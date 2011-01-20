« previous next »
Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!  (Read 573549 times)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17320 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm
The last opposition was shite aswell.

So with the last two oppositions being shite what are you expecting an opposition to do?

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm
There are very few people these days who can stand being in the company of, let alone talk to, people of different political opinions. So we are trending towards the hyper polarised as people are only having the biases the currently have confirmed rather than challenged or moderated.

Not sure many people are bothered enough to change this so the most likely scenario right now is Johnson as PM for the next 8 years.

Johnson won't be PM for the next 8 years, I'd be amazed if he lasted the rest of this year as the Tories knives are already out for him
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17321 on: Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm »
Corbyn is done, finished, had his time and he'll never be leader again. You can't just say Starmer isn't him to win an argument. Makes you as bad as the Corbyn fanatics you dislike. Maybe actually answer the question and show what Starmer has done.

In 20 years time if someone questions the Labour leader you'll still have people screaming about Corbyn.

Those people were once telling Corbyn supporters to shut up about Blair and focus on the current incumbent.

Some faction needs to break the cycle and look at the here and now, and to also look at the future.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17322 on: Yesterday at 07:58:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
Ok so he is definitely not the previous leader of the opposition, what else has he done then?

Well for starters he has made Labour to return into some semblance of a professionalism within the Party and PLP.

The response to the Equality and Human Rights report for me has been bang on the money and during this pandemic has supported the Govt. when it has been right to do so and criticised them when it has also been right to do so. Especially during PMQs when more often than not he has performed well.

It's a long road ahead though and errors have been made without a doubt but I think Keir is on the right road. We just right now need some policies - hopefully this will come at conference - on what vision he and the Party sees for the country post covid.




Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17323 on: Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:53:01 pm
So with the last two oppositions being shite what are you expecting an opposition to do?

Johnson won't be PM for the next 8 years, I'd be amazed if he lasted the rest of this year as the Tories knives are already out for him

Sorry what? I said the last opposition was shite along with this current one. Tell me what Starmer has done since becoming leader of the opposition please?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17324 on: Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
Corbyn is done, finished, had his time and he'll never be leader again. You can't just say Starmer isn't him to win an argument. Makes you as bad as the Corbyn fanatics you dislike. Maybe actually answer the question and show what Starmer has done.

In 20 years time if someone questions the Labour leader you'll still have people screaming about Corbyn.

Those people were once telling Corbyn supporters to shut up about Blair and focus on the current incumbent.

Some faction needs to break the cycle and look at the here and now, and to also look at the future.



I'm not a faction.

Are you telling me that Brexit and a Global Pandemic killing millions of people didn't happen?

You need to look outside your door if you think things are fucking normal at the moment mate.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17325 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm
Sorry what? I said the last opposition was shite along with this current one. Tell me what Starmer has done since becoming leader of the opposition please?

I'm asking you what your expectations of an opposition are? Or what you're expecting him to do?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17326 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm
I'm asking you what your expectations of an opposition are? Or what you're expecting him to do?

Im expecting some policies first and foremost. Then Id expect him to challenge the government instead of agreeing with them throughout the whole pandemic. Hes good at PMQs, great! Nobody is arsed about PMQs in reality though.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17327 on: Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:01:53 pm


I'm not a faction.

Are you telling me that Brexit and a Global Pandemic killing millions of people didn't happen?

You need to look outside your door if you think things are fucking normal at the moment mate.

What the hell does that have to do with asking people to stop responding to questions with ''But Corbyn'' or ''But Blair''?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17328 on: Yesterday at 08:10:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Im expecting some policies first and foremost. Then Id expect him to challenge the government instead of agreeing with them throughout the whole pandemic. Hes good at PMQs, great! Nobody is arsed about PMQs in reality though.

How has he agreed with the government?

In those instances was agreeing the right thing to do with circumstances.


Just because Tories are absolute twats doesn't stop them having policies that government needs to do from time to time

Or do you think that anything they say is shite and automatically disagreeing is the way that modern politics should function?

