It's not particularly Corbyn who fixates on cultural left wing issues. It's his supporters. And don't bother getting me to defend Starmer on this issue or that. I know little about him. I only know that those on the left who've been attacking him from day one, primarily Corbyn loyalists, are forever pounding cultural issues in such a way as to win their left wing debates whilst exemplifying what non-Corbyn loyalists hate about the new left. Every time they pipe up about these issues, the Tories solidify their support as voters are reminded "That's why I don't vote Labour".
It just comes across like you are just branding anyone you disagree with on any issue, even issues which aren't really associated with Corbyn, as Corbyn loyalists.
Do you think social issues should be just ignored altogether? Do you have data to back up the claim that it is these social issues specifically that solidifies Tory support? Other countries manage to debate these issues (I presume you are talking about things like trans rights). Is it maybe because there hasn't been a major party willing to stand up and make the case?