Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>
We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.
And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.