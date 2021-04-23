Id like to thank Sangria for his shouts about purifying the left because it tipped me over the edge and tonight I finally came out as bisexual to my partner.



When theyve finished with the trans community, theyll come for people like me, and it makes me feel great that Ive got the Labour Party doing all their triangulating and focus grouping and stuff before they decide whether or not Im worth a damn x



Well I'm not the 'traditional' left. I'm probably not the 'traditional' anything, but I have Gay friends - both homosexual and lesbian and it's not something that I even think about.I value how brilliant they are as people, how much they lift my life and how much I love seeing them and having a pint with them. Just the same as all my friends. Just the way I was brought up I suppose. I probably come across as a total dickhead on here, but respect for people (Not referees, obviously) is a fundamental part of life. If you have no respect for others then how can you possibly have respect for yourself? Everyone has to make their way through this life and we all have good days and we all have bad days. We all have difficult decisions to make and choices that can affect others. I just try and make the best choices I can and try and think of others. Quite often those choices might not be 'right' but can people honestly say they are 'wrong' - everyone has their own path.