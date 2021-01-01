Meanwhile the Transport sec states on sky Labour is obsessed with claims the PM asked Tory donors to fund his flat refurbishment.



Or maybe its wrong if the country expects integrity and zero corruption across government.



Shithouse ShappsThe man who laughed and joked at the Covid briefing that the upside of Covid was that he had got the scheduled rail repairs done ahead of time and under budget. Gobshite of a man.I see that Mustique is trending. And Tory R4 reporter Robinson is actually spinning about the decoration story being off the front pages of the Mail when in fact the top half of the Mail is now all about who actually paid for Johnsons holiday with his mistress on Mustique 15 months after the inquiry was launched.I mean surely all he has to do is say who paid for it and show the receipts.How does it take 15 months.Corrupt venal and dishonest to the core.