Anyway, Ill get my own perspective on it from watching videos of it that were recorded whilst it was going on.
Recorded from the start?
Seriously, you seem to want to accept the media versions of events, whilst discounting the account of someone who was there.
Could the person writing the account be biased? Of course they could, and likely viewing it through a particular prism. But it's a decent account and, in light of everything we know about the way the police operate in these situations, very plausible (ie, normal uniformed police standing round; protest is largely peaceful; a few riot vans full of police in riot gear turn up, start playing Billy Big Bollocks and ordering/pushing people about; protestors resist/react; riot police go in hard; situation escalates)
The media then plays its part in weaving a narrative of blaming the protestors. They're very subtle in their language. Look at the Sarah Everard vigil. After the heavy-handed police response to a fucking peaceful vigil, sections of the media began dropping in the term 'protest' and 'protestors' when referring to those attending the vigil. All to attempt to demonise the victims of police heavy-handedness.
The article Diggerling linked to makes this very point.
There's a notorious example back in the Miners Strike and the media-labelled 'Battle of Orgreave'. BBC cameras filmed the police instigating the conflict by baton- and horse-charging the picketers. The miners responded in kind and with missiles, and the police upped their violence. On the BBC News that evening, the footage had been carefully edited to reverse the timeline, in order to create the narrative that the miners had attacked the police, who had simply been defending themselves and trying to subdue the violent picketers.
It happens every single fucking time there's a 'riot'.