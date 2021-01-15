Will the public care



Probably not enough.A lot of variables, firstly the extent of the media coverage and how it's spun by the main players. Kuenssberg has, somewhat predictably, already made an effort to take the sting out of the comments: "BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says, at the time, the prime minister was reported to have had big concerns about the implications of another lockdown on the economy and non-Covid related health issues.".Then there's how many people already know exactly what Johnson is but just don't care. I think this is a very large number.Then there's the Brexit supporters that lionised Johnson and won't be standing down anytime soon.Not to forget the pragmatic Tories that see Johnson as a vote winner and won't turn on him unless that changes significantly.Tory in-fighting is always enjoyable but I don't see it having any meaningful lasting impact.