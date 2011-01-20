« previous next »
Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 549197 times)

Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16600 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:04:20 am
Surely the principle is to get elected and make things better for the workers?

Wasnt that the entire point of the Labour Party in the first place?

Surely only the making things better part is the principle... the getting elected part is just the method to achieve your principles.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16601 on: Today at 10:49:11 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:45:51 am
Surely only the making things better part is the principle... the getting elected part is just the method to achieve your principles.
You cannot do anything of you arent elected though.

Your principles dont change, you just change how you market them.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16602 on: Today at 10:51:52 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:11 am
You cannot do anything of you arent elected though.

Your principles dont change, you just change how you market them.

I know but getting power shouldn't be one of your end goals (principles), that's a dangerous road to go down.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16603 on: Today at 10:53:27 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:45:51 am
Surely only the making things better part is the principle... the getting elected part is just the method to achieve your principles.

Quite.

And if, say, Starmer managed to get elected on a platform of warm sick and then turned around and actually fulfilled his ten pledges (we need more than that, but for argument's sake, also he will never ever fulfil his ten pledges because he lied!), is that a good look? Is it a good look to get elected saying one thing and do something else once you're in office? As far as I can tell that would lead to one term in office - at best - and another couple of decades - at least - in opposition, being called liars.

I've never been on board with the "get elected at any cost and then you can do what you want" argument, to be honest. Though, I guess it worked for Blair. He got elected on a vaguely left-wing platform and then *crackling static noise* 1 million dead Iraqis.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16604 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:51:52 am
I know but getting power shouldn't be one of your end goals (principles), that's a dangerous road to go down.
It was one of the goals fundamental to the Labour Party.  Actually get power to do something.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16605 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:53:44 am
It was one of the goals fundamental to the Labour Party.  Actually get power to do something.

Yes, the 'to do something' part is the principle. If you start seeing getting power as a principle, you risk putting that (and maintaining power) above actually doing anything when you have it.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16606 on: Today at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:54:57 am
Yes, the 'to do something' part is the principle. If you start seeing getting power as a principle, you risk putting that (and maintaining power) above actually doing anything when you have it.
Isnt that the Conservative party? ;D
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16607 on: Today at 10:56:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:53 am
Isnt that the Conservative party? ;D

Well quite, but it seems to be what you are advocating for the Labour party.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16608 on: Today at 10:58:08 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:56:28 am
Well quite, but it seems to be what you are advocating for the Labour party.
Its got to be a central principe,. Not your only principle obviously.
Online Welshred

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16609 on: Today at 11:40:40 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:53:27 am
Though, I guess it worked for Blair. He got elected on a vaguely left-wing platform and then went on to enact policies like the national minimum wage, the Good Friday agreement and devolved power to NI, Sure Start, devolution to Wales and Scotland, paid paternity leave for fathers, introducing Gift Aid, introducing EHRC, tax credits and the civil partnership act amongst a whole host of other things like record investment in the NHS reducing the waiting lists and increasing the level of care available in the service, record investment in Education leading to record breaking record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools and record low unemployment especially in youth through New Deal and other measures.

Fixed that for you Sian, or are we just going to continue to spout the line that the only Labour leader to have been elected as Prime Minister for the last 40 years wasn't actually fit for office and that the country is better off in the Tories hands?
Offline Sangria

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16610 on: Today at 11:52:00 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:53:27 am
Quite.

And if, say, Starmer managed to get elected on a platform of warm sick and then turned around and actually fulfilled his ten pledges (we need more than that, but for argument's sake, also he will never ever fulfil his ten pledges because he lied!), is that a good look? Is it a good look to get elected saying one thing and do something else once you're in office? As far as I can tell that would lead to one term in office - at best - and another couple of decades - at least - in opposition, being called liars.

I've never been on board with the "get elected at any cost and then you can do what you want" argument, to be honest. Though, I guess it worked for Blair. He got elected on a vaguely left-wing platform and then *crackling static noise* 1 million dead Iraqis.

