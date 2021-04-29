« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!  (Read 572541 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,191
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 01:56:49 pm »
Meh. Comments straight from the Trump playbook. Just lie and shout and wait for it all to go away
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • Klopptimist
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm
Didn't he say, if a MP misleads parliament, its a resignational offence.

I believe it's ministers, rather than MPs in general. But it's only an expectation that they would resign (from cabinet), and the trouble with this lot is that they simply don't care about that sort of thing.

Johnson's undoubtedly facing a crisis of increasing electoral liability with the party donors/grandees, but ultimately the polling numbers will have to shift more to make them act, and also the next election is still years away.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,220
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17282 on: Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm »
"The prime minister approaches truth the way a toddler handles broccoli. He understands the idea that it contains some goodness, but it will touch his lips only if a higher authority compels it there."

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/28/court-king-boris-brexit-covid-prime-minister-politics

 :wellin
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,194
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17283 on: Yesterday at 03:37:04 pm »
Wonder if anyone is going to throw him under the bus.

With a recording of the pile up comment or more details regarding this flat refurb.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,740
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17284 on: Yesterday at 03:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:37:04 pm
Wonder if anyone is going to throw him under the bus.

With a recording of the pile up comment or more details regarding this flat refurb.
They'll probably hold out for the inevitable gong.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17285 on: Yesterday at 04:13:38 pm »
Jess Phillips pointed  out that Johnson lied when he said he had implemented tougher sentences on sex offenders. There have been no changes to sentencing since he was PM.
And Hoyle sat there like a stuffed whatnot from John Lewis whilst this was said.
Johnsons spox also admitted that he had lied (but called it a mistake???) when he incorrectly said Starmer and Labour had voted against the Brexit seal. However General Sleaze wont be returning to the house to correct the record.

And Hoyle is still sitting there like a ...

Surely he must start recalling Johnson to correct his lies.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,157
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17286 on: Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:13:38 pm
Jess Phillips pointed  out that Johnson lied when he said he had implemented tougher sentences on sex offenders. There have been no changes to sentencing since he was PM.
And Hoyle sat there like a stuffed whatnot from John Lewis whilst this was said.
Johnson’s spox also admitted that he had lied (but called it a mistake???) when he incorrectly said Starmer and Labour had voted against the Brexit seal. However General Sleaze won’t be returning to the house to correct the record.

And Hoyle is still sitting there like a ...

Surely he must start recalling Johnson to correct his lies.


Have you just realised that Hoyle is a dickhead?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • Klopptimist
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17287 on: Yesterday at 04:52:52 pm »
The final arbiter in the Inquiry over "Boris's Curtains" is apparnetly one Alexander Johnson, who is currently serving as PM and therefore makes those sorts of decisions.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,073
  • JFT96
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17288 on: Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm »
Is it even his job to correct Johnson's lies? He's there to determine who speaks, which amendments are selected for consideration, to keep order during debates and punishing those who break rules. A cursary glance at the rules of the house don't suggest that lying is against the rules.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17289 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:48:48 pm
Have you just realised that Hoyle is a dickhead?

No.
But I thought after the pressure from a cross party group of non Tories actually meeting him and telling him they want action, the soft old sod might have actually done his rather well paid job.
But as you say he is a dickhead 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17290 on: Yesterday at 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
Is it even his job to correct Johnson's lies? He's there to determine who speaks, which amendments are selected for consideration, to keep order during debates and punishing those who break rules. A cursary glance at the rules of the house don't suggest that lying is against the rules.

If it proven that the PM has inadvertently or otherwise misled parliament then he has he power to make him amend the record.
Thats why the lying bastards hated Bercow - he did his job
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17291 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/28/primal-rage-at-pmqs-as-boris-johnson-the-joker-is-unmasked-keir-starmer

Primal rage at PMQs as Boris the joker is unmasked

John Crace




Not even a trained arsonist could have imagined such spectacular pyrotechnics. This was Dominic Cummingss wildest dreams come true. Revenge didnt come sweeter than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson having a breakdown during prime ministers questions. And not just a minor hissy-fit, but a full-on disintegration of the psyche.

This was the Boris that the prime minister goes a long way to conceal. Normally we get to see the careful construct of the happy-go-lucky joker, but here he was stripped back to something much uglier: the primal rage of the narcissistic teenager who has been caught out and has no place left to hide. An anger made worse by the knowledge that, as so often, most of the damage was self-inflicted.

Even without the Electoral Commission having said it would be launching an inquiry into Johnsons redecoration of Number 11 just an hour before PMQs began, there was little doubt where Keir Starmers attention would be focused. Not least because Dom had all but set the six questions up with his blog the previous week, in which he had broken the story about both the bodies piling up and the unorthodox way in which Boris had allegedly paid for his Downing Street refurbishment.

Starmer started with the bodies. Had the prime minister said piling up the bodies or something like that after a row about the second lockdown last October? Absolutely not, Johnson insisted. And anyone who said different was a liar. Fine, replied Keir. He was only checking because several people appeared to contradict him and it would be important at some stage to determine who was telling the truth. After all, it was an offence to mislead parliament.

