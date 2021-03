For what it's worth, the reasoning behind it is that when a council has made such an almighty ricketts that moving to single member wards helps to reestablish a connection and accountability with the electorate. I don't believe ward boundaries would be the same, the report's suggesting the overall number of councillors should reduce slightly not wholesale down. The examples in the report (it's p.44 on for it) are having done similar at Tower Hamlets and other places.



Nice one, Zeb. It will definitely be interesting to see how it looks and works once all is said and done. I’ll need to give the report a thorough reading tomorrow because I barely scanned today while I was working, but I’m interested to see if there is anything in there that rings a bell with my particular ward. All three of our councillors have interesting and longstanding ties to each other through at least a couple of businesses and have all been vocal supporters of Anderson over the last couple of years.