"But Iraq..."
Offline Sangria

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16611 on: Today at 11:53:03 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:40:40 am
Fixed that for you Sian, or are we just going to continue to spout the line that the only Labour leader to have been elected as Prime Minister for the last 40 years wasn't actually fit for office and that the country is better off in the Tories hands?

Like I said, a section of the left have no desire to win the national argument. As long as they can win the argument on the left, they are happy to leave the Tories in power.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16612 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:40:40 am
Fixed that for you Sian, or are we just going to continue to spout the line that the only Labour leader to have been elected as Prime Minister for the last 40 years wasn't actually fit for office and that the country is better off in the Tories hands?

I guess I meant that the Blair that left office was offering something quite different to the Blair that was elected in 1997. I'd have voted for the Blair that stood in 1997, but I probably wouldn't have voted for the Blair that stood down in 2007. His government did good things, of course, and I'm worried that without a decent opposition that leads to a Labour government that lasts more than 5 years, the Tories will undo that stuff - if they aren't already. It was a daft remark, sorry.
Online Welshred

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16613 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:54:04 am
I guess I meant that the Blair that left office was offering something quite different to the Blair that was elected in 1997. I'd have voted for the Blair that stood in 1997, but I probably wouldn't have voted for the Blair that stood down in 2007. His government did good things, of course, and I'm worried that without a decent opposition that leads to a Labour government that lasts more than 6 years, the Tories will undo that stuff - if they aren't already. It was a daft remark, sorry.

Iraq was a complete and utter shitshow, Afghanistan to some extent as well, and the Blair government wasn't perfect but if we want Labour to be able to win elections again the left can't keep giving the Tories ammunition by just quoting Iraq every time Blair is mentioned. Domestically Blair advanced this country far more than any Tory government has or will in the future and many are still benefitting from his policies from tax credits and minimum wage that have made their lives better today. Just imagine what life would be like if Major had won in 97 and the Tories dominated since?

Labour needs better than Starmer, it needed better than Miliband and Corbyn too, but I'm really really struggling to find who that person will be when the best politicians Labour has are either in mayoral roles like Burnham and Khan or heading up committees like Yvette Cooper. What we're then stuck with is a best of the rest position that leads to Starmer, Lammy, Ashworth, Dodds etc being in charge of the PLP.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16614 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:00:49 pm
Iraq was a complete and utter shitshow, Afghanistan to some extent as well, and the Blair government wasn't perfect but if we want Labour to be able to win elections again the left can't keep giving the Tories ammunition by just quoting Iraq every time Blair is mentioned. Domestically Blair advanced this country far more than any Tory government has or will in the future and many are still benefitting from his policies from tax credits and minimum wage that have made their lives better today. Just imagine what life would be like if Major had won in 97 and the Tories dominated since?

One of my biggest issues (to be fair, I have a few big issues ;D) with the direction Labour is taking under Starmer is that at this stage, I'm not sure he would have introduced - or so much as argued - for the most important stuff that was brought in under Blair. He seems to be at the behest of "focus groups" and terrified of upsetting the press, and his ratings are tanking despite him facing less than a fraction of the shit that the press flung at Brown, Miliband and Corbyn. And I think 2024 is very much going to be a repeat of 2015, where Labour doesn't offer anything different, and the diet patriotic immigration mug "hell yes I'm tough enough" rhetoric doesn't appeal to people who'd sooner vote for the real thing.

Quote
Labour needs better than Starmer, it needed better than Miliband and Corbyn too, but I'm really really struggling to find who that person will be when the best politicians Labour has are either in mayoral roles like Burnham and Khan or heading up committees like Yvette Cooper. What we're then stuck with is a best of the rest position that leads to Starmer, Lammy, Ashworth, Dodds etc being in charge of the PLP.

I mentioned it yesterday but I honestly think Labour is suffering from pasokification, so basically the party is dying. I don't think the "two sides" will ever reconcile, and I think the party is devoid of talent, and I think nobody in the party has a clue what to do to counteract the Tories. I think proportional representation would be a step in the right direction, but I can't see Starmer (or whoever follows him, probably Reeves or someone like her, ugh) ever going for that.

