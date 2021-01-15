« previous next »
TSC

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:25:40 pm
Bbc news switched to the live stream of the committee re the ongoing investigation re leaks.  Cabinet Secretary Simon Case consistently responding to queries Im unable to confirm or deny...as the investigation is ongoing.
Red-Soldier

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 02:37:37 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:23:08 pm
'Dom' throwing Johnson under his big red bus eh, 5D chess strikes again

Will the public care  ???
thaddeus

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:00:07 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:37:37 pm
Will the public care  ???
Probably not enough.

A lot of variables, firstly the extent of the media coverage and how it's spun by the main players.  Kuenssberg has, somewhat predictably, already made an effort to take the sting out of the comments: "BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says, at the time, the prime minister was reported to have had big concerns about the implications of another lockdown on the economy and non-Covid related health issues.".

Then there's how many people already know exactly what Johnson is but just don't care.  I think this is a very large number.

Then there's the Brexit supporters that lionised Johnson and won't be standing down anytime soon.

Not to forget the pragmatic Tories that see Johnson as a vote winner and won't turn on him unless that changes significantly.

Tory in-fighting is always enjoyable but I don't see it having any meaningful lasting impact.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:07:17 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:00:07 pm

Then there's how many people already know exactly what Johnson is but just don't care.  I think this is a very large number.


But eat a bacon butty the 'wrong' way and you're electoral toast (to continue the breakfast theme)

MacAloolah

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:10:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:37:37 pm
Will the public care  ???
nope, people are selfish (well Tory voters are), as long as their personal finances are doing OK they won't give a shit, he could come out and say he had murdered his girlfriend and young child and it still wouldn't impact on his popularity
Dr. Beaker

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:20:24 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 03:10:20 pm
he could come out and say he had murdered his girlfriend and young child and it still wouldn't impact on his popularity
He had a good go at that one when he afflicted them with Covid.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:23:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:20:18 pm
Cummings has recordings of conversations with Johnson...

My goodness
Tepid. Your understated 'tea with the vicar' exclamations of surprise do make me laugh. ;D
MacAloolah

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:29:23 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:57:08 pm
If he is seen as an electoral liability he'll be gone in no time. It is possible, but I wouldn't put any money on it - not yet. If his girlfriend, whatever her name is, is seen to be running the show, it could become interesting.
That is where the Tories have an issue, who would replace him, there is no natural heir.  Sunak would be the most likely but not entirely sure the Tory membership would be particularly keen on a non-White leader let alone vote for one
oldfordie

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:35:40 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:37:37 pm
Will the public care  ???
All politicians are corrupt,all politicians lie.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 03:40:28 pm
They're mining a deep vein here regarding unpaid government advisers, who do not have any civil service standards to adhere to. No one even knows how many of them there are!
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:46:44 pm
The Lodge used to totally piss me off. I used to live in Garston and they'd be doing that march down Island Road

Fuck off.
TepidT2O

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:47:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:23:29 pm
Tepid. Your understated 'tea with the vicar' exclamations of surprise do make me laugh. ;D
Crikey
ljycb

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:49:32 pm
Six minutes ago on the Guardians live feed (link here: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/apr/26/uk-covid-live-news-boris-johnson-bodies-pile-high-lockdown-coronavirus):

Quote
This is what Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said in response to Stephen Flynns question about the PMs alleged remark about his being willing to let the bodies pile high in their thousands rather than order a third lockdown. Gove said:

I was in the meeting that afternoon with the prime minister and other ministers as we looked at what was happening with the virus, with the pandemic ...

We were dealing with one of the most serious decisions this prime minister, or any government, has had to face. People have been pointing out quite rightly than tens of thousands of people were dying.

The prime minister made a decision in that meeting to trigger a second lockdown, he made a subsequent decision to trigger a third lockdown. This is a prime minister who was in a hospital himself, in intensive care.

The idea that you would say any such thing, I find incredible.

I was in that room, I never heard of language of that kind, and Im afraid that [Flynn], by seeking to make the point in the way that he does, I think diverts attention from the fact that so many people who have been affected by this pandemic rely on the government, the NHS and others to strain every sinew.

These decisions are never easy, but the government made the decision, and the prime minister made the decision, to have a second, and third, lockdown. And I think we can see the evidence of the leadership that he showed then.

Gove was raising his voice quite a lot during this reply.

Many people listening will have taken this a passionate, and persuasive, denial of the Daily Mail story from someone who was actually there. And perhaps it was.

But if the Mail story was simply untrue, Gove could have just said it was untrue, and students of politico-speak may instead categorise this as an example of a non-denial denial - although a particularly sophisticated one. (Gove prides himself on his cleverness.)

