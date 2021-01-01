« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16400 on: Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:22:01 pm

Well at risk of coming across as a humourless twat, that misses the point.


The 2017 manifesto (which was hardly extreme) gave Labour enough votes to have won the 2010 and 2015 GE's.

The Tories benefited from a collapse of the UKIP vote (over 3.3m votes lost) as Brexiteers moved en masse to vote Tory.

Labour undoubtedly benefited from centrist Remainers 'lending' them their vote, but also saw the loss of some red-Brexiteer votes.

The 2017 manifesto was a really good one, containing a lot of progressive policies that polling shows appealed well. Yes, it also contained some peripheral stuff pertaining to areas less popular, but overall the reason for the 2017 loss wasn't the manifesto (and Labour had, remember, a lot of ground to make up anyway)

Labour ran a good campaign in 2017, I think they benefitted a lot from the Tory campaign being bloody awful and also nobody really thinking Labour could win based on the polling so it became a good chance to give Theresa May a bloody nose.

In spite of the overperformance they didn't really come close to actually winning that election, although weren't miles away from having the chance to try to put together a pretty diverse coalition
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16401 on: Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm
In spite of the overperformance they didn't really come close to actually winning that election, although weren't miles away from having the chance to try to put together a pretty diverse coalition


In the 2015 GE, Labour were almost wiped out in Scotland, losing 40 seats that had previously been solid. They've never recovered that (recovered a handful in 2017, lost them again n 2019). As long as this situation remains, Labour would need a 1997-style landslide to win an outright majority in the UK.

Unfortunately for them, party loyalty has been diluting since around the 1990's, and if they appear to move too much to the right, they lose votes on the left; appear to move too much to the left and they lose votes on the right.

A charismatic leader with great oration skills would help reduce the impact either way, but they've not had that since Blair.

Other than that, they need to create a more holistic narrative of how the policies as a whole create positive vision for the country. And keep contentious policies out of the manifesto or be deliberately vague on them. The Tories never stick rigidly to their manifesto and it doesn't damage them.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16402 on: Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
Yeah, I did. I'm sure the person who started that rumour [edit: about the Marr show] is still on a Greek island making shit up.

It's about 9m in, just after they discussed Cameron's alleged corruption around Greensill: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000tqlf/the-andrew-marr-show-28032021


Although they totally omitted the Sunday Mirror in the Saturday night review of the Sunday Newspapers:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000try5/the-papers-27032021?page=1
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16403 on: Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm »
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16404 on: Yesterday at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.

Awful racist bitch. He was born in England, he's English. She'll happily call him African/Carribean, even though they are thousands of miles apart and call him British, but not English :butt

We are all a hotch potch of lines. My surname has been traced back to 7th century England, but I know I've also got Welsh, Irish and Persian ancestry, my wife's surname originated in Cheshire, but she's got Spanish heritage on her Mums side.

Eventually we can ALL trace back to Africa, because that is where humans started
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16405 on: Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm »
What a depressing call....

Im glad Im not made like her....

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16406 on: Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm »
Wow. Jean sounds like a lovely woman. Makes you proud to be Scouse.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16407 on: Yesterday at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm
Wow. Jean sounds like a lovely woman. Makes you proud to be English.

I'm Scouse not English
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16408 on: Yesterday at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.
Further, she is counting only a single lineage (her father, her father's father, and so on). If there are an average of four generations per century, and if we go back 100 years before Jean was born, she has 16 direct ancestors. Go back 200 years, it's 256. Go back 300 years, it's 4,096. If go back to the end of the Middle Ages (600 years ago), she has has 16 million ancestors. Of course, it is inevitable that there would be multiple crossovers of lineages within that huge figure (double counting), but she has millions of ancestors within that time frame. And it is beyond delusional if she thinks they all were 'proper English'. If she were tested, she'd have DNA from all kinds of places around the world. Inevitable.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16409 on: Yesterday at 05:50:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:33:48 pm
I'm Scouse not English

Original comment amended!
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16410 on: Yesterday at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:44:18 pm
Further, she is counting only a single lineage (her father, her father's father, and so on). If there are an average of four generations per century, and if we go back 100 years before Jean was born, she has 16 direct ancestors. Go back 200 years, it's 256. Go back 300 years, it's 4,096. If go back to the end of the Middle Ages (600 years ago), she has has 16 million ancestors. Of course, it is inevitable that there would be multiple crossovers of lineages within that huge figure (double counting), but she has millions of ancestors within that time frame. And it is beyond delusional if she thinks they all were 'proper English'. If she were tested, she'd have DNA from all kinds of places around the world. Inevitable.