Centre-left parties leaking votes can go one way or another. I'm very scared that it's going to go the way we don't want.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16615 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:53:03 am
Like I said, a section of the left have no desire to win the national argument. As long as they can win the argument on the left, they are happy to leave the Tories in power.

This times a million. I've seen it with my own eyes at tiresome meetings time and again.
Online Welshred

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16616 on: Today at 12:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:19:49 pm
One of my biggest issues (to be fair, I have a few big issues ;D) with the direction Labour is taking under Starmer is that at this stage, I'm not sure he would have introduced - or so much as argued - for the most important stuff that was brought in under Blair. He seems to be at the behest of "focus groups" and terrified of upsetting the press, and his ratings are tanking despite him facing less than a fraction of the shit that the press flung at Brown, Miliband and Corbyn. And I think 2024 is very much going to be a repeat of 2015, where Labour doesn't offer anything different, and the diet patriotic immigration mug "hell yes I'm tough enough" rhetoric doesn't appeal to people who'd sooner vote for the real thing.

I mentioned it yesterday but I honestly think Labour is suffering from pasokification, so basically the party is dying. I don't think the "two sides" will ever reconcile, and I think the party is devoid of talent, and I think nobody in the party has a clue what to do to counteract the Tories. I think proportional representation would be a step in the right direction, but I can't see Starmer (or whoever follows him, probably Reeves or someone like her, ugh) ever going for that.

Centrist parties leaking votes can go one way or another. I'm very scared that it's going to go the way we don't want.

Yeah I think I'm with you with the concerns about Starmer.  I thought he made a solid start last year but the last few months have just been a bit of a standstill. I've noticed in interviews that he tries to go for the least controversial position on things just to appease people. He'll need to absolutely smash it out of the park from 2022 to 2024 to even stand a chance at the election let alone win it, can he do that? I'm not sure, but I think that's where the majority of people on here come to an agreement - Labour won't win the election in 2024 it's just by how much or whether they can stop a Tory majority.

Labour needs to be able to offer something radical in their manifesto for the next election like PR or even a redistribution of the Barnett formula to try and get Scotland back onside, without offering a 2nd referendum because frankly we need them! Again we won't know until it happens and we can only guess until then.
Online Welshred

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16617 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:53:03 am
Like I said, a section of the left have no desire to win the national argument. As long as they can win the argument on the left, they are happy to leave the Tories in power.

This is the different between the right and the left. The right will come together to defeat the left and put their issues to one side. Everyone on the left wants to be the right, but they also want to beat everyone else on the left as well which leads to in fighting. Unless everyone on the left can unite then nothing will change.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16618 on: Today at 12:33:50 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 12:23:26 pm
This times a million. I've seen it with my own eyes at tiresome meetings time and again.

It's a catch-22 though isn't it mate, if the only way Labour can win power is to ditch pretty much everything that makes them different to the Tories, then what on earth is the point?

A lot is said about how Labour lost the "Red Wall" (I absolutely hate that term, because it's used to have a go at the North and it's often unfair) because of "woke politics" but as someone who lives in Liverpool, most of the time when you speak to people who are disillusioned about Labour it's to do with corrupt local politics and the sense that no one is actually fighting for us and the red rosette is just for show, I have very little doubt that those feelings are replicated in a lot of places. And it can't be overstated how much at least for some of the people voting for Brexit, it was less xenophobia and more screaming into the void, but that seems to be something people are unwilling to address.

The baby is being thrown out with the bathwater in pursuit of power, but that power will be gained on a platform of "like the Tories but maybe just a bit nicer, vote for us and maybe your landlord will only spit in your face 10 times instead of 12 times" and that baby that is being thrown out with the bathwater is the people we should be looking out for - minority groups - and I don't like it one bit.

