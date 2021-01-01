« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.  (Read 536374 times)

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
Any particular reason the protests against the bill appear to start (and be confined to?) in Bristol?  I guess why not?  Expectations are that protests against Government start in London, unless government policy appears to impact a specific region, but this is national of course.

Obviously Bristol was where that statue was dumped but not sure if theres any link.

Bristol is a great city with a lot of great people.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
Bristol has one of the lowest average ages when it comes to bigger cities, there are two universities, student accommodation basically surrounds the city centre and its a liberal city to begin with.  Ive lived here for twenty years, Bristolians take attacks on their personal liberty extremely seriously, its one of the reasons I love the city so much.  The further away from the actual city centre you get, the more it drifts to the right though.  Some parts of South Glos are full of flag waving ukipers.

Very similar to Brighton in a way, Canterbury is heading in a very similar trajectory due to the student population. I'm thinking of moving there in part because of that. A world away from the Blue Rosetted Hell-hole we live in currently.

Islands of sanity in amongst an ocean of shite.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
As mentioned a lot may not be cognisant of details re the bill.  Remains to be seen if Bristol is a catalyst for wider demonstrations.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
Any particular reason the protests against the bill appear to start (and be confined to?) in Bristol?  I guess why not?  Expectations are that protests against Government start in London, unless government policy appears to impact a specific region, but this is national of course.

Obviously Bristol was where that statue was dumped but not sure if theres any link.

Bristol is a liberal bastion in the South of England. It is a decent city all in all. Well worth a visit. A pretty unique city from anywhere else in the South (or indeed North). Known for being generally left-leaning and independent minded, albeit a different kind of left-leaning from up here. And a historical port city as well, which always helps I feel.

My 26 yr old daughter is fuming also. She'd already signed the petition. I was disappointed that there was only about 280k so far!

Agreed it is disappointingly few. Covid has really let it slip under the radar. And I feel the political conversation is so far gone from traditional liberal democratic values these days that it is likely to stay under the radar. Law and Order is a vote winner after all  ;). Very depressing.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
Maybe ship in some French to help Bristolians with the protest
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
I love Bristol but these protests sum up the big divide in the city and the country in general. It has a great reputation as a liberal city with a rebellious streak which attracts the middle class students with similar values to its very good universities.

The protestors had a very good cause but fucked it with their behaviour in the initial protest last week. Tarquin from some leafy suburb smashing up a police van, graffitiing "fuck the police" on to a police station and returning home to his mum and dad's mansion failed to win hearts and minds and basically all the talk from the majority of the city is what a disgrace they all are. Which gave the police carte blanche to steam in in the next two peaceful protests much to the admiration of much of the Bristol public.

It's shit because most of the people involved have their hearts in the right place but the overwhelming vibe i'm getting from family, friends and social media is that nobody has any sympathy for them, partly because of the violence on the first night and partly because of covid.