If so, no offence, but you're fairly dim.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17329 on: Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
What the hell does that have to do with asking people to stop responding to questions with ''But Corbyn'' or ''But Blair''?

I answered the question of what Starmer has done.

See if you can magically make your brain process what i wrote.

I'll wait. See if a connection appears.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17330 on: Yesterday at 08:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:10:12 pm
How has he agreed with the government?

In those instances was agreeing the right thing to do with circumstances.


Just because Tories are absolute twats doesn't stop them having policies that government needs to do from time to time

Or do you think that anything they say is shite and automatically disagreeing is the way that modern politics should function?

If so, no offence, but you're fairly dim.

What are the new oppositions policies? What would they do if they got in power? Im yet to find out.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17331 on: Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Im expecting some policies first and foremost. Then Id expect him to challenge the government instead of agreeing with them throughout the whole pandemic. Hes good at PMQs, great! Nobody is arsed about PMQs in reality though.

Fair enough on the policies but with us still being 3 years away from an election I'd expect some going forward.

He hasn't agreed with the government throughout the whole pandemic but there's a delicate balance to be had with being seen to be playing politics or looking out for the country. He challenged them on PPE at the start, he called for a second lockdown when SAGE recommended it when the government waited a further month to do so amongst other things. Has he been great? No. I messaged here a few weeks ago that I thought he had a solid start but has disappointed since but he does need the time until the next election to show what he can do.

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:06:02 pm
What the hell does that have to do with asking people to stop responding to questions with ''But Corbyn'' or ''But Blair''?

Agree with this but fear it won't happen until at least the next election cycle now
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17332 on: Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:12:02 pm
What are the new oppositions policies? What would they do if they got in power? Im yet to find out.

Fuck me so in the time of Brexit and a Global Pandemic thats killed millions then that doesn't matter? Doesn't have any affect on Government or opposition or policy?


This is world is more fucked than I could ever imagine.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17333 on: Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm
I answered the question of what Starmer has done.

See if you can magically make your brain process what i wrote.

I'll wait. See if a connection appears.


Calm down love.

If you'd made your brain process what I had wrote in the first place then there'd be no need for you to get your knickers in a twist.

I'll wait. See if a connection appears.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17334 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:15:52 pm

Calm down love.

If you'd made your brain process what I had wrote in the first place then there'd be no need for you to get your knickers in a twist.

I'll wait. See if a connection appears.

I'm getting a word..
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17335 on: Yesterday at 08:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:14:20 pm
Fuck me so in the time of Brexit and a Global Pandemic thats killed millions then that doesn't matter? Doesn't have any affect on Government or opposition or policy?


This is world is more fucked than I could ever imagine.

Chill out Andy. Go and get your referee scorecard prepared for the weekend or something.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17336 on: Yesterday at 08:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
I'm getting a word..

Obtuse, blinkered, rash, wrong?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17337 on: Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm »
Swear we have the same going round in circles conversations every few weeks.   ;D
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17338 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
Swear we have the same going round in circles conversations every few weeks.   ;D

It's like we are in the upside down with both sides of the argument doing the opposite from the Corbyn era.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17339 on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
It's like we are in the upside down with both sides of the argument doing the opposite from the Corbyn era.

That's what I was trying to say. The cycle needs to break somehow.

Oh and Andy my post wasn't aimed at you. You actually provided a long list of what Starmer has done. Which adds to the discourse. No idea why you decided to jump down my throat.

On a positive note, United conceded from a penalty.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17340 on: Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:25:18 pm
That's what I was trying to say. The cycle needs to break somehow.

Oh and Andy my post wasn't aimed at you. You actually provided a long list of what Starmer has done. Which adds to the discourse. No idea why you decided to jump down my throat.

On a positive note, United conceded from a penalty.

Not jumping down your throat mate.

Just strange times and we need to all stick together.

Cheese off that many aren't.


Peace! :)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17341 on: Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm »
Forwards



Not backwards
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17342 on: Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 08:28:19 pm
Not jumping down your throat mate.

Just strange times and we need to all stick together.

Cheese off that many aren't.