The Labour leader then moved on to the decorations. The John Lewis furniture that Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Goves wife, Sarah Vine, had, earlier on the Today programme, helpfully explained had needed to be chucked out because someone as important as Boris couldnt be expected to live in a skip. With friends like Sarah  So who had paid the initial £56,000 invoice for the new soft furnishings?

Now Boris started ranting. Ive paid the bill personally, he said. And it hurt. It was bad enough that he had been forced to take a major pay cut to be prime minister  how could anyone get by on £150K per year?  but it had never occurred to him that he would expected to pay for his own living arrangements. Parting with cash was for the little people. And if he had ever suspected for a minute he would have to fork out for a £10K sofa, he would never have let Carrie order one from the posh catalogue.

Most people he cross-examined generally just said no comment at thispoint, Starmer observed, before having another go. This time he tried multiple choice. Had it been the taxpayer, the Conservative party, a Tory donor or the prime minister who had paid the initial invoice? Again Boris avoided the question by repeating that he had ended up by paying and he couldnt see what all the fuss was about. He might find that the Electoral Commission isnt so easily fobbed off with him answering a different question from the one asked.

By now Johnson was in full rant, oblivious to everything but his own fury and a burning sense of injustice at being asked to pay for anything himself. Labour had spent £500K on doing up Downing Street, he said, so anything he had spent was chicken feed. He already seemed to have forgotten the £2.6m he spent on a brand-new media suite that hes now too frightened to use in case people ask him any further awkward questions.



Starmer closed by listing the seven principles of the Nolan commission  selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership  but Boris was too hysterical to take anything in. Instead, he got sweaty and just shouted about why he wasnt being asked about the vaccine rollout and other things that were going well. He even threw in a lie about Labour not having voted for the Brexit deal, just for the hell of it. A few Tory backbenchers cried out more, more, but most had the decency to look embarrassed.

This was always how it was going to be. Just as Cummings had predicted when he went public with his dirt. It was never going to be the big things that brought Boris down. The public could tolerate any amount of untruths about Brexit and incompetence at the handling of the coronavirus in the first nine months of the pandemic. That was all priced into the Johnson public persona. The Careless Dr Feelgood.

It was always going to be Boris that did for Boris. The sense that the countrys priorities only took precedence when they happened to coincide with his own. And today we had seen that Johnsons actual priorities lay in self-preservation. The refusal to say who had paid for the refurb. The personal briefings to newspaper editors trashing Dom. This had shown the real Boris. The nasty, self-serving Boris. The Boris for whom ordinary rules do not apply. The Boris he went out of his way to keep hidden.

This wouldnt be the end of him. PMQs was too niche for that. But there was a feeling there had been a seismic shift for all those who had witnessed it. What had been seen could not be unseen. There is a crack in everything. Thats how the light gets in. The SNPs Ian Blackford used his questions to ask whether Johnson considered himself to be a liar. Curiously, Boris didnt answer. It was the closest he got to telling the truth throughout the session.


Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,837
  • The first five yards........
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17292 on: Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm »
It was good work today by Starmer.

Anyone whose ever done jury service (I recommend it!) and seen a skilful barrister at work will immediately recognise the Starmer method. Even the Mona Lisa look he was wearing after he'd lit the fuse paper and sat back happily watching Johnson blow up. I think he's in it for the long game too. He is bound to return to both the 'bodies piling high' comment and the payment for the decor. Johnson, as always, was in it for the short game. He has the same Trump-like contempt for consequences. Just say anything that will work for the next five seconds.

The Labour party's job is now to (re)persuade the British public that consequences matter.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,196
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17293 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
Starmers multiple choice question was entertaining :)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,172
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17294 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:54:32 pm
Is it even his job to correct Johnson's lies? He's there to determine who speaks, which amendments are selected for consideration, to keep order during debates and punishing those who break rules. A cursary glance at the rules of the house don't suggest that lying is against the rules.

But ironically calling someone a liar in Parliament will get you in trouble.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17295 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Starmers multiple choice question was entertaining :)

clever stuff but possibly a more demonstrative display would capture the headlines and the public too

too subtle for a public that have had enough about politics when they're struggling to live through a pandemic

those who shout loudest get heard...
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17296 on: Today at 09:09:15 am »
Not sure if this is better in the covid thread or not but relates to our current government. I read the headlines about this story back end of last year and thought it astounding - how much was paid to this guy who had no experience of supplying PPE. Also tha one of the companies that complained about not having the opportunity to get PPE contracts was based around Liverpool and had been a supplier for a while was completely overlooked.

Also interesting is the lawyer who says to get any info out of current Government is almost a court case each time when the information should be readily available. Which probably ties in with some of the current issues.

Also in another thread on here someone mentioned Pottinger and Bell so I read up about them and that was also incredible. I find it fascinating that people are constantly looking for conspiracy theories about nothing stories and yet you got the likes of P&B trying to change whole countries political sway in the name of greed right under everyone's noses. And yet people are bothered about whether the world is flat etc.

https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/politics/article/ppe-scandal
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17297 on: Today at 09:17:39 am »
Mad that everyone is talking about that twats flat whilst the fire saftey bill is being made law meaning thousands in this country will now become bankrupt.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17298 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:17:39 am
Mad that everyone is talking about that twats flat whilst the fire saftey bill is being made law meaning thousands in this country will now become bankrupt.

