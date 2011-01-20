« previous next »
Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 550055 times)

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16640 on: Today at 03:55:10 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:38:43 pm
I do agree I do no longer believe the two sides in the Labour Party can co-exist. The far left tasted power in the party for 4 years and don't want let go of control like what occurred in the 80s.

So it is a weighing up of that coalition of the PLP and members or the electorate that is the key here.

I don't believe the centre left is dying but I do believe it has lost the ability to listen to the electorate in the UK at least. It does have the policies to progress this country and I do believe you can only win elections from the centre ground - or the perceived centre ground - by which I mean in 2019 Labour were so far left that the centre ground wasn't the centre ground. The tories moved a bit to further to the right of the centre right and no one noticed because of the vacuum left by Labour. But history has proven emphatically you can only win from the centre. Be it centre left or centre right. Unless one party moves so far to one wing like Labour did in 83 and 2019 that the tipping point moves accordingly.

The first year of the Keir Starmer leadership was always going to be one of detoxifying the Party - which still is not complete - and taking things slowly but surely as an opposition of competence. Which I think we've shown we are. However the next few years starting this year needs to evolve into being a viable alternative Government. Complete the detoxifying process, have a short set of policies on how this country can move forward post covid, listen to the electorate and go on from there.

No one thought Labour could win a GE again after 83. No one though the tories could win a GE again after 97 and now no one believe Labour can win again after 2019. Labour can win again but it will take time and patience.


Did you actually read the 2019 manifesto?

Although the most left-of-centre manifesto since at least 1992, it was hardly some 'little red book' revolutionary pamphlet. Even its tax plans only called for a return to tax levels that we saw during the last Labour government, which we can all agree was not left-wing.

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16641 on: Today at 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:43:59 pm
Fair enough. Personally I think a labour government making those sort of concessions is very little to no different than a Tory government.


This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:47:39 pm
Whatever you think of Blair, what he and New Labour had was a vision, and some ideas. Something to sell to the public.

That is utterly lacking in the current Labour party.

Well I can't really say whether you're wrong or not here because we haven't seen the vision or ideas of Starmer's Labour just yet, I'm sure he has one but we're yet to see it. Blair was elected leader mid term after John Smith's death so he basically went straight into campaigning mode,  should Starmer do that now?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16642 on: Today at 04:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:55:16 pm
This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.

Well I can't really say whether you're wrong or not here because we haven't seen the vision or ideas of Starmer's Labour just yet, I'm sure he has one but we're yet to see it. Blair was elected leader mid term after John Smith's death so he basically went straight into campaigning mode,  should Starmer do that now?

I can understand the argument that they need to wait until closer to the election, but the issue is the idea that the Labour party are just focus grouping and triangulating everything and don't actually stand for anything is setting in, and I think that will be hard to shake.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16643 on: Today at 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:55:16 pm
This is the whole issue though isn't it? By saying that you're saying that Blair's government was no different than a Tory government, whether you're saying it directly or not that's how it can be taken and will be taken by people. By going down that route you're basically telling the people of this country that the only party who is capable of running this country is the Tory party.


Let me be clearer on my position, new Labour/Blair, it doesn't fucking matter. It was 24 years ago Blair was putting together a plan to get in to power and I know its the last time someone did it successfully but it was close a 1/4 of a century ago. I don't care about new Labour.

Society has moved on, Britain has moved on, the world has moved on since 1997.

In order for this Labour party to displace this Tory govt I think, with the current media and social media landscape as it is and with the country where its at currently they would have to come so far over to the right, beyond the centre mark of where Corbyn's left was in order to secure a majority or more likely a coalition.

And at that point, it would nigh on indistinguishable from a soft(er) Tory govt. So who'd fucking care?

Yes you can try and reneg on the promise you made to the devil that is The Daily Mail in order to get your powers but do I think or trust any politician who would make those promises to then row back to shore once they're in no10? Nope.

I'm not offering any solutions here. It's bleak. But Starmer/Phillips/whoever, if they want to even stand a chance of winning those small town seats and gain those inroads in to Tory held seats they'd have to be in all the wrong rooms meeting with and making deals with all the wrong people, imo.

