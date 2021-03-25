« previous next »
Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16280 on: Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:15:04 pm
Alex Salmond, the fuckwit, is to launch his own party and run in May's election.  :butt

How long before George Galloway joins? A right pair of shysters.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16281 on: Yesterday at 04:13:52 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm
How long before George Galloway joins? A right pair of shysters.

It's the horseshoe theory... the extremes of the independence issue are in the words of Galloway himself "two cheeks of the same arsehole".
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16282 on: Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 02:15:04 pm
Alex Salmond, the fuckwit, is to launch his own party and run in May's election.  :butt

Well, regardless of Salmond himself, the SNP do need competition. We've seen in Scotland recently (and sadly in Liverpool) the dangers a lack of opposition can do to the democratic process. It'll serve its purpose if it keeps the SNP more honest and on their toes. The same is needed here.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16283 on: Yesterday at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
Well, regardless of Salmond himself, the SNP do need competition. We've seen in Scotland recently (and sadly in Liverpool) the dangers a lack of opposition can do to the democratic process. It'll serve its purpose if it keeps the SNP more honest and on their toes. The same is needed here.

There aim is form an indy supporting supermajority with the SNP. They aren't really running to provide opposition.

Unfortunately i can only see them doing damage as unless they reach a critical mass they are just splitting the vote and damaging the Greens.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16284 on: Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:01:51 pm
Salmond has always seemed like a slippery fellow.

Spawning all kinds of crackpottery, as it were...
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16285 on: Yesterday at 05:41:40 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:30:07 pm
Spawning all kinds of crackpottery, as it were...

Thats trout of order
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16286 on: Yesterday at 05:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
Well, regardless of Salmond himself, the SNP do need competition. We've seen in Scotland recently (and sadly in Liverpool) the dangers a lack of opposition can do to the democratic process. It'll serve its purpose if it keeps the SNP more honest and on their toes. The same is needed here.

In what way dooes the SNP not have competition currently?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16287 on: Today at 06:53:08 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:59:48 pm
In what way dooes the SNP not have competition currently?

I think he is talking about from an independence perspective. Sure there is competition from Unionist parties, but for those Scots who have already made up their mind on independence there is really only one route to go (perhaps Green also)

That said, it is also clear that the biggest strength of the Scottish independence movement thus far has been its unity. Here is Catalonia they have all sorts of independence parties ranging from Far Left to Centre-Right/Right. So these parties end up playing out the often acrimonious debates over the strategy of pursuing independence in public, rather then inhouse as the SNP do currently.

So yeah it is clear as day that this new Salmond party would only be counter-productive for Scottish independence by splitting the vote - especially in regards to Westminster elections (if he is indeed running for those?). But Salmond has always been a bit of a c*nt and a narcissist so is it any surprise?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16288 on: Today at 08:45:07 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:53:08 am
I think he is talking about from an independence perspective. Sure there is competition from Unionist parties, but for those Scots who have already made up their mind on independence there is really only one route to go (perhaps Green also)

That said, it is also clear that the biggest strength of the Scottish independence movement thus far has been its unity. Here is Catalonia they have all sorts of independence parties ranging from Far Left to Centre-Right/Right. So these parties end up playing out the often acrimonious debates over the strategy of pursuing independence in public, rather then inhouse as the SNP do currently.

So yeah it is clear as day that this new Salmond party would only be counter-productive for Scottish independence by splitting the vote - especially in regards to Westminster elections (if he is indeed running for those?). But Salmond has always been a bit of a c*nt and a narcissist so is it any surprise?

And 47 MP's in Scotland are SNP now and the make up of Holyrood is expected to be very SNP dominated after these elections. You need a strong opposition to keep people honest. Labour have been decimated in Scotland to the point of irrelevance, the Tories have a presence in some of the posher areas and the Lib Dems have pockets.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16289 on: Today at 09:11:30 am »
Thats why we have our form of proportional representation in the Scottish parliament; so that there are no dominant voices. However if people vote for one party into a supermajority youd have to think that they share a common belief or goal. The SNP are something of a coalition though, and I expect that would break up after independence. Thats why I believe Labour made a terrible error not pushing for some form of voting reform when Blair & Brown were in office, and also why SLab should go there own way & back independence. The belief in internationalism must wear thin when youre being continually ignored & sidelined by your so-called comrades. SLab should position themselves for post-independence government. Unfortunately their current representatives are not the brightest & best.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16290 on: Today at 09:25:27 am »
Just got an alliance4unity leaflet through the door with Galloways ugly mug on it. No idea who his minions are. They seem to have co-opted the RAF insignia for their party, which probably tells you all you need to know about the types of voter they hope to attract. Essentially theyre espousing tactical voting to keep out the SNP.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16291 on: Today at 09:34:00 am »
Following on from yesterdays - ahem - correction from Avon & Somerset Police that, in fact, no police officers had any bones broken the other day (not before the lie travelled halfway across the world as the truth was lacing its boots on)...

