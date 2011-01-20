Fair enough. Personally I think a labour government making those sort of concessions is very little to no different than a Tory government.



They'd not only have to get in to bed with those undesirables a little bit more. They'd have to pivot to giving them more than the tories have and continue to do in order to make it worth their while, not for me that.



I think a lot of people agree with you on this - especially in the former industrial heartlands, and this has created a problem.Firstly, I'm not saying Labour didn't implement policies that improved aspects of peoples lives, they absolutely did. But from the 80's onwards, during some shitty times, Labour made promises to make things better, fairer, less unequal. And whilst we all appreciate the minimum wage and other policies, there wasn't a fundamental shift to make that fairer, less unequal society - indeed, between 97 and 10, the wealth & income gap between the top 5% and the rest grew.Boardroom pay rocketed, ostentatious displays of lording it over the plebs became more prevalent, property millionaires popped up everywhere, hedge fund/private equity parasites, bling, the spread of 'industrial scale' tax dodging, etc, etc.Meanwhile, job insecurity grew, final salary pensions were stripped away, the housing market boom priced the next generation out of home ownership, further McJobification of the labour market and more instilled a sense within millions that they were missing out on all this golden period, that it was bypassing them.None of the above is the fault of Labour, although they were responsible for imposing tuition fees, for allowing parasitic corporates to make fortunes from the PPI/PPP that Labour used to fund their public sector investments (that also saw directly employed public servants like maintenance, admin, cleaning staff be replaced with temp/agency staff employed by the corporate vehicles created to milk the PPI/PPP facility). And despite talk, they never even seemed to attempt to plug the loopholes in the tax system.Up until 97, there was always a fundamental difference between Labour and the Tories in terms of macro economic policy, and how the use of taxation and spending would impact society. This difference was minimised from 97 (indeed, for the first 3 years, Labour stuck to Tory tax/spend proposals of the preceding government)I think it's inevitable that many will have concluded that voting Labour changes little, especially from an economic policy perspective. After all, their lot in life hadn't markedly changed.If all parties are going to follow broadly the same economic policies and not try to reverse massive wealth inequality, then why not vote on the basis of other policies? The 'Little Englander' mentality with a mild but exploitable undercurrent of racism and bigotry is endemic within sections of society, particularly away from cosmopolitan cities where people tend to be more open minded. The right-wing media are experts at pulling the right strings and blowing the right dog whistles. ,This is all just a simplistic hypothesis, but it's incontrovertible fact that a substantial portion of former Labour voters are no longer voting on the basis of economic consideration (indeed, by voting Tory, they are voting against their own economic interest), with polls on why they are voting the way they do now showing issues like 'sovereignty' and immigration topping the list, when before it was issues like the NHS and education and public services.