Author Topic: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16160 on: Today at 02:22:04 pm »
Labour's position on it.

Quote
Steve Reed MP, Labours Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, responding to Robert Jenricks statement on Liverpool City Council, said:

Im grateful to the Secretary of State for advance sight of his statement and the report, and his openness throughout the process.

This report raises serious concerns about decision-making in key functions of Liverpool City Council. All councils are under a duty to meet their best-value obligations and to ensure value for money at all times.  In these respects, Liverpool City Council has been found wanting.

Labour  both here and our leadership at the City Council  accept this report in full. We support the Secretary of States intention to appoint commissioners, not to run the Council, but to advise and support elected representatives in strengthening the Councils systems. This is a measured and sensible approach.

I want to reassure people in Liverpool that this does not mean Government ministers are coming in to run their City. We would never support a Tory takeover. Its about the Government appointing independent people of the highest professional standing to help the Council improve as quickly as possible, and intervening directly only if the Councils elected leaders fail to implement their own recovery plan.

Investigations are currently under way into matters raised in this report, and I will not pre-empt them. I do, though, want to reiterate my Partys absolute commitment to protecting the public interest at all times.

Given the concerns raised in this report, the General Secretary of the Labour Party intends to appoint a senior figure to lead a review and reassure the people of Liverpool that the Labour Party takes these concerns seriously and will act against anyone in our ranks who is involved in wrongdoing of any kind.

Our councillors in Liverpool have already met with senior Labour councillors from other parts of the country who will support them in strengthening the City Councils defences against any risk of fraud.

Councillors and frontline staff will undoubtedly be concerned by what they read in this report. I want to reassure them that the institutional weaknesses identified here do not obscure the outstanding work they have all done together over many years. The Prime Minister was right to praise the Councils impressive work in getting the City through the pandemic, and I want to add my thanks to everyone who continues to play a part in that.

In particular, the report praises the Councils Chief Executive Mr Tony Reeves, and I offer my support to him and to the Acting Mayor Cllr Wendy Simon for the work they have already started to put things right. I would also like to put on record my thanks to Max Caller and his team for putting this important report together.

This is a moment for change, and I know everyone who cares about the great city of Liverpool and its wonderful people will accept this report and use it strengthen the Council for the future.

https://labour.org.uk/press/steve-reed-responds-to-secretary-of-state-for-communities-and-local-government-statement-on-liverpool-city-council/
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16161 on: Today at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:22:04 pm
Labour's position on it.

Quote
We support the Secretary of States intention to appoint commissioners, not to run the Council, but to advise and support elected representatives in strengthening the Councils systems. This is a measured and sensible approach.

I want to reassure people in Liverpool that this does not mean Government ministers are coming in to run their City. We would never support a Tory takeover. Its about the Government appointing independent people of the highest professional standing to help the Council improve as quickly as possible, and intervening directly only if the Councils elected leaders fail to implement their own recovery plan.

https://labour.org.uk/press/steve-reed-responds-to-secretary-of-state-for-communities-and-local-government-statement-on-liverpool-city-council/

This is splitting hairs really. The "recovery plan" will have to be given the thumbs up from the advisers, even if unofficially.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16162 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:01:41 pm
God bless the SCG, stay and fight!

Good God. The crank left is the cause of these problems. More of the crap they served up is not the answer.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16163 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
I was impressed by both MP's speeches there to be fair.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16164 on: Today at 02:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:22:04 pm
Labour's position on it.

https://labour.org.uk/press/steve-reed-responds-to-secretary-of-state-for-communities-and-local-government-statement-on-liverpool-city-council/

There is not a lot they could say to justify it not happening. The allegations have been around for ages. Former MP Peter Kilfoyle has been writing in his blog about his misgivings. His piece on the Kings Dock Multi Story car park was scathing.
Given the arrests re the planning allegations and the ongoing investigation around the Liverpool Direct contracts, which date back to the LibDem administration, any attempts to stop the government would have been counter productive.
Its just sticks in the craw that Honest Bob Jenrick is in charge of it.
Mind you, given Johnsons latest pronouncement, they could argue that they were following his principles that greed is good.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16165 on: Today at 02:43:04 pm »
Quote from: JackBauer on Today at 02:38:26 pm
Good God. The crank left is the cause of these problems. More of the crap they served up is not the answer.



Fucking yawn.

The ones standing accused are not from the 'crank'  (::)) left.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16166 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm »
Any attempt to stop the government would easily be followed up with "Labour supports corruption in politics" and that's not a very good look is it?


Sometimes you've just got to accept your punishment and get on with it.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16167 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: JackBauer on Today at 02:38:26 pm
Good God. The crank left is the cause of these problems. More of the crap they served up is not the answer.

I was being sarcastic, I'm no fan of the SCG since the best they can in the face of all this shite is write strongly-worded letters. If they're what you consider to be the "crank left", then fair enough. They're soft left at best, and they're helping absolutely no one. Just like the fucking wet wipes at the top of the party.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16168 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: JackBauer on Today at 02:38:26 pm
Good God. The crank left is the cause of these problems. More of the crap they served up is not the answer.

