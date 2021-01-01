Didn't he say, if a MP misleads parliament, its a resignational offence.
I believe it's ministers, rather than MPs in general. But it's only an expectation
that they would resign (from cabinet), and the trouble with this lot is that they simply don't care about that sort of thing.
Johnson's undoubtedly facing a crisis of increasing electoral liability with the party donors/grandees, but ultimately the polling numbers will have to shift more to make them act, and also the next election is still years away.