Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16080 on: Today at 02:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 12:57:00 pm
Id be just as worried if it was going down the path to anarchic communism (which is what he posted a link to)
The article I linked to didn't mention anarchism, communism or anarcho-communism at all. It did offer a completely different perspective to the authority-friendly narrative swallowed by you, of course, but that is so often what happens when you listen to people who were actually there rather than sitting in their armchair reading the Daily Mail while stroking their Conservative rosette (easy this, isn't it?).

Other dissenting accounts are no doubt available, including some from a nice, cosy centrist perspective which you may find more palatable to your political sensibilities.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16081 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm »
I would be amazed if yesterday achieved anything beyond increasing support for Patel's vile bill.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16082 on: Today at 02:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:13:39 pm
Its just not going to garner widespread support in the current climate in the way that say the Poll Tax demos might have done.
Oh, my sides! Remind us, please, of those halcyon days when there was such widespread support for the Poll Tax rioters. Not a day goes by when I think of all those headlines about those plucky protestors taking on the tyranny of the state!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16083 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:01:38 pm
The article I linked to didn't mention anarchism, communism or anarcho-communism at all. It did offer a completely different perspective to the authority-friendly narrative swallowed by you, of course, but that is so often what happens when you listen to people who were actually there rather than sitting in their armchair reading the Daily Mail while stroking their Conservative rosette (easy this, isn't it?).

Other dissenting accounts are no doubt available, including some from a nice, cosy centrist perspective which you may find more palatable to your political sensibilities.

If the violence hasn't convinced you, this line of argument definitely will :)
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16084 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Pretty sure you can see it the other way, yesterday was a window into what can/will happen if they try and clamp down on protests. They will get violent and the police don't have the resources to manage that on a large scale. It forces Pital down the route of using the army, against its own people. I don't think so.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16085 on: Today at 02:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 02:12:56 pm
Pretty sure you can see it the other way, yesterday was a window into what can/will happen if they try and clamp down on protests. They will get violent and the police don't have the resources to manage that on a large scale. It forces Pital down the route of using the army, against its own people. I don't think so.

She would and all and these dickheads yesterday have helped make that happen. She might not go down the Army route, she might just resurrect the SPG instead, won't that be lovely.

The way to get the general public, who don't march and don't have interest in marching, to become aware and get this bill defeated is to have peaceful protests and then highlight the fact as widely as possible that the bill will prevent that kind of protest. But no, instead they damage cars in a car park, damage shops, set fire to a Police van, paint ACAB and fuck the police all over the place, smash up the police station and stomp on a copper hard enough to break his ribs. Then Patel can come out all outraged and declare that her bill will prevent this kind of shit and the public will fall for it. These idiots played right into her hands.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16086 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: diggerling! on Today at 02:01:38 pm
The article I linked to didn't mention anarchism, communism or anarcho-communism at all.
As anarchist communists we organise for a world without leaders

The first thing I read when I clicked on it. Sorry I just saw Rick Mayalls face :)

Anyway, Ill get my own perspective on it from watching videos of it that were recorded whilst it was going on.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16087 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:29:06 pm
She would and all and these dickheads yesterday have helped make that happen. She might not go down the Army route, she might just resurrect the SPG instead, won't that be lovely.

The way to get the general public, who don't march and don't have interest in marching, to become aware and get this bill defeated is to have peaceful protests and then highlight the fact as widely as possible that the bill will prevent that kind of protest. But no, instead they damage cars in a car park, damage shops, set fire to a Police van, paint ACAB and fuck the police all over the place, smash up the police station and stomp on a copper hard enough to break his ribs. Then Patel can come out all outraged and declare that her bill will prevent this kind of shit and the public will fall for it. These idiots played right into her hands.


Even if they all sat around singing kumbaya my lord the right wing press would portray them in that way any way and Patel would come out all outraged. They can't win either way. I'd hazard a guess that there's a fair few on here in their 50s/60s who would have partaken in protests like the ones last night in their youth as well.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16088 on: Today at 02:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:30:46 pm

Anyway, Ill get my own perspective on it from watching videos of it that were recorded whilst it was going on.


Recorded from the start?

Seriously, you seem to want to accept the media versions of events, whilst discounting the account of someone who was there.

