Im expecting some policies first and foremost. Then Id expect him to challenge the government instead of agreeing with them throughout the whole pandemic. Hes good at PMQs, great! Nobody is arsed about PMQs in reality though.



What the hell does that have to do with asking people to stop responding to questions with ''But Corbyn'' or ''But Blair''?



Fair enough on the policies but with us still being 3 years away from an election I'd expect some going forward.He hasn't agreed with the government throughout the whole pandemic but there's a delicate balance to be had with being seen to be playing politics or looking out for the country. He challenged them on PPE at the start, he called for a second lockdown when SAGE recommended it when the government waited a further month to do so amongst other things. Has he been great? No. I messaged here a few weeks ago that I thought he had a solid start but has disappointed since but he does need the time until the next election to show what he can do.Agree with this but fear it won't happen until at least the next election cycle now