They might win, but at what cost.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16644 on: Today at 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:05:02 pm
Let me be clearer on my position, new Labour/Blair, it doesn't fucking matter. It was 24 years ago Blair was putting together a plan to get in to power and I know its the last time someone did it successfully but it was close a 1/4 of a century ago. I don't care about new Labour.

Society has moved on, Britain has moved on, the world has moved on since 1997.

In order for this Labour party to displace this Tory govt I think, with the current media and social media landscape as it is and with the country where its at currently they would have to come so far over to the right, beyond the centre mark of where Corbyn's left was in order to secure a majority or more likely a coalition.

And at that point, it would nigh on indistinguishable from a soft(er) Tory govt. So who'd fucking care?

Yes you can try and reneg on the promise you made to the devil that is The Daily Mail in order to get your powers but do I think or trust any politician who would make those promises to then row back to shore once they're in no10? Nope.

I'm not offering any solutions here. It's bleak. But Starmer/Phillips/whoever, if they want to even stand a chance of winning those small town seats and gain those inroads in to Tory held seats they'd have to be in all the wrong rooms meeting with and making deals with all the wrong people, imo.

They might win, but at what cost.
It's a bit like saying we should get over Thatcher as she's long gone. people actually think the Thatcher period never affected them because it happened before they were born, nope, the Thatcher period still affects millions to this day.
The last Labour governments policies lived on long after they left office. everything was run down to the bone when they took over in 1997. they did a amazing job, dramtic improvements in schools, new services. NHS,homeless etc. it's right to fight all the Tory cuts but it's also right to remember who brought in all those good things the Torys have been chopping over the last 11 ys. it's sickening to hear people argue the Labour party are no different than the Torys while the same people are praising people for fighting the Torys for chopping all the good things the last Labour government brought in.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16645 on: Today at 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:19:43 pm
It's a bit like saying we should get over Thatcher as she's long gone. people actually think the Thatcher period never affected them because it happened before they were born, nope, the Thatcher period still affects millions to this day.
The last Labour governments policies lived on long after they left office. everything was run down to the bone when they took over in 1997. they did a amazing job, dramtic improvements in schools, new services. NHS,homeless etc. it's right to fight all the Tory cuts but it's also right to remember who brought in all those good things the Torys have been chopping over the last 11 ys. it's sickening to hear people argue the Labour party are no different than the Torys while the same people are praising people for fighting the Torys for chopping all the good things the last Labour government brought in while attacking the last Labour government for being no better than the Torys.

New Labour did some good. Some long lasting good.

What the fuck does it have to do with what the current Labour party need to do in order to get in to power though? I know that Blair's relationship with Murdoch has been glossed over because of the aforementioned good, whatever. But it has little to do with what Starmer would likely have to do in order to get equally favourable treatment. It's not the same landscape in 2021 as it was in 1997.

The mega rich, influencial, powerful elite have been eating so well for so long under the tories. London has become a glorified tax haven, people making out like utter bandits.

We're also now post brexit with the gold rush that promises to be for many of the mega rich. How far do you expect Starmer would have to come across to the right in order to get enough favourable press/coverage/endorsements and momentum in order to surpass what those who can make that happen will get from the Tories?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16646 on: Today at 04:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:43:59 pm
Fair enough. Personally I think a labour government making those sort of concessions is very little to no different than a Tory government.

They'd not only have to get in to bed with those undesirables a little bit more. They'd have to pivot to giving them more than the tories have and continue to do in order to make it worth their while, not for me that.



I think a lot of people agree with you on this - especially in the former industrial heartlands, and this has created a problem.

Firstly, I'm not saying Labour didn't implement policies that improved aspects of peoples lives, they absolutely did. But from the 80's onwards, during some shitty times, Labour made promises to make things better, fairer, less unequal. And whilst we all appreciate the minimum wage and other policies, there wasn't a fundamental shift to make that fairer, less unequal society - indeed, between 97 and 10, the wealth & income gap between the top 5% and the rest grew.

Boardroom pay rocketed, ostentatious displays of lording it over the plebs became more prevalent, property millionaires popped up everywhere, hedge fund/private equity parasites, bling, the spread of 'industrial scale' tax dodging, etc, etc.