https://www.itv.com/news/westcountry/2021-03-25/police-confirm-officers-did-not-suffer-broken-bones-at-bristol-protest

... troubling scenes in Bristol as an evil scumbag attacks our brave boys and girls in blue by informing them that hes a journalist...

https://twitter.com/matthewdresch/status/1375606889740898305?s=21

... a protestor brutalises a riot shield whilst lulling our dear protectors into a false sense of security by lying on the ground...

https://twitter.com/e_liam_/status/1375615932400295941?s=21

... and finally, disgusting scenes as a woman targets an officer of the law with her face.

https://twitter.com/michaeleast1983/status/1375612429460242434?s=21
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16292 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:11:30 am
Thats why we have our form of proportional representation in the Scottish parliament; so that there are no dominant voices. However if people vote for one party into a supermajority youd have to think that they share a common belief or goal. The SNP are something of a coalition though, and I expect that would break up after independence. Thats why I believe Labour made a terrible error not pushing for some form of voting reform when Blair & Brown were in office, and also why SLab should go there own way & back independence. The belief in internationalism must wear thin when youre being continually ignored & sidelined by your so-called comrades. SLab should position themselves for post-independence government. Unfortunately their current representatives are not the brightest & best.

Yeah, very true. To be fair i've seen Sturgeon pushing for voting reform in Westminster despite saying SNP benefit in terms of number of MP's from FPTP.

The worst thing that happened to New Labour was the scale of their 1997 majority. Voting reform was on the Labour agenda but after winning such a whopping majority Blair thought fuck it we don't need voting reform which was short sighted. It would have been the perfect time to bring in PR.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16293 on: Today at 10:42:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:00 am
Yeah, very true. To be fair i've seen Sturgeon pushing for voting reform in Westminster despite saying SNP benefit in terms of number of MP's from FPTP.

The worst thing that happened to New Labour was the scale of their 1997 majority. Voting reform was on the Labour agenda but after winning such a whopping majority Blair thought fuck it we don't need voting reform which was short sighted. It would have been the perfect time to bring in PR.

Yep.

Labour royally screwed up not bringing in voting reform when they had the chance. Absolutely zero chance of it ever happening now.

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16294 on: Today at 10:43:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:00 am
Yeah, very true. To be fair i've seen Sturgeon pushing for voting reform in Westminster despite saying SNP benefit in terms of number of MP's from FPTP.

The worst thing that happened to New Labour was the scale of their 1997 majority. Voting reform was on the Labour agenda but after winning such a whopping majority Blair thought fuck it we don't need voting reform which was short sighted. It would have been the perfect time to bring in PR.

I would of thought the worst thing that happened was Labour not siding with the Lib-Dems on the AV referendum when they were out of power, but still had a decent wedge of MPs and their traditional heartlands were intact. There are arguably better forms of PR, but it might at least have got the ball rolling.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16295 on: Today at 10:52:22 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:43:35 am
I would of thought the worst thing that happened was Labour not siding with the Lib-Dems on the AV referendum when they were out of power, but still had a decent wedge of MPs and their traditional heartlands were intact. There are arguably better forms of PR, but it might at least have got the ball rolling.

I voted for AV because it still seemed fairer then our current system. But AV is not PR. The Lib Dems were fools to accept it. It was a referendum the Tories knew would fail, and even if it succeeded it wouldn´t be too disruptive.

If Labour had offered the Lib Dems a referendum on PR in exchange for a coalition in 2010 I think the Lib Dems would have taken it. Whats more it had a far higher chance of winning then the AV referendum. And how different the country might look now. But even in the aftermath of failing to secure a majority in 2010, the lure of a future FPTP majority was apparently still too much to resist.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16296 on: Today at 10:56:36 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:43:35 am
I would of thought the worst thing that happened was Labour not siding with the Lib-Dems on the AV referendum when they were out of power, but still had a decent wedge of MPs and their traditional heartlands were intact. There are arguably better forms of PR, but it might at least have got the ball rolling.

AV was a terrible choice that would barely have improved upon FPTP and would have set back any demands for PR for decades.

Labour could have pushed through proper PR easily when they had huge majorities but it didn't suit them once they were in power.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16297 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
Well, regardless of Salmond himself, the SNP do need competition. We've seen in Scotland recently (and sadly in Liverpool) the dangers a lack of opposition can do to the democratic process. It'll serve its purpose if it keeps the SNP more honest and on their toes. The same is needed here.

The party doesn't have any policies yet, other than independence, 2 months before an election.

The Greens provide that purpose as a pro independence party that keeps the SNP honest.

To me this is all about Salmond's ego, he wants to be able to claim credit if/when indy is won.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16298 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:59:58 am
The party doesn't have any policies yet, other than independence, 2 months before an election.

