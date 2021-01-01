« previous next »
I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!

Thepooloflife

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: Zeb
Yeah, it's that review. It says the commissioners would expect it to result in "a slightly smaller number [of councillors] than currently" (9.17, p.44) if the submission were to take things into account.

I don't know anything about the review beyond what's said in the report, sorry.
Yep, see that now thanks - missed that bit yesterday, as I was concentrating on the recommendations.

So, if the overall number of councillors is slightly less than now and based on one per ward - it must mean there are expected to be more wards but each considerably smaller, yes ? This could be more beneficial in the longer term, especially based on one councillor as they would be better placed to consult/serve their own 'smaller' community......that's if I've got that right.
Zeb

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: Thepooloflife
Yep, see that now thanks - missed that bit yesterday, as I was concentrating on the recommendations.

So, if the overall number of councillors is slightly less than now and based on one per ward - it must mean there are expected to be more wards but each considerably smaller, yes ? This could be more beneficial in the longer term, especially based on one councillor as they would be better placed to consult/serve their own 'smaller' community......that's if I've got that right.

Yeah, that's what I was suggesting in that post as the logical outcome to the council resubmitting something requesting one member per ward based on only a slightly smaller number of councillors. Would doubt this will be in place for May, just practically, but obviously don't know.

edit: should say though that it's possible to end up with the boundaries being changed to something halfway between the two. ie just a few extra wards created. Tower Hamlets went from 17 to 20. So 30 to 40 for 80 councillors?
12C

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Im not posting a link as its the Echo.
Reporting that Joe Andersons son is the sole director of the  Firm that got a £250k contract for H&S on the flyover removal. Serious concerns re the competency of the firm as well.
Not good.
Red Berry

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: 12C
Im not posting a link as its the Echo.
Reporting that Joe Andersons son is the sole director of the  Firm that got a £250k contract for H&S on the flyover removal. Serious concerns re the competency of the firm as well.
Not good.

Yeah.  Pistolero posted it on the Liverpool forum:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=286032.360
Fromola

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: OOS
The collapse of the Lib Dems hasn't been healthy for local democracy. I don't follow lib dem politics or particularly care about them, but I do feel they need a new leader. I'd never vote Green.

Goes back to Nick fucking Clegg teaming up with the Tories to deliver austerity on the city and go back on all their previous pledges regarding tuition fees.

Lib Dems had a big support with students until that for example. It turned Liverpool into a one party state which is extremely dangerous for democracy if that power goes into the wrong hands. Who ever trusted chippy tits anyway?

Anderson should never have been voted back in for a second term but the collapse of the Lib Dem vote - due to the coalition - made it inevitable and the decmation of Lib Dem councillors over the last decade meant there was less there to hold Anderson and his whole cabal to account.

Time Liverpool lost the 'we're a Labour city' tag. Fat lot of good they've done the place.
Red Berry

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: Fromola
Goes back to Nick fucking Clegg teaming up with the Tories to deliver austerity on the city and go back on all their previous pledges regarding tuition fees.

Lib Dems had a big support with students until that for example. It turned Liverpool into a one party state which is extremely dangerous for democracy if that power goes into the wrong hands. Who ever trusted chippy tits anyway?

Anderson should never have been voted back in for a second term but the collapse of the Lib Dem vote - due to the coalition - made it inevitable and the decmation of Lib Dem councillors over the last decade meant there was less there to hold Anderson and his whole cabal to account.

Time Liverpool lost the 'we're a Labour city' tag. Fat lot of good they've done the place.

Warren Bradley of the Lib-Dems was just as bad.  Forged his son's signature when trying to make him a councillor candidate against his wishes didn't he?
Fromola

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: Red Berry
Warren Bradley of the Lib-Dems was just as bad.  Forged his son's signature when trying to make him a councillor candidate against his wishes didn't he?

There's been a terrible culture at the Town Hall going back to at least the 80's, that's time and again made the city look like a banana republic.

At least the Lib Dems oversaw the regeneration of the city, albeit with the help of EU money and a national Labour government.

TSC

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Tories cant let Labour grab corruption headlines for even a week.  Cameron now being investigated by the lobbying watchdog, same watchdog ironically he set up when he was PM.  Regarding his involvement with and lobbying on behalf of failed Greensill Capital.  Same company is apparently now being investigated for fraud in the US (Ch4 news).
Nobby Reserve

Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
Quote from: Fromola
There's been a terrible culture at the Town Hall going back to at least the 80's, that's time and again made the city look like a banana republic.

At least the Lib Dems oversaw the regeneration of the city, albeit with the help of EU money and a national Labour government.


Your opinion of the Lib Dem period is rose-tinted and not shared widely. The privatisations and sell-offs fucked over a lot of workers. The behaviour towards employees of the company that bought out the markets was disgusting, for instance.

None of which is expressing support for Anderson's regime, by the way.