I think it is more naked greed and capitalism (to quote Johnson) that have caused the problems in the city.
I recall reactions to winning the Capital of Culture bid including several pieces about how property developers would be eying up the city as a place to see massive returns on their investment. There were stories about how the city would be a boom town for southern property investors and developers.

Supposed political beliefs have nothing to do with the alleged corruption; greed and hypocrisy yes, actual left wing ideology- not so much.

There have been problems with shady dealings in this city going back a long way.
The Liverpool Direct investigations actually go back to the previous LibDem administration.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16169 on: Today at 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:04 pm


Fucking yawn.

The ones standing accused are not from the 'crank'  (::)) left.

No? McCluskey, who is firmly on that wing, appears to be knee deep in this with links to most if not all of them.

And its the most vocal element of the crank left who are howling in protest at the appointment of the commissioners. If theyre against it, it must be the right thing to do.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16170 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:45:47 pm
I was being sarcastic, I'm no fan of the SCG since the best they can in the face of all this shite is write strongly-worded letters. If they're what you consider to be the "crank left", then fair enough. They're soft left at best, and they're helping absolutely no one. Just like the fucking wet wipes at the top of the party.

My apologies; I did not see the sarcasm there.

What would you have the party leadership do? They can hardly oppose this in the face of the report, which looks to be pretty damning.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16171 on: Today at 03:07:38 pm »
This is the report for any wanting a long read (it's pdf): https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/972756/Liverpool_Best_Value_inspection_report.pdf

Sharp intro.

"Indeed, the position [of wrongdoing and blindness to wrongdoing] documented by the Inspection provides the best empirical evidence of Conquests Third Law of Politics The behaviour of any bureaucratic organisation can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies."
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16172 on: Today at 03:17:37 pm »
Regeneration, highways and property management to be taken on by commissioners.  That will be of considerable value re councils external spend.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16173 on: Today at 03:55:04 pm »
Tory corruption is bad.

Labour corruption is bad.

Ignoring corruption from your own side is bad.

Supporting action to crack down on corruption is good.


If Kier Starmer doesn't support action against Labour corruption, what/where ever then he will loose any moral authority when he calls out Tory corruption.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16174 on: Today at 04:11:15 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:55:04 pm
Tory corruption is bad.

Labour corruption is bad.

Ignoring corruption from your own side is bad.

Supporting action to crack down on corruption is good.


If Kier Starmer doesn't support action against Labour corruption, what/where ever then he will loose any moral authority when he calls out Tory corruption.

Hes in an impossible position really
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16175 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:17:37 pm
Regeneration, highways and property management to be taken on by commissioners.  That will be of considerable value re councils external spend.
Not initially, not unless the Council doesn't implement the recommendations and improvement plan.

I thought Jenrick and Reed's speeches were good. Jenrick impressed me with his non-partisan approach. One Tory MP wanted to lambast all Labour councils but Jenrick batted that away and basically said its one department within one council. The Liverpool Labour MP's sensibly acknowledged the findings. Although it is unfortunate for Liverpool it was one of the most sensible discussions I've seen in the Chamber for years.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16176 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:13:04 pm
Not initially, not unless the Council doesn't implement the recommendations and improvement plan.

I thought Jenrick and Reed's speeches were good. Jenrick impressed me with his non-partisan approach. One Tory MP wanted to lambast all Labour councils but Jenrick batted that away and basically said its one department within one council. The Liverpool Labour MP's sensibly acknowledged the findings. Although it is unfortunate for Liverpool it was one of the most sensible discussions I've seen in the Chamber for years.

Do you know how long council has to implement?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16177 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:55:04 pm
Tory corruption is bad.

Labour corruption is bad.

Ignoring corruption from your own side is bad.

Supporting action to crack down on corruption is good.


If Kier Starmer doesn't support action against Labour corruption, what/where ever then he will loose any moral authority when he calls out Tory corruption.

I look forward to seeing Starmer take a similar stance against Croydon Council, whose antics the esteemed David Evans is well up to his neck in.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16178 on: Today at 04:48:45 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 03:55:04 pm
Tory corruption is bad.

Labour corruption is bad.

Ignoring corruption from your own side is bad.

Supporting action to crack down on corruption is good.


If Kier Starmer doesn't support action against Labour corruption, what/where ever then he will loose any moral authority when he calls out Tory corruption.

He didn't call out Hancock though (with a claim that the public don't want to see resignations, which was conveniently dropped a month later so he could go after Sturgeon), so what's the point of having "moral authority" if you're not going to use it?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16179 on: Today at 05:00:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:19:32 pm
Do you know how long council has to implement?
6 months for a new management structure, assuming it means Regeneration department only, TSC.
Then incrementally over another 12 months, 2 years etc.
One of the big recommendations was reducing the number of councillors by 2/3rds to 30 (I think) and elections every 3-years rather than 1 year.