Meanwhile, job insecurity grew, final salary pensions were stripped away, the housing market boom priced the next generation out of home ownership, further McJobification of the labour market and more instilled a sense within millions that they were missing out on all this golden period, that it was bypassing them.

None of the above is the fault of Labour, although they were responsible for imposing tuition fees, for allowing parasitic corporates to make fortunes from the PPI/PPP that Labour used to fund their public sector investments (that also saw directly employed public servants like maintenance, admin, cleaning staff be replaced with temp/agency staff employed by the corporate vehicles created to milk the PPI/PPP facility). And despite talk, they never even seemed to attempt to plug the loopholes in the tax system.

Up until 97, there was always a fundamental difference between Labour and the Tories in terms of macro economic policy, and how the use of taxation and spending would impact society. This difference was minimised from 97 (indeed, for the first 3 years, Labour stuck to Tory tax/spend proposals of the preceding government)

I think it's inevitable that many will have concluded that voting Labour changes little, especially from an economic policy perspective. After all, their lot in life hadn't markedly changed.

If all parties are going to follow broadly the same economic policies and not try to reverse massive wealth inequality, then why not vote on the basis of other policies? The 'Little Englander' mentality with a mild but exploitable undercurrent of racism and bigotry is endemic within sections of society, particularly away from cosmopolitan cities where people tend to be more open minded. The right-wing media are experts at pulling the right strings and blowing the right dog whistles. ,

This is all just a simplistic hypothesis, but it's incontrovertible fact that a substantial portion of former Labour voters are no longer voting on the basis of economic consideration (indeed, by voting Tory, they are voting against their own economic interest), with polls on why they are voting the way they do now showing issues like 'sovereignty' and immigration topping the list, when before it was issues like the NHS and education and public services.

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16647 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:53:09 pm
I can still tell you...

Education education education

Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime

New deal for jobs..

Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16648 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:57:18 pm
Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.
Thats not down to corbyn followers .... you can see that the world over .....

Not that they are wrong of course... its just about positioning what you say the right way
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16649 on: Today at 05:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:57:18 pm
Economically left policies expressed in culturally right terms. Probably economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed. Unfortunately, for Corbyn's followers, cultural positioning is what matters. So we have Tory governments for ever more.


I disagree on pretty much all of that.

In no way was the Labour government of 97-10 'economically to the left of what Corbyn expressed'.

There's no doubt that a small minority of 'the left' see 'cultural posturing' as most important, but in my time as a union rep that was lightly involved in some wider leftist groups, the majority of people I came into contact with just wanted a fairer, less financially unequal society.

WRT those 3 Labour phrases, they were brilliant. And education overall benefitted (even though the massive rise in league tables and other such shite has in my - and most teachers' opinion - been a huge negative)

I'm pretty right-wing on crime and punishment, probably the only area I am, and I despaired at the continuation of soft sentencing, especially for violent and/or anti-social behaviour, with arseholes who have ruined the lives of others getting slap-on-the-wrist sentences, often non-custodial. Then again, the Tories are just as soft (but I think they do it because they don't want to fund prisons). And nowhere near enough was done to combat poverty, or consider a new path on drug use and treatment - the two major underlying causes of theft crime, at least.

The New Deal had very limited longer term success, as numerous studies have shown.

This isn't criticism of Labour for criticism's sake. It's trying to point out that for all the good intentions, these policies didn't have the impact on the lives of 'ordinary working people' that was hoped/claimed.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16650 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Thats not down to corbyn followers .... you can see that the world over .....

Not that they are wrong of course... its just about positioning what you say the right way

Here in the UK, Corbyn loyalists have sought to monopolise their ownership of the "proper left", by defining the debate in such a way as to let them win the argument on the left. There is no attempt to widen to debate to encompass the whole country. The aim is only to claim ownership of the left. Have any other left of centre factions in other liberal democracies thus willingly given up control of the country to the far right in order to secure their own wing?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16651 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
It's great when this thread gets back to interesting and well articulated posts without people jumping down each others throats. More of this please. It is an interesting discussion (even if it has been sadly brought about by shared hopelessness!)

