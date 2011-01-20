



Fair point.



I want to hugely reduce drivers of crime - but then come down like a ton of shit on any twat who still commits crime. Repeat offenders particularly piss me off, and I find the principle of '3 strikes and you're out' in parts of the USA to have merit, albeit with changes needed to combat some horrendous examples of misjustice.



I really would be tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime.





What if someone is committing 'crime' because they are mentally unwell?For instance, in the UK, Labour under Blair set up many safety nets for people and they had somewhere tjeu could go, people they could talk to and if necessary places where they can be held securely with the view to rehabilitation.What if someone is commiting 'crime' because they have been let down by the system?Labour, under Blair set up loads of plans, programmes and practical measures so that offenders that had nothing and no hope got to rehabiliate. They got to see why they offended - and there were and are many reasons. Education, social pressure, lack of opportunity and the like.These things and a hundred other things have been ripped away by a far-right gang of shithouses as they have the aim of 'No excuses for crime and punish the bastards and throw away the key!"But this rank stupidity never works, always costs far more than actually dealing with it and kicks the can down the road.Having worked around this area, I think that people that think "Throw away the key" and that all 'crime' is 'equal' are fucking thick as two short planks. They just don't consider any of the actual reasons and punishment by itself doesn't work. The 'three strike rule' is the most evil thing I've heard in his modern world. Actually evil. 'Steal three loaves of bread and we'll lock you away for life and then make you work for your food.'If that's not fucking evil, then I don't know what is.