Could the person writing the account be biased? Of course they could, and likely viewing it through a particular prism. But it's a decent account and, in light of everything we know about the way the police operate in these situations, very plausible (ie, normal uniformed police standing round; protest is largely peaceful; a few riot vans full of police in riot gear turn up, start playing Billy Big Bollocks and ordering/pushing people about; protestors resist/react; riot police go in hard; situation escalates)

The media then plays its part in weaving a narrative of blaming the protestors. They're very subtle in their language. Look at the Sarah Everard vigil. After the heavy-handed police response to a fucking peaceful vigil, sections of the media began dropping in the term 'protest' and 'protestors' when referring to those attending the vigil. All to attempt to demonise the victims of police heavy-handedness.

The article Diggerling linked to makes this very point.

There's a notorious example back in the Miners Strike and the media-labelled 'Battle of Orgreave'. BBC cameras filmed the police instigating the conflict by baton- and horse-charging the picketers. The miners responded in kind and with missiles, and the police upped their violence. On the BBC News that evening, the footage had been carefully edited to reverse the timeline, in order to create the narrative that the miners had attacked the police, who had simply been defending themselves and trying to subdue the violent picketers.

It happens every single fucking time there's a 'riot'.

Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16089 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Quote
Sir Keir was challenged during his LBC phone-in by a Labour supporter who said you dont speak to me because I cant decipher what you actually stand for.

The Labour leader said: I want to change things for the better, I want to make sure that as we come out of this pandemic we use it as an opportunity to say Britain can be better than this, we dont want to go back and patch up where we were when we started, we want to go onto something much better for the future.

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/politics/brexit-starmer-says-labour-will-not-fight-yesterdays-wars-and-doesnt-want-to-rejoin-259844/#.YFi6A9TO3XU.twitter

He really needs a better, less generic answer to questions like that IMO. "I want to change things for the better" - as opposed to those politicians who campaign on making things worse for people?!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16090 on: Today at 04:05:51 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 02:11:29 pm
If the violence hasn't convinced you, this line of argument definitely will :)

Anything constructive to add to the discussion??
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16091 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:38:33 pm
Once the push the bill through and peaceful or violent protests will all be clamped down on, then go hog wild and smash the place up to your heart's content.

However, prior to it going through, which is actually going to play better on tv and get more of the general public onside, scenes of burning vehicles or pictures of cops being heavyhanded and dragging off non-violent protestors? A fair amount of the media are going to be on the side of the government and the police, so don't make it easy for them to push the narrative they want.

Absolutely nobody would be talking about gentle little 'nice' protests though. Journalists barely bother. I don't understand why people are so keen to push the need for 'peaceful' protests like the peaceful protests of late (EU, austerity, police brutality) have done anything but make conditions markedly much worse. I've been to peaceful protests where either (a) the media presents them to be violent (they're not); or (b) the police have been heavy-handed in their kettling and dispersals leading to agitation. The EU protests and BLM protests were generally 'peaceful' but there were plenty of smaller incidents which were down to heavy-handed policing. I remember going to an anti-austerity protest and it being an incredibly good, positive vibe and as soon as the sunset, everyone was surrounded by police and heavy-handedly kettled for no reason - people were literally just protesting with signs and music.

The reactionary people who are now spouting about 'violent protestors' are probably not the people who would be sympathetic with the cause anyway, if we're honest, especially on the right-wing, because they know Patel will align with them and let all their little snide rallies and protests continue. Just like how all those anti-BLM fascists protested and there was not a police horse in sight.

Simply put, I wish centrists and liberals used their energy for lambasting 'violence' on instead, you know, the actual Bill. The Tory government has continually been carrying out acts of aggression. This is more than likely a sign of things to come.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16092 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:15 pm
There's a notorious example back in the Miners Strike and the media-labelled 'Battle of Orgreave'. BBC cameras filmed the police instigating the conflict by baton- and horse-charging the picketers. The miners responded in kind and with missiles, and the police upped their violence. On the BBC News that evening, the footage had been carefully edited to reverse the timeline, in order to create the narrative that the miners had attacked the police, who had simply been defending themselves and trying to subdue the violent picketers.

It happens every single fucking time there's a 'riot'.

