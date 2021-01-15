« previous next »
Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?

TSC

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17200
Bbc news switched to the live stream of the committee re the ongoing investigation re leaks.  Cabinet Secretary Simon Case consistently responding to queries Im unable to confirm or deny...as the investigation is ongoing.
Red-Soldier

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17201
Quote from: OOS
'Dom' throwing Johnson under his big red bus eh, 5D chess strikes again

Will the public care  ???
thaddeus

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17202
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Will the public care  ???
Probably not enough.

A lot of variables, firstly the extent of the media coverage and how it's spun by the main players.  Kuenssberg has, somewhat predictably, already made an effort to take the sting out of the comments: "BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says, at the time, the prime minister was reported to have had big concerns about the implications of another lockdown on the economy and non-Covid related health issues.".

Then there's how many people already know exactly what Johnson is but just don't care.  I think this is a very large number.

Then there's the Brexit supporters that lionised Johnson and won't be standing down anytime soon.

Not to forget the pragmatic Tories that see Johnson as a vote winner and won't turn on him unless that changes significantly.

Tory in-fighting is always enjoyable but I don't see it having any meaningful lasting impact.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17203
Quote from: thaddeus

Then there's how many people already know exactly what Johnson is but just don't care.  I think this is a very large number.


But eat a bacon butty the 'wrong' way and you're electoral toast (to continue the breakfast theme)

MacAloolah

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
Reply #17204
Quote from: Red-Soldier
Will the public care  ???
nope, people are selfish (well Tory voters are), as long as their personal finances are doing OK they won't give a shit, he could come out and say he had murdered his girlfriend and young child and it still wouldn't impact on his popularity