She's also missing a big thing when she says her name is traced back to the Middle Ages. Does she think her ancestor from then suddenly appeared out of nowhere? It's likely at that point someone in her ancestry either changed their name or an immigrant adopted an English sounding name.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16411 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm »
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16412 on: Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm »
Putting aside the vile racism for a second, their is a huge flaw in her logic. She seems to accept without hesitation that he can be Caribbean with no issues, despite the Africans 'immigrating' there, but can't be English despite 'immigrating' here.

Surely by her logic he is just African, not Afro-Caribbean?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16413 on: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm
Putting aside the vile racism for a second, their is a huge flaw in her logic. She seems to accept without hesitation that he can be Caribbean with no issues, despite the Africans 'immigrating' there, but can't be English despite 'immigrating' here.

Surely by her logic he is just African, not Afro-Caribbean?

Her whole logic is based on only white people can be English and only Black people can be Caribbean or African.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16414 on: Yesterday at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Her whole logic is based on only white people can be English and only Black people can be Caribbean or African.

Yeah I mean there isn't really any logic to it of course, I just like to point out the logical flaws.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16415 on: Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:11:01 pm
Putting aside the vile racism for a second, their is a huge flaw in her logic. She seems to accept without hesitation that he can be Caribbean with no issues, despite the Africans 'immigrating' there, but can't be English despite 'immigrating' here.

Surely by her logic he is just African, not Afro-Caribbean?

You're giving her too much credit to assume there is any logic in what she says. Her view is simply that only white people can be English - Lammy is black and therefore he can't be English. She's just about self-aware enough to know that she can't come right out and say that in polite society so instead she ties herself in knots trying to justify her racism.

Fair play to Lammy for remaining calm and polite throughout the exchange and for actually trying to get her to question her bigotry rather than simply branding her a racist which he would have been well within his rights to do.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16416 on: Yesterday at 06:28:20 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:18:18 pm
You're giving her too much credit to assume there is any logic in what she says. Her view is simply that only white people can be English - Lammy is black and therefore he can't be English. She's just about self-aware enough to know that she can't come right out and say that in polite society so instead she ties herself in knots trying to justify her racism.

Fair play to Lammy for remaining calm and polite throughout the exchange and for actually trying to get her to question her bigotry rather than simply branding her a racist which he would have been well within his rights to do.

Oh I know, as I said in reply to Rob, I know there is no logic to it. I would have liked to have seen Lammy ask her that though. "How can I become Caribbean but not English" and see what her response was?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16417 on: Yesterday at 06:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:28:20 pm
Oh I know, as I said in reply to Rob, I know there is no logic to it. I would have liked to have seen Lammy ask her that though. "How can I become Caribbean but not English" and see what her response was?

Oops, sorry, hadn't seen your reply when I posted!
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16418 on: Yesterday at 07:46:26 pm »
It was her 'polluting' comment that made me want to puke.

Racism plain and simple. Horrible, horrible scumbag.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16419 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm »
What a vile person, where was Jean from?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16420 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm »
Bob Vylan, We Live Here

https://youtu.be/VFqhJyvly1g

Jean is precisely the kind of person this song is aimed at.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16421 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm »
Joanne Anderson wins the mayoral selection for Liverpool.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16422 on: Yesterday at 08:19:15 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm
Joanne Anderson wins the mayoral selection for Liverpool.

Is that to save money on things like name plates etc? ;)
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16423 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm
Joanne Anderson wins the mayoral selection for Liverpool.


Fucking hell, both on the revised Labour shortlist are ridiculously under-qualified.

I can understand why Labour didn't want to go with Simon (given her close links to Chippy Tits), and there's serious allegations about O'Byrne. But do we know what the issue with Rothery is?

The Lib Dems wanted to do away with the elected mayor system and return to a council leader/cabinet model, but Labour refused.

I really couldn't vote for the Labour candidate.

Kilfoyle advocating independent Stephen Yip, but I've no idea of his political opinion. And what is his experience?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16424 on: Yesterday at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm

Fucking hell, both on the revised Labour shortlist are ridiculously under-qualified.

I can understand why Labour didn't want to go with Simon (given her close links to Chippy Tits), and there's serious allegations about O'Byrne. But do we know what the issue with Rothery is?