At this stage, I won't vote for Labour in May and I won't vote for them in 2024. I just won't vote. What is the point? I used to think that people who didn't vote were mad, but I'm 30 and my vote has been ignored all my adult life. I'm involved with the tenants union ACORN because at least it feels like I'm doing some good.
Online filopastry

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16619 on: Today at 12:34:46 pm »
I think the other problem for Labour is its hard to judge where the Tories will end up policy wise on economic issues.

Do they end up staying a relatively traditional Tory party economically with more populist social authoritarianism and endless culture wars, or do they drift leftwards on the economy and become the stereotypical "spend money on the NHS and hang the paedos" mob. Its the dilemma of whether they pander to their traditional voters, or to the new ones they acquired in 2017/2019

The latter option is tough for Labour to fight as sadly it is pretty much where much of the British public is on a lot of issues
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16620 on: Today at 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:33:01 pm
This is the different between the right and the left. The right will come together to defeat the left and put their issues to one side. Everyone on the left wants to be the right, but they also want to beat everyone else on the left as well which leads to in fighting. Unless everyone on the left can unite then nothing will change.

But when the Overton window has shifted so far right that basic social democratic policies are decried as lunacy by people within the Labour Party, then what is the left anymore?

The Tories must be laughing their tits off.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16621 on: Today at 12:38:43 pm »
I do agree I do no longer believe the two sides in the Labour Party can co-exist. The far left tasted power in the party for 4 years and don't want let go of control like what occurred in the 80s.

So it is a weighing up of that coalition of the PLP and members or the electorate that is the key here.

I don't believe the centre left is dying but I do believe it has lost the ability to listen to the electorate in the UK at least. It does have the policies to progress this country and I do believe you can only win elections from the centre ground - or the perceived centre ground - by which I mean in 2019 Labour were so far left that the centre ground wasn't the centre ground. The tories moved a bit to further to the right of the centre right and no one noticed because of the vacuum left by Labour. But history has proven emphatically you can only win from the centre. Be it centre left or centre right. Unless one party moves so far to one wing like Labour did in 83 and 2019 that the tipping point moves accordingly.

The first year of the Keir Starmer leadership was always going to be one of detoxifying the Party - which still is not complete - and taking things slowly but surely as an opposition of competence. Which I think we've shown we are. However the next few years starting this year needs to evolve into being a viable alternative Government. Complete the detoxifying process, have a short set of policies on how this country can move forward post covid, listen to the electorate and go on from there.

No one thought Labour could win a GE again after 83. No one though the tories could win a GE again after 97 and now no one believe Labour can win again after 2019. Labour can win again but it will take time and patience.
Online Zeb

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16622 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm »
Was reading a few weeks back about how Labour planned to nationalise pubs. This is back in the early 20th century. Temperance movement was big. Huge issue of principle for many Labour MPs and members to the point of trying to force Labour candidates to sign up to pledges never to drink booze. Took about thirty years for everyone to get up to speed that being in favour of the temperance movement or not made not a squat of difference if you didn't have the votes to do anything about it. One of the weirder side effects to it was Labour beginning to look at how barmaids' work was advertised and then (very ultimately) into equality legislation. Strange which dividing lines and moral positions are seen as immutable at the time.
Online filopastry

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16623 on: Today at 12:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:37:57 pm
But when the Overton window has shifted so far right that basic social democratic policies are decried as lunacy by people within the Labour Party, then what is the left anymore?

The Tories must be laughing their tits off.

Economically the population isn't particularly far right though, its social authoritarianism where Labour has more of a problem.

It isn't even that a majority of the UK is racist/transphobic etc., its more that when a lot of former ex voters hear a focus on those kind of core socially liberal issues they just don't think its relevant to them and it allows the right to build a narrative that Labour doesn't care about people like them.

Labour could win currently through a believable campaign of centre left economic policies v Tories backing centre right economic policies, it can't win an election at present fought primarily on culture war issues, maybe that will change in time, but I doubt it will be quick
Online Welshred

Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16624 on: Today at 12:48:53 pm »
You dont detoxify things by visiting places like Jesus House though...