I would like to say that Nobby's post I think hits the nail on the head in regards to why Labour (and indeed social-democrat parties across Europe) ultimately shed voters pre-Corbyn, and indeed why the Corbyn movement itself found the space to take off. While discussions on the merits of the Blair government can be important, this is a facet that is often ignored when the talk resumes to copying the Blair strategy for winning elections. 

The strategy won elections, and allowed successive governments that did a lot of good, but it is also helped fatally undermined the future long-term prospects of Labour. In the fallout of the Corbyn years, I think it is often forgotten just how prevalent was the idea that Labour and Tories were two-sides of the same coin (however much this can be disagreed with in light of what the Blair-led governments delivered in comparison to the Tories), because they were ultimately pushing the same macro-economic ideology for the first time.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:06 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16652 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:53:26 pm


I think a lot of people agree with you on this - especially in the former industrial heartlands, and this has created a problem.

Firstly, I'm not saying Labour didn't implement policies that improved aspects of peoples lives, they absolutely did. But from the 80's onwards, during some shitty times, Labour made promises to make things better, fairer, less unequal. And whilst we all appreciate the minimum wage and other policies, there wasn't a fundamental shift to make that fairer, less unequal society - indeed, between 97 and 10, the wealth & income gap between the top 5% and the rest grew.

Boardroom pay rocketed, ostentatious displays of lording it over the plebs became more prevalent, property millionaires popped up everywhere, hedge fund/private equity parasites, bling, the spread of 'industrial scale' tax dodging, etc, etc.

Meanwhile, job insecurity grew, final salary pensions were stripped away, the housing market boom priced the next generation out of home ownership, further McJobification of the labour market and more instilled a sense within millions that they were missing out on all this golden period, that it was bypassing them.

None of the above is the fault of Labour, although they were responsible for imposing tuition fees, for allowing parasitic corporates to make fortunes from the PPI/PPP that Labour used to fund their public sector investments (that also saw directly employed public servants like maintenance, admin, cleaning staff be replaced with temp/agency staff employed by the corporate vehicles created to milk the PPI/PPP facility). And despite talk, they never even seemed to attempt to plug the loopholes in the tax system.

Up until 97, there was always a fundamental difference between Labour and the Tories in terms of macro economic policy, and how the use of taxation and spending would impact society. This difference was minimised from 97 (indeed, for the first 3 years, Labour stuck to Tory tax/spend proposals of the preceding government)

I think it's inevitable that many will have concluded that voting Labour changes little, especially from an economic policy perspective. After all, their lot in life hadn't markedly changed.

If all parties are going to follow broadly the same economic policies and not try to reverse massive wealth inequality, then why not vote on the basis of other policies? The 'Little Englander' mentality with a mild but exploitable undercurrent of racism and bigotry is endemic within sections of society, particularly away from cosmopolitan cities where people tend to be more open minded. The right-wing media are experts at pulling the right strings and blowing the right dog whistles. ,

This is all just a simplistic hypothesis, but it's incontrovertible fact that a substantial portion of former Labour voters are no longer voting on the basis of economic consideration (indeed, by voting Tory, they are voting against their own economic interest), with polls on why they are voting the way they do now showing issues like 'sovereignty' and immigration topping the list, when before it was issues like the NHS and education and public services.



Thats a very astute post, and analytically theres much to agree with. And Cpt. Reinas post has merit - particularly the bit where he points out that 1997 and 2021 are totally different times.

One obvious change is the massive growth and influence of social media. If you look at circulation figures for British newspapers, the decline that began in the 1950s was comparatively modest (apart from the S*n, which exploded onto the scene and stayed very popular throughout the 90s and early 2000s) until the last decade, when all tabloids, even the Mail, saw a very sharp drop, with the exception of The Times, which went tabloid in 2004, and the iPaper, which has been a remarkable success story.The Telegraph, Guardian and FT witnessed a much less dramatic decline in circulation, but from a much smaller base figure.