The Lib Dems wanted to do away with the elected mayor system and return to a council leader/cabinet model, but Labour refused.

I really couldn't vote for the Labour candidate.

Kilfoyle advocating independent Stephen Yip, but I've no idea of his political opinion. And what is his experience?

Heard several people mention his name, and I saw something on FB about him - maybe a video he had done, but I didn't click on it.  Most people seem to see him as some kind of refreshing change, which probably makes him naive and inexperienced.  At this point, though, I'm of the opinion that we can't do much worse than what we already have done.  Even a bad mayor might at least shake things up and get the local political establishment's collective head out of its own arse.

PS: I hope that woman is fully exposed in the media and figuratively dragged backwards through a hedge.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16425 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
I would like to hear her take on kids born of British servicemen and women in other countries.

I wonder if she'll be as adamant that those born from people protecting her way of life aren't from here.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16426 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm »
Been a councillor less than 2 years and been bankrupt twice, can't see a problem.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16427 on: Yesterday at 09:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
I would like to hear her take on kids born of British servicemen and women in other countries.

I wonder if she'll be as adamant that those born from people protecting her way of life aren't from here.

Remember Joanna Lumley and the Ghurkas?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16428 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm
I would like to hear her take on kids born of British servicemen and women in other countries.


It would depend on whether they're white.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16429 on: Today at 10:10:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:37:17 pm
Awful racist bitch. He was born in England, he's English. She'll happily call him African/Carribean, even though they are thousands of miles apart and call him British, but not English :butt

I'm not going to listen to the interview, so heads up apology there.
Is she saying an African / Carribean is British? Is that based on former colony type 'logic' , or she will accept him declaring himself as British as he now lives in England? Exposing my ignorance here , really.  Are there people 'born and bred' in places outside the four nations considered British?   Or is it just that she's reserving English as a term for the master race?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16430 on: Today at 10:16:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:10:08 am
I'm not going to listen to the interview, so heads up apology there.
Is she saying an African / Carribean is British? Is that based on former colony type 'logic' , or she will accept him declaring himself as British as he now lives in England? Exposing my ignorance here , really.  Are there people 'born and bred' in places outside the four nations considered British?   Or is it just that she's reserving English as a term for the master race?

She's definitely reserving English for whites only. I think she did accept him being British precisely because he is from one of the colonies of the good old British Empire, she probably sees him as a slave.

She actually said if she was born in the Caribbean, she'd never be able to class herself as Caribbean, she'd only be English - he then explained to her that there are white people born in the Caribbean who are Caribbeans.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16431 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.

Disgusting logic and ill informed nonsense. Cretinous woman that thankfully represents an ever diminishing set of people. I don`t actually think there is any malice in her own mind but that kinda shows you the problem.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16432 on: Today at 11:16:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.

Horrible racist twat probably has posters of the queen on her bedroom walls.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16433 on: Today at 11:38:14 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:04 am
Horrible racist twat probably has posters of the queen on her bedroom walls.

And flags. They all love union jacks and the English one.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16434 on: Today at 02:06:39 pm »
I'm really shocked at these findings.   ::)

Perhaps, a couple of posters on here will agree with it.

Police handling of Sarah Everard vigil appropriate, says watchdog

Report says officers werent heavy-handed at Clapham Common event, but confidence in Met suffered

Quote
A report on the Metropolitan polices handling of a vigil for Sarah Everard has concluded that officers acted appropriately.

The report from the official policing inspectorate was ordered by the home secretary, Priti Patel, after widespread outrage at the scenes of officers grappling with mourners at the vigil on Clapham Common, south London, on Saturday 13 March.

Today the report from Her Majestys Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) was published.

It concluded: The Metropolitan police acted appropriately at the vigil held in memory of Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, a new inspection has found.

The vigil happened with Covid restrictions in place. The report clears police of being heavy-handed and says inspectors found that the Metropolitan police was justified in adopting the view that the risks of transmitting Covid-19 at the vigil were too great to ignore when planning for and policing the event.

After reviewing hundreds of documents, body-worn video from police officers at the vigil and other media, and conducting interviews with the police, vigil organisers and politicians, the inspectorate found that: police officers at the vigil did their best to peacefully disperse the crowd; police officers remained calm and professional when subjected to abuse; and police officers did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner.

The report appears to be a significant if not total vindication of police actions at the vigil. It does say there was insufficient communication between police commanders about changing events on the ground.