The Greens provide that purpose as a pro independence party that keeps the SNP honest.

To me this is all about Salmond's ego, he wants to be able to claim credit if/when indy is won.

I agree. 

He's always come across as an arse.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16299 on: Today at 11:05:36 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:03:36 am
I agree. 

He's always come across as an arse.

A strangely capable arse so has disappeared up himself. Incredibly dangerous.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16300 on: Today at 11:06:17 am »
Are there any online petitions against the Govt's Bill and to complain about the Police brutality in Bristol?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16301 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:06:17 am
Are there any online petitions against the Govt's Bill and to complain about the Police brutality in Bristol?

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/579012?fbclid=IwAR02RkS2yJ7mlP0S_GAw2ag_7e3lES0pp112zWHkafe1Ts1Bxt5ioPWOOw0

This is the one I signed the other day that seems to have the most traction
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16302 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:52:22 am
I voted for AV because it still seemed fairer then our current system. But AV is not PR. The Lib Dems were fools to accept it. It was a referendum the Tories knew would fail, and even if it succeeded it wouldn´t be too disruptive.

If Labour had offered the Lib Dems a referendum on PR in exchange for a coalition in 2010 I think the Lib Dems would have taken it. Whats more it had a far higher chance of winning then the AV referendum. And how different the country might look now. But even in the aftermath of failing to secure a majority in 2010, the lure of a future FPTP majority was apparently still too much to resist.

Except in 2010, Labour and the Lib-Dems combined still didn't outnumber the Tories.  I reckon the Lib-Dems biggest mistake was entering an official coalition at all - a supply and confidence arrangement would probably have seen them extract more worthwhile concessions over the duration of the government, without flushing their support down the bog.

But yeah, overall I agree with you on AV.

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:56:36 am
AV was a terrible choice that would barely have improved upon FPTP and would have set back any demands for PR for decades.

Labour could have pushed through proper PR easily when they had huge majorities but it didn't suit them once they were in power.

Yeah, ultimately it falls on Labour failing to act when they had the chance. I doubt we'll see the Tories out now before 2030.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16303 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:52:22 am
I voted for AV because it still seemed fairer then our current system. But AV is not PR. The Lib Dems were fools to accept it. It was a referendum the Tories knew would fail, and even if it succeeded it wouldn´t be too disruptive.

If Labour had offered the Lib Dems a referendum on PR in exchange for a coalition in 2010 I think the Lib Dems would have taken it. Whats more it had a far higher chance of winning then the AV referendum. And how different the country might look now. But even in the aftermath of failing to secure a majority in 2010, the lure of a future FPTP majority was apparently still too much to resist.
From memory, Gordon Brown did offer an immediate switch to AV and a referendum on proper PR but the numbers weren't there in 2010 for that kind of deal. Tories won 306 seats to Labours 258. Clegg got 57 which puts them on 315.  Even with the 3 SDLP NI seats (they took the Labour whip) it would have taken them to 318 which was 8 short of a majority of 1 (326).  Even taking Sinn Fein out of the numbers (323 needed for a majority) it would still leave them 5 short of a majority of 1.

A grand rainbow coalition would have been the only option, you would have needed the SNP, Greens, Alliance Party of NI and Plaid Cymru too!

With hindsight it would have been better than the shitshow we got from the Con Dems but in reality even if an agreement could have been reached, the likelihood of a lasting stable government would have been almost zero with so many competing factions and the Tories would have just sat back and watched the whole thing implode, safe in the knowledge that they would pick up the mess when the government collapsed.

They would have won a landslide at the subsequent election unless an alternative voting system could have been put in place.

Another 10 seats for either party and it might have been an option
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16304 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Kenny MacAskill has quit the SNP and will be standing for ALBA in May.....

The big benfit of this is that all the absolute worst people in the SNP are going to leave the party for them.

Hopefully this goes the same way as CHUK.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16305 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
The timing of this is all very stinky. If only DRoss had been able to win his hypocritical VoNC the fix would really be in. I wonder whats next? Voter suppression?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool! Endorsed by John Higgins.
« Reply #16306 on: Today at 12:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:43:35 am
I would of thought the worst thing that happened was Labour not siding with the Lib-Dems on the AV referendum when they were out of power, but still had a decent wedge of MPs and their traditional heartlands were intact. There are arguably better forms of PR, but it might at least have got the ball rolling.

AV was a stupid alternative but, yes, they should have backed it. Ultimately Miliband was ambivalent on the issue. Ironically many Labour MP's voted against it because they feared losing their safe seats. Many of those seats are now Tory.

I'm not sure Labour backing it would have tipped the anyway though, as there was a huge majority voted against and the Tories set the agenda by saying it'd lead to more coalitions. The mood was different in 1997. Blair had the mandate.