I hesitate to hazard a guess what this means for Labour, and the chances of election victory. Compasss recent analysis of the political landscape called for Labour to look afresh at closer cooperation with Lib Dems, Plaid, the Greens and the SNP, and to embrace P.R. FPTP, added to clever boundary changes and other devious tricks, will otherwise ensure a Tory government for ever, despite only garnering 30% of the national vote at General Elections.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16653 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:21:28 pm
It's great when this thread gets back to interesting and well articulated posts without people jumping down each others throats. More of this please. It is an interesting discussion (even if it has been sadly brought about by shared hopelessness!)

I would like to say that Nobby's post I think hits the nail on the head in regards to why Labour (and indeed social-democrat parties across Europe) ultimately shed voters pre-Corbyn, and indeed why the Corbyn movement itself found the space to take off. While discussions on the merits of the Blair government can be important, this is a facet that is often ignored when the talk resumes to copying the Blair strategy for winning elections. 

The strategy won elections, and allowed successive governments that did a lot of good, but it is also helped fatally undermined the future long-term prospects of Labour. In the fallout of the Corbyn years, I think it is often forgotten just how prevalent was the idea that Labour and Tories were two-sides of the same coin (however much this can be disagreed with in light of what the Blair-led governments delivered in comparison to the Tories), because they were ultimately pushing the same macro-economic ideology for the first time.

Was the Tories-Labour equivalence due to pushing the same macro-economic policy, or was it due to Labour not sufficiently taking the left's side by punishing the right? I don't recall the left complaining particularly coherently about macro-economic policy at the time. Most of the complaints were that the rich weren't being taxed enough.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16654 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:10:31 pm
Here in the UK, Corbyn loyalists have sought to monopolise their ownership of the "proper left", by defining the debate in such a way as to let them win the argument on the left. There is no attempt to widen to debate to encompass the whole country. The aim is only to claim ownership of the left. Have any other left of centre factions in other liberal democracies thus willingly given up control of the country to the far right in order to secure their own wing?

I think the biggest problem is that the Labour Party has become morally preachy ......

Better to lead rather than preach
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16655 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 04:28:31 pm
New Labour did some good. Some long lasting good.

What the fuck does it have to do with what the current Labour party need to do in order to get in to power though? I know that Blair's relationship with Murdoch has been glossed over because of the aforementioned good, whatever. But it has little to do with what Starmer would likely have to do in order to get equally favourable treatment. It's not the same landscape in 2021 as it was in 1997.

The mega rich, influencial, powerful elite have been eating so well for so long under the tories. London has become a glorified tax haven, people making out like utter bandits.

We're also now post brexit with the gold rush that promises to be for many of the mega rich. How far do you expect Starmer would have to come across to the right in order to get enough favourable press/coverage/endorsements and momentum in order to surpass what those who can make that happen will get from the Tories?
It has to do with stopping history from repeating itself. it not only hurts the center left it also hurts the extreme left. it's crazy. years of calling the last Labour government Tories who did nothing for the working class, the left take power and start campaigning to try and win power in a GE. they ask people if they will vote Labour and get told what they had drummed into them for years, nahh, am not voting Labour they have done nothing for me or they are no different from the Torys.  Corbyn put out a video around June 2019 saying all governments have ignored you for the last 30 yrs. he was attacking the last Labour government. 6 months later he's shouting vote Labour, a new Labour MPs maiden speech after 2019 GE saying we have had nothing but Thatcherism for the last 30 odd yrs, again attacking the last Labour government.

The damage has been done as far as Brexit goes.  I disagree with Stamers tactics but I understand where he's coming from and it's not about folding to the hard right arguing he thinks we can make a success of Brexit which is something Corbyn did along with the some of Tory lies to argue why he thinks he can get a goof deal from the EU but I wouldn't accuse Corbyn of trying to win over the right wing media so it would be unfair to attack Starmer for it.                                                                         
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16656 on: Today at 05:45:08 pm »
Agree with that
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16657 on: Today at 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:28:55 pm
Was the Tories-Labour equivalence due to pushing the same macro-economic policy, or was it due to Labour not sufficiently taking the left's side by punishing the right? I don't recall the left complaining particularly coherently about macro-economic policy at the time. Most of the complaints were that the rich weren't being taxed enough.