Goves denial consisted of two parts. First Gove said: The idea that you would say any such thing, I find incredible. This sounds like a denial, but in fact it is not far off what Sir Keir Starmer said about the remark (see 12.25pm), in a comment intended as a criticism. Starmer said it was astonishing, and Gove said it was incredible; perhaps they were both horrified.

And the second part of the denial consisted of Gove saying that he was in the room and never heard language like that. But, as Robert Peston reports (see 12.30pm), the detailed allegation is that Johnson made this comment in his study, after the meeting, not when he was in colleagues in the actual cabinet room. Gove may have thought he had found a way of denying the story without having to lie.

Other elements that suggest this was a non-denial denial were Goves repeated focus on the fact that Johnson ordered a third lockdown in the end anyway (a mitigating factor - because it implies that even if Johnson did make this comment, he did not really mean it) and the emotive language he used (about the PM being in hospital), which sounded like a heavy-handed attempt at distraction.
afc turkish

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:50:05 pm
Dr. Beaker

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 04:59:05 pm
liverbloke

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 05:10:26 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:49:32 pm
Six minutes ago on the Guardians live feed (link here: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/apr/26/uk-covid-live-news-boris-johnson-bodies-pile-high-lockdown-coronavirus):

This is what Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said in response to Stephen Flynns question about the PMs alleged remark about his being willing to let the bodies pile high in their thousands rather than order a third lockdown. Gove said:

Quote
I was in the meeting that afternoon with the prime minister and other ministers as we looked at what was happening with the virus, with the pandemic ...

We were dealing with one of the most serious decisions this prime minister, or any government, has had to face. People have been pointing out quite rightly than tens of thousands of people were dying.

The prime minister made a decision in that meeting to trigger a second lockdown, he made a subsequent decision to trigger a third lockdown. This is a prime minister who was in a hospital himself, in intensive care.

The idea that you would say any such thing, I find incredible.

I was in that room, I never heard of language of that kind, and Im afraid that [Flynn], by seeking to make the point in the way that he does, I think diverts attention from the fact that so many people who have been affected by this pandemic rely on the government, the NHS and others to strain every sinew.

These decisions are never easy, but the government made the decision, and the prime minister made the decision, to have a second, and third, lockdown. And I think we can see the evidence of the leadership that he showed then.

Gove was raising his voice quite a lot during this reply.

Many people listening will have taken this a passionate, and persuasive, denial of the Daily Mail story from someone who was actually there. And perhaps it was.

But if the Mail story was simply untrue, Gove could have just said it was untrue, and students of politico-speak may instead categorise this as an example of a non-denial denial - although a particularly sophisticated one. (Gove prides himself on his cleverness.)

Goves denial consisted of two parts. First Gove said: The idea that you would say any such thing, I find incredible. This sounds like a denial, but in fact it is not far off what Sir Keir Starmer said about the remark (see 12.25pm), in a comment intended as a criticism. Starmer said it was astonishing, and Gove said it was incredible; perhaps they were both horrified.

And the second part of the denial consisted of Gove saying that he was in the room and never heard language like that. But, as Robert Peston reports (see 12.30pm), the detailed allegation is that Johnson made this comment in his study, after the meeting, not when he was in colleagues in the actual cabinet room. Gove may have thought he had found a way of denying the story without having to lie.

Other elements that suggest this was a non-denial denial were Goves repeated focus on the fact that Johnson ordered a third lockdown in the end anyway (a mitigating factor - because it implies that even if Johnson did make this comment, he did not really mean it) and the emotive language he used (about the PM being in hospital), which sounded like a heavy-handed attempt at distraction.

can anyone else hear lots of plates?

TheShanklyGates

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 05:39:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:37:37 pm
Will the public care  ???

Of course they won't. This government, and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson especially, are scandal proof.

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1386720383223705604

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

CON: 44% (-)
LAB: 34% (-)
LDEM: 8% (-2)
GRN: 4% (-)
REFUK: 3% (-)

via @RedfieldWilton
, 26 Apr
Chgs. w/ 19 Apr
TSC

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 05:51:11 pm
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case states the source of the leak he was being questioned on today may never be identified.

Cover-up (another) incoming.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Today at 06:07:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:51:11 pm
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case states the source of the leak he was being questioned on today may never be identified.

Cover-up (another) incoming.
Funny that is was looking so obvious that it was pointing at an inconvenient person that Johnson wanted it halted, one minute. And now, lo and behold, the guilty party probably won't be found.
