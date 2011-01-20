Fair enough. I've seen some people claim that Corbyn loyalists do not exist.
Those people would be wrong, obviously.
I have no side in the fight, actually that's wrong, I much prefer Starmer, but being on the outside allows you to see the hypocrisy from both sides. I'm not sure how the whole thing is reconciled or if it will be.
Is there someone out there to the left of Starmer and to the right of Corbyn. Would that person be electable. I don't think Starmer is a centrist, I think he lies very much between the Corbyn wing and the centrists in the Labour party, so I'm not sure from where in the party you will find a leader capable of bring both sides together whilst being electable to the general public.