Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17120 on: April 23, 2021, 05:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 23, 2021, 05:21:14 pm
Brilliant if it's real  :lmao :lmao
It's true, he even has a website called gammons.london :lmao
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17121 on: April 23, 2021, 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 23, 2021, 05:20:54 pm
Did you see COunt Binface is beating Laurence Fox in the polls as well. Fox has apparently spent £5mon his ccampaign as well (donated by some rich guy).
Yes just seen the headline!  What a shame it wasn't his own money, the bellend deserves to be broke
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17122 on: April 23, 2021, 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on April 23, 2021, 05:22:02 pm
Fair point, what would have Prince Phillip said about my poor use of the word! :)

I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17123 on: April 23, 2021, 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 23, 2021, 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/

To recap Cummings accuses Johnson (and No 10) of

1) Lying about the leaks
2) Trying to stop an official internal inquiry because outcome would annoy his fiancee
3) Unethical behaviour over the refurbishment of his flat
4) More generally behaving without competence or integrity



Oh boy..
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17124 on: April 23, 2021, 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2021, 05:28:37 pm
I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.

;D
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17125 on: April 23, 2021, 05:32:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 23, 2021, 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/

Blimey  :o

Wonder where this ends? There's plenty of Tory MPs that would jump at the opportunity to get rid of Johnson - he might be less popular in his own party than with the public as a whole.

I'm sure he'll do his best to just weather it out.

For all his faults I reckon if it comes down to a contest of political shithousery Cummings has got Johnson's number every day of the week.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17126 on: April 23, 2021, 05:49:45 pm »
When you remember that David Blunkett resigned for fast tracking a visa application for someone who worked for him, it just makes you realise how far standards have fallen
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17127 on: April 23, 2021, 05:54:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 23, 2021, 05:18:34 pm
My goodness....

Cummings has just knifed Johnson in the front

The shite hath hiteth  the fan


https://dominiccummings.com/2021/04/23/statement-regarding-no10-claims-today/


Top stuff!

 :thumbup


Pity, though, that in the eyes of the cultists, none of the shit will ever stick to Bozo.

Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17128 on: April 23, 2021, 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 23, 2021, 05:49:45 pm
When you remember that David Blunkett resigned for fast tracking a visa application for someone who worked for him, it just makes you realise how far standards have fallen

A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17129 on: April 23, 2021, 06:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2021, 06:03:08 pm
A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.

Different world though Yorkie.

The game has well and truly changed.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17130 on: April 23, 2021, 06:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 23, 2021, 05:21:14 pm
Brilliant if it's real  :lmao :lmao

Its real. :D

Got a pamphlet the other day of all the runners and riders.

Count Binface makes a pretty compelling case in fairness.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17131 on: April 23, 2021, 06:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2021, 05:28:37 pm
I don't know. But I'll be sure to ask him at the seance tonight.

Are you a military Medium Yorky?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17132 on: April 23, 2021, 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 06:16:05 pm
Its real. :D

Got a pamphlet the other day of all the runners and riders.

Count Binface makes a pretty compelling case in fairness.

There's honestly very little to disagree with on his manifesto, though some of it is completely unfeasible, like finishing Crossrail.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17133 on: April 23, 2021, 06:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 23, 2021, 06:18:08 pm
There's honestly very little to disagree with on his manifesto, though some of it is completely unfeasible, like finishing Crossrail.

I guess he felt pressured into putting a couple of outlandish ones on there in case some voters took him seriously.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17134 on: April 23, 2021, 07:55:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 23, 2021, 07:33:21 pm


Cummings revenge today after number 10 naively briefed the Murdoch press last night, hence the front pages this morning.  All to attempt to switch the focus away from Government corruption.  Cummings is many things but hes not the sort to back away from a scrap.

Given he knows all there is to know about cabinet from the leave campaign through Covid this spat could grow legs yet.  Johnson and his cabal will back off would be my guess.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17135 on: April 23, 2021, 08:06:09 pm »
It is not a surprise in the slightest to find out Cummings and Gove amongst others have kompromat on our Prime Minister.

