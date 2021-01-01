« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.  (Read 539735 times)

Online filopastry

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16400 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:22:01 pm

Well at risk of coming across as a humourless twat, that misses the point.


The 2017 manifesto (which was hardly extreme) gave Labour enough votes to have won the 2010 and 2015 GE's.

The Tories benefited from a collapse of the UKIP vote (over 3.3m votes lost) as Brexiteers moved en masse to vote Tory.

Labour undoubtedly benefited from centrist Remainers 'lending' them their vote, but also saw the loss of some red-Brexiteer votes.

The 2017 manifesto was a really good one, containing a lot of progressive policies that polling shows appealed well. Yes, it also contained some peripheral stuff pertaining to areas less popular, but overall the reason for the 2017 loss wasn't the manifesto (and Labour had, remember, a lot of ground to make up anyway)

Labour ran a good campaign in 2017, I think they benefitted a lot from the Tory campaign being bloody awful and also nobody really thinking Labour could win based on the polling so it became a good chance to give Theresa May a bloody nose.

In spite of the overperformance they didn't really come close to actually winning that election, although weren't miles away from having the chance to try to put together a pretty diverse coalition
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Believer
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16401 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:09:45 pm
In spite of the overperformance they didn't really come close to actually winning that election, although weren't miles away from having the chance to try to put together a pretty diverse coalition


In the 2015 GE, Labour were almost wiped out in Scotland, losing 40 seats that had previously been solid. They've never recovered that (recovered a handful in 2017, lost them again n 2019). As long as this situation remains, Labour would need a 1997-style landslide to win an outright majority in the UK.

Unfortunately for them, party loyalty has been diluting since around the 1990's, and if they appear to move too much to the right, they lose votes on the left; appear to move too much to the left and they lose votes on the right.

A charismatic leader with great oration skills would help reduce the impact either way, but they've not had that since Blair.

Other than that, they need to create a more holistic narrative of how the policies as a whole create positive vision for the country. And keep contentious policies out of the manifesto or be deliberately vague on them. The Tories never stick rigidly to their manifesto and it doesn't damage them.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16402 on: Today at 04:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:35:48 am
Yeah, I did. I'm sure the person who started that rumour [edit: about the Marr show] is still on a Greek island making shit up.

It's about 9m in, just after they discussed Cameron's alleged corruption around Greensill: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000tqlf/the-andrew-marr-show-28032021


Although they totally omitted the Sunday Mirror in the Saturday night review of the Sunday Newspapers:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000try5/the-papers-27032021?page=1
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16403 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm »
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.
Online rob1966

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16404 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.

Awful racist bitch. He was born in England, he's English. She'll happily call him African/Carribean, even though they are thousands of miles apart and call him British, but not English :butt

We are all a hotch potch of lines. My surname has been traced back to 7th century England, but I know I've also got Welsh, Irish and Persian ancestry, my wife's surname originated in Cheshire, but she's got Spanish heritage on her Mums side.

Eventually we can ALL trace back to Africa, because that is where humans started
Online TepidT2O

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16405 on: Today at 05:17:09 pm »
What a depressing call....

Im glad Im not made like her....

Online Theoldkopite

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16406 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm »
Wow. Jean sounds like a lovely woman. Makes you proud to be Scouse.
Online rob1966

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16407 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 05:18:58 pm
Wow. Jean sounds like a lovely woman. Makes you proud to be English.

I'm Scouse not English
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16408 on: Today at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:51 pm
Wasn't sure where to put this, but David Lammy putting some horrible racist pig in her place:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ssLC4U7u9t8</a>


We are all - every one of us born here - the descendants of immigrants to this chunk of rock, whether that was 50, 500, 5,000, 50,000 years ago. People claiming that they are 'proper British' and other people born here aren't, because the former's lineage happens to go back a bit further, are imbeciles.

And I'd bet my trousers that within that racist woman's lineage, even from the Middle Ages time she claims to have traced back to (I'm sceptical), are people who are immigrants or first-generation descendants of immigrants. Either that or she's from a very isolated, inbred village and is holding her phone with 6 fingers.
Further, she is counting only a single lineage (her father, her father's father, and so on). If there are an average of four generations per century, and if we go back 100 years before Jean was born, she has 16 direct ancestors. Go back 200 years, it's 256. Go back 300 years, it's 4,096. If go back to the end of the Middle Ages (600 years ago), she has has 16 million ancestors. Of course, it is inevitable that there would be multiple crossovers of lineages within that huge figure (double counting), but she has millions of ancestors within that time frame. And it is beyond delusional if she thinks they all were 'proper English'. If she were tested, she'd have DNA from all kinds of places around the world. Inevitable.
Online Theoldkopite

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16409 on: Today at 05:50:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:48 pm
I'm Scouse not English

Original comment amended!
Online rob1966

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16410 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:44:18 pm
Further, she is counting only a single lineage (her father, her father's father, and so on). If there are an average of four generations per century, and if we go back 100 years before Jean was born, she has 16 direct ancestors. Go back 200 years, it's 256. Go back 300 years, it's 4,096. If go back to the end of the Middle Ages (600 years ago), she has has 16 million ancestors. Of course, it is inevitable that there would be multiple crossovers of lineages within that huge figure (double counting), but she has millions of ancestors within that time frame. And it is beyond delusional if she thinks they all were 'proper English'. If she were tested, she'd have DNA from all kinds of places around the world. Inevitable.

She's also missing a big thing when she says her name is traced back to the Middle Ages. Does she think her ancestor from then suddenly appeared out of nowhere? It's likely at that point someone in her ancestry either changed their name or an immigrant adopted an English sounding name.
Online rob1966

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16411 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm »
