This times a million. I've seen it with my own eyes at tiresome meetings time and again.



It's a catch-22 though isn't it mate, if the only way Labour can win power is to ditch pretty much everything that makes them different to the Tories, then what on earth is the point?A lot is said about how Labour lost the "Red Wall" (I absolutely hate that term, because it's used to have a go at the North and it's often unfair) because of "woke politics" but as someone who lives in Liverpool, most of the time when you speak to people who are disillusioned about Labour it's to do with corrupt local politics and the sense that no one is actually fighting for us and the red rosette is just for show, I have very little doubt that those feelings are replicated in a lot of places. And it can't be overstated how much at least for some of the people voting for Brexit, it was less xenophobia and more screaming into the void, but that seems to be something people are unwilling to address.The baby is being thrown out with the bathwater in pursuit of power, but that power will be gained on a platform of "like the Tories but maybe just a bit nicer, vote for us and maybe your landlord will only spit in your face 10 times instead of 12 times" and that baby that is being thrown out with the bathwater is the people we should be looking out for - minority groups - and I don't like it one bit.At this stage, I won't vote for Labour in May and I won't vote for them in 2024. I just won't vote. What is the point? I used to think that people who didn't vote were mad, but I'm 30 and my vote has been ignored all my adult life. I'm involved with the tenants union ACORN because at least it feels like I'm doing some good.