Peace! :)

No bother, all is good  :)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17343 on: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm »
Nobody actually cares what the opposition policies are this far out from an election because they have zero chance of implementing them.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/22/labour-plan-create-green-jobs-keir-starmer-employment

For example, this was announced 7 days ago. Was anybody listening or paying attention? Even in this thread where we're all politics nerds, there was zero mention of it. There was a discussion about Count Binface's manifesto for the London mayoral election though.

The name of the party is mud after the mess of the last few years. Rebuilding credibility, trust and goodwill to the point that people will even begin to give the party a hearing will not be a swift process.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17344 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:37:08 pm
Forwards



Not backwards
And always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17345 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:54:55 pm
Corbyn is done, finished, had his time and he'll never be leader again. You can't just say Starmer isn't him to win an argument. Makes you as bad as the Corbyn fanatics you dislike. Maybe actually answer the question and show what Starmer has done.

In 20 years time if someone questions the Labour leader you'll still have people screaming about Corbyn.

Those people were once telling Corbyn supporters to shut up about Blair and focus on the current incumbent.

Some faction needs to break the cycle and look at the here and now, and to also look at the future.

Why don't you have a word with the poster who bumped this thread? Unless you want to claim that he's not a Corbyn loyalist.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17346 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Why don't you have a word with the poster who bumped this thread? Unless you want to claim that he's not a Corbyn loyalist.

I've had lots of words with him and called him pathetic for popping in every couple of months and posting the one poll that shows Labour in the worst light.

Why would I try claim he isn't a Corbyn loyalist?

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17347 on: Yesterday at 10:19:03 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
I've had lots of words with him and called him pathetic for popping in every couple of months and posting the one poll that shows Labour in the worst light.

Why would I try claim he isn't a Corbyn loyalist?

Fair enough. I've seen some people claim that Corbyn loyalists do not exist.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17348 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:19:03 pm
Fair enough. I've seen some people claim that Corbyn loyalists do not exist.

Those people would be wrong, obviously.

I have no side in the fight, actually that's wrong, I much prefer Starmer, but being on the outside allows you to see the hypocrisy from both sides. I'm not sure how the whole thing is reconciled or if it will be.

Is there someone out there to the left of Starmer and to the right of Corbyn. Would that person be electable. I don't think Starmer is a centrist, I think he lies very much between the Corbyn wing and the centrists in the Labour party, so I'm not sure from where in the party you will find a leader capable of bring both sides together whilst being electable to the general public.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17349 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
Those people would be wrong, obviously.

I have no side in the fight, actually that's wrong, I much prefer Starmer, but being on the outside allows you to see the hypocrisy from both sides. I'm not sure how the whole thing is reconciled or if it will be.

Is there someone out there to the left of Starmer and to the right of Corbyn. Would that person be electable. I don't think Starmer is a centrist, I think he lies very much between the Corbyn wing and the centrists in the Labour party, so I'm not sure from where in the party you will find a leader capable of bring both sides together whilst being electable to the general public.

Yep

My annoyance is the number of dickheads calling Starmer a Tory.


Absolute fucking cretins.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17350 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
Yep

My annoyance is the number of dickheads calling Starmer a Tory.


Absolute fucking cretins.

Yeah, it's very much cutting the nose to spite the face. Supporters of Corbyn will of course respond that people were doing that with him as well. That's why the whole thing is so messy and needs something or someone to break the cycle.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17351 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm
Is there someone out there to the left of Starmer and to the right of Corbyn. Would that person be electable. I don't think Starmer is a centrist, I think he lies very much between the Corbyn wing and the centrists in the Labour party, so I'm not sure from where in the party you will find a leader capable of bring both sides together whilst being electable to the general public.


It's not Starmer's political positioning on the spectrum that failed to bring some unity, but the fact he set out his stall early to target key leftist figures for trumped-up anti-semitism excuses.

The vindictive actions towards RLB and Corbyn were guaranteed to widen the schism.

I voted for Starmer precisely because I thought he had the intelligence and pragmatism to be able to bring both sides together. Sadly, he's failed.

