Good God. The crank left is the cause of these problems. More of the crap they served up is not the answer.
I think it is more naked greed and capitalism (to quote Johnson) that have caused the problems in the city.
I recall reactions to winning the Capital of Culture bid including several pieces about how property developers would be eying up the city as a place to see massive returns on their investment. There were stories about how the city would be a boom town for southern property investors and developers.
Supposed political beliefs have nothing to do with the alleged corruption; greed and hypocrisy yes, actual left wing ideology- not so much.
There have been problems with shady dealings in this city going back a long way.
The Liverpool Direct investigations actually go back to the previous LibDem administration.