« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?  (Read 570303 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17240 on: Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:31:44 pm
Coffey claimed the public was more concerned with the vaccine rollout. She said: Were trying to make sure that we get through in tackling the virus and get people back into work, I dont think the majority of the public anyway is interested about some wallpaper or sofas or something like that.
As Emily Maitlis said last night, "Cant you do both"?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17241 on: Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:33:46 pm
As Emily Maitlis said last night, "Cant you do both"?


The annual allowance for refurb of the flat is an already super-generous £30,000, paid for by the taxpayer.

The refurb is reported to have cost in the region of £200,000.

If it were a non-Tory spewing nearly quarter of a million on decorating their flat, there'd be weeks of the figure plastered all over the right-wing media and demands to resign, as they whipped-up the gammons into open revolt.




Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17242 on: Yesterday at 04:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:31:44 pm

She added: We have a real level of transparency within government.


transparently corrupt and openly bent?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17243 on: Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm

The annual allowance for refurb of the flat is an already super-generous £30,000, paid for by the taxpayer.

The refurb is reported to have cost in the region of £200,000.

If it were a non-Tory spewing nearly quarter of a million on decorating their flat, there'd be weeks of the figure plastered all over the right-wing media and demands to resign, as they whipped-up the gammons into open revolt.





I'm sure there was some scandal about the Blairs spending a fortune on renovating the flat back in the day.  I seem to remember the papers were always on about the cost of the wallpaper.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17244 on: Yesterday at 05:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 05:07:15 pm
I'm sure there was some scandal about the Blairs spending a fortune on renovating the flat back in the day.  I seem to remember the papers were always on about the cost of the wallpaper.
Or was it his mate Lord Derry Irvine, the Lord Chancellor? Or both?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17245 on: Yesterday at 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:51:53 pm
Or was it his mate Lord Derry Irvine, the Lord Chancellor? Or both?

I'm sure it was Irvine who spent a fortune on having the original wallpaper recreated for his office in the HoC.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,428
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17246 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:51:53 pm
Or was it his mate Lord Derry Irvine, the Lord Chancellor? Or both?
That was definitely what I was thinking of, yes.

Although I just did a quick Google and apparently they managed to spend £850k on the flat when they moved in. Don't remember if there was a fuss at the time.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17247 on: Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm »
A solid example of why I don't trust Anas Sarwar in tonight's Channel 4 debate. He read out a statistic that he had used in a previous debate which was subsequently fact checked by the BBC and found to be untrue. Sturgeon called him out on it and he admitted he knew fine it was untrue and yet had decided to use it anyway.

Dishonesty and moronic stupidity in one exchange.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17248 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:58:16 pm

The annual allowance for refurb of the flat is an already super-generous £30,000, paid for by the taxpayer.

The refurb is reported to have cost in the region of £200,000.

If it were a non-Tory spewing nearly quarter of a million on decorating their flat, there'd be weeks of the figure plastered all over the right-wing media and demands to resign, as they whipped-up the gammons into open revolt.
You mean like when Angela Raynor claimed some Airpods on expenses a few months back?  That seemed to get a lot of attention at the time to the extent that the usual suspects were having a go for Raynor getting them engraved (a free service offered by Apple).


Anyway, I'm glad the High Court are looking at the Priti Patel bullying case.  The government's argument against the case being taken is pretty grim: "The government opposed taking the case forward in this way, saying the ministerial code was separate from the law and should remain so.".  That's sailing awfully close to saying politicians are above the law.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17249 on: Today at 06:46:41 am »
Even for the Tories this is absoultely disgusting, there should be a full revolt going on in Parliament to fight this. To cut back foreign aid at a time like this is just incomprehensible, they're absolute scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/22/uk-aid-cuts-tragic-blow-as-opaque-numbers-signal-big-reductions
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,775
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17250 on: Today at 06:54:50 am »
Charity begins at home Jill....


I can hear them say it... its the typical Tory response to cutting aid.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,415
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17251 on: Today at 07:00:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:54:50 am
Charity begins at home Jill....


I can hear them say it... its the typical Tory response to cutting aid.

