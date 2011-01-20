A culture war is being whipped up from the opposite direction to call for people to abandon Labour because it does not satisfy their cultural liberal identity. The most insistent attacks on Labour aren't being launched by the Tories; it's the left who are the most vocal. The Tory media aren't specifically attacking Labour for these antics, but Tory voters are taking these antics as yet more reason not to vote Labour. Even whilst these protestors are equally calling for people not to vote Labour.



I don't agree on this.Yes, there are people well to the left who were attracted to/back to the Labour Party when Corbyn was elected leader and have sought to criticise Starmer every chance they get (and he does leave open goals).But that's not the culture war that has seen so many former Labour voters in former industrial heartlands either abandon Labour or go 'full Everton' and give their support to the blue c*nts.As someone earlier in the thread quipped, Labour need to win their racists back. That's deliberately simplistic, but it has elements of truth in it. There have always been people well to the left who have championed causes that the mainstream view as 'loony' (although over time, mainstream society has actually moved toward them), but the Brexiteer Tories have successfully characterised a lot of equality politics that was accepted as the norm under the Labour 97-10 government, and even under the Cameron coalition government, as 'woke nonsense'.Look at the 'all lives matter' crap as a backlash to the BLM protests, for an example. We like to think it was a minority of racists, but that attitude was pretty prevalent. I have friends who consider themselves on the liberal side and who are certainly not racists, who had that view. Seeing the protests over here (I heard a lot of "why are they trying to bring that American shit over here?" type comments), especially in a pandemic, was counterproductive. Again with the taking of the knee, where attitudes went from 'I can see the symbolism' to 'why are they still doing that?' to 'oh, FFS, can they fuck off with this shit'.The statues again. I was surprised how many people I work with/are friends with were pretty annoyed with the Colson statue getting dumped in the harbour, with comments like "trying to rewrite history" (when, as I've said, the whole point is to tell the WHOLE history, not just the nice, frilly bits)All whipped-up by a rabid RWM and Tory Party blowing their dogwhistles.The culture war is from the same playbook as that used by Trump and his campaign people. Hard-right/alt-right scum like Steve Bannon and Dominic Cummings. It seeks to enrage enough of the electorate about cultural issues enough to distract them away from economic issues, and so vote according to their cultural rage. It worked with Brexit, and it worked for Bozo.