Aiming any taxation increases at those with the most money is, of course, an economic policy choice.

Claiming that such a policy is only wanted by 'the left' to punish the rich is a misrepresentation, too. The principle is that those with the highest income would have to make the 'real' sacrifices if they had to pay higher taxes. Perhaps put less in a trust fund for the children, take just the one skiing holiday in 'Verbs', or delay changing the Range Rover for a few months. Whereas those on the lowest income may have to make choice between eating and heating, or their kids having to make the knackered shoes from the last school year make do.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16658 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:44:13 pm
It has to do with stopping history from repeating itself. it not only hurts the center left it also hurts the extreme left. it's crazy. years of calling the last Labour government Tories who did nothing for the working class, the left take power and start campaigning to try and win power in a GE. they ask people if they will vote Labour and get told what they had drummed into them for years, nahh, am not voting Labour they have done nothing for me or they are no different from the Torys.                                     


I feel you very much overplay the impact of leftists who've said this. Like I said earlier, it's people's actual experiences that led them to the conclusion that Labour won't make the major changes this country needs.

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16659 on: Today at 06:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:09:41 pm

Aiming any taxation increases at those with the most money is, of course, an economic policy choice.

Claiming that such a policy is only wanted by 'the left' to punish the rich is a misrepresentation, too. The principle is that those with the highest income would have to make the 'real' sacrifices if they had to pay higher taxes. Perhaps put less in a trust fund for the children, take just the one skiing holiday in 'Verbs', or delay changing the Range Rover for a few months. Whereas those on the lowest income may have to make choice between eating and heating, or their kids having to make the knackered shoes from the last school year make do.

Is "Tax the rich" a macro-economic policy? Note that Blair's governments put more funding into public services than Corbyn's manifestos promised.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16660 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:11:58 pm

I feel you very much overplay the impact of leftists who've said this. Like I said earlier, it's people's actual experiences that led them to the conclusion that Labour won't make the major changes this country needs.
Word of mouth and it's not just past by the left wing, they only need to influance a few people on facebook etc, those people will then repeat the same arguments in the company of friends, friends on housing estates in traditional Labour voting areas. it's happening now with Starmer, younger people who are clueless when it comes to politics will believe this s,, and won't bother voting.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16661 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:44:13 pm
It has to do with stopping history from repeating itself. it not only hurts the center left it also hurts the extreme left. it's crazy. years of calling the last Labour government Tories who did nothing for the working class, the left take power and start campaigning to try and win power in a GE. they ask people if they will vote Labour and get told what they had drummed into them for years, nahh, am not voting Labour they have done nothing for me or they are no different from the Torys.  Corbyn put out a video around June 2019 saying all governments have ignored you for the last 30 yrs. he was attacking the last Labour government. 6 months later he's shouting vote Labour, a new Labour MPs maiden speech after 2019 GE saying we have had nothing but Thatcherism for the last 30 odd yrs, again attacking the last Labour government.

The damage has been done as far as Brexit goes.  I disagree with Stamers tactics but I understand where he's coming from and it's not about folding to the hard right arguing he thinks we can make a success of Brexit which is something Corbyn did along with the some of Tory lies to argue why he thinks he can get a goof deal from the EU but I wouldn't accuse Corbyn of trying to win over the right wing media so it would be unfair to attack Starmer for it.                                                                         

Spot on.

People getting told that Labour is no different than Conservatives weirdly enough vote Conservative.

After all, as they have been told, they are the same, but they get tax cuts and stuff from the Tories who are the same anyway.

The Left have basically told anyone that might agree with them to fuck off and then act all surprised about it when they did.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16662 on: Today at 07:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 06:59:21 pm
Spot on.

People getting told that Labour is no different than Conservatives weirdly enough vote Conservative.

After all, as they have been told, they are the same, but they get tax cuts and stuff from the Tories who are the same anyway.

The Left have basically told anyone that might agree with them to fuck off and then act all surprised about it when they did.

In England, voters default to Tory in the absence of any compelling reason otherwise. The left have been continuously countering any argument for voting Labour.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16663 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:37:57 pm
But when the Overton window has shifted so far right that basic social democratic policies are decried as lunacy by people within the Labour Party, then what is the left anymore?

