, I had a long-term girlfriend who was bi. I never gave it a second thought. Although I knew about her sexuality from the beginning, I do not recall the conversion at all - it was of no consequence after all; it never affected our relationship - why would it? We eventually split up for reasons completely unrelated to her sexuality. We've now lost touch, but the last I knew she was happily married to a woman and they have a daughter. Good for her (and them). Do people - generally - give a flying fuck about this sort of stuff any more? naturally, you will be more sensitive to these matters than me - my question is genuine, not rhetorical in nature. I would have hoped that things have progressed over the past quarter century.

Yeah cheers for that mate.

I might not have phrased it right, but you are right - I've had mates for years that are gay and I'm not remotely arsed.

That was the point I was trying to make - I genuinely couldn't give a shite what they 'are' - they are just my friends.

Takes an awful lot of different people with different views to make this world spin round.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17442 on: Today at 11:09:49 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 11:03:17 am
That's a rather unfortunate typo....  :P
Brilliant! ;D

Corrected. Thanks for the heads-up! Though, you could have PM'd me about it. No worries - I'd have done exactly the same as you. :P
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17443 on: Today at 11:36:48 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:58:41 am
Probably not the best way to win friends and influence people. So, Andy's phrasing might not be sufficiently nimble or 'right on' (showing my age) for your tastes. Irrespective, he's not the enemy.

For what it is worth, a little over 25 years ago, I had a long-term girlfriend who was bi. I never gave it a second thought. Although I knew about her sexuality from the beginning, I do not recall the conversation at all - it was of no consequence after all; it never affected our relationship - why would it? We eventually split up for reasons completely unrelated to her sexuality. We've now lost touch, but the last I knew she was happily married to a woman and they have a daughter. Good for her (and them). Do people - generally - give a flying fuck about this sort of stuff any more? naturally, you will be more sensitive to these matters than me - my question is genuine, not rhetorical in nature. I would have hoped that things have progressed over the past quarter century.

My current fiance is also bi-sexual (In fact I don´t think we have ever even used the word "Bi-sexual" she is just "into girls" - in this day and age it seems outdated even sticking a label on that). A substantial number of my friends here in Barcelona and back home in Liverpool are gay. As is my closest cousin (and out of pure probability I am sure other more distant cousins that I am unaware of). My last landlord here before me and my fiance got our own place was a gay actor who wrote a play about trans people - with a lot of trans actors in and out of my old place.

I honestly don´t think twice about it in this day and age. For what its worth, and this maybe easy coming from a straight guy, but I didn´t really see any issue in Andy´s comment. I assumed "they" was just referring to his mates.

Actually as a sidenote I would say that is one of the big differences here in Spain. People aren´t quite so hung up on the semantic-side of these issues (in some cases for better, in some cases for worse). I do think there is a danger in being bogged down in semantics when a "live and let live" approach will suffice. I actually feel the focus on semantics can do more to "other" people then not (depending on the context of course)
Zeb

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17444 on: Today at 12:33:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:02 am
Its like the people of this country hate themselves, doesnt matter how much they get shat upon, their only response seems to be please sir, can I have some more?  :butt  :butt  :butt

It's really weird. Though I suppose Johnson presented himself as a break from the past, and paid a price to demonstrate it. (eg sacking MPs).

There is something fun in the Opinium polling which their Chris Curtis has pointed out.



This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.
west_london_red

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17445 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:33:24 pm
It's really weird. Though I suppose Johnson presented himself as a break from the past, and paid a price to demonstrate it. (eg sacking MPs).

There is something fun in the Opinium polling which their Chris Curtis has pointed out.



This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.

Yeah, theres an inherent mindset in the country that the Tories are the natural party of government thats always helped them and hindered Labour and I get that, their candidates are generally wealthy, well educated, a lot of them seem to be knighted (god knows what for but they are) and have that air of superiority that people who went to the likes of Eaton seem to have but how can people just ignore what is right infront of them, that I cant understand.

Like you suggest, Johnson has tried to make himself out as a break from the past but the bastards have been in power for 11 years, surely people can work that out and tie the two together. Its not rocket science but it just seems to be beyond people.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17446 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:33:24 pm
This is the first time they've seen the government's polling detach from opinion on how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled. Instead, it's reflecting Johnson's own personal ratings falling. Brass tacks to it is Labour offering something more people can vote for though, isn't it? No point complaining about people who vote Tory if Labour can't make a credible case to be trusted to govern. There's a bizarre contrast where the Tory 'brand' of a party to government can mitigate Johnson's own personal failings while Starmer's personal integrity is nobbled by the perception of Labour as a party.

But with this in mind, when is the time for Labour to be putting forward their policies, or at least an alternative vision for the country, that people can rally behind?

"Not corrupt" will only get so far. The same way "more competant" took a dive as soon as the very-competant vaccine roll out came around.

If we are not seeing that vision start to build by the end of the year, surely it is leaving it too late? Especially as it is not even guaranteed that Johnson will be seeing out these next 3 years, and we could have ourselves another election before then.
TepidT2O

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17447 on: Today at 01:22:02 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:51:12 pm
But with this in mind, when is the time for Labour to be putting forward their policies, or at least an alternative vision for the country, that people can rally behind?

"Not corrupt" will only get so far. The same way "more competant" took a dive as soon as the very-competant vaccine roll out came around.

If we are not seeing that vision start to build by the end of the year, surely it is leaving it too late? Especially as it is not even guaranteed that Johnson will be seeing out these next 3 years, and we could have ourselves another election before then.
The time?

About six weeks before the next election as always
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Politics may be bollotics at the moment. But get out and vote now!
Reply #17448 on: Today at 01:25:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:22:02 pm
The time?

About six weeks before the next election as always

That is a manifesto. I am talking about a vision. That is very different, and doesn´t need manifesto-policy specifics. And you can´t rally people around a vision in 6 weeks.

At the moment the vision is "Look how bad the Tories are - we´re not them".
