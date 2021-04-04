The Tories have played an electoral blinder with Cameron's three referenda. The AV vote failing in 2011 means any prospect of electoral reform is dead and the FPTP system that the Tories rely on to hold power is firmly entrenched. The Scottish independence referendum in 2014 effectively turned all future Scottish elections into single issue votes, with Labour outflanked on both the the nationalist and unionist sides by the SNP and Tories respectively. Most damaging of all of course was the Brexit referendum in 2016 which appears to have broken, maybe permanently, the fragile coalition of socially liberal metropolitan voters and the traditional working class in old industrial and coastal towns that Labour used to depend on.



The Labour party was varying levels of shit for all three votes. They were perceived to be arm-in-arm with the Tories north of the border in opposing independence and in doing so permanently lost a chunk of 40+ seats that used to serve as the backbone of Labour majorities. Their lacklustre failure to properly oppose Brexit and the resultant shitshow are well documented. And of course they didn't support electoral reform meaning they have effectively locked themselves out of power until they can somehow assemble a voting coalition broad enough to beat the Tories. At every turn they've fucked up and the Tories have taken full advantage.



The Tories have absolutely destroyed the country but in doing so their grip on power has become tighter than it has been in a long, long time.