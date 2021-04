It must be a couple of years back now but I remember you and other poster talking about Liverpool being a Tory city for decades, I couldn't believe it at the time, easy enough to check past election results. shocked me, how seats like Walton etc voted Tory or Unionist for years.

Facinating reasons behind how this came about (similar to Brexit immigration argument) Liverpool has a very unique history as it experienced different problems from the rest of the country.



I remember my dad telling me in the 70s that when he was younger Liverpool actually had councillors from a Protestant party.