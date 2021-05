It's a plea to be loved.



Love you Snail. Now get out of bed and vote Labour.



Love you Yorky, but no thanks. Labour tell me that everything I believe in - and indeed, the things that make me who I am - should be thrown away to attract the votes of this "Red Wall" that's been dreamt up by weird middle class poshos who think the northern working class comprises of Colin with a modest property portfolio who has a bit of an accent. Yep, the Tories are c*nts too. They're all c*nts. Yep, I'm "woke". I'm not voting.Edit: It doesn't matter what I think anyway, it's Liverpool, my constituency is Walton, nothing I say or do will make any difference. There's probably quite a few people who feel the way I do who live in places where it would make a difference, though.