The Tories must be laughing their tits off.

I think we need to wait for the pandemic to ease off, for the economic issues arising as a consequence of the B word to start picking up traction before there is any possibility of that Tory lead shrinking. How Labour get from now til then, I don't know.

Of immediate concern to be honest is the ongoing violence in Northern Ireland, which doesn't seem to have got as much coverage over here than it really should have done up til this point.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16664 on: Today at 07:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:23:33 pm
Of immediate concern to be honest is the ongoing violence in Northern Ireland, which doesn't seem to have got as much coverage over here than it really should have done up til this point.

Aye, really worrying.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16665 on: Today at 07:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:30:59 pm
Is "Tax the rich" a macro-economic policy? Note that Blair's governments put more funding into public services than Corbyn's manifestos promised.


For simplifying purposes, I was trying to put policies into 'economic' or 'social' policies, with any taxation or public services spending in the former.

The Blair government increased borrowing to pay for increased public spending.

From a macro-economic perspective, this had the effect of introducing money into the economy (increasing taxation to pay for increased public spending is merely rerouting money already within the economy). They did this during a prolonged period of economic growth, which commenced prior to 1997. There was also a consumer boom, financed by the trade of debt derivatives.

Normally, introducing money into an already growing economy would have had an inflationary effect, but the impact on inflation was minimal. It was largely this that led Brown to hubristically declare the end to 'boom and bust' (the cycle of economic growth leading to inflation, then the brakes being applied, leading to a slump). In a monetarist macro-economic model (that Labour had adopted by 97), a rise in inflation would trigger a rise in interest rates to cool the economy and money supply. The reason for the lack of inflation was the importation of a deflationary effect through increasingly outsourcing the manufacturing function (and some services) to China and certain 'sweatshop' economies.

Of course, as the GFC of 08/09 showed, the economic growth of many western nations was built on foundations of blancmange. This wasn't Labour's fault, but an inherent - and inevitable - deficiency of deregulated capitalism. The UK's problem was that, more than most countries, they had increased their borrowing to fund public spending, rather than using taxation. As Liam Byrne put it in his cheeky note to the Tories in 2010, there was no more money. In a Keynesian model, a Treasury surplus would have been built up during the economic growth.

Sorry, just waffling now  :-[
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16666 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:23:33 pm

Of immediate concern to be honest is the ongoing violence in Northern Ireland, which doesn't seem to have got as much coverage over here than it really should have done up til this point.


Is this being caused by Loyalist wannabe terrorist tossers having a tantrum about Brexit arrangements?

I'd love Northern Ireland to become part of the Republic of Ireland. It's the only proper 'Brexit dividend' I can foresee, especially if those bowler-hatted bigoted pricks were fucked over.
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16667 on: Today at 08:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:24:05 pm
Thats a very astute post, and analytically theres much to agree with. And Cpt. Reinas post has merit - particularly the bit where he points out that 1997 and 2021 are totally different times.

One obvious change is the massive growth and influence of social media. If you look at circulation figures for British newspapers, the decline that began in the 1950s was comparatively modest (apart from the S*n, which exploded onto the scene and stayed very popular throughout the 90s and early 2000s) until the last decade, when all tabloids, even the Mail, saw a very sharp drop, with the exception of The Times, which went tabloid in 2004, and the iPaper, which has been a remarkable success story.The Telegraph, Guardian and FT witnessed a much less dramatic decline in circulation, but from a much smaller base figure.

I hesitate to hazard a guess what this means for Labour, and the chances of election victory. Compasss recent analysis of the political landscape called for Labour to look afresh at closer cooperation with Lib Dems, Plaid, the Greens and the SNP, and to embrace P.R. FPTP, added to clever boundary changes and other devious tricks, will otherwise ensure a Tory government for ever, despite only garnering 30% of the national vote at General Elections.

