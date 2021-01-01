Jess Phillips pointed out that Johnson lied when he said he had implemented tougher sentences on sex offenders. There have been no changes to sentencing since he was PM.

And Hoyle sat there like a stuffed whatnot from John Lewis whilst this was said.

Johnsons spox also admitted that he had lied (but called it a mistake???) when he incorrectly said Starmer and Labour had voted against the Brexit seal. However General Sleaze wont be returning to the house to correct the record.



And Hoyle is still sitting there like a ...



Surely he must start recalling Johnson to correct his lies.

