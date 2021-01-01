I love Bristol but these protests sum up the big divide in the city and the country in general. It has a great reputation as a liberal city with a rebellious streak which attracts the middle class students with similar values to its very good universities.



The protestors had a very good cause but fucked it with their behaviour in the initial protest last week. Tarquin from some leafy suburb smashing up a police van, graffitiing "fuck the police" on to a police station and returning home to his mum and dad's mansion failed to win hearts and minds and basically all the talk from the majority of the city is what a disgrace they all are. Which gave the police carte blanche to steam in in the next two peaceful protests much to the admiration of much of the Bristol public.



It's shit because most of the people involved have their hearts in the right place but the overwhelming vibe i'm getting from family, friends and social media is that nobody has any sympathy for them, partly because of the violence on the first night and partly because of covid.