It should be but that's the state of our country at the moment.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17136 on: April 23, 2021, 08:11:52 pm »
That doesn't seem to be in the blog? At least not at the link you posted before? I think somebody might be having you on  :P ?!?
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17137 on: April 23, 2021, 08:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on April 23, 2021, 08:11:52 pm
That doesn't seem to be in the blog? At least not at the link you posted before? I think somebody might be having you on  :P ?!?
Oh.

Have I been trolled
Bugger.  Will delete!
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17138 on: April 23, 2021, 09:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2021, 06:03:08 pm
A very good point. Something worth saying to anyone who is currently shrugging their shoulders.
You've fallen into the trap of judging this current government by 2004 standards when you should really be judging them by 19th century standards.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-56846908
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17139 on: Yesterday at 01:05:48 am »
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17140 on: Yesterday at 01:52:39 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

Hope everything went ok.

Yorky's remark about Blunkett reminded me of Ron Davies. This was less than 20 years ago and you have the Guardian talking about a "gay sex haunt" https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2003/mar/10/uk.wales. He had  to resign from the Labour cabinet a few years before that in similar circumstances. There is still a lot of work to be done but we (as a society) are heading in the right direction bit by bit. Although there is definitely a valid argument that trans people have been left out of that more general progress (maybe similar to that brilliant Hannah Jane Parkinson article in the Guardian a while back about how people with certain mental health diagnoses have been left out of society's embrace of the 'mental health conversation' - a really important read for anyone that hasn't seen it already)
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17141 on: Yesterday at 07:42:08 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

I echo Sammy's comments. :thumbup
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17142 on: Yesterday at 08:44:17 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 06:17:18 pm
Are you a military Medium Yorky?

If called upon skip.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17143 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

It's already happening with the Alba lot. They started off just with the transphobia, but since the party launched it seems to have emboldened them and now you have candidates endorsing the view that gay people are more likely to be pedophiles.

I've read a lot of trans people make this warning - it was clear as day to them that they were jsut using LGB people to attack them and soon they would turn on gay people as well.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17144 on: Yesterday at 10:13:16 am »
Hang about! There are certainly closet gay haters who would love to be able to 'come out' (to coin a phrase). It wouldn't surprise me to know that Alex Salmond was one. He's Russian after all.

But Jess Phillips is surely NOT one. I don't pretend to know the ins and outs of her relationship to the Trans community. It's fraught. I do know that. As it is with many other feminists. But I suspect that the difference, though deep, is actually quite narrow.

But what is obvious is that Jess Phillips is a fearless campaigner for gay rights. This is the first story I stumbled across and is impressive (to me) because Phillips (like Tatchell) is never afraid to stick up for a principle even if the violators of the principle are often discriminated against as well. No doubt there are some people who now accuse her of Islamophobia because of this confrontation, because that's how 'stupid politics' works. In the age of social media she'll just have to live with that I suppose.

As I said, this is the first example I stumbled on of Phillips supporting gay rights. There must be countless others. She's great.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jess-philips-labour-mp-birmingham-video-lgbt-education-protest-muslim-community-anderton-park-primary-a8922226.html
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17145 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:13:16 am
Hang about! There are certainly closet gay haters who would love to be able to 'come out' (to coin a phrase). It wouldn't surprise me to know that Alex Salmond was one. He's Russian after all.

But Jess Phillips is surely NOT one. I don't pretend to know the ins and outs of her relationship to the Trans community. It's fraught. I do know that. As it is with many other feminists. But I suspect that the difference, though deep, is actually quite narrow.

But what is obvious is that Jess Phillips is a fearless campaigner for gay rights. This is the first story I stumbled across and is impressive (to me) because Phillips (like Tatchell) is never afraid to stick up for a principle even if the violators of the principle are often discriminated against as well. No doubt there are some people who now accuse her of Islamophobia because of this confrontation, because that's how 'stupid politics' works. In the age of social media she'll just have to live with that I suppose.

As I said, this is the first example I stumbled on of Phillips supporting gay rights. There must be countless others. She's great.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/jess-philips-labour-mp-birmingham-video-lgbt-education-protest-muslim-community-anderton-park-primary-a8922226.html

Just to be clear, I wasn't saying Philips is homophobic, or that all transphobes are also homophobes. There is a lot of suspicion that organisations like LGB Alliance are being funded by American evangelical organisations who aren't too keen on homosexuality either.