The other massive change is the relative decline of the working class, the disappearance of traditional manufacturing industries, the contraction of trades unionism (particularly of blue-collar trades unionism) and the concomitant transformation of the 'world' of the Labour party. All the institutions that used to make up that world and which once propagated the idea of socialism among the working class have now gone or are in the process of going (the NUM, the AEU, the shop-steward movements in the docks and car plants, the Workers Educational Association, the National Council of Labour Colleges, even the Methodist Church etc etc). The PLP itself, just like the broader membership of the Labour party, is now almost entirely 'white collar', university-educated, professional and middle class. Momentum is too, as are the 'revolutionary socialist' options to the left of the Labour party (all middle class, all highly educated). Labour still believes in progressive taxation, in redistribution, in the expansion of the social services and in public spending. It even believes in a version of 'socialism'. But the problem is that this message now has far more purchase among the liberal middle classes than it does among the working class.

Take inheritance tax/death duties. This is among the most progressive taxes we have - a tax on the accumulated wealth of the rich to help prevent the dead from subsidising large inequalities of opportunity among the living. The Labour party would love to hike up inheritance taxes but can't do it. Why? Because the poorest sections of British society are dead set against it. Progressive income tax isn't popular among its intended beneficiaries either. The working class have largely been against raising income tax since they started paying it (around about 1948) and were only persuaded to accept increases because they used to hear the arguments for it virtually 24/7 from their TU reps and their more enlightened neighbours, who were probably members of the Labour party. Today, they don't even hear the arguments for progressive taxation and faced with the choice of having a bit of extra money to spend on consumer durables or for the state to have a bit of extra money to spend on schools they tend to choose brass in pocket. This is why Blair's government resorted to 'tax by stealth'  - and indeed PPP. 

This is more or less what any reforming left-wing party has been up against since the 1950s.  It doesn't mean that nothing good can ever be done. Both the Wilson governments and the Blair governments achieved a lot. Not as much as socialists wanted them to achieve, maybe, but still a good deal. 
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16668 on: Today at 08:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 07:56:40 pm

For simplifying purposes, I was trying to put policies into 'economic' or 'social' policies, with any taxation or public services spending in the former.

The Blair government increased borrowing to pay for increased public spending.

From a macro-economic perspective, this had the effect of introducing money into the economy (increasing taxation to pay for increased public spending is merely rerouting money already within the economy). They did this during a prolonged period of economic growth, which commenced prior to 1997. There was also a consumer boom, financed by the trade of debt derivatives.

Normally, introducing money into an already growing economy would have had an inflationary effect, but the impact on inflation was minimal. It was largely this that led Brown to hubristically declare the end to 'boom and bust' (the cycle of economic growth leading to inflation, then the brakes being applied, leading to a slump). In a monetarist macro-economic model (that Labour had adopted by 97), a rise in inflation would trigger a rise in interest rates to cool the economy and money supply. The reason for the lack of inflation was the importation of a deflationary effect through increasingly outsourcing the manufacturing function (and some services) to China and certain 'sweatshop' economies.

Of course, as the GFC of 08/09 showed, the economic growth of many western nations was built on foundations of blancmange. This wasn't Labour's fault, but an inherent - and inevitable - deficiency of deregulated capitalism. The UK's problem was that, more than most countries, they had increased their borrowing to fund public spending, rather than using taxation. As Liam Byrne put it in his cheeky note to the Tories in 2010, there was no more money. In a Keynesian model, a Treasury surplus would have been built up during the economic growth.

Sorry, just waffling now  :-[

So what alternative do you propose? "Tax the rich", as yorky notes, is not popular with the least well off. Do you want to propose it anyway?
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16669 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:15:54 pm
So what alternative do you propose? "Tax the rich", as yorky notes, is not popular with the least well off. Do you want to propose it anyway?


I think the Left have persistently failed to make an argument for higher taxes by framing that with better public services - although repeated opinion polls do show majority support for both both properly funded public services and targeting the richest for funding this through targeted increased taxarltion.

I think Labour crowing about doing so as a policy is self-defeating and they need to be smarter in how they present this, even hiding details within manifestos.

Here's a poll from 2013 showing a two-thirds majority in favour of the Lib Dem's 'Mansion Tax', for instance.

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2013/02/21/majority-support-mansion-tax
« Last Edit: Today at 08:27:00 pm by Nobby Reserve »