I know all about Orgreave, as any Liverpool supporter does. The SYP back then felt they could do anything and get away with it.

Im yet to be convinced by anything Ive seen that this was another Orgreave though.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16093 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote
Nicola Sturgeon cleared of knowingly breaching ministerial code

Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of knowingly breaching the ministerial code over her dealings with Alex Salmond after an independent inquiry into allegations she misled the Scottish parliament.

James Hamilton QC, a former Irish prosecutor, had investigated the first minister after she was accused of deliberately misleading Holyrood about when she knew about sexual harassment allegations against Salmond.

Sturgeon called in Hamilton, the Scottish governments independent adviser on the ministerial code, and a former director of public prosecutions, to investigate her actions after Salmond won a legal challenge against her governments inquiry into sexual harassment complaints against him in January 2019.

He also investigated Sturgeon over failing to immediately alert senior civil servants that she had met Salmond to discuss a confidential Scottish government inquiry into harassment complaints from two female civil servants against him.

Sturgeon had met Salmond at her home on 2 April 2018, and had a subsequent phone call with him, but she only told Lesley Evans, the head of Scotlands civil service, on 6 June.

It also emerged Sturgeon failed to tell MSPs she had also met Salmonds former chief of staff in her parliamentary office and discussed the fact there were issues of a sexual nature involving Salmond on 29 March 2018.

Either of those breaches of the Scottish government ministerial code could have resulted in her being forced to resign, with only six weeks before the Holyrood elections, if she had knowingly done so.

A Holyrood inquiry, which is due to publish its findings on Tuesday morning after a lengthy inquiry into the governments and Sturgeons conduct, is expected to find Sturgeon did mislead parliament about her dealings with Salmond, but did not do so knowingly.

Hamiltons ruling, which follows a two-year-long investigation, is expected to mean a vote of no confidence due to be tabled by the Scottish Conservatives on Tuesday will fail to win support from other opposition parties.

Salmond had alleged Sturgeon had allowed public funds to be misused by failing to admit defeat quickly enough after he mounted a legal challenge against that inquiry in August 2018.

He was paid £512,000 in legal costs after he won that challenge in January 2019, while the governments legal costs were close to £100,000.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/22/nicola-sturgeon-cleared-of-knowingly-breaching-ministerial-code
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16094 on: Today at 04:46:12 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:42:15 pm

Even if they all sat around singing kumbaya my lord the right wing press would portray them in that way any way and Patel would come out all outraged. They can't win either way. I'd hazard a guess that there's a fair few on here in their 50s/60s who would have partaken in protests like the ones last night in their youth as well.

At least then though there are no pictures of burning vans, no smashed windows, no fuck the police graffiti, no outraged Mayor of Bristol, no clean ups the following day. Maybe its because I'm mid 50's now, but I've learnt that screaming and shouting and smashing things gets you nowhere. I never attended a Poll Tax protest, I did do the whole not pay/get taken to court/bailiffs at the door stuff though.

I do hate this new Bill, our marches against the cancers would have been illegal, even though we were peaceful and there are plenty of things that need marching against, but giving these c*nts ammunition doesn't help. People need to learn to hit them where it hurts, we found that with H&G, we went after their funding, we made it impossible for them to keep hold of the club. To defeat this bill, you need to convince the people who vote for it not to and burning vans and stamping on bizzies won't achieve that.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16095 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:15 pm
It happens every single fucking time there's a 'riot'.
Maybe its time to learn from it then and stop falling into the same trap every single time!
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16096 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:12 pm
I've learnt that screaming and shouting and smashing things gets you nowhere.


Doesn't it get you a new flatscreen telly to throw your PS4 controller at?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16097 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:56:13 pm
Maybe its time to learn from it then and stop falling into the same trap every single time!