Yeah, I get that but with the scenes going on around the world it's especially indefensivible.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,775
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17252 on: Today at 07:03:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:00:41 am
Yeah, I get that but with the scenes going on around the world it's especially indefensivible.
Of course it is. But theyve always got an excuse... always
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,685
  • Justice.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17253 on: Today at 07:11:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:46:41 am
Even for the Tories this is absoultely disgusting, there should be a full revolt going on in Parliament to fight this. To cut back foreign aid at a time like this is just incomprehensible, they're absolute scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/22/uk-aid-cuts-tragic-blow-as-opaque-numbers-signal-big-reductions

They're utter shits.

Quote
The U.K. government is set to slash funding for polio eradication by 95%, Devex understands, in a move campaigners have branded catastrophic.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative was due to be given £100 million ($139 million) this year to fund efforts to eliminate the disease, which mainly affects children and causes paralysis. Instead, GPEI will be given just £5 million.

This follows an incomplete donation to GPEI last year, with £70 million delivered of the £100 million promised to the organization, which is run by the World Health Organization; UNICEF; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Rotary International; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The reduced funding comes as the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office works through cutting its aid budget, a result of the government moving to spending 0.5% of gross national income on official development assistance, rather than the legally mandated 0.7%...

...The United Kingdom pledged £400 million to polio eradication in 2019 to fund polio vaccines and distribution. Former International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said at the time: If we were to pull back on immunisations, we could see 200,000 new cases each year in a decade. This would not only be a tragedy for the children affected and their families, but also for the world. We cannot let this happen.

The U.K. has long been a key donor to efforts to fight polio, having donated $1.6 billion since 1985, according to GPEI. Oxley said cutting polio funding demonstrated spectacular shortsightedness and risks wasting previous U.K. investments in the area.

https://www.devex.com/news/exclusive-uk-cuts-polio-funding-by-95-99774
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,818
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17254 on: Today at 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:46:41 am
Even for the Tories this is absoultely disgusting, there should be a full revolt going on in Parliament to fight this. To cut back foreign aid at a time like this is just incomprehensible, they're absolute scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/22/uk-aid-cuts-tragic-blow-as-opaque-numbers-signal-big-reductions

Quote
Lady Sugg, a former Foreign Office minister, has challenged her onetime boss Dominic Raab to admit he is cutting the UK aid budget for girls education by more than 40% as the foreign secretary also suggested UK bilateral aid to Africa would be reduced to a third of what it was two years ago.

She also claimed the government was planning to close its flagship Womens Integrated Sexual Health programme and impose cuts of about 70-80% to spending on the Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/apr/27/dominic-raab-is-challenged-to-admit-40-cuts-to-foreign-aid-for-girls-education
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17255 on: Today at 07:59:38 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:46:41 am
Even for the Tories this is absoultely disgusting, there should be a full revolt going on in Parliament to fight this. To cut back foreign aid at a time like this is just incomprehensible, they're absolute scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/apr/22/uk-aid-cuts-tragic-blow-as-opaque-numbers-signal-big-reductions

Got to fund Dido and co somehow.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17256 on: Today at 08:10:41 am »
Meanwhile the Transport sec states on sky Labour is obsessed with claims the PM asked Tory donors to fund his flat refurbishment.

Or maybe its wrong if the country expects integrity and zero corruption across government.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,066
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17257 on: Today at 08:33:44 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:41 am
Meanwhile the Transport sec states on sky Labour is obsessed with claims the PM asked Tory donors to fund his flat refurbishment.

Or maybe its wrong if the country expects integrity and zero corruption across government.

Shithouse Shapps
The man who laughed and joked at the Covid briefing that the upside of Covid was that he had got the scheduled rail repairs done ahead of time and under budget. Gobshite of a man.

I see that Mustique is trending. And Tory R4 reporter Robinson is actually spinning about the decoration story being off the front pages of the Mail when in fact the top half of the Mail is now all about who actually paid for Johnsons holiday with his mistress on Mustique 15 months after the inquiry was launched.

I mean surely all he has to do is say who paid for it and show the receipts.
How does it take 15 months.

Corrupt venal and dishonest to the core.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17258 on: Today at 11:05:30 am »
Electoral Commission, "We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17259 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:05:30 am
Electoral Commission, "We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred".


You mean all those Tory sleazeballs were.... lying????
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,043
  • Truthiness
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17260 on: Today at 11:36:01 am »
I mean, who'd have thought that Carrie Antoinette would have such abysmal fucking taste?



I mean, if only there was a clue somewhere in her life choices...
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 427 428 429 430 431 [432]   Go Up
« previous next »
 