Yep.

They voted against the Lords amendment five times!  Gotta protect their mates I guess.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,647
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17299 on: Today at 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:45 am
Yep.

They voted against the Lords amendment five times!  Gotta protect their mates I guess.

Solidarity as well.... 24% of Tory MPs are landlords
Logged
Believer

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17300 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm
But ironically calling someone a liar in Parliament will get you in trouble.
He'll come out with the most outrageous stuff in Parliament, lies, insults, whataboutery, diversion, but he's the first to moan to the speaker when he thinks he's been wronged.

Blackford phrased that question well.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17301 on: Today at 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:45 am
Yep.

They voted against the Lords amendment five times!  Gotta protect their mates I guess.

Considering the number of large landlords who sit on the Tory benches they are protecting themselves as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,624
  • YNWA
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17302 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Tweet from @BritainElects: Westminster voting intention:

CON: 44% (-)
LAB: 33% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)
LDEM: 7% (+2)
REFUK: 3% (+1)

via @YouGov, 27 - 28 Apr
Chgs. w/ 22 Apr
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2021/04/29/voting-intention-con-44-lab-33-27-28-apr#hello-from-britain-elects
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,928
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17303 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
I snickered.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17304 on: Today at 05:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Tweet from @BritainElects: Westminster voting intention:

CON: 44% (-)
LAB: 33% (-1)
GRN: 7% (-)
LDEM: 7% (+2)
REFUK: 3% (+1)

via @YouGov, 27 - 28 Apr
Chgs. w/ 22 Apr
https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2021/04/29/voting-intention-con-44-lab-33-27-28-apr#hello-from-britain-elects

Thoroughly depressing. What is wrong with people?
Logged

Offline AmSeeker

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17305 on: Today at 05:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Thoroughly depressing. What is wrong with people?

People are still being paid on furlough, and generous hand outs are still coming. Wait when that ends and the shit hits the fan.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,060
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17306 on: Today at 06:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Thoroughly depressing. What is wrong with people?

Ask yourself the question: If Starmer/the leader of whatever party you vote for was embroiled in a similar scandal around donations etc., would you switch your vote to the Tories in response?

People simply do not give a fuck.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17307 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:05:08 pm
Ask yourself the question: If Starmer/the leader of whatever party you vote for was embroiled in a similar scandal around donations etc., would you switch your vote to the Tories in response?

People simply do not give a fuck.

No, and I wouldnt expect dyed in the wool Tory supporters to do so. But I would expect the floating voters to switch.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,060
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17308 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 06:10:47 pm
No, and I wouldnt expect dyed in the wool Tory supporters to do so. But I would expect the floating voters to switch.

I'm not sure there are all that many floating voters around these days. Maybe I'm wrong but I feel the electorate has never been more polarised than it is now.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17309 on: Today at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:13:59 pm
I'm not sure there are all that many floating voters around these days. Maybe I'm wrong but I feel the electorate has never been more polarised than it is now.

Yeah, youre probably right. Just showing my age  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 06:40:13 pm by Theoldkopite »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,780
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17310 on: Today at 06:34:25 pm »
Starmer posing with rolls of wall paper in John Lewis is absolutely magnificent trolling

Top marks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17311 on: Today at 07:16:09 pm »
Has Starmer done anything of note yet? What a weak as piss opposition this is.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17312 on: Today at 07:27:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Has Starmer done anything of note yet? What a weak as piss opposition this is.

Had Johnson boiling yesterday in PMQs, albeit most may not have watched.  Just needs to sit back now and let the Tories scrap it out among themselves.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17313 on: Today at 07:32:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Has Starmer done anything of note yet? What a weak as piss opposition this is.

He's not being an antisemite sympathising piece of human garbage. Which for me is already something of note on the previous incumbent.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17314 on: Today at 07:37:19 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:32:42 pm
He's not being an antisemite sympathising piece of human garbage. Which for me is already something of note on the previous incumbent.

Ok so he is definitely not the previous leader of the opposition, what else has he done then?
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,752
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17315 on: Today at 07:41:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:16:09 pm
Has Starmer done anything of note yet? What a weak as piss opposition this is.


What did Corbyn ever actually do?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,263
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17316 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 07:41:36 pm

What did Corbyn ever actually do?

The last opposition was shite aswell.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson! Bellend among Bellends. Bellend of the Century!
« Reply #17317 on: Today at 07:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 05:21:38 pm
Thoroughly depressing. What is wrong with people?

There are very few people these days who can stand being in the company of, let alone talk to, people of different political opinions. So we are trending towards the hyper polarised as people are only having the biases the currently have confirmed rather than challenged or moderated.

Not sure many people are bothered enough to change this so the most likely scenario right now is Johnson as PM for the next 8 years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Up
« previous next »
 