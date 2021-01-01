« previous next »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17280 on: Today at 01:56:49 pm »
Meh. Comments straight from the Trump playbook. Just lie and shout and wait for it all to go away
Offline Riquende

  • Klopptimist
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17281 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:59:51 pm
Didn't he say, if a MP misleads parliament, its a resignational offence.

I believe it's ministers, rather than MPs in general. But it's only an expectation that they would resign (from cabinet), and the trouble with this lot is that they simply don't care about that sort of thing.

Johnson's undoubtedly facing a crisis of increasing electoral liability with the party donors/grandees, but ultimately the polling numbers will have to shift more to make them act, and also the next election is still years away.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17282 on: Today at 02:31:39 pm »
"The prime minister approaches truth the way a toddler handles broccoli. He understands the idea that it contains some goodness, but it will touch his lips only if a higher authority compels it there."

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/apr/28/court-king-boris-brexit-covid-prime-minister-politics

 :wellin
Offline Nick110581

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17283 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Wonder if anyone is going to throw him under the bus.

With a recording of the pile up comment or more details regarding this flat refurb.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17284 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:37:04 pm
Wonder if anyone is going to throw him under the bus.

With a recording of the pile up comment or more details regarding this flat refurb.
They'll probably hold out for the inevitable gong.
Online 12C

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17285 on: Today at 04:13:38 pm »
Jess Phillips pointed  out that Johnson lied when he said he had implemented tougher sentences on sex offenders. There have been no changes to sentencing since he was PM.
And Hoyle sat there like a stuffed whatnot from John Lewis whilst this was said.
Johnsons spox also admitted that he had lied (but called it a mistake???) when he incorrectly said Starmer and Labour had voted against the Brexit seal. However General Sleaze wont be returning to the house to correct the record.

And Hoyle is still sitting there like a ...

Surely he must start recalling Johnson to correct his lies.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17286 on: Today at 04:48:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:13:38 pm
Jess Phillips pointed  out that Johnson lied when he said he had implemented tougher sentences on sex offenders. There have been no changes to sentencing since he was PM.
And Hoyle sat there like a stuffed whatnot from John Lewis whilst this was said.
Johnson’s spox also admitted that he had lied (but called it a mistake???) when he incorrectly said Starmer and Labour had voted against the Brexit seal. However General Sleaze won’t be returning to the house to correct the record.

And Hoyle is still sitting there like a ...

Surely he must start recalling Johnson to correct his lies.


Have you just realised that Hoyle is a dickhead?
Offline Riquende

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17287 on: Today at 04:52:52 pm »
The final arbiter in the Inquiry over "Boris's Curtains" is apparnetly one Alexander Johnson, who is currently serving as PM and therefore makes those sorts of decisions.
Online Welshred

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17288 on: Today at 04:54:32 pm »
Is it even his job to correct Johnson's lies? He's there to determine who speaks, which amendments are selected for consideration, to keep order during debates and punishing those who break rules. A cursary glance at the rules of the house don't suggest that lying is against the rules.
Online 12C

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17289 on: Today at 05:41:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:48:48 pm
Have you just realised that Hoyle is a dickhead?

No.
But I thought after the pressure from a cross party group of non Tories actually meeting him and telling him they want action, the soft old sod might have actually done his rather well paid job.
But as you say he is a dickhead 
Online 12C

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17290 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:54:32 pm
Is it even his job to correct Johnson's lies? He's there to determine who speaks, which amendments are selected for consideration, to keep order during debates and punishing those who break rules. A cursary glance at the rules of the house don't suggest that lying is against the rules.

If it proven that the PM has inadvertently or otherwise misled parliament then he has he power to make him amend the record.
Thats why the lying bastards hated Bercow - he did his job