A good enough trap and you'll catch pretty much anything though.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16098 on: Today at 05:26:39 pm »
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16099 on: Today at 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:39:41 pm

Quote
A Holyrood inquiry, which is due to publish its findings on Tuesday morning after a lengthy inquiry into the governments and Sturgeons conduct, is expected to find Sturgeon did mislead parliament about her dealings with Salmond, but did not do so knowingly.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/mar/22/nicola-sturgeon-cleared-of-knowingly-breaching-ministerial-code

Quote
5.71. If committees have considered draft reports in private, the content of the drafts and the final agreed text remain confidential until published and any member who discloses the content of the report is in breach of section 7.4 of the Code of Conduct for Members of the Scottish Parliament.

https://www.parliament.scot/parliamentarybusiness/24416.aspx

Is Scottish Labour, in light of their public committment to the "integrity of the Scottish Parliament", leading the calls for an investigation into a Section 7.4 breach?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16100 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:12 pm
At least then though there are no pictures of burning vans, no smashed windows, no fuck the police graffiti, no outraged Mayor of Bristol, no clean ups the following day. Maybe its because I'm mid 50's now, but I've learnt that screaming and shouting and smashing things gets you nowhere. I never attended a Poll Tax protest, I did do the whole not pay/get taken to court/bailiffs at the door stuff though.
Historically, this just isn't the case. Protest has played a vital part in creating societal change the world over. Within a lifetime we've had US Civil Rights, Vietnam/Iraq wars, Tianamen Square, suffragettes, Toxteth, Brixton,  apartheid, Poll Tax, miners, May Day, climate change and countless other movements here and abroad. You can go back to the Magna Carta and probably before to see the importance of protest in this country. Every movement had violent incidents that were used against the protestors as a justification for continuing oppression. Were those protestors wrong to revolt? That's what's at stake, and why people are fighting hard to make sure the Bill gets voted down, or at least voted through without a whimper of dissent.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:12 pm
I do hate this new Bill, our marches against the cancers would have been illegal, even though we were peaceful and there are plenty of things that need marching against, but giving these c*nts ammunition doesn't help. People need to learn to hit them where it hurts, we found that with H&G, we went after their funding, we made it impossible for them to keep hold of the club. To defeat this bill, you need to convince the people who vote for it not to and burning vans and stamping on bizzies won't achieve that.
It only gives them ammunition if you go along with the narrative that violence is always the fault of the protesters and the police are just passive victims, when any objective view of protest should include the inciteful roles played by agent provocateurs and police brutality.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16101 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm »
Most voters will just go along with the narrative that violence is always the fault of the protestors.

As long as that is the case the Tories are just delighted to have found another little" culture war" pile of bollocks to use.
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16102 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:39:41 pm
I do understand that.

I just think the bill will pass no matter what, as the government have the numbers.  However, I wouldn't be surprised if we continue to have protests of similar nature to the one last night.


Fuck the police though! C*nts deserve a wobble!


So you think that the UK could work without policing?

How would that work?

Also you said 'The Police' - so you're counting every single one of them then?
Re: Led by Donkeys. Really nasty ones. Politics Thread III
« Reply #16103 on: Today at 06:04:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:58:15 pm

Recorded from the start?

Seriously, you seem to want to accept the media versions of events, whilst discounting the account of someone who was there.

Could the person writing the account be biased? Of course they could, and likely viewing it through a particular prism. But it's a decent account and, in light of everything we know about the way the police operate in these situations, very plausible (ie, normal uniformed police standing round; protest is largely peaceful; a few riot vans full of police in riot gear turn up, start playing Billy Big Bollocks and ordering/pushing people about; protestors resist/react; riot police go in hard; situation escalates)

The media then plays its part in weaving a narrative of blaming the protestors. They're very subtle in their language. Look at the Sarah Everard vigil. After the heavy-handed police response to a fucking peaceful vigil, sections of the media began dropping in the term 'protest' and 'protestors' when referring to those attending the vigil. All to attempt to demonise the victims of police heavy-handedness.

The article Diggerling linked to makes this very point.

There's a notorious example back in the Miners Strike and the media-labelled 'Battle of Orgreave'. BBC cameras filmed the police instigating the conflict by baton- and horse-charging the picketers. The miners responded in kind and with missiles, and the police upped their violence. On the BBC News that evening, the footage had been carefully edited to reverse the timeline, in order to create the narrative that the miners had attacked the police, who had simply been defending themselves and trying to subdue the violent picketers.

It happens every single fucking time there's a 'riot'.



Is there actual documented, corroborated evidence?

Fair play if there is, but many are the group that have their own agendas on both side of the fence.
