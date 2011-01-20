« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Down

Author Topic: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?  (Read 558882 times)

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16960 on: Today at 07:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:00:51 pm
Pretty obvious the vaccine success would give the Tories a bounce.

Furlough, vaccine and finalising Brexit have kept the Tories ahead.

Once we get back to some sort of reality the real politics can begin. Some things have likely changed forever - homeworking, the high street and a huge deficit to balance as well as any long terms issues from Brexit. The European vaccination shambles also gives a perception of the UK getting it completely right. Over 100000 deaths seem to have forgotten by a lot of people.

I despise the Tories but as I said to my brother I despise the electorate even more but I've been saying that since the referendum. Maybe I'm just a grumpy arse socialist.

There's an economic left wing argument to be made that accepts the current environment and allows for the concerns made by former Labour voters and Tory voters. The question for the left is whether they are interested in that, or whether they are more interested in winning the left via social and cultural debates.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16961 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:08:44 pm
Good post mate, and I agree. Whatever happened to political parties actually influencing public opinion - instead of the other way around ? Despite the Tory owned press and it's propaganda machine, it was no coincidence that the left policies Labour had in the 2017 election saw them run the Tories close and did way better than 2015. Some of those policies were very popular among the public.....they just weren't keen on the leader.

The other thing, I'm not sure the polls are that accurate at the moment - there was one in the Observer recently that had the Tories just 2 points ahead, so who knows.

Which left policies? The economic policies? Or the cultural debates? Are the left willing to sideline the latter and promote the former? There's a section of the left, mostly hardline Corbyn loyalists who bask in pleasure every time Labour suffer a setback, who hold cultural liberalism to be the most important tenet of leftism.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16962 on: Today at 07:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:13:57 pm
Which left policies? The economic policies? Or the cultural debates? Are the left willing to sideline the latter and promote the former? There's a section of the left, mostly hardline Corbyn loyalists who bask in pleasure every time Labour suffer a setback, who hold cultural liberalism to be the most important tenet of leftism.
Economic - energy price freezes, nationalisation, tax increases for super rich, scrap tuition fees etc.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16963 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:13:57 pm
Which left policies? The economic policies? Or the cultural debates? Are the left willing to sideline the latter and promote the former? There's a section of the left, mostly hardline Corbyn loyalists who bask in pleasure every time Labour suffer a setback, who hold cultural liberalism to be the most important tenet of leftism.

What do you see as the most important tenets of leftism and which of those do you see Labour under Starmer making a case for?

It seems to me that Corbyn mainly focused on economic policies like nationalisation and taxation.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,733
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16964 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm »
A similar 'broadband communism' idea is being adopted by Biden in America I noticed, after being laughed out of town as another nonsense proposal by the Mad Monk of Islington over here.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16965 on: Today at 07:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:28:56 pm
What do you see as the most important tenets of leftism and which of those do you see Labour under Starmer making a case for?

It seems to me that Corbyn mainly focused on economic policies like nationalisation and taxation.

It's not particularly Corbyn who fixates on cultural left wing issues. It's his supporters. And don't bother getting me to defend Starmer on this issue or that. I know little about him. I only know that those on the left who've been attacking him from day one, primarily Corbyn loyalists, are forever pounding cultural issues in such a way as to win their left wing debates whilst exemplifying what non-Corbyn loyalists hate about the new left. Every time they pipe up about these issues, the Tories solidify their support as voters are reminded "That's why I don't vote Labour".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,472
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16966 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:30:32 pm
A similar 'broadband communism' idea is being adopted by Biden in America I noticed, after being laughed out of town as another nonsense proposal by the Mad Monk of Islington over here.
It was a nonsense proposal.

And this isnt anything like his proposal.  What Biden is doing is building infra structure for a massive country that doesnt currently have good access in a lot of places.

What isnt nonsense is to provide broad band and a computer for families that cant afford it.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:34 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16967 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:25:10 pm
Economic - energy price freezes, nationalisation, tax increases for super rich, scrap tuition fees etc.

Local infrastructure to help small and medium sized locally-based businesses, etc. And every once in a while you get cultural liberals declaring that Labour's failure to take a hard enough line on this issue or that means they are not left wing and thus will not have their support. It doesn't matter what economic arguments are being discussed. For these liberals, economics is a secondary concern to their culturals.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16968 on: Today at 07:44:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:37:05 pm
It was a nonsense proposal.

And this isnt anything like his proposal.  What Biden is doing is building infra structure for a massive country that doesnt currently have good access in a lot of places.

What isnt nonsense is to provide broad band and a computer for families that cant afford it.

The infrastructure around broadband, human as well as physical, is something that Labour should be investigating. Just throwing money or saying that something should be isn't sufficient.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16969 on: Today at 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:39:47 pm
Local infrastructure to help small and medium sized locally-based businesses, etc. And every once in a while you get cultural liberals declaring that Labour's failure to take a hard enough line on this issue or that means they are not left wing and thus will not have their support. It doesn't matter what economic arguments are being discussed. For these liberals, economics is a secondary concern to their culturals.
Don't know what your describing there as 'cultural liberals'. The people I know and mix with are far more interested in economic issues - especially now with hundreds of 1000's more unemployed which will likely increase when furlough ends.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
Re: Isnt this just the politics thread? Why so many name changes?
« Reply #16970 on: Today at 07:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:36:32 pm
It's not particularly Corbyn who fixates on cultural left wing issues. It's his supporters. And don't bother getting me to defend Starmer on this issue or that. I know little about him. I only know that those on the left who've been attacking him from day one, primarily Corbyn loyalists, are forever pounding cultural issues in such a way as to win their left wing debates whilst exemplifying what non-Corbyn loyalists hate about the new left. Every time they pipe up about these issues, the Tories solidify their support as voters are reminded "That's why I don't vote Labour".

It just comes across like you are just branding anyone you disagree with on any issue, even issues which aren't really associated with Corbyn, as Corbyn loyalists.

Do you think social issues should be just ignored altogether? Do you have data to back up the claim that it is these social issues specifically that solidifies Tory support? Other countries manage to debate these issues (I presume you are talking about things like trans rights). Is it maybe because there hasn't been a major party willing to stand up and make the case?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Up
« previous next »
 