I'm also not sure  on Salmond's position - I don't think he has actually made any comments that would indicate he personally is either homophobic or transphobic. He does seem to be stringing these people along though and willingly. He hasn't condemned any of his candidates that have made transphobic or homophobic comments. HE is certainly tainted by association.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17146 on: Yesterday at 11:03:29 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 23, 2021, 05:20:54 pm
Did you see COunt Binface is beating Laurence Fox in the polls as well. Fox has apparently spent £5mon his ccampaign as well (donated by some rich guy).

Who has links to the Telegraph and the Tory Party ...
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17147 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 am »
Sir Dominic Grieve (the ex-Attorney General) has just said you will always have these problems constantly recurring because Johnson is a 'vacuum of integrity'. ;D
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17148 on: Yesterday at 12:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

Hope everything went OK, Sian.

You're absolutely spot on though, I've sort of gone back into the closet (if you ever can) in recent years, because certain events have allowed people the excuse to show their prejudice towards groups such as ours thought we had made it and its quite clear we haven't. I'm outspoken on these sort of issues on Twitter because I can see where this is going - FFS we have a government gaslighting a nation against each other - to stop them going for the bastards in power.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17149 on: Today at 08:03:10 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

Well I'm not the 'traditional' left. I'm probably not the 'traditional' anything, but I have Gay friends - both homosexual and lesbian and it's not something that I even think about.

I value how brilliant they are as people, how much they lift my life and how much I love seeing them and having a pint with them. Just the same as all my friends. Just the way I was brought up I suppose. I probably come across as a total dickhead on here, but respect for people (Not referees, obviously :D )   is a fundamental part of life. If you have no respect for others then how can you possibly have respect for yourself?  Everyone has to make their way through this life and we all have good days and we all have bad days. We all have difficult decisions to make and choices that can affect others. I just try and make the best choices I can and try and think of others. Quite often those choices might not be 'right' but can people honestly say they are 'wrong' - everyone has their own path.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17150 on: Today at 09:06:32 am »
Liz Truss on sky news being questioned about Cummings allegations.  Response; Im focussed on trade deals not flat refurbishments.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17151 on: Today at 09:21:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:06:32 am
Liz Truss on sky news being questioned about Cummings allegations.  Response; Im focussed on trade deals not flat refurbishments.

She's one of the few in cabinet who doesn't seem mad tbf, which is a very low bar. The Tory grassroots love her however.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17152 on: Today at 09:30:53 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:21:29 am
She's one of the few in cabinet who doesn't seem mad tbf, which is a very low bar. The Tory grassroots love her however.

What? She is an absolute loon.

The grassroots dont love her. She is utterly incompetent and they know it. I was hoping she became PM because she would die a death.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17153 on: Today at 09:35:50 am »
Truss once suggested that guard dogs at prisons could deter drones from going over the walls by barking. She's away with the fairies. That said, she's on Marr now and being extra careful to stick to her lines which include lots of ways not to deny specifics.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17154 on: Today at 09:37:57 am »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:35:50 am
Truss once suggested that guard dogs at prisons could deter drones from going over the walls by barking. She's away with the fairies.

 ;D  :lmao
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17155 on: Today at 10:43:17 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 09:21:29 am
She's one of the few in cabinet who doesn't seem mad tbf, which is a very low bar. The Tory grassroots love her however.

Have you never seen the 'cheese' speech?

She's mad a'right.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17156 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 01:05:48 am
Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.

When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x

Respect to you. I know it's hard, believe me, but it's better on the other side. Solidarity.
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #17157 on: Today at 05:39:37 pm »
Thought a few might like this. It's how Liverpool's local politics has changed since 1945. It's by Liverpool University's David Jeffery.

If I remember the explanation (from elsewhere) correctly, from the mid-60s the Lib Dems started to eat into the Tory vote and ultimately replaced them in first and second place finishes while allowing Labour to come through the middle and consolidate from there.