The inspectorate also says that public confidence in the Metropolitan police suffered as a result of the vigil, and that given the impact of images of women under arrest  which were widely disseminated on social media  a more conciliatory response after the event might have served the Mets interests better.

The commissioner of the Met police, Cressida Dick, was publicly rebuked by Patel and the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for providing an unsatisfactory explanation of why police broke up the vigil for Everard on Clapham Common, near where she was allegedly abducted before her death.

Immediately after the furore, Dick said she would not resign. Her five-year term as Met commissioner has just over one year to run.

The report appears to rebuke critics, especially those in positions of responsibility. Matt Parr, Her Majestys inspector of constabulary, who led the inspection team, said: Condemnation of the Mets actions within mere hours of the vigil  including from people in positions of responsibility  was unwarranted, showed a lack of respect for public servants facing a complex situation, and undermined public confidence in policing based on very limited evidence.

After reviewing a huge body of evidence  rather than a snapshot on social media  we found that there are some things the Met could have done better, but we saw nothing to suggest police officers acted in anything but a measured and proportionate way in challenging circumstances.

A minutes silence was held for Sarah at 6pm, after which a peaceful and sombre vigil turned into something else  a rally with dense crowds and little or no social distancing. We concluded that the Met was right to recognise the need to be seen to be consistent in its policing of all events and gatherings. They were, therefore, right to enforce the regulations  having gone to some lengths to persuade people to disperse.

Amid criticism the lockdown rules are too complex, the report says parliament should provide a set of rules that is (first) readily capable of being accurately interpreted and applied and (second) likely to attract a high degree of public acceptance and consent.

HMIC said the government and the London mayor were warned by the Met before the vigil that enforcement action may take place: There is no doubt that the Metropolitan police were alive to the possibility of having to enforce the law at Clapham Common. Indeed, the force had taken some care to ensure that the Home Office, the mayors office and other parties were prepared for that eventuality, while stressing that such an outcome would be avoided if possible.

The report says while most at the vigil were peaceful, a small minority were hostile to officers: The peaceful and reasonable intent of the many was overshadowed by the malign actions of a few. Although not remotely comparable with the violence of some protests  including some in the days since the Clapham Common vigil  there was still a degree of aggression, rancour and animosity directed towards officers.

The report has some criticism of the Mets public statements after the furore erupted about its policing of the vigil, saying it was a public relations disaster on an international scale and the force could have been more conciliatory.

The media coverage of this incident led to what many will conclude was a public relations disaster for the Metropolitan police. It was on a national and international scale, with a materially adverse effect on public confidence in policing.

It continues: We heard the Metropolitan polices response to events described as tone deaf; we acknowledge that a more conciliatory response might have served the forces interests better.

The report adds: We observe, however  and with the acknowledged benefit of hindsight  that the Metropolitan polices case for its officers actions at Clapham Common made little impression when set against the impact of the images of women under arrest that were rapidly shared on social media.

Sir Thomas Winsor, Her Majestys chief inspector of constabulary, said: Public confidence in the police is critical. It is therefore important that there has been an independent, objective, evidence-based inspection to provide public reassurance, which we provide today.

Our civilian police model is precious. Officers are our fellow citizens, invested by the community to keep the community safe. They rely upon and are entitled to receive public support when they act lawfully, sensitively and proportionately; in this case, in the face of severe provocation and in very difficult circumstances, they did just that.

The report from the policing inspectorate was being closely read at the Home Office and London mayors office.

Everard, 33, vanished after leaving a friends house in Clapham, south London, at about 9pm on 3 March. She is believed to have walked through Clapham Common on her way home to Brixton, a journey that should have taken about 50 minutes. During that walk she talked on the phone to her boyfriend.

Video taken from a doorbell camera captured Everard on Poynders Road walking towards Tulse Hill  the last known sighting of her.

Six days after she was last seen, the Met announced on 9 March that a serving officer had been arrested over her disappearance.

PC Wayne Couzens has been charged with her kidnapping and murder and is scheduled to stand trial later this year at the Old Bailey in central London.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/30/police-handling-of-sarah-everard-vigil-appropriate-says-watchdog
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16435 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm »
You seem disappointed. Wouldn't have been an issue if the restrictions werent in place
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16436 on: Today at 06:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:20:23 pm
You seem disappointed. Wouldn't have been an issue if the restrictions werent in place

Just amazed that Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary cleared the officers. I mean they have such a great reputation for being fair and even-handed, honest.

Let's hope some of the thugs in uniforms are reported to the IOPC.
