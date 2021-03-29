In spite of the overperformance they didn't really come close to actually winning that election, although weren't miles away from having the chance to try to put together a pretty diverse coalition



In the 2015 GE, Labour were almost wiped out in Scotland, losing 40 seats that had previously been solid. They've never recovered that (recovered a handful in 2017, lost them again n 2019). As long as this situation remains, Labour would need a 1997-style landslide to win an outright majority in the UK.Unfortunately for them, party loyalty has been diluting since around the 1990's, and if they appear to move too much to the right, they lose votes on the left; appear to move too much to the left and they lose votes on the right.A charismatic leader with great oration skills would help reduce the impact either way, but they've not had that since Blair.Other than that, they need to create a more holistic narrative of how the policies as a whole create positive vision for the country. And keep contentious policies out of the manifesto or be deliberately vague on them. The Tories never stick rigidly to their manifesto and it doesn't damage them.