Zeb has put the report up, I haven't had a chance to read it yet mate
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16180 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 04:31:53 pm
I look forward to seeing Starmer take a similar stance against Croydon Council, whose antics the esteemed David Evans is well up to his neck in.
I think if a similar report into that after arrests happened he would have to. How could he oppose it?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16181 on: Today at 05:16:24 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:00:39 pm
6 months for a new management structure, assuming it means Regeneration department only, TSC.
Then incrementally over another 12 months, 2 years etc.
One of the big recommendations was reducing the number of councillors by 2/3rds to 30 (I think) and elections every 3-years rather than 1 year.

Zeb has put the report up, I haven't had a chance to read it yet mate


Thanks
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16182 on: Today at 05:20:31 pm »
Dept for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announces it is publishing guidance leading to the Union flag being flown at government buildings every day.
Logged

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16183 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
This is a good day...painful as it is, at least part of the truth is out. Its painful to say and maybe unpalatable to accept for some,  but the toxic and allegedly corrupt management of sections of LCC by local Labour Politicians and those who they employed to do their bidding have been exposed for what it was.

There will be many whos working lives where blighted during this period who will achieve some satisfaction today ....with maybe more to come.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16184 on: Today at 05:50:08 pm »
Tories running Liverpool?

I mean. What could possibly go wrong?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16185 on: Today at 05:53:02 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:20:31 pm
Dept for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announces it is publishing guidance leading to the Union flag being flown at government buildings every day.
Glad they are focussing on important matters.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16186 on: Today at 06:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 05:05:45 pm
I think if a similar report into that after arrests happened he would have to. How could he oppose it?

I am more of a cynic than you ;D
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16187 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
:lmao

Epic thread title change
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16188 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:07:38 pm
This is the report for any wanting a long read (it's pdf): https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/972756/Liverpool_Best_Value_inspection_report.pdf

Sharp intro.

"Indeed, the position [of wrongdoing and blindness to wrongdoing] documented by the Inspection provides the best empirical evidence of Conquests Third Law of Politics The behaviour of any bureaucratic organisation can best be understood by assuming that it is controlled by a secret cabal of its enemies."

I presume some of the case study examples, which are a disgrace, are not involved in the current criminal investigations but give a flavour of the types of dodgy deals that cost the City millions?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16189 on: Today at 06:17:33 pm »
The Tories are going to clean up Liverpool  ;D
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16190 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:21:05 pm
This is a good day...painful as it is, at least part of the truth is out. Its painful to say and maybe unpalatable to accept for some,  but the toxic and allegedly corrupt management of sections of LCC by local Labour Politicians and those who they employed to do their bidding have been exposed for what it was.

There will be many whos working lives where blighted during this period who will achieve some satisfaction today ....with maybe more to come.

Hopefully. This city deserves a strong, vibrant local government.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16191 on: Today at 06:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:43:04 pm


Fucking yawn.

The ones standing accused are not from the 'crank'  (::)) left.

I remember Joe Anderson complaining how he got done over for not getting a shot at the MP seat Steve Rotheram vacated.  Wonder what Labour knew about him?

No point complaining too much though.  Liverpool Labour have brought this on themselves. It's not quite Militant all over again but it's not the first time we've been here either.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16192 on: Today at 07:12:48 pm »
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16193 on: Today at 07:18:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:03:55 pm
:lmao

Epic thread title change

I must confess it made me click. ;D
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16194 on: Today at 07:47:32 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:00:39 pm
6 months for a new management structure, assuming it means Regeneration department only, TSC.
Then incrementally over another 12 months, 2 years etc.
One of the big recommendations was reducing the number of councillors by 2/3rds to 30 (I think) and elections every 3-years rather than 1 year.

Zeb has put the report up, I haven't had a chance to read it yet mate

Think the report says elections every 4 years and yes limited to one councillor per ward ( so 30 in effect).........I suppose that's one way to attempt to try and get rid of Labour's majority !
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16195 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
Give the Greens a go.  Yes, they're incompetent rookies, but they can't do any worse?
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16196 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm »
Anyone else think it's fair enough the government have put inspectors in after what the report says?
It's not quite the take over some of the far left of Labour are suggesting it is on twitter
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16197 on: Today at 08:19:33 pm »
What I dont understand is why Liverpool is being singled out for some of its local council members having corrupt relationships with property developers - Id have thought that would be a fairly common situation throughout the country.
Re: I for one welcome our Tory overlords to Liverpool!
« Reply #16198 on: Today at 08:27:35 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:19:33 pm
What I dont understand is why Liverpool is being singled out for some of its local council members having corrupt relationships with property developers - Id have thought that would be a fairly common situation throughout the country.

I think the fact it became an international incident led to the Police investigation.

The ECHO understands investigators at Titan  the North Wests organised crime fighting squad  are poring over details of failed schemes that are threatening to leave investors around £90m out of pocket.

The crises engulfing the projects have attracted international concern  and even prompted the release of official guidance in Hong Kong, where some investors in Liverpool schemes now face losing their life savings.

Today, the ECHO can also reveal:

    Officials in Hong Kong have referred several Liverpool schemes to the UK authorities.
    Two more major Liverpool projects have now been sold, the original development companies have entered liquidation and investors will lose money on them
    A further city centre site will no longer be developed  though buyers should get their money back
