« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Down

Author Topic: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?  (Read 546688 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16520 on: Yesterday at 09:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Fair comment but still given what's been happening with Labour figures questionable visits over the past few years its embarrassing they're not going over every visit with a fine tooth comb to check for issues like this and making unenforced errors.


This should have happened.  Agreed.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,854
  • JFT96
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16521 on: Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm
Whilst it shouldnt have happened, its good to see a politician prepared to acknowledge their mistakes

It is but I cant help but feel its in response to the LGBT+ Labour statement above. Its a little too late, he should have done it a few days ago
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16522 on: Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:26:33 pm
It is but I cant help but feel its in response to the LGBT+ Labour statement above. Its a little too late, he should have done it a few days ago
Agree
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,758
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16523 on: Yesterday at 10:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Fair comment but still given what's been happening with Labour figures questionable visits over the past few years its embarrassing they're not going over every visit with a fine tooth comb to check for issues like this and making unenforced errors.
Particularly as the church is based in Dawn Butler's constituency. You would have thought she would have known what was going on in her patch.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16524 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm
Can opposition leaders coordinate their questions so that a following opposition question (from let's say the SNP) follows up the PM's previous BS? Or are questions extremely specific and set ahead of time?

Dont know, cant recall it happening. 
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,167
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16525 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
Quote
Hartlepool, constituency voting intention:

CON: 49% (+20)
LAB: 42% (+4)
NIP: 2% (+2)
LDEM: 1% (-3)
REFUK: 1% (-25)
GRN: 1% (+1)

via @Survation

https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/1379207704112156677?s=21
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16526 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:07:29 am
https://twitter.com/britainelects/status/1379207704112156677?s=21

Can't say I'm surprised, Brexit party basically leaking straight to the Tories, no easy answers for Labour at present.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,608
  • YNWA
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16527 on: Today at 12:40:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:13:20 pm


But were gong in the right direction compared to the last few years

Hartlepool seems to disagree
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16528 on: Today at 02:56:25 am »
The Tories have played an electoral blinder with Cameron's three referenda. The AV vote failing in 2011 means any prospect of electoral reform is dead and the FPTP system that the Tories rely on to hold power is firmly entrenched. The Scottish independence referendum in 2014 effectively turned all future Scottish elections into single issue votes, with Labour outflanked on both the the nationalist and unionist sides by the SNP and Tories respectively. Most damaging of all of course was the Brexit referendum in 2016 which appears to have broken, maybe permanently, the fragile coalition of socially liberal metropolitan voters and the traditional working class in old industrial and coastal towns that Labour used to depend on.

The Labour party was varying levels of shit for all three votes. They were perceived to be arm-in-arm with the Tories north of the border in opposing independence and in doing so permanently lost a chunk of 40+ seats that used to serve as the backbone of Labour majorities. Their lacklustre failure to properly oppose Brexit and the resultant shitshow are well documented. And of course they didn't support electoral reform meaning they have effectively locked themselves out of power until they can somehow assemble a voting coalition broad enough to beat the Tories. At every turn they've fucked up and the Tories have taken full advantage.

The Tories have absolutely destroyed the country but in doing so their grip on power has become tighter than it has been in a long, long time.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,979
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Why oh Why oh Why oh Why oh Why can't politicians be any good?
« Reply #16529 on: Today at 03:02:57 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:21:02 am
Can't say I'm surprised, Brexit party basically leaking straight to the Tories, no easy answers for Labour at present.

There are some very enlightening and depressing figures found in the survey below. For all the screeching on Twatter from certain sections of the left about how they think Starmer is doing nothing but supporting the government, 47% of the voters that Labour lost to the Tories in 2019 actually think Starmer has been guilty of "point-scoring in a crisis". I have no idea how Labour even begins to go about winning back the voters it has lost to be honest. It's a gargantuan task, maybe even an impossible one. As soon as the party tries to appeal to one part of its traditional coalition it pisses off another part. They literally can't win.

Quote
PRESS RELEASE

Date: Monday April 5th
1 in 3 Labour defectors think they are not offering a viable alternative

A nationally representative poll of over 500 ex-Labour voters by Findoutnow.co.uk reveals Sir Keir is being blamed for "point-scoring during a crisis" while "not offering a viable alternative".

The Labour party are also charged with being "Out of touch with the working class", while still being tainted by Corbyn, and Brexit resistance.

The digital pollsters targeted former Labour voters who defected to the Tories at the last general election and asked them three questions:

Q1. Whose performance do you think is responsible for Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party not doing better in the polls?

    The Labour Party:  44%
    Sir Keir Starmer: 33%

Only 12% put the lagging polls down to Boris' (9%) and the Tories' (3%) performance, suggesting there is more to the story than the success of the vaccine rollout.

The Labour Party is seen as most responsible particularly in the North West, North East and Wales (50%), but the reverse is true in Scotland, with only 32% selecting the Party, and 43% selecting Sir Keir.

 

Q2. Which of the following criticisms of the Labour Party do you agree with?

The following statements were sourced verbatim from the same panel of ex-Labour voters, before being categorised and put to them in a multiple choice question where they were asked to select which ones they agreed with.

    They are tainted by Corbyn:  48% (70% in West Midlands)
    Point-scoring in a crisis: 47% (59% in the Midlands)
    Out of touch with the working class: 41% (50% in South East)
    They resisted Brexit too much: 39% (52% among 55-64s)
    Not offering a viable alternative: 37% (53% in South East)
    Out of touch with voters: 36% (45% among "working-class")
    Too much in-fighting: 28% (36% among "working-class")
    They have undesirable factions: 21% (28% among "working-class")
    Too "woke": 20% (27% among "working-class")
    They are untrustworthy: 19%
    Not different enough from the Tories: 11%
    None of the above: 6%

 

Q3. Which of the following criticisms of Sir Keir Starmer do you agree with?

The following statements were sourced verbatim from the same panel of ex-Labour voters, before being categorised and put to them in a multiple choice question where they were asked to select which ones they agreed with.

    Point-scoring in a crisis: 47% (58% in East Midlands)
    Out of touch with working class: 37%
    Not offering viable alternative: 34% (45% in Wales and South West)
    Out of touch with voters: 32% (39% in Scotland)
    Poor leader: 32% (42% in East Midlands)
    Too weak / soft: 19% (24% in South East)
    Too unknown: 17% (30% in Wales)
    Too much like a Tory: 11%
    Too centrist: 6%
    None of the above: 11%

 

About the survey

Find Out Now interviewed 539 people online who voted for the Labour Party in 2017 and the Conservative Party in 2019 from 31 March to 4 April 2021. Data were augmented with other panelists who followed different voting patterns and weighted to be demographically representative of all UK adults by age, sex, region and past voting behaviour. Following the weighting, panelists that had not been interviewd were removed, to create a weighting representative of all voters who voted for the Labour Party in 2017 and the Conservative Party in 2019. The answer options for Q2 and Q3 were sourced from the same panel in an open-ended text format, categorised and selected based on frequency. Find Out Now is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

https://audience.findoutnow.co.uk/files/releases/keir-starmer-05042021.html
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 409 410 411 412 413 [414]   Go